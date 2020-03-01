All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hofstra
|14
|4
|.778
|23
|8
|.742
|William & Mary
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|10
|.677
|Towson
|12
|6
|.667
|19
|12
|.613
|Delaware
|11
|7
|.611
|21
|10
|.677
|Coll. of Charleston
|11
|7
|.611
|17
|13
|.567
|Northeastern
|9
|9
|.500
|15
|15
|.500
|Elon
|7
|11
|.389
|11
|20
|.355
|Drexel
|6
|12
|.333
|13
|18
|.419
|UNC-Wilmington
|5
|13
|.278
|10
|21
|.323
|James Madison
|2
|16
|.111
|9
|20
|.310
___
Sunday’s Games
UNC-Wilmington vs. Drexel at Philadelphia, P.A., 1 a.m.
Towson 75, Northeastern 72
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Texas
|14
|3
|.824
|20
|10
|.667
|W. Kentucky
|12
|5
|.706
|19
|10
|.655
|Louisiana Tech
|11
|5
|.688
|20
|8
|.714
|FIU
|9
|7
|.563
|18
|11
|.621
|Charlotte
|9
|7
|.563
|15
|12
|.556
|Marshall
|8
|8
|.500
|14
|15
|.483
|Old Dominion
|8
|8
|.500
|12
|17
|.414
|UAB
|8
|9
|.471
|17
|13
|.567
|FAU
|8
|9
|.471
|16
|14
|.533
|UTSA
|7
|9
|.438
|13
|16
|.448
|UTEP
|6
|10
|.375
|15
|14
|.517
|Rice
|6
|10
|.375
|14
|15
|.483
|Southern Miss.
|5
|11
|.313
|9
|20
|.310
|Middle Tennessee
|3
|13
|.188
|7
|22
|.241
___
Sunday’s Games
FIU 67, Charlotte 52
North Texas 78, W. Kentucky 72, OT
Old Dominion 85, FAU 80, OT
Rice 77, Middle Tennessee 66
UTSA 66, UAB 59
UTEP 75, Southern Miss. 56
Wednesday’s Games
North Texas at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
FAU at Marshall, 7 p.m.
UTSA at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
FIU at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.
UTEP at Middle Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.
Rice at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wright St.
|15
|3
|.833
|25
|6
|.806
|N. Kentucky
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|9
|.700
|Green Bay
|11
|7
|.611
|16
|15
|.516
|Youngstown St.
|10
|8
|.556
|17
|14
|.548
|Ill.-Chicago
|10
|8
|.556
|15
|16
|.484
|Oakland
|8
|10
|.444
|13
|18
|.419
|Milwaukee
|7
|11
|.389
|12
|18
|.400
|Cleveland St.
|7
|11
|.389
|11
|20
|.355
|Detroit
|6
|12
|.333
|8
|23
|.258
|IUPUI
|3
|15
|.167
|7
|24
|.226
___
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland St. at Oakland, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.
IUPUI at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|10
|2
|.833
|22
|6
|.786
|Harvard
|9
|3
|.750
|20
|7
|.741
|Princeton
|8
|4
|.667
|13
|12
|.520
|Penn
|6
|6
|.500
|14
|11
|.560
|Brown
|6
|6
|.500
|13
|12
|.520
|Dartmouth
|5
|7
|.417
|12
|15
|.444
|Cornell
|3
|9
|.250
|6
|19
|.240
|Columbia
|1
|11
|.083
|6
|22
|.214
___
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Siena
|13
|5
|.722
|17
|10
|.630
|St. Peter’s
|13
|6
|.684
|16
|12
|.571
|Monmouth (NJ)
|11
|7
|.611
|17
|12
|.586
|Rider
|11
|8
|.579
|17
|12
|.586
|Iona
|9
|9
|.500
|11
|14
|.440
|Niagara
|9
|9
|.500
|11
|18
|.379
|Quinnipiac
|9
|10
|.474
|14
|15
|.483
|Manhattan
|8
|10
|.444
|12
|15
|.444
|Fairfield
|7
|11
|.389
|11
|18
|.379
|Marist
|6
|13
|.316
|7
|21
|.250
|Canisius
|5
|13
|.278
|10
|19
|.345
___
Sunday’s Games
Rider 65, Fairfield 51
Monmouth (NJ) 80, Manhattan 60
Quinnipiac 71, Marist 52
Wednesday’s Games
Quinnipiac at Iona, 7 p.m.
Canisius at Marist, 7 p.m.
Fairfield at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.
Manhattan at Rider, 7 p.m.
Niagara at Siena, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Akron
|12
|4
|.750
|22
|7
|.759
|Bowling Green
|12
|4
|.750
|21
|8
|.724
|N. Illinois
|10
|6
|.625
|17
|12
|.586
|Buffalo
|9
|7
|.563
|18
|11
|.621
|Ball St.
