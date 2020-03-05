Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

BC faces tough test vs No. 7 Fla St.

March 5, 2020 5:30 pm
 
1 min read
      

Boston College (13-17, 7-12) vs. No. 7 Florida State (25-5, 15-4)

Donald L. Tucker Center, Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Florida State presents a tough challenge for Boston College. Boston College has won one of its four games against ranked teams this season. Florida State is coming off a 73-71 road win over Notre Dame on Wednesday.

SUPER SENIORS: Boston College’s Jay Heath, Derryck Thornton and Nik Popovic have combined to account for 48 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 56 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.

Advertisement

CREATING OFFENSE: Steffon Mitchell has directly created 44 percent of all Boston College field goals over the last three games. The junior forward has 10 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

        Insight by Leidos: Technology experts provide a glimpse into how federal agencies are going about network transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.

SLIPPING AT 74: Boston College is 0-11 when it allows at least 74 points and 13-6 when it holds opponents to less than 74.

STREAK STATS: Florida State has won its last 15 home games, scoring an average of 82.4 points while giving up 66.4.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida State is rated second among ACC teams with an average of 75.2 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
3|10 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange...
3|10 Arlington, VA - Security Clearance...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

PATRIOT South respond readiness exercise

Today in History

1820: President Monroe signs the Missouri Compromise