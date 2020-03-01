All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|13
|2
|.867
|23
|7
|.767
|Stony Brook
|10
|5
|.667
|19
|11
|.633
|Hartford
|9
|6
|.600
|16
|14
|.533
|New Hampshire
|8
|7
|.533
|15
|13
|.536
|Albany (NY)
|7
|8
|.467
|14
|16
|.467
|UMBC
|7
|8
|.467
|14
|16
|.467
|Mass.-Lowell
|6
|9
|.400
|12
|18
|.400
|Maine
|4
|11
|.267
|8
|21
|.276
|Binghamton
|4
|12
|.250
|10
|19
|.345
___
Tuesday’s Games
Maine at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Stony Brook at UMBC, 7 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Vermont, 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|12
|4
|.750
|22
|7
|.759
|Tulsa
|12
|4
|.750
|20
|9
|.690
|Cincinnati
|11
|5
|.688
|18
|10
|.643
|Wichita St.
|10
|6
|.625
|22
|7
|.759
|Memphis
|9
|7
|.563
|20
|9
|.690
|SMU
|9
|7
|.563
|19
|9
|.679
|UConn
|8
|8
|.500
|17
|12
|.586
|Temple
|6
|10
|.375
|14
|15
|.483
|South Florida
|6
|10
|.375
|13
|16
|.448
|UCF
|5
|11
|.313
|14
|14
|.500
|East Carolina
|5
|12
|.294
|11
|19
|.367
|Tulane
|4
|13
|.235
|12
|17
|.414
___
Sunday’s Games
South Florida 64, Temple 58
Houston 68, Cincinnati 55
Wichita St. 66, SMU 62
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Tulsa at Temple, 7 p.m.
SMU at UCF, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Dayton
|16
|0
|1.000
|27
|2
|.931
|Richmond
|12
|4
|.750
|22
|7
|.759
|Rhode Island
|12
|4
|.750
|20
|8
|.714
|Saint Louis
|10
|6
|.625
|21
|8
|.724
|Duquesne
|10
|6
|.625
|20
|8
|.714
|St. Bonaventure
|10
|6
|.625
|18
|11
|.621
|Davidson
|9
|7
|.563
|15
|13
|.536
|VCU
|8
|8
|.500
|18
|11
|.621
|UMass
|7
|9
|.438
|13
|16
|.448
|George Washington
|6
|10
|.375
|12
|17
|.414
|La Salle
|5
|11
|.313
|14
|14
|.500
|George Mason
|4
|12
|.250
|15
|14
|.517
|Saint Joseph’s
|2
|14
|.125
|6
|23
|.207
|Fordham
|1
|15
|.063
|7
|21
|.250
___
Sunday’s Games
Saint Louis 72, Rhode Island 62
Tuesday’s Games
Davidson at Richmond, 7 p.m.
Duquesne at VCU, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Saint Louis at George Mason, 7 p.m.
Fordham at George Washington, 7 p.m.
UMass at La Salle, 7 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.
Dayton at Rhode Island, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Louisville
|15
|4
|.789
|24
|6
|.800
|Florida St.
|14
|4
|.778
|24
|5
|.828
|Duke
|13
|5
|.722
|23
|6
|.793
|Virginia
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|7
|.750
|NC State
|9
|9
|.500
|18
|11
|.621
|Notre Dame
|9
|9
|.500
|18
|11
|.621
|Syracuse
|9
|9
|.500
|16
|13
|.552
|Clemson
|9
|9
|.500
|15
|13
|.536
|Georgia Tech
|9
|9
|.500
|15
|14
|.517
|Boston College
|7
|11
|.389
|13
|16
|.448
|Virginia Tech
|6
|12
|.333
|15
|14
|.517
|Miami
|6
|12
|.333
|14
|14
|.500
|Wake Forest
|6
|12
|.333
|13
|15
|.464
|Pittsburgh
|6
|13
|.316
|15
|15
|.500
|North Carolina
|5
|13
|.278
|12
|17
|.414
___
Sunday’s Games
Louisville 68, Virginia Tech 52
Monday’s Games
NC State at Duke, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Syracuse at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Wake Forest at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Clemson at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech, 9 p.m.
Virginia at Miami, 9 p.m.
Florida St. at Notre Dame, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|13
|3
|.813
|27
|4
|.871
|North Florida
|13
|3
|.813
|20
|11
|.645
|Stetson
|9
|7
|.563
|15
|16
|.484
|Lipscomb
|9
|7
|.563
|14
|15
|.483
|North Alabama
|8
|8
|.500
|13
|16
|.448
|Jacksonville
|7
|9
|.438
|14
|17
|.452
|Florida Gulf Coast
|7
|9
|.438
|10
|21
|.323
|NJIT
|6
|10
|.375
|9
|20
|.310
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|16
|.000
|1
|28
|.034
___
Tuesday’s Games
NJIT at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at North Florida, 7 p.m.
