COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hofstra
|14
|4
|.778
|23
|8
|.742
|William & Mary
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|10
|.677
|Towson
|12
|6
|.667
|19
|12
|.613
|Delaware
|11
|7
|.611
|21
|10
|.677
|Coll. of Charleston
|11
|7
|.611
|17
|13
|.567
|Northeastern
|9
|9
|.500
|15
|15
|.500
|Elon
|7
|11
|.389
|11
|20
|.355
|Drexel
|6
|12
|.333
|13
|18
|.419
|UNC-Wilmington
|5
|13
|.278
|10
|21
|.323
|James Madison
|2
|16
|.111
|9
|20
|.310
___
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Texas
|14
|3
|.824
|20
|10
|.667
|W. Kentucky
|12
|5
|.706
|19
|10
|.655
|Louisiana Tech
|11
|5
|.688
|20
|8
|.714
|FIU
|9
|7
|.563
|18
|11
|.621
|Charlotte
|9
|7
|.563
|15
|12
|.556
|Marshall
|8
|8
|.500
|14
|15
|.483
|Old Dominion
|8
|8
|.500
|12
|17
|.414
|UAB
|8
|9
|.471
|17
|13
|.567
|FAU
|8
|9
|.471
|16
|14
|.533
|UTSA
|7
|9
|.438
|13
|16
|.448
|UTEP
|6
|10
|.375
|15
|14
|.517
|Rice
|6
|10
|.375
|14
|15
|.483
|Southern Miss.
|5
|11
|.313
|9
|20
|.310
|Middle Tennessee
|3
|13
|.188
|7
|22
|.241
___
Wednesday’s Games
North Texas at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
FAU at Marshall, 7 p.m.
UTSA at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
FIU at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.
UTEP at Middle Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.
Rice at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wright St.
|15
|3
|.833
|25
|6
|.806
|N. Kentucky
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|9
|.700
|Green Bay
|11
|7
|.611
|16
|15
|.516
|Youngstown St.
|10
|8
|.556
|17
|14
|.548
|Ill.-Chicago
|10
|8
|.556
|15
|16
|.484
|Oakland
|8
|10
|.444
|13
|18
|.419
|Milwaukee
|7
|11
|.389
|12
|18
|.400
|Cleveland St.
|7
|11
|.389
|11
|20
|.355
|Detroit
|6
|12
|.333
|8
|23
|.258
|IUPUI
|3
|15
|.167
|7
|24
|.226
___
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland St. at Oakland, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.
IUPUI at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|10
|2
|.833
|22
|6
|.786
|Harvard
|9
|3
|.750
|20
|7
|.741
|Princeton
|8
|4
|.667
|13
|12
|.520
|Penn
|6
|6
|.500
|14
|11
|.560
|Brown
|6
|6
|.500
|13
|12
|.520
|Dartmouth
|5
|7
|.417
|12
|15
|.444
|Cornell
|3
|9
|.250
|6
|19
|.240
|Columbia
|1
|11
|.083
|6
|22
|.214
___
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Siena
|13
|5
|.722
|17
|10
|.630
|St. Peter’s
|13
|6
|.684
|16
|12
|.571
|Monmouth (NJ)
|11
|7
|.611
|17
|12
|.586
|Rider
|11
|8
|.579
|17
|12
|.586
|Iona
|9
|9
|.500
|11
|14
|.440
|Niagara
|9
|9
|.500
|11
|18
|.379
|Quinnipiac
|9
|10
|.474
|14
|15
|.483
|Manhattan
|8
|10
|.444
|12
|15
|.444
|Fairfield
|7
|11
|.389
|11
|18
|.379
|Marist
|6
|13
|.316
|7
|21
|.250
|Canisius
|5
|13
|.278
|10
|19
|.345
___
Wednesday’s Games
Quinnipiac at Iona, 7 p.m.
Canisius at Marist, 7 p.m.
Fairfield at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.
Manhattan at Rider, 7 p.m.
Niagara at Siena, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Akron
|12
|4
|.750
|22
|7
|.759
|Bowling Green
|12
|4
|.750
|21
|8
|.724
|N. Illinois
|10
|6
|.625
|17
|12
|.586
|Buffalo
|9
|7
|.563
|18
|11
|.621
|Ball St.
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|13
|.552
|Kent St.
|8
|8
|.500
|18
|11
|.621
|Ohio
|7
|9
|.438
|15
|14
|.517
|Toledo
|7
|9
|.438
|15
|14
|.517
|E. Michigan
|6
|10
|.375
|16
|13
|.552
|Cent. Michigan
|6
|10
|.375
|13
|16
|.448
|Miami (Ohio)
|5
|11
|.313
|12
|17
|.414
|W. Michigan
|5
|11
|.313
|12
|17
|.414
___
Tuesday’s Games
Cent. Michigan at Ball St., 7 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Kent St., 7 p.m.
