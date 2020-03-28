All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Baltimore 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 Boston 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 New York 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 Toronto 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Chicago 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 Cleveland 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 Detroit 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 Kansas City 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 Minnesota 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Houston 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 Oakland 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 Seattle 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 Texas 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Atlanta 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 Miami 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 New York 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 Philadelphia 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 Washington 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Chicago 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 Cincinnati 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 Milwaukee 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 St. Louis 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Arizona 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 Colorado 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 San Diego 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 San Francisco 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Boston at Toronto, ppd.

L.A. Angels at Houston, ppd.

Minnesota at Oakland, ppd.

Texas at Seattle, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Detroit at Cleveland, ppd.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Boston at Toronto, ppd.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, ppd.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, ppd.

Minnesota at Oakland, ppd.

L.A. Angels at Houston, ppd.

Texas at Seattle, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), ppd.

Boston (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), ppd.

Detroit (TBD) at Cleveland (TBD), ppd.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), ppd.

Kansas City (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), ppd.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Houston (TBD), ppd.

Minnesota (TBD) at Oakland (TBD), ppd.

Texas (TBD) at Seattle (TBD), ppd.

Monday’s Games

Kansas City at Detroit, ppd.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, ppd.

Boston at Baltimore, ppd.

Cincinnati at Toronto, ppd.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, ppd.

Houston at Oakland, ppd.

Minnesota at Seattle, ppd.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia at Miami, ppd.

Atlanta at Arizona, ppd.

Colorado at San Diego, ppd.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis at Cincinnati, ppd.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, ppd.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Philadelphia at Miami, ppd.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, ppd.

Atlanta at Arizona, ppd.

Colorado at San Diego, ppd.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia (TBD) at Miami (TBD), ppd.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), ppd.

St. Louis (TBD) at Cincinnati (TBD), ppd.

Washington (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), ppd.

Atlanta (TBD) at Arizona (TBD), ppd.

Colorado (TBD) at San Diego (TBD), ppd.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Milwaukee (TBD), ppd.

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

Washington at Miami, ppd.

Cincinnati at Toronto, ppd.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, ppd.

San Francisco at Arizona, ppd.

Atlanta at San Diego, ppd.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, ppd.

