March 1, 2020 10:06 am
 
3 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Hofstra 14 4 .778 23 8 .742
William & Mary 13 5 .722 21 10 .677
Towson 12 6 .667 19 12 .613
Delaware 11 7 .611 21 10 .677
Coll. of Charleston 11 7 .611 17 13 .567
Northeastern 9 9 .500 15 15 .500
Elon 7 11 .389 11 20 .355
Drexel 6 12 .333 13 18 .419
UNC-Wilmington 5 13 .278 10 21 .323
James Madison 2 16 .111 9 20 .310

___

Sunday’s Games

UNC-Wilmington vs. Drexel at Philadelphia, P.A., 1 a.m.

Towson 75, Northeastern 72

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
North Texas 14 3 .824 20 10 .667
W. Kentucky 12 5 .706 19 10 .655
Louisiana Tech 11 5 .688 20 8 .714
FIU 9 7 .563 18 11 .621
Charlotte 9 7 .563 15 12 .556
Marshall 8 8 .500 14 15 .483
Old Dominion 8 8 .500 12 17 .414
UAB 8 9 .471 17 13 .567
FAU 8 9 .471 16 14 .533
UTSA 7 9 .438 13 16 .448
UTEP 6 10 .375 15 14 .517
Rice 6 10 .375 14 15 .483
Southern Miss. 5 11 .313 9 20 .310
Middle Tennessee 3 13 .188 7 22 .241

___

Sunday’s Games

FIU 67, Charlotte 52

North Texas 78, W. Kentucky 72, OT

Old Dominion 85, FAU 80, OT

Rice 77, Middle Tennessee 66

UTSA 66, UAB 59

UTEP 75, Southern Miss. 56

Wednesday’s Games

North Texas at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

FAU at Marshall, 7 p.m.

UTSA at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

FIU at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

UTEP at Middle Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.

Rice at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wright St. 15 3 .833 25 6 .806
N. Kentucky 13 5 .722 21 9 .700
Green Bay 11 7 .611 16 15 .516
Youngstown St. 10 8 .556 17 14 .548
Ill.-Chicago 10 8 .556 15 16 .484
Oakland 8 10 .444 13 18 .419
Milwaukee 7 11 .389 12 18 .400
Cleveland St. 7 11 .389 11 20 .355
Detroit 6 12 .333 8 23 .258
IUPUI 3 15 .167 7 24 .226

___

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland St. at Oakland, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.

IUPUI at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Yale 10 2 .833 22 6 .786
Harvard 9 3 .750 20 7 .741
Princeton 8 4 .667 13 12 .520
Penn 6 6 .500 14 11 .560
Brown 6 6 .500 13 12 .520
Dartmouth 5 7 .417 12 15 .444
Cornell 3 9 .250 6 19 .240
Columbia 1 11 .083 6 22 .214

___

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Siena 13 5 .722 17 10 .630
St. Peter’s 13 6 .684 16 12 .571
Monmouth (NJ) 11 7 .611 17 12 .586
Rider 11 8 .579 17 12 .586
Iona 9 9 .500 11 14 .440
Niagara 9 9 .500 11 18 .379
Quinnipiac 9 10 .474 14 15 .483
Manhattan 8 10 .444 12 15 .444
Fairfield 7 11 .389 11 18 .379
Marist 6 13 .316 7 21 .250
Canisius 5 13 .278 10 19 .345

___

Sunday’s Games

Rider 65, Fairfield 51

Monmouth (NJ) 80, Manhattan 60

Quinnipiac 71, Marist 52

Wednesday’s Games

Quinnipiac at Iona, 7 p.m.

Canisius at Marist, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

Manhattan at Rider, 7 p.m.

Niagara at Siena, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Akron 12 4 .750 22 7 .759
Bowling Green 12 4 .750 21 8 .724
N. Illinois 10 6 .625 17 12 .586
Buffalo 9 7 .563 18 11 .621
Ball St. 9 7 .563 16 13 .552
Kent St. 8 8 .500 18 11 .621
Ohio 7 9 .438 15 14 .517
Toledo 7 9 .438 15 14 .517
E. Michigan 6 10 .375 16 13 .552
Cent. Michigan 6 10 .375 13 16 .448
Miami (Ohio) 5 11 .313 12 17 .414
W. Michigan 5 11 .313 12 17 .414

___

Tuesday’s Games

Cent. Michigan at Ball St., 7 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Kent St., 7 p.m.

