March 1, 2020 10:06 am
 
2 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UCLA 12 5 .706 19 11 .633
Oregon 11 5 .688 22 7 .759
Arizona St. 10 6 .625 19 10 .655
Colorado 10 7 .588 21 9 .700
Southern Cal 10 7 .588 21 9 .700
Stanford 9 7 .563 20 9 .690
Arizona 9 7 .563 19 10 .655
California 7 9 .438 13 16 .448
Washington St. 6 10 .375 15 14 .517
Utah 6 11 .353 15 14 .517
Oregon St. 5 11 .313 15 13 .536
Washington 3 13 .188 13 16 .448

___

Sunday’s Games

Stanford 72, Colorado 64

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colgate 14 4 .778 23 8 .742
Boston U. 12 6 .667 18 13 .581
American U. 12 6 .667 16 13 .552
Lafayette 10 8 .556 18 11 .621
Army 10 8 .556 15 14 .517
Navy 8 10 .444 14 15 .483
Bucknell 8 10 .444 12 19 .387
Loyola (Md.) 7 11 .389 15 16 .484
Lehigh 7 11 .389 10 20 .333
Holy Cross 2 16 .111 3 28 .097

___

Tuesday’s Games

Holy Cross at Bucknell, 7 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Kentucky 14 2 .875 24 5 .828
Auburn 11 5 .688 24 5 .828
LSU 11 5 .688 20 9 .690
Mississippi St. 10 6 .625 19 10 .655
Florida 10 6 .625 18 11 .621
South Carolina 9 7 .563 17 12 .586
Alabama 8 8 .500 16 13 .552
Tennessee 8 8 .500 16 13 .552
Texas A&M 8 8 .500 14 14 .500
Arkansas 6 10 .375 18 11 .621
Missouri 6 10 .375 14 15 .483
Georgia 5 11 .313 15 14 .517
Mississippi 5 11 .313 14 15 .483
Vanderbilt 1 15 .063 9 20 .310

___

Tuesday’s Games

Mississippi St. at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Alabama, 8:30 p.m.

Tennessee at Kentucky, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

LSU at Arkansas, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Florida at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Missouri at Mississippi, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
ETSU 16 2 .889 27 4 .871
Furman 15 3 .833 25 6 .806
UNC-Greensboro 13 5 .722 23 8 .742
Mercer 11 7 .611 17 14 .548
W. Carolina 10 8 .556 18 11 .621
Chattanooga 10 8 .556 19 12 .613
Wofford 8 10 .444 16 15 .516
Samford 4 14 .222 10 22 .313
VMI 3 15 .167 8 23 .258
The Citadel 0 18 .000 6 23 .207

___

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stephen F. Austin 17 1 .944 26 3 .897
Abilene Christian 14 4 .778 19 10 .655
Nicholls 14 5 .737 20 10 .667
Sam Houston St. 11 7 .611 18 11 .621
Lamar 10 9 .526 16 14 .533
McNeese St. 9 9 .500 14 15 .483
Northwestern St. 9 9 .500 12 15 .444
Cent. Arkansas 9 9 .500 10 19 .345
Texas A&M-CC 8 10 .444 12 17 .414
Incarnate Word 6 12 .333 9 20 .310
New Orleans 4 14 .222 8 20 .286
SE Louisiana 4 14 .222 7 22 .241
Houston Baptist 3 15 .167 3 24 .111

___

Tuesday’s Games

Stephen F. Austin at Abilene Christian, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

New Orleans at Northwestern St., 7:30 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Incarnate Word, 8 p.m.

McNeese St. at Nicholls, 8 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at SE Louisiana, 8 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Prairie View 13 2 .867 17 11 .607
Texas Southern 11 4 .733 14 14 .500
Southern U. 11 5 .688 14 15 .483
Grambling St. 9 6 .600 15 13 .536
Alcorn St. 9 7 .563 13 14 .481
Jackson St. 8 7 .533 11 17 .393
Alabama St. 7 8 .467 8 20 .286
Alabama A&M 4 11 .267 7 19 .269
Ark.-Pine Bluff 3 13 .188 4 24 .143
MVSU 2 14 .125 2 26 .071

___

Monday’s Games

MVSU at Grambling St., 8:30 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Jackson St., 8:30 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Prairie View, 8:30 p.m.

Alabama St. at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
N. Dakota St. 13 3 .813 22 8 .733
S. Dakota St. 13 3 .813 22 9 .710
South Dakota 10 6 .625 20 11 .645
Oral Roberts 9 7 .563 16 13 .552
Nebraska-Omaha 9 7 .563 16 15 .516
North Dakota 7 9 .438 13 17 .433
Fort Wayne 6 10 .375 13 18 .419
Denver 3 13 .188 7 23 .233
W. Illinois 2 14 .125 5 21 .192

___

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UALR 15 4 .789 21 9 .700
Texas State 13 6 .684 20 10 .667
South Alabama 12 7 .632 19 11 .633
Georgia Southern 12 7 .632 18 12 .600
Georgia St. 11 8 .579 18 12 .600
Appalachian St. 10 9 .526 16 14 .533
Texas-Arlington 9 10 .474 13 17 .433
Coastal Carolina 8 11 .421 15 15 .500
Arkansas St. 7 12 .368 15 15 .500
Louisiana-Lafayette 7 12 .368 12 18 .400
Louisiana-Monroe 5 14 .263 9 19 .321
Troy 5 14 .263 9 21 .300

___

Tuesday’s Games

Arkansas St. at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.

UALR at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Troy, 7 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.

Texas State at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 15 1 .938 29 2 .935
BYU 13 3 .813 24 7 .774
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 11 5 .688 24 7 .774
Pacific 11 5 .688 23 9 .719
San Francisco 9 7 .563 20 11 .645
Pepperdine 8 8 .500 15 15 .500
Santa Clara 6 10 .375 19 12 .613
Loyola Marymount 4 12 .250 10 20 .333
San Diego 2 14 .125 9 22 .290
Portland 1 15 .063 9 22 .290

___

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
New Mexico St. 15 0 1.000 24 6 .800
California Baptist 10 4 .714 21 8 .724
Rio Grande 8 7 .533 13 16 .448
UMKC 7 7 .500 15 14 .517
Seattle 7 7 .500 14 15 .483
Grand Canyon 7 8 .467 12 17 .414
CS Bakersfield 6 9 .400 12 18 .400
Utah Valley 5 9 .357 11 18 .379
Chicago St. 0 14 .000 4 25 .138

___

