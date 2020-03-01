Listen Live Sports

March 1, 2020 10:06 am
 
All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Vermont 13 2 .867 23 7 .767
Stony Brook 10 5 .667 19 11 .633
Hartford 9 6 .600 16 14 .533
New Hampshire 8 7 .533 15 13 .536
Albany (NY) 7 8 .467 14 16 .467
UMBC 7 8 .467 14 16 .467
Mass.-Lowell 6 9 .400 12 18 .400
Maine 4 11 .267 8 21 .276
Binghamton 4 12 .250 10 19 .345

___

Tuesday’s Games

Maine at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at UMBC, 7 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Vermont, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 12 4 .750 22 7 .759
Tulsa 12 4 .750 20 9 .690
Cincinnati 11 5 .688 18 10 .643
Wichita St. 10 6 .625 22 7 .759
Memphis 9 7 .563 20 9 .690
SMU 9 7 .563 19 9 .679
UConn 8 8 .500 17 12 .586
Temple 6 10 .375 14 15 .483
South Florida 6 10 .375 13 16 .448
UCF 5 11 .313 14 14 .500
East Carolina 5 12 .294 11 19 .367
Tulane 4 13 .235 12 17 .414

___

Sunday’s Games

South Florida 64, Temple 58

Houston 68, Cincinnati 55

Wichita St. 66, SMU 62

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Tulsa at Temple, 7 p.m.

SMU at UCF, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Dayton 16 0 1.000 27 2 .931
Richmond 12 4 .750 22 7 .759
Rhode Island 12 4 .750 20 8 .714
Saint Louis 10 6 .625 21 8 .724
Duquesne 10 6 .625 20 8 .714
St. Bonaventure 10 6 .625 18 11 .621
Davidson 9 7 .563 15 13 .536
VCU 8 8 .500 18 11 .621
UMass 7 9 .438 13 16 .448
George Washington 6 10 .375 12 17 .414
La Salle 5 11 .313 14 14 .500
George Mason 4 12 .250 15 14 .517
Saint Joseph’s 2 14 .125 6 23 .207
Fordham 1 15 .063 7 21 .250

___

Sunday’s Games

Saint Louis 72, Rhode Island 62

Tuesday’s Games

Davidson at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Duquesne at VCU, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Saint Louis at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Fordham at George Washington, 7 p.m.

UMass at La Salle, 7 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

Dayton at Rhode Island, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Louisville 15 4 .789 24 6 .800
Florida St. 14 4 .778 24 5 .828
Duke 13 5 .722 23 6 .793
Virginia 13 5 .722 21 7 .750
NC State 9 9 .500 18 11 .621
Notre Dame 9 9 .500 18 11 .621
Syracuse 9 9 .500 16 13 .552
Clemson 9 9 .500 15 13 .536
Georgia Tech 9 9 .500 15 14 .517
Boston College 7 11 .389 13 16 .448
Virginia Tech 6 12 .333 15 14 .517
Miami 6 12 .333 14 14 .500
Wake Forest 6 12 .333 13 15 .464
Pittsburgh 6 13 .316 15 15 .500
North Carolina 5 13 .278 12 17 .414

___

Sunday’s Games

Louisville 68, Virginia Tech 52

Monday’s Games

NC State at Duke, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Syracuse at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Wake Forest at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Clemson at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech, 9 p.m.

Virginia at Miami, 9 p.m.

Florida St. at Notre Dame, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Liberty 13 3 .813 27 4 .871
North Florida 13 3 .813 20 11 .645
Stetson 9 7 .563 15 16 .484
Lipscomb 9 7 .563 14 15 .483
North Alabama 8 8 .500 13 16 .448
Jacksonville 7 9 .438 14 17 .452
Florida Gulf Coast 7 9 .438 10 21 .323
NJIT 6 10 .375 9 20 .310
Kennesaw St. 0 16 .000 1 28 .034

___

Tuesday’s Games

NJIT at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at North Florida, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at Stetson, 7 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Kansas 15 1 .938 26 3 .897
Baylor 14 2 .875 25 3 .893
Texas Tech 9 7 .563 18 11 .621
Oklahoma 8 8 .500 18 11 .621
Texas 8 8 .500 18 11 .621
West Virginia 7 9 .438 19 10 .655
TCU 7 9 .438 16 13 .552
Oklahoma St. 5 11 .313 15 14 .517
Iowa St. 5 11 .313 12 17 .414
Kansas St. 2 14 .125 9 20 .310

___

Monday’s Games

Texas Tech at Baylor, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

West Virginia at Iowa St., 9 p.m.

