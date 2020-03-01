Baylor looks for home win vs Texas Tech

Texas Tech (18-11, 9-7) vs. Baylor (25-3, 14-2)

Ferrell Center, Waco, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Baylor looks for its fourth straight win over Texas Tech at Ferrell Center. The last victory for the Red Raiders at Baylor was an 84-66 win on Feb. 13, 2016.

STEPPING UP: Jared Butler has put up 15.8 points to lead the charge for the Bears. Freddie Gillespie has complemented Butler and is maintaining an average of 9.9 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game. The Red Raiders are led by Jahmi’us Ramsey, who is averaging 13.8 points.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Butler has been directly responsible for 44 percent of all Baylor field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 20 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Texas Tech is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 61 points and 18-4 when scoring at least 61.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bears have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Red Raiders. Baylor has an assist on 45 of 78 field goals (57.7 percent) across its past three games while Texas Tech has assists on 34 of 73 field goals (46.6 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY DEFENSE: Baylor has held opposing teams to 59.3 points per game this year, the fifth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

