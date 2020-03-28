Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Baseball Expanded Glance

March 28, 2020 11:08 am
 
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Baltimore 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Boston 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
New York 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Toronto 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Cleveland 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Detroit 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Kansas City 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Minnesota 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Oakland 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Seattle 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Texas 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Miami 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
New York 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Philadelphia 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Washington 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Milwaukee 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
St. Louis 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Arizona 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Colorado 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
San Diego 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
San Francisco 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Boston at Toronto, ppd.

Advertisement

L.A. Angels at Houston, ppd.

        Insight by Oracle and Intel: Federal cloud practitioners share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

Minnesota at Oakland, ppd.

Texas at Seattle, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Detroit at Cleveland, ppd.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Boston at Toronto, ppd.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, ppd.

        Check our coronavirus resource to see telework updates and other federal responses to the pandemic.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, ppd.

Minnesota at Oakland, ppd.

L.A. Angels at Houston, ppd.

Texas at Seattle, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), ppd.

Boston (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), ppd.

Detroit (TBD) at Cleveland (TBD), ppd.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), ppd.

Kansas City (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), ppd.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Houston (TBD), ppd.

Minnesota (TBD) at Oakland (TBD), ppd.

Texas (TBD) at Seattle (TBD), ppd.

Monday’s Games

Kansas City at Detroit, ppd.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, ppd.

Boston at Baltimore, ppd.

Cincinnati at Toronto, ppd.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, ppd.

Houston at Oakland, ppd.

Minnesota at Seattle, ppd.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia at Miami, ppd.

Atlanta at Arizona, ppd.

Colorado at San Diego, ppd.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis at Cincinnati, ppd.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, ppd.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Philadelphia at Miami, ppd.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, ppd.

Atlanta at Arizona, ppd.

Colorado at San Diego, ppd.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia (TBD) at Miami (TBD), ppd.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), ppd.

St. Louis (TBD) at Cincinnati (TBD), ppd.

Washington (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), ppd.

Atlanta (TBD) at Arizona (TBD), ppd.

Colorado (TBD) at San Diego (TBD), ppd.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Milwaukee (TBD), ppd.

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

Washington at Miami, ppd.

Cincinnati at Toronto, ppd.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, ppd.

San Francisco at Arizona, ppd.

Atlanta at San Diego, ppd.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, ppd.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|29 World Health Care Congress (WHCC20)
3|30 Digital Transformation Summit
3|31 31st Annual NDIA SO/LIC Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army research aids in unified fight against COVID-19

Today in History

1829: Petticoat Affair causes scandal in Jackson's Cabinet