North Alabama at Stetson, 7 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|15
|1
|.938
|26
|3
|.897
|Baylor
|14
|2
|.875
|25
|3
|.893
|Texas Tech
|9
|7
|.563
|18
|11
|.621
|Oklahoma
|8
|8
|.500
|18
|11
|.621
|Texas
|8
|8
|.500
|18
|11
|.621
|West Virginia
|7
|9
|.438
|19
|10
|.655
|TCU
|7
|9
|.438
|16
|13
|.552
|Oklahoma St.
|5
|11
|.313
|15
|14
|.517
|Iowa St.
|5
|11
|.313
|12
|17
|.414
|Kansas St.
|2
|14
|.125
|9
|20
|.310
___
Monday’s Games
Texas Tech at Baylor, 9 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
West Virginia at Iowa St., 9 p.m.
Texas at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
TCU at Kansas, 8 p.m.
Kansas St. at Oklahoma St., 9 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Seton Hall
|13
|3
|.813
|21
|7
|.750
|Creighton
|11
|5
|.688
|22
|7
|.759
|Villanova
|11
|5
|.688
|22
|7
|.759
|Providence
|10
|6
|.625
|17
|12
|.586
|Butler
|8
|8
|.500
|20
|9
|.690
|Xavier
|8
|8
|.500
|19
|10
|.655
|Marquette
|8
|8
|.500
|18
|10
|.643
|Georgetown
|5
|11
|.313
|15
|14
|.517
|St. John’s
|4
|12
|.250
|15
|14
|.517
|DePaul
|2
|14
|.125
|14
|15
|.483
___
Sunday’s Games
St. John’s 91, Creighton 71
Xavier 66, Georgetown 63
Tuesday’s Games
Marquette at DePaul, 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Xavier at Providence, 6:30 p.m.
St. John’s at Butler, 7 p.m.
Georgetown at Creighton, 8 p.m.
Villanova at Seton Hall, 8:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Washington
|14
|4
|.778
|21
|8
|.724
|Montana
|14
|4
|.778
|18
|11
|.621
|N. Colorado
|13
|5
|.722
|20
|9
|.690
|Portland St.
|10
|8
|.556
|16
|14
|.533
|N. Arizona
|10
|9
|.526
|16
|12
|.571
|Montana St.
|9
|9
|.500
|15
|14
|.517
|S. Utah
|8
|10
|.444
|15
|14
|.517
|Sacramento St.
|8
|11
|.421
|15
|13
|.536
|Weber St.
|7
|10
|.412
|11
|17
|.393
|Idaho St.
|3
|14
|.176
|6
|20
|.231
|Idaho
|3
|15
|.167
|7
|22
|.241
___
Monday’s Games
Idaho St. at Weber St., 9 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|15
|3
|.833
|21
|10
|.677
|Radford
|15
|3
|.833
|20
|10
|.667
|Gardner-Webb
|11
|7
|.611
|15
|15
|.500
|Longwood
|9
|9
|.500
|14
|17
|.452
|UNC-Asheville
|8
|10
|.444
|14
|15
|.483
|Hampton
|8
|10
|.444
|13
|18
|.419
|Charleston Southern
|7
|11
|.389
|13
|17
|.433
|SC-Upstate
|7
|11
|.389
|12
|19
|.387
|Presbyterian
|7
|11
|.389
|10
|21
|.323
|Campbell
|6
|12
|.333
|15
|15
|.500
|High Point
|6
|12
|.333
|9
|22
|.290
___
Tuesday’s Games
Presbyterian at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.
High Point at SC-Upstate, 7 p.m.
Campbell at UNC-Asheville, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Maryland
|13
|5
|.722
|23
|6
|.793
|Illinois
|12
|6
|.667
|20
|9
|.690
|Michigan St.
|12
|6
|.667
|20
|9
|.690
|Wisconsin
|12
|6
|.667
|19
|10
|.655
|Penn St.
|11
|7
|.611
|21
|8
|.724
|Iowa
|11
|7
|.611
|20
|9
|.690
|Ohio St.
|10
|8
|.556
|20
|9
|.690
|Michigan
|9
|9
|.500
|18
|11
|.621
|Rutgers
|9
|9
|.500
|18
|11
|.621
|Indiana
|8
|10
|.444
|18
|11
|.621
|Purdue
|8
|10
|.444
|15
|14
|.517
|Minnesota
|7
|11
|.389
|13
|15
|.464
|Northwestern
|2
|16
|.111
|7
|21
|.250
|Nebraska
|2
|16
|.111
|7
|22
|.241
___
Sunday’s Games
Illinois 67, Indiana 66
Ohio St. 77, Michigan 63
Northwestern 81, Nebraska 76, OT
Wisconsin 71, Minnesota 69
Tuesday’s Games
Michigan St. at Penn St., 7 p.m.
Maryland at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
Purdue at Iowa, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Northwestern at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Irvine
|13
|2
|.867
|21
|10
|.677
|UC Santa Barbara
|8
|6
|.571
|19
|10
|.655
|UC Davis
|8
|6
|.571
|14
|16
|.467
|CS Northridge
|8
|6
|.571
|13
|17
|.433
|Hawaii
|7
|7
|.500
|16
|12
|.571
|UC Riverside
|6
|9
|.400
|16
|15
|.516
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|5
|9
|.357
|10
|19
|.345
|Long Beach St.
|5
|9
|.357
|10
|20
|.333
|Cal Poly
|4
|10
|.286
|7
|21
|.250
___
Sunday’s Games
UC Riverside 49, Hawaii 43
Wednesday’s Games
CS Northridge at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.