E. Michigan at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Ohio at Akron, 7:30 p.m.
Toledo at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|NC Central
|12
|3
|.800
|16
|13
|.552
|NC A&T
|12
|3
|.800
|16
|14
|.533
|Norfolk St.
|11
|4
|.733
|15
|15
|.500
|Florida A&M
|10
|5
|.667
|12
|14
|.462
|Bethune-Cookman
|9
|6
|.600
|15
|14
|.517
|Morgan St.
|9
|6
|.600
|15
|15
|.500
|Coppin St.
|6
|9
|.400
|10
|20
|.333
|SC State
|6
|10
|.375
|11
|17
|.393
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|4
|11
|.267
|5
|25
|.167
|Delaware St.
|3
|12
|.200
|4
|25
|.138
|Howard
|1
|14
|.067
|3
|27
|.100
___
Monday’s Games
Norfolk St. 79, Delaware St. 73
Howard 62, Md.-Eastern Shore 60
NC Central 71, Bethune-Cookman 68, OT
NC A&T 76, SC State 65
Thursday’s Games
NC A&T at NC Central, 7 p.m.
Florida A&M at Bethune-Cookman, 7:30 p.m.
Delaware St. at Howard, 7:30 p.m.
Coppin St. at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7:30 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Morgan St., 7:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Iowa
|14
|4
|.778
|25
|5
|.833
|Loyola of Chicago
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|10
|.677
|Bradley
|11
|7
|.611
|20
|11
|.645
|Indiana St.
|11
|7
|.611
|18
|11
|.621
|S. Illinois
|10
|8
|.556
|16
|15
|.516
|Valparaiso
|9
|9
|.500
|16
|15
|.516
|Missouri St.
|9
|9
|.500
|15
|16
|.484
|Drake
|8
|10
|.444
|18
|13
|.581
|Illinois St.
|5
|13
|.278
|10
|20
|.333
|Evansville
|0
|18
|.000
|9
|22
|.290
___
Thursday’s Games
Illinois St. vs. Drake at St. Louis, M.O., 7 p.m.
Evansville vs. Valparaiso at St. Louis, M.O., 9:30 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|17
|1
|.944
|28
|1
|.966
|Utah St.
|12
|6
|.667
|23
|8
|.742
|Nevada
|12
|6
|.667
|19
|11
|.633
|UNLV
|12
|6
|.667
|17
|14
|.548
|Colorado St.
|11
|7
|.611
|20
|11
|.645
|Boise St.
|11
|7
|.611
|19
|11
|.633
|New Mexico
|7
|11
|.389
|18
|13
|.581
|Fresno St.
|7
|11
|.389
|11
|18
|.379
|Air Force
|5
|13
|.278
|11
|19
|.367
|San Jose St.
|3
|15
|.167
|7
|23
|.233
|Wyoming
|2
|16
|.111
|7
|23
|.233
___
Wednesday’s Games
Air Force vs. Fresno St. at Paradise, N.V., 3 p.m.
San Jose St. vs. New Mexico at Paradise, N.V., 5:30 p.m.
Wyoming vs. Colorado St. at Paradise, N.V., 8 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Mountain West – First Round – Game 1 (win) vs. San Diego St. at Paradise, N.V., 2:30 p.m.
Boise St. vs. UNLV at Paradise, N.V., 5 p.m.
Mountain West – First Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Utah St. at Paradise, N.V., 9 p.m.
Mountain West – First Round – Game 3 (win) vs. Nevada at Paradise, N.V., 11:30 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|13
|5
|.722
|20
|9
|.690
|Robert Morris
|13
|5
|.722
|17
|14
|.548
|Sacred Heart
|12
|6
|.667
|19
|12
|.613
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|9
|9
|.500
|11
|18
|.379
|Bryant
|7
|11
|.389
|15
|16
|.484
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|7
|11
|.389
|13
|17
|.433
|Mount St. Mary’s
|7
|11
|.389
|11
|20
|.355
|Wagner
|5
|13
|.278
|8
|21
|.276
|CCSU
|3
|15
|.167
|4
|27
|.129
___
Wednesday’s Games
Fairleigh Dickinson at LIU, 7 p.m.
St. Francis Brooklyn at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
Mount St. Mary’s at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
Bryant at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Belmont
|15
|3
|.833
|24
|7
|.774
|Murray St.
|15
|3
|.833
|22
|8
|.733
|Austin Peay
|14
|4
|.778
|20
|11
|.645
|E. Kentucky
|12
|6
|.667
|15
|16
|.484
|Tennessee St.
|9
|9
|.500
|17
|14
|.548
|E. Illinois
|9
|9
|.500
|16
|14
|.533
|Jacksonville St.
|8
|10
|.444
|13
|18
|.419
|Morehead St.
|7
|11
|.389
|13
|18
|.419
|Tennessee Tech
|6
|12
|.333
|9
|22
|.290
|UT Martin
|5
|13
|.278
|9
|20
|.310
|SIU-Edwardsville
|5
|13
|.278
|8
|23
|.258
|SE Missouri
|3
|15
|.167
|7
|24
|.226
___
Wednesday’s Games
Morehead St. vs. Tennessee St. at Evansville, I.N., 7:30 p.m.
Jacksonville St. vs. E. Illinois at Evansville, I.N., 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Ohio Valley – First Round – Game 1 (win) vs. E. Kentucky at Evansville, I.N., 7:30 p.m.
Ohio Valley – First Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Austin Peay at Evansville, I.N., 10 p.m.