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|13
|.552
|Kent St.
|8
|8
|.500
|18
|11
|.621
|Ohio
|7
|9
|.438
|15
|14
|.517
|Toledo
|7
|9
|.438
|15
|14
|.517
|E. Michigan
|6
|10
|.375
|16
|13
|.552
|Cent. Michigan
|6
|10
|.375
|13
|16
|.448
|Miami (Ohio)
|5
|11
|.313
|12
|17
|.414
|W. Michigan
|5
|11
|.313
|12
|17
|.414
___
Tuesday’s Games
Cent. Michigan at Ball St., 7 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Kent St., 7 p.m.
E. Michigan at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Ohio at Akron, 7:30 p.m.
Toledo at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|NC Central
|11
|3
|.786
|15
|13
|.536
|NC A&T
|11
|3
|.786
|15
|14
|.517
|Norfolk St.
|10
|4
|.714
|14
|15
|.483
|Florida A&M
|10
|5
|.667
|12
|14
|.462
|Bethune-Cookman
|9
|5
|.643
|15
|13
|.536
|Morgan St.
|9
|6
|.600
|15
|15
|.500
|SC State
|6
|9
|.400
|11
|16
|.407
|Coppin St.
|6
|9
|.400
|10
|20
|.333
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|4
|10
|.286
|5
|24
|.172
|Delaware St.
|3
|11
|.214
|4
|24
|.143
|Howard
|0
|14
|.000
|2
|27
|.069
___
Monday’s Games
Norfolk St. at Delaware St., 7:30 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at Howard, 7:30 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at NC Central, 7:30 p.m.
NC A&T at SC State, 7:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Iowa
|14
|4
|.778
|25
|5
|.833
|Loyola of Chicago
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|10
|.677
|Bradley
|11
|7
|.611
|20
|11
|.645
|Indiana St.
|11
|7
|.611
|18
|11
|.621
|S. Illinois
|10
|8
|.556
|16
|15
|.516
|Valparaiso
|9
|9
|.500
|16
|15
|.516
|Missouri St.
|9
|9
|.500
|15
|16
|.484
|Drake
|8
|10
|.444
|18
|13
|.581
|Illinois St.
|5
|13
|.278
|10
|20
|.333
|Evansville
|0
|18
|.000
|9
|22
|.290
___
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|17
|1
|.944
|28
|1
|.966
|Utah St.
|12
|6
|.667
|23
|8
|.742
|Nevada
|12
|6
|.667
|19
|11
|.633
|UNLV
|12
|6
|.667
|17
|14
|.548
|Colorado St.
|11
|7
|.611
|20
|11
|.645
|Boise St.
|11
|7
|.611
|19
|11
|.633
|New Mexico
|7
|11
|.389
|18
|13
|.581
|Fresno St.
|7
|11
|.389
|11
|18
|.379
|Air Force
|5
|13
|.278
|11
|19
|.367
|San Jose St.
|3
|15
|.167
|7
|23
|.233
|Wyoming
|2
|16
|.111
|7
|23
|.233
___
Wednesday’s Games
Air Force vs. Fresno St. at Paradise, N.V., 3 p.m.
San Jose St. vs. New Mexico at Paradise, N.V., 5:30 p.m.
Wyoming vs. Colorado St. at Paradise, N.V., 8 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|13
|5
|.722
|20
|9
|.690
|Robert Morris
|13
|5
|.722
|17
|14
|.548
|Sacred Heart
|12
|6
|.667
|19
|12
|.613
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|9
|9
|.500
|11
|18
|.379
|Bryant
|7
|11
|.389
|15
|16
|.484
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|7
|11
|.389
|13
|17
|.433
|Mount St. Mary’s
|7
|11
|.389
|11
|20
|.355
|Wagner
|5
|13
|.278
|8
|21
|.276
|CCSU
|3
|15
|.167
|4
|27
|.129
___
Wednesday’s Games
Fairleigh Dickinson at LIU, 7 p.m.
St. Francis Brooklyn at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
Mount St. Mary’s at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
Bryant at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Belmont
|15
|3
|.833
|24
|7
|.774
|Murray St.
|15
|3
|.833
|22
|8
|.733
|Austin Peay
|14
|4
|.778
|20
|11
|.645
|E. Kentucky
|12
|6
|.667
|15
|16
|.484
|Tennessee St.
|9
|9
|.500
|17
|14
|.548
|E. Illinois
|9
|9
|.500
|16
|14
|.533
|Jacksonville St.
|8
|10
|.444
|13
|18
|.419
|Morehead St.
|7
|11
|.389
|13
|18
|.419
|Tennessee Tech
|6
|12
|.333
|9
|22
|.290
|UT Martin
|5
|13
|.278
|9
|20
|.310
|SIU-Edwardsville
|5
|13
|.278
|8
|23
|.258
|SE Missouri
|3
|15
|.167
|7
|24
|.226
___
Wednesday’s Games
Morehead St. vs. Tennessee St. at Evansville, I.N., 7:30 p.m.
Jacksonville St. vs. E. Illinois at Evansville, I.N., 10 p.m.
