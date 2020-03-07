Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Big 12 tournament bracket set after 4-way tie for 3rd place

March 7, 2020 11:52 pm
 
1 min read
      

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Oklahoma’s big comeback in the Big 12’s final regular season game made the Sooners the No. 3 seed for the conference tournament.

Kansas (28-3, 17-1 Big 12), the No. 1 team in the AP Top 25, wrapped up the outright regular season title and the tournament’s No. 1 seed when second-place Baylor (26-4, 15-3) lost at West Virginia earlier Saturday. The Jayhawks then beat Texas Tech.

The Sooners (19-12, 9-9), who would have slipped to the No. 7 seed with a loss, instead finished in a four-way tie for third place after coming back from a 19-point deficit in the second half to win at TCU on a last-second shot.

Oklahoma got the No. 3 seed over Texas (19-12, 9-9), Texas Tech (18-13, 9-9) and West Virginia (21-10, 9-9). The tiebreaker was based on the results of games between those four teams.

Advertisement

The Big 12 tournament gets underway in Kansas City on Wednesday night, when No. 7 seed TCU (16-15, 7-11) plays No. 10 seed Kansas State (10-21, 3-15); and No. 8 seed Oklahoma State (17-14, 7-11) takes on No. 9 seed Iowa State (12-19, 5-13).

        Insight by Leidos: Technology experts provide a glimpse into how federal agencies are going about network transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.

In the quarterfinal round Thursday, Kansas plays the Oklahoma State-Iowa State winner, Baylor takes on the TCU-Kansas State winner; Oklahoma plays No. 6 seed West Virginia, and No. 4 seed Texas goes against No. 5 seed Texas Tech.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 23rd AIAA International Space Planes...
3|11 Code for America Summit
3|11 2020 DoD Information Warfare Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NC National Guard members stand in the Caribbean sunset

Today in History

1993: First female US attorney general sworn in