PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UCLA
|12
|5
|.706
|19
|11
|.633
|Oregon
|11
|5
|.688
|22
|7
|.759
|Arizona St.
|10
|6
|.625
|19
|10
|.655
|Colorado
|10
|7
|.588
|21
|9
|.700
|Southern Cal
|10
|7
|.588
|21
|9
|.700
|Stanford
|9
|7
|.563
|20
|9
|.690
|Arizona
|9
|7
|.563
|19
|10
|.655
|California
|7
|9
|.438
|13
|16
|.448
|Washington St.
|6
|10
|.375
|15
|14
|.517
|Utah
|6
|11
|.353
|15
|14
|.517
|Oregon St.
|5
|11
|.313
|15
|13
|.536
|Washington
|3
|13
|.188
|13
|16
|.448
___
Sunday’s Games
Stanford 72, Colorado 64
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|14
|4
|.778
|23
|8
|.742
|Boston U.
|12
|6
|.667
|18
|13
|.581
|American U.
|12
|6
|.667
|16
|13
|.552
|Lafayette
|10
|8
|.556
|18
|11
|.621
|Army
|10
|8
|.556
|15
|14
|.517
|Navy
|8
|10
|.444
|14
|15
|.483
|Bucknell
|8
|10
|.444
|12
|19
|.387
|Loyola (Md.)
|7
|11
|.389
|15
|16
|.484
|Lehigh
|7
|11
|.389
|10
|20
|.333
|Holy Cross
|2
|16
|.111
|3
|28
|.097
___
Tuesday’s Games
Holy Cross at Bucknell, 7 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at Lehigh, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kentucky
|14
|2
|.875
|24
|5
|.828
|Auburn
|11
|5
|.688
|24
|5
|.828
|LSU
|11
|5
|.688
|20
|9
|.690
|Mississippi St.
|10
|6
|.625
|19
|10
|.655
|Florida
|10
|6
|.625
|18
|11
|.621
|South Carolina
|9
|7
|.563
|17
|12
|.586
|Alabama
|8
|8
|.500
|16
|13
|.552
|Tennessee
|8
|8
|.500
|16
|13
|.552
|Texas A&M
|8
|8
|.500
|14
|14
|.500
|Arkansas
|6
|10
|.375
|18
|11
|.621
|Missouri
|6
|10
|.375
|14
|15
|.483
|Georgia
|5
|11
|.313
|15
|14
|.517
|Mississippi
|5
|11
|.313
|14
|15
|.483
|Vanderbilt
|1
|15
|.063
|9
|20
|.310
___
Tuesday’s Games
Mississippi St. at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Alabama, 8:30 p.m.
Tennessee at Kentucky, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
LSU at Arkansas, 7 p.m.
Texas A&M at Auburn, 7 p.m.
Florida at Georgia, 7 p.m.
Missouri at Mississippi, 9 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|ETSU
|16
|2
|.889
|27
|4
|.871
|Furman
|15
|3
|.833
|25
|6
|.806
|UNC-Greensboro
|13
|5
|.722
|23
|8
|.742
|Mercer
|11
|7
|.611
|17
|14
|.548
|W. Carolina
|10
|8
|.556
|18
|11
|.621
|Chattanooga
|10
|8
|.556
|19
|12
|.613
|Wofford
|8
|10
|.444
|16
|15
|.516
|Samford
|4
|14
|.222
|10
|22
|.313
|VMI
|3
|15
|.167
|8
|23
|.258
|The Citadel
|0
|18
|.000
|6
|23
|.207
___
SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Savannah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stephen F. Austin
|17
|1
|.944
|26
|3
|.897
|Abilene Christian
|14
|4
|.778
|19
|10
|.655
|Nicholls
|14
|5
|.737
|20
|10
|.667
|Sam Houston St.
|11
|7
|.611
|18
|11
|.621
|Lamar
|10
|9
|.526
|16
|14
|.533
|McNeese St.
|9
|9
|.500
|14
|15
|.483
|Northwestern St.
|9
|9
|.500
|12
|15
|.444
|Cent. Arkansas
|9
|9
|.500
|10
|19
|.345
|Texas A&M-CC
|8
|10
|.444
|12
|17
|.414
|Incarnate Word
|6
|12
|.333
|9
|20
|.310
|New Orleans
|4
|14
|.222
|8
|20
|.286
|SE Louisiana
|4
|14
|.222
|7
|22
|.241
|Houston Baptist
|3
|15
|.167
|3
|24
|.111
___
Tuesday’s Games
Stephen F. Austin at Abilene Christian, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
New Orleans at Northwestern St., 7:30 p.m.
