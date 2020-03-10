Listen Live Sports

Big Sky Conference

March 10, 2020 11:12 pm
 
Montana State. 67, Northern Colorado 62

Northern Arizona 68, Montana 65

Idaho 56, Portland State 54<

Big South Conference
First Round

SC-Upstate 60, Winthrop 57

UNC-Asheville 82, Charleston Southern 46

Presbyterian 82, Longwood 73

Big West Conference
First Round

Cal Poly 59, Long Beach St. 48<

Horizon League
Championship

IUPUI 51, Green Bay 37

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
First Round

Niagara 64, St. Peter’s 53

Monmouth (NJ) 69, Iona 60

Siena 58, Canisius 48

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
First Round

Md.-Eastern Shore 62, Coppin St. 50

Howard 79, SC State 72.

Southwestern Athletic Conference
First Round

Jackson St. 71, Alabama St. 53

Alabama A&M 74, Alcorn St. 54

Texas Southern 77, Ark.-Pine Bluff 46

Southern (NO) 59, Prairie View 55

Summit League
Championship

South Dakota 63, South Dakota State 58

Sun Belt Conference
First Round

UALR 48, Appalachian St. 47

Louisiana-Lafayette 81, Georgia Southern 64

Texas-Arlington 74, Texas State 50

South Alabama 82, Arkansas St. 71

West Coast Conference
Championship

Portland 64, San Diego 63, OT

