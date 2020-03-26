Listen Live Sports

Baseball Expanded Glance

March 26, 2020 7:11 pm
 
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Miami 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
New York 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Philadelphia 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Washington 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Milwaukee 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
St. Louis 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Arizona 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Colorado 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
San Diego 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
San Francisco 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

___

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Washington at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, ppd.

Colorado at San Diego, ppd.

Philadelphia at Miami, ppd.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, ppd.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, ppd.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, ppd.

Atlanta at Arizona, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia at Miami, ppd.

Atlanta at Arizona, ppd.

Colorado at San Diego, ppd.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis at Cincinnati, ppd.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, ppd.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Philadelphia at Miami, ppd.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, ppd.

Atlanta at Arizona, ppd.

Colorado at San Diego, ppd.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, ppd.

