Bethune-Cookman 72, Florida A&M 70, OT

FLORIDA A&M (12-15)

Desir 6-7 1-6 13, Jones 1-3 0-0 2, Melton 7-15 1-1 19, Randolph 6-12 2-5 14, Reaves 2-6 0-0 5, Core 2-6 5-5 9, Moragne 1-6 0-0 2, Myles 1-6 3-4 6. Totals 26-61 12-21 70.

BETHUNE-COOKMAN (16-14)

Pope 9-13 2-2 20, Maitland 4-12 1-5 10, Redd 1-6 3-4 5, Bailey 3-8 1-3 8, Parks 5-9 0-0 10, H.Smith 1-3 6-10 8, French 2-5 0-0 6, King 2-5 0-0 4, Preaster 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 27-62 14-26 72.

Halftime_Bethune-Cookman 30-28. 3-Point Goals_Florida A&M 6-20 (Melton 4-6, Reaves 1-3, Myles 1-6, Moragne 0-1, Randolph 0-1, Core 0-3), Bethune-Cookman 4-15 (French 2-3, Bailey 1-3, Maitland 1-5, Parks 0-1, H.Smith 0-1, Redd 0-2). Fouled Out_Desir. Rebounds_Florida A&M 36 (Randolph 10), Bethune-Cookman 39 (Pope 16). Assists_Florida A&M 11 (Melton 3), Bethune-Cookman 12 (Maitland 6). Total Fouls_Florida A&M 16, Bethune-Cookman 17. A_950 (3,000).