E. Michigan at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Ohio at Akron, 7:30 p.m.

Toledo at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
NC Central 11 3 .786 15 13 .536
NC A&T 11 3 .786 15 14 .517
Norfolk St. 10 4 .714 14 15 .483
Florida A&M 10 5 .667 12 14 .462
Bethune-Cookman 9 5 .643 15 13 .536
Morgan St. 9 6 .600 15 15 .500
SC State 6 9 .400 11 16 .407
Coppin St. 6 9 .400 10 20 .333
Md.-Eastern Shore 4 10 .286 5 24 .172
Delaware St. 3 11 .214 4 24 .143
Howard 0 14 .000 2 27 .069

___

Monday’s Games

Norfolk St. at Delaware St., 7:30 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Howard, 7:30 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at NC Central, 7:30 p.m.

NC A&T at SC State, 7:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
N. Iowa 14 4 .778 25 5 .833
Loyola of Chicago 13 5 .722 21 10 .677
Bradley 11 7 .611 20 11 .645
Indiana St. 11 7 .611 18 11 .621
S. Illinois 10 8 .556 16 15 .516
Valparaiso 9 9 .500 16 15 .516
Missouri St. 9 9 .500 15 16 .484
Drake 8 10 .444 18 13 .581
Illinois St. 5 13 .278 10 20 .333
Evansville 0 18 .000 9 22 .290

___

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Diego St. 17 1 .944 28 1 .966
Utah St. 12 6 .667 23 8 .742
Nevada 12 6 .667 19 11 .633
UNLV 12 6 .667 17 14 .548
Colorado St. 11 7 .611 20 11 .645
Boise St. 11 7 .611 19 11 .633
New Mexico 7 11 .389 18 13 .581
Fresno St. 7 11 .389 11 18 .379
Air Force 5 13 .278 11 19 .367
San Jose St. 3 15 .167 7 23 .233
Wyoming 2 16 .111 7 23 .233

___

Wednesday’s Games

Air Force vs. Fresno St. at Paradise, N.V., 3 p.m.

San Jose St. vs. New Mexico at Paradise, N.V., 5:30 p.m.

Wyoming vs. Colorado St. at Paradise, N.V., 8 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
St. Francis (Pa.) 13 5 .722 20 9 .690
Robert Morris 13 5 .722 17 14 .548
Sacred Heart 12 6 .667 19 12 .613
Fairleigh Dickinson 9 9 .500 11 18 .379
Bryant 7 11 .389 15 16 .484
St. Francis Brooklyn 7 11 .389 13 17 .433
Mount St. Mary’s 7 11 .389 11 20 .355
Wagner 5 13 .278 8 21 .276
CCSU 3 15 .167 4 27 .129

___

Wednesday’s Games

Fairleigh Dickinson at LIU, 7 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

Bryant at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Belmont 15 3 .833 24 7 .774
Murray St. 15 3 .833 22 8 .733
Austin Peay 14 4 .778 20 11 .645
E. Kentucky 12 6 .667 15 16 .484
Tennessee St. 9 9 .500 17 14 .548
E. Illinois 9 9 .500 16 14 .533
Jacksonville St. 8 10 .444 13 18 .419
Morehead St. 7 11 .389 13 18 .419
Tennessee Tech 6 12 .333 9 22 .290
UT Martin 5 13 .278 9 20 .310
SIU-Edwardsville 5 13 .278 8 23 .258
SE Missouri 3 15 .167 7 24 .226

___

Wednesday’s Games

Morehead St. vs. Tennessee St. at Evansville, I.N., 7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville St. vs. E. Illinois at Evansville, I.N., 10 p.m.

Today in History

1770: Boston Massacre sees first deaths of American Revolutionary War