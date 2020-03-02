All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Hofstra 14 4 .778 23 8 .742 William & Mary 13 5 .722 21 10 .677 Towson 12 6 .667 19 12 .613 Delaware 11 7 .611 21 10 .677 Coll. of Charleston 11 7 .611 17 13 .567 Northeastern 9 9 .500 15 15 .500 Elon 7 11 .389 11 20 .355 Drexel 6 12 .333 13 18 .419 UNC-Wilmington 5 13 .278 10 21 .323 James Madison 2 16 .111 9 20 .310

___

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct North Texas 14 3 .824 20 10 .667 W. Kentucky 12 5 .706 19 10 .655 Louisiana Tech 11 5 .688 20 8 .714 FIU 9 7 .563 18 11 .621 Charlotte 9 7 .563 15 12 .556 Marshall 8 8 .500 14 15 .483 Old Dominion 8 8 .500 12 17 .414 UAB 8 9 .471 17 13 .567 FAU 8 9 .471 16 14 .533 UTSA 7 9 .438 13 16 .448 UTEP 6 10 .375 15 14 .517 Rice 6 10 .375 14 15 .483 Southern Miss. 5 11 .313 9 20 .310 Middle Tennessee 3 13 .188 7 22 .241

___

Wednesday’s Games

North Texas at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Advertisement

FAU at Marshall, 7 p.m.

UTSA at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

FIU at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

UTEP at Middle Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.

Rice at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Wright St. 15 3 .833 25 6 .806 N. Kentucky 13 5 .722 21 9 .700 Green Bay 11 7 .611 16 15 .516 Youngstown St. 10 8 .556 17 14 .548 Ill.-Chicago 10 8 .556 15 16 .484 Oakland 8 10 .444 13 18 .419 Milwaukee 7 11 .389 12 18 .400 Cleveland St. 7 11 .389 11 20 .355 Detroit 6 12 .333 8 23 .258 IUPUI 3 15 .167 7 24 .226

___

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland St. at Oakland, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.

IUPUI at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Yale 10 2 .833 22 6 .786 Harvard 9 3 .750 20 7 .741 Princeton 8 4 .667 13 12 .520 Penn 6 6 .500 14 11 .560 Brown 6 6 .500 13 12 .520 Dartmouth 5 7 .417 12 15 .444 Cornell 3 9 .250 6 19 .240 Columbia 1 11 .083 6 22 .214

___

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Siena 13 5 .722 17 10 .630 St. Peter’s 13 6 .684 16 12 .571 Monmouth (NJ) 11 7 .611 17 12 .586 Rider 11 8 .579 17 12 .586 Iona 9 9 .500 11 14 .440 Niagara 9 9 .500 11 18 .379 Quinnipiac 9 10 .474 14 15 .483 Manhattan 8 10 .444 12 15 .444 Fairfield 7 11 .389 11 18 .379 Marist 6 13 .316 7 21 .250 Canisius 5 13 .278 10 19 .345

___

Wednesday’s Games

Quinnipiac at Iona, 7 p.m.

Canisius at Marist, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

Manhattan at Rider, 7 p.m.

Niagara at Siena, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Akron 12 4 .750 22 7 .759 Bowling Green 12 4 .750 21 8 .724 N. Illinois 10 6 .625 17 12 .586 Buffalo 9 7 .563 18 11 .621 Ball St. 9 7 .563 16 13 .552 Kent St. 8 8 .500 18 11 .621 Ohio 7 9 .438 15 14 .517 Toledo 7 9 .438 15 14 .517 E. Michigan 6 10 .375 16 13 .552 Cent. Michigan 6 10 .375 13 16 .448 Miami (Ohio) 5 11 .313 12 17 .414 W. Michigan 5 11 .313 12 17 .414

___

Tuesday’s Games

Cent. Michigan at Ball St., 7 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Kent St., 7 p.m.

