Big Sky Conference

March 10, 2020 4:41 pm
 
Montana State. 67, Northern Colorado 62

Montana vs. Northern Arizona, 3:30 p.m.

Idaho vs. Portland State, 5 p.m.

Idaho State vs Southern Utah, 10 p.m.

Big South Conference
First Round

SC-Upstate at Winthrop, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at UNC-Asheville, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Longwood, 7 p.m.

Big West Conference
First Round

Long Beach St. vs. Cal Poly, 9 p.m.

CS Northridge vs. Cal St.-Fullerton, 11:30 p.m.

Horizon League
Championship

IUPUI 51, Green Bay 37

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
First Round

Niagara 64, St. Peter’s 53

Monmouth (NJ) 69, Iona 60

Siena 58, Canisius 48

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
First Round

Md.-Eastern Shore 62, Coppin St. 50

Howard 79, SC State 72.

Southwestern Athletic Conference
First Round
Tuesday, March 10

Jackson St. at Alabama St., 7 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern, 6:30 p.m.

Prairie View at Southern (NO), 6:30 p.m.

Summit League
Championship

South Dakota 63, South Dakota State 58

Sun Belt Conference
First Round

UALR vs. Appalachian St., 4 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Georgia Southern, 8 p.m.

Texas-Arlington vs. Texas State, 7 p.m.

South Alabama vs. Arkansas St., 9:30 p.m.

West Coast Conference
Championship

Portland vs, San Diego, 4 p.m.

