Big 12 tournament bracket set after 4-way tie for 3rd place

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Oklahoma’s big comeback in the Big 12’s final regular season game made the Sooners the No. 3 seed for the conference tournament.

Kansas (28-3, 17-1 Big 12), the No. 1 team in the AP Top 25, wrapped up the outright regular season title and the tournament’s No. 1 seed when second-place Baylor (26-4, 15-3) lost at West Virginia earlier Saturday. The Jayhawks then beat Texas Tech.

The Sooners (19-12, 9-9), who would have slipped to the No. 7 seed with a loss, instead finished in a four-way tie for third place after coming back from a 19-point deficit in the second half to win at TCU on a last-second shot.

Oklahoma got the No. 3 seed over Texas (19-12, 9-9), Texas Tech (18-13, 9-9) and West Virginia (21-10, 9-9). The tiebreaker was based on the results of games between those four teams.

Advertisement

The Big 12 tournament gets underway in Kansas City on Wednesday night, when No. 7 seed TCU (16-15, 7-11) plays No. 10 seed Kansas State (10-21, 3-15); and No. 8 seed Oklahoma State (17-14, 7-11) takes on No. 9 seed Iowa State (12-19, 5-13).

In the quarterfinal round Thursday, Kansas plays the Oklahoma State-Iowa State winner, Baylor takes on the TCU-Kansas State winner; Oklahoma plays No. 6 seed West Virginia, and No. 4 seed Texas goes against No. 5 seed Texas Tech.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.