E. Michigan at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Ohio at Akron, 7:30 p.m.

Toledo at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct NC Central 12 3 .800 16 13 .552 NC A&T 12 3 .800 16 14 .533 Norfolk St. 11 4 .733 15 15 .500 Florida A&M 10 5 .667 12 14 .462 Bethune-Cookman 9 6 .600 15 14 .517 Morgan St. 9 6 .600 15 15 .500 Coppin St. 6 9 .400 10 20 .333 SC State 6 10 .375 11 17 .393 Md.-Eastern Shore 4 11 .267 5 25 .167 Delaware St. 3 12 .200 4 25 .138 Howard 1 14 .067 3 27 .100

___

Monday’s Games

Norfolk St. 79, Delaware St. 73

Howard 62, Md.-Eastern Shore 60

NC Central 71, Bethune-Cookman 68, OT

NC A&T 76, SC State 65

Thursday’s Games

NC A&T at NC Central, 7 p.m.

Florida A&M at Bethune-Cookman, 7:30 p.m.

Delaware St. at Howard, 7:30 p.m.

Coppin St. at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7:30 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Morgan St., 7:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct N. Iowa 14 4 .778 25 5 .833 Loyola of Chicago 13 5 .722 21 10 .677 Bradley 11 7 .611 20 11 .645 Indiana St. 11 7 .611 18 11 .621 S. Illinois 10 8 .556 16 15 .516 Valparaiso 9 9 .500 16 15 .516 Missouri St. 9 9 .500 15 16 .484 Drake 8 10 .444 18 13 .581 Illinois St. 5 13 .278 10 20 .333 Evansville 0 18 .000 9 22 .290

___

Thursday’s Games

Illinois St. vs. Drake at St. Louis, M.O., 7 p.m.

Evansville vs. Valparaiso at St. Louis, M.O., 9:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct San Diego St. 17 1 .944 28 1 .966 Utah St. 12 6 .667 23 8 .742 Nevada 12 6 .667 19 11 .633 UNLV 12 6 .667 17 14 .548 Colorado St. 11 7 .611 20 11 .645 Boise St. 11 7 .611 19 11 .633 New Mexico 7 11 .389 18 13 .581 Fresno St. 7 11 .389 11 18 .379 Air Force 5 13 .278 11 19 .367 San Jose St. 3 15 .167 7 23 .233 Wyoming 2 16 .111 7 23 .233

___

Wednesday’s Games

Air Force vs. Fresno St. at Paradise, N.V., 3 p.m.

San Jose St. vs. New Mexico at Paradise, N.V., 5:30 p.m.

Wyoming vs. Colorado St. at Paradise, N.V., 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Mountain West – First Round – Game 1 (win) vs. San Diego St. at Paradise, N.V., 2:30 p.m.

Boise St. vs. UNLV at Paradise, N.V., 5 p.m.

Mountain West – First Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Utah St. at Paradise, N.V., 9 p.m.

Mountain West – First Round – Game 3 (win) vs. Nevada at Paradise, N.V., 11:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct St. Francis (Pa.) 13 5 .722 20 9 .690 Robert Morris 13 5 .722 17 14 .548 Sacred Heart 12 6 .667 19 12 .613 Fairleigh Dickinson 9 9 .500 11 18 .379 Bryant 7 11 .389 15 16 .484 St. Francis Brooklyn 7 11 .389 13 17 .433 Mount St. Mary’s 7 11 .389 11 20 .355 Wagner 5 13 .278 8 21 .276 CCSU 3 15 .167 4 27 .129

___

Wednesday’s Games

Fairleigh Dickinson at LIU, 7 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

Bryant at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Belmont 15 3 .833 24 7 .774 Murray St. 15 3 .833 22 8 .733 Austin Peay 14 4 .778 20 11 .645 E. Kentucky 12 6 .667 15 16 .484 Tennessee St. 9 9 .500 17 14 .548 E. Illinois 9 9 .500 16 14 .533 Jacksonville St. 8 10 .444 13 18 .419 Morehead St. 7 11 .389 13 18 .419 Tennessee Tech 6 12 .333 9 22 .290 UT Martin 5 13 .278 9 20 .310 SIU-Edwardsville 5 13 .278 8 23 .258 SE Missouri 3 15 .167 7 24 .226

___

Wednesday’s Games

Morehead St. vs. Tennessee St. at Evansville, I.N., 7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville St. vs. E. Illinois at Evansville, I.N., 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Ohio Valley – First Round – Game 1 (win) vs. E. Kentucky at Evansville, I.N., 7:30 p.m.

Ohio Valley – First Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Austin Peay at Evansville, I.N., 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.