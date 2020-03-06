Listen Live Sports

BIG3 basketball league to play on US Open tennis court

March 6, 2020 12:16 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The BIG3 will be playing on a different court in New York: a tennis court.

The 3-on-3 basketball league co-founded by entertainer Ice Cube will play its games in Louis Armstrong Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Center, the first time it has played at a non-basketball venue.

The six games will take place June 27, the second week of play in the fourth season of the league comprised mainly of former NBA players.

The BIG3’s previous stop in New York was Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, which hosted the league’s first game in 2017 and the championship game in 2018.

This time it’s the 14,000-seat tennis arena that opened in 2018 at the end of the U.S. Tennis Association’s five-year, $650 million transformation. Armstrong is the first self-ventilated stadium with a retractable roof.

Events during the daylong festival will take place throughout the campus, including musical entertainment and clinics.