Texas at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

TCU at Kansas, 8 p.m.

Kansas St. at Oklahoma St., 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Seton Hall 13 3 .813 21 7 .750
Creighton 11 5 .688 22 7 .759
Villanova 11 5 .688 22 7 .759
Providence 10 6 .625 17 12 .586
Butler 8 8 .500 20 9 .690
Xavier 8 8 .500 19 10 .655
Marquette 8 8 .500 18 10 .643
Georgetown 5 11 .313 15 14 .517
St. John’s 4 12 .250 15 14 .517
DePaul 2 14 .125 14 15 .483

___

Sunday’s Games

St. John’s 91, Creighton 71

Xavier 66, Georgetown 63

Tuesday’s Games

Marquette at DePaul, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Xavier at Providence, 6:30 p.m.

St. John’s at Butler, 7 p.m.

Georgetown at Creighton, 8 p.m.

Villanova at Seton Hall, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
E. Washington 14 4 .778 21 8 .724
Montana 14 4 .778 18 11 .621
N. Colorado 13 5 .722 20 9 .690
Portland St. 10 8 .556 16 14 .533
N. Arizona 10 9 .526 16 12 .571
Montana St. 9 9 .500 15 14 .517
S. Utah 8 10 .444 15 14 .517
Sacramento St. 8 11 .421 15 13 .536
Weber St. 7 10 .412 11 17 .393
Idaho St. 3 14 .176 6 20 .231
Idaho 3 15 .167 7 22 .241

___

Monday’s Games

Idaho St. at Weber St., 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 15 3 .833 21 10 .677
Radford 15 3 .833 20 10 .667
Gardner-Webb 11 7 .611 15 15 .500
Longwood 9 9 .500 14 17 .452
UNC-Asheville 8 10 .444 14 15 .483
Hampton 8 10 .444 13 18 .419
Charleston Southern 7 11 .389 13 17 .433
SC-Upstate 7 11 .389 12 19 .387
Presbyterian 7 11 .389 10 21 .323
Campbell 6 12 .333 15 15 .500
High Point 6 12 .333 9 22 .290

___

Tuesday’s Games

Presbyterian at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.

High Point at SC-Upstate, 7 p.m.

Campbell at UNC-Asheville, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Maryland 13 5 .722 23 6 .793
Illinois 12 6 .667 20 9 .690
Michigan St. 12 6 .667 20 9 .690
Wisconsin 12 6 .667 19 10 .655
Penn St. 11 7 .611 21 8 .724
Iowa 11 7 .611 20 9 .690
Ohio St. 10 8 .556 20 9 .690
Michigan 9 9 .500 18 11 .621
Rutgers 9 9 .500 18 11 .621
Indiana 8 10 .444 18 11 .621
Purdue 8 10 .444 15 14 .517
Minnesota 7 11 .389 13 15 .464
Northwestern 2 16 .111 7 21 .250
Nebraska 2 16 .111 7 22 .241

___

Sunday’s Games

Illinois 67, Indiana 66

Ohio St. 77, Michigan 63

Northwestern 81, Nebraska 76, OT

Wisconsin 71, Minnesota 69

Tuesday’s Games

Michigan St. at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Maryland at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Purdue at Iowa, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Northwestern at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Irvine 13 2 .867 21 10 .677
UC Santa Barbara 8 6 .571 19 10 .655
UC Davis 8 6 .571 14 16 .467
CS Northridge 8 6 .571 13 17 .433
Hawaii 7 7 .500 16 12 .571
UC Riverside 6 9 .400 16 15 .516
Cal St.-Fullerton 5 9 .357 10 19 .345
Long Beach St. 5 9 .357 10 20 .333
Cal Poly 4 10 .286 7 21 .250

___

Sunday’s Games

UC Riverside 49, Hawaii 43

Wednesday’s Games

CS Northridge at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

