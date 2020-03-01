Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Big Ten Glance

March 1, 2020 12:59 am
 
< a min read
      
All Times EST
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Penn St. 12 8 4 1 41 79 70 20 10 4
Ohio St. 11 9 4 1 38 62 62 18 11 5
Michigan 11 10 3 2 38 65 52 16 14 4
Minnesota 9 8 7 4 38 66 62 14 13 7
Notre Dame 9 9 6 4 37 59 59 14 13 7
Michigan St. 11 11 2 0 35 54 54 15 17 2
Wisconsin 7 15 2 2 25 63 89 14 18 2
Friday’s Games

Michigan 2, Minnesota 2, OT (tie), Michigan wins SO 1-0

Michigan St. 3, Notre Dame 1

Wisconsin 3, Ohio St. 2

Saturday’s Games

Michigan 2, Minnesota 1

Advertisement

Michigan St. 2, Notre Dame 2, OT (tie), Notre Dame wins SO 1-0

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

Wisconsin 3, Ohio St. 3, OT (tie), Wisconsin wins SO 1-0

End Regular Season

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|4 Splunk GovSummit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen stationed in Japan paint mural to honor fallen comrades

Today in History

1829: Andrew Jackson holds wild 'open house' for inauguration