Houston Baptist at Incarnate Word, 8 p.m.
McNeese St. at Nicholls, 8 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at SE Louisiana, 8 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Prairie View
|13
|2
|.867
|17
|11
|.607
|Texas Southern
|11
|4
|.733
|14
|14
|.500
|Southern U.
|11
|5
|.688
|14
|15
|.483
|Grambling St.
|9
|6
|.600
|15
|13
|.536
|Alcorn St.
|9
|7
|.563
|13
|14
|.481
|Jackson St.
|8
|7
|.533
|11
|17
|.393
|Alabama St.
|7
|8
|.467
|8
|20
|.286
|Alabama A&M
|4
|11
|.267
|7
|19
|.269
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|3
|13
|.188
|4
|24
|.143
|MVSU
|2
|14
|.125
|2
|26
|.071
___
Monday’s Games
MVSU at Grambling St., 8:30 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Jackson St., 8:30 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Prairie View, 8:30 p.m.
Alabama St. at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Dakota St.
|13
|3
|.813
|22
|8
|.733
|S. Dakota St.
|13
|3
|.813
|22
|9
|.710
|South Dakota
|10
|6
|.625
|20
|11
|.645
|Oral Roberts
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|13
|.552
|Nebraska-Omaha
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|15
|.516
|North Dakota
|7
|9
|.438
|13
|17
|.433
|Fort Wayne
|6
|10
|.375
|13
|18
|.419
|Denver
|3
|13
|.188
|7
|23
|.233
|W. Illinois
|2
|14
|.125
|5
|21
|.192
___
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UALR
|15
|4
|.789
|21
|9
|.700
|Texas State
|13
|6
|.684
|20
|10
|.667
|South Alabama
|12
|7
|.632
|19
|11
|.633
|Georgia Southern
|12
|7
|.632
|18
|12
|.600
|Georgia St.
|11
|8
|.579
|18
|12
|.600
|Appalachian St.
|10
|9
|.526
|16
|14
|.533
|Texas-Arlington
|9
|10
|.474
|13
|17
|.433
|Coastal Carolina
|8
|11
|.421
|15
|15
|.500
|Arkansas St.
|7
|12
|.368
|15
|15
|.500
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|7
|12
|.368
|12
|18
|.400
|Louisiana-Monroe
|5
|14
|.263
|9
|19
|.321
|Troy
|5
|14
|.263
|9
|21
|.300
___
Tuesday’s Games
Arkansas St. at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.
UALR at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at Troy, 7 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.
Texas State at South Alabama, 8 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|15
|1
|.938
|29
|2
|.935
|BYU
|13
|3
|.813
|24
|7
|.774
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|11
|5
|.688
|24
|7
|.774
|Pacific
|11
|5
|.688
|23
|9
|.719
|San Francisco
|9
|7
|.563
|20
|11
|.645
|Pepperdine
|8
|8
|.500
|15
|15
|.500
|Santa Clara
|6
|10
|.375
|19
|12
|.613
|Loyola Marymount
|4
|12
|.250
|10
|20
|.333
|San Diego
|2
|14
|.125
|9
|22
|.290
|Portland
|1
|15
|.063
|9
|22
|.290
___
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Mexico St.
|15
|0
|1.000
|24
|6
|.800
|California Baptist
|10
|4
|.714
|21
|8
|.724
|Rio Grande
|8
|7
|.533
|13
|16
|.448
|UMKC
|7
|7
|.500
|15
|14
|.517
|Seattle
|7
|7
|.500
|14
|15
|.483
|Grand Canyon
|7
|8
|.467
|12
|17
|.414
|CS Bakersfield
|6
|9
|.400
|12
|18
|.400
|Utah Valley
|5
|9
|.357
|11
|18
|.379
|Chicago St.
|0
|14
|.000
|4
|25
|.138
___
