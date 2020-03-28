All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Boston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Toronto
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|St. Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Boston at Toronto, ppd.
L.A. Angels at Houston, ppd.
Minnesota at Oakland, ppd.
Texas at Seattle, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Detroit at Cleveland, ppd.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Boston at Toronto, ppd.
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, ppd.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, ppd.
Minnesota at Oakland, ppd.
L.A. Angels at Houston, ppd.
Texas at Seattle, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), ppd.
Boston (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), ppd.
Detroit (TBD) at Cleveland (TBD), ppd.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), ppd.
Kansas City (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), ppd.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Houston (TBD), ppd.
Minnesota (TBD) at Oakland (TBD), ppd.
Texas (TBD) at Seattle (TBD), ppd.
Monday’s Games
Kansas City at Detroit, ppd.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, ppd.
Boston at Baltimore, ppd.
Cincinnati at Toronto, ppd.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, ppd.
Houston at Oakland, ppd.
Minnesota at Seattle, ppd.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Philadelphia at Miami, ppd.
Atlanta at Arizona, ppd.
Colorado at San Diego, ppd.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis at Cincinnati, ppd.
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, ppd.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Philadelphia at Miami, ppd.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, ppd.
Atlanta at Arizona, ppd.
Colorado at San Diego, ppd.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Philadelphia (TBD) at Miami (TBD), ppd.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), ppd.
St. Louis (TBD) at Cincinnati (TBD), ppd.
Washington (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), ppd.
Atlanta (TBD) at Arizona (TBD), ppd.
Colorado (TBD) at San Diego (TBD), ppd.
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Milwaukee (TBD), ppd.
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, ppd.
Washington at Miami, ppd.
Cincinnati at Toronto, ppd.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, ppd.
San Francisco at Arizona, ppd.
Atlanta at San Diego, ppd.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, ppd.
