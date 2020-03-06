Listen Live Sports

Belo, Frey pace Montana State past Southern Utah 73-65

March 6, 2020 12:09 am
 
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Jubrile Belo had 25 points plus 11 rebounds as Montana State topped Southern Utah 73-65 on Thursday night.

Harald Frey added 22 points for the Bobcats, making 7 of 10 from the field including four 3-pointers, Belo shot 13-for-16 from the line and recorded his fifth double-double of the season and second in as many games.

Dwayne Morgan and Dre Marin each had 15 points for the Thunderbirds (15-15, 8-11 Big Sky Conference). Cameron Oluyitan had 14 points.

Montana State (16-14, 10-9) finishes out the regular season against Northern Colorado at home on Saturday. Southern Utah finishes out the regular season against Montana on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

