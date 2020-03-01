Big Ten Glance

|All Times EST
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Penn St.
|12
|8
|4
|1
|41
|79
|70
|20
|10
|4
|Ohio St.
|11
|9
|4
|1
|38
|62
|62
|18
|11
|5
|Michigan
|11
|10
|3
|2
|38
|65
|52
|16
|14
|4
|Minnesota
|9
|8
|7
|4
|38
|66
|62
|14
|13
|7
|Notre Dame
|9
|9
|6
|4
|37
|59
|59
|14
|13
|7
|Michigan St.
|11
|11
|2
|0
|35
|54
|54
|15
|17
|2
|Wisconsin
|7
|15
|2
|2
|25
|63
|89
|14
|18
|2
|Friday’s Games
Michigan 2, Minnesota 2, OT (tie), Michigan wins SO 1-0
Michigan St. 3, Notre Dame 1
Wisconsin 3, Ohio St. 2
Michigan 2, Minnesota 1
Michigan St. 2, Notre Dame 2, OT (tie), Notre Dame wins SO 1-0
Wisconsin 3, Ohio St. 3, OT (tie), Wisconsin wins SO 1-0
End Regular Season
