AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Vermont 13 2 .867 23 7 .767 Stony Brook 10 5 .667 19 11 .633 Hartford 9 6 .600 16 14 .533 New Hampshire 8 7 .533 15 13 .536 Albany (NY) 7 8 .467 14 16 .467 UMBC 7 8 .467 14 16 .467 Mass.-Lowell 6 9 .400 12 18 .400 Maine 4 11 .267 8 21 .276 Binghamton 4 12 .250 10 19 .345

Tuesday’s Games

Maine at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at UMBC, 7 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Vermont, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Houston 12 4 .750 22 7 .759 Tulsa 12 4 .750 20 9 .690 Cincinnati 11 5 .688 18 10 .643 Wichita St. 10 6 .625 22 7 .759 Memphis 9 7 .563 20 9 .690 SMU 9 7 .563 19 9 .679 UConn 8 8 .500 17 12 .586 Temple 6 10 .375 14 15 .483 South Florida 6 10 .375 13 16 .448 UCF 5 11 .313 14 14 .500 East Carolina 5 12 .294 11 19 .367 Tulane 4 13 .235 12 17 .414

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Tulsa at Temple, 7 p.m.

SMU at UCF, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Houston at UConn, 7 p.m.

Wichita St. at Memphis, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Dayton 16 0 1.000 27 2 .931 Richmond 12 4 .750 22 7 .759 Rhode Island 12 4 .750 20 8 .714 Saint Louis 10 6 .625 21 8 .724 Duquesne 10 6 .625 20 8 .714 St. Bonaventure 10 6 .625 18 11 .621 Davidson 9 7 .563 15 13 .536 VCU 8 8 .500 18 11 .621 UMass 7 9 .438 13 16 .448 George Washington 6 10 .375 12 17 .414 La Salle 5 11 .313 14 14 .500 George Mason 4 12 .250 15 14 .517 Saint Joseph’s 2 14 .125 6 23 .207 Fordham 1 15 .063 7 21 .250

Tuesday’s Games

Davidson at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Duquesne at VCU, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Saint Louis at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Fordham at George Washington, 7 p.m.

UMass at La Salle, 7 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

Dayton at Rhode Island, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Louisville 15 4 .789 24 6 .800 Florida St. 14 4 .778 24 5 .828 Duke 14 5 .737 24 6 .800 Virginia 13 5 .722 21 7 .750 Notre Dame 9 9 .500 18 11 .621 Syracuse 9 9 .500 16 13 .552 Clemson 9 9 .500 15 13 .536 Georgia Tech 9 9 .500 15 14 .517 NC State 9 10 .474 18 12 .600 Boston College 7 11 .389 13 16 .448 Virginia Tech 6 12 .333 15 14 .517 Miami 6 12 .333 14 14 .500 Wake Forest 6 12 .333 13 15 .464 Pittsburgh 6 13 .316 15 15 .500 North Carolina 5 13 .278 12 17 .414

Monday’s Games

Duke 88, NC State 69

Tuesday’s Games

Syracuse at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Wake Forest at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Clemson at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech, 9 p.m.

Virginia at Miami, 9 p.m.

Florida St. at Notre Dame, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Liberty 13 3 .813 27 4 .871 North Florida 13 3 .813 20 11 .645 Stetson 9 7 .563 15 16 .484 Lipscomb 9 7 .563 14 15 .483 North Alabama 8 8 .500 13 16 .448 Jacksonville 7 9 .438 14 17 .452 Florida Gulf Coast 7 9 .438 10 21 .323 NJIT 6 10 .375 9 20 .310 Kennesaw St. 0 16 .000 1 28 .034

Tuesday’s Games

NJIT at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at North Florida, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at Stetson, 7 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Kansas 15 1 .938 26 3 .897 Baylor 15 2 .882 26 3 .897 Texas Tech 9 8 .529 18 12 .600 Oklahoma 8 8 .500 18 11 .621 Texas 8 8 .500 18 11 .621 West Virginia 7 9 .438 19 10 .655 TCU 7 9 .438 16 13 .552 Oklahoma St. 5 11 .313 15 14 .517 Iowa St. 5 11 .313 12 17 .414 Kansas St. 2 14 .125 9 20 .310

Monday’s Games

Baylor 71, Texas Tech 68, OT

Tuesday’s Games

West Virginia at Iowa St., 9 p.m.

Texas at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

TCU at Kansas, 8 p.m.

Kansas St. at Oklahoma St., 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Seton Hall 13 3 .813 21 7 .750 Creighton 11 5 .688 22 7 .759 Villanova 11 5 .688 22 7 .759 Providence 10 6 .625 17 12 .586 Butler 8 8 .500 20 9 .690 Xavier 8 8 .500 19 10 .655 Marquette 8 8 .500 18 10 .643 Georgetown 5 11 .313 15 14 .517 St. John’s 4 12 .250 15 14 .517 DePaul 2 14 .125 14 15 .483

Tuesday’s Games

Marquette at DePaul, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Xavier at Providence, 6:30 p.m.

St. John’s at Butler, 7 p.m.

Georgetown at Creighton, 8 p.m.

Villanova at Seton Hall, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct E. Washington 14 4 .778 21 8 .724 Montana 14 4 .778 18 11 .621 N. Colorado 13 5 .722 20 9 .690 Portland St. 10 8 .556 16 14 .533 N. Arizona 10 9 .526 16 12 .571 Montana St. 9 9 .500 15 14 .517 S. Utah 8 10 .444 15 14 .517 Sacramento St. 8 11 .421 15 13 .536 Weber St. 7 11 .389 11 18 .379 Idaho St. 4 14 .222 7 20 .259 Idaho 3 15 .167 7 22 .241

Monday’s Games

Idaho St. 78, Weber St. 70

Thursday’s Games

N. Colorado at Montana, 9 p.m.

S. Utah at Montana St., 9 p.m.

Idaho St. at E. Washington, 9:05 p.m.

Weber St. at Idaho, 9:30 p.m.

N. Arizona at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Winthrop 15 3 .833 21 10 .677 Radford 15 3 .833 20 10 .667 Gardner-Webb 11 7 .611 15 15 .500 Longwood 9 9 .500 14 17 .452 UNC-Asheville 8 10 .444 14 15 .483 Hampton 8 10 .444 13 18 .419 Charleston Southern 7 11 .389 13 17 .433 SC-Upstate 7 11 .389 12 19 .387 Presbyterian 7 11 .389 10 21 .323 Campbell 6 12 .333 15 15 .500 High Point 6 12 .333 9 22 .290

Tuesday’s Games

Presbyterian at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.

High Point at SC-Upstate, 7 p.m.

Campbell at UNC-Asheville, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Big South – First Round – Game 1 (win) vs. Winthrop at Radford, V.A., Noon

Big South – First Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Gardner-Webb at Radford, V.A., 2:30 p.m.

Big South – First Round – Game 3 (win) at Radford, 6 p.m.

Hampton vs. Longwood at Radford, V.A., 8:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Maryland 13 5 .722 23 6 .793 Illinois 12 6 .667 20 9 .690 Michigan St. 12 6 .667 20 9 .690 Wisconsin 12 6 .667 19 10 .655 Penn St. 11 7 .611 21 8 .724 Iowa 11 7 .611 20 9 .690 Ohio St. 10 8 .556 20 9 .690 Michigan 9 9 .500 18 11 .621 Rutgers 9 9 .500 18 11 .621 Indiana 8 10 .444 18 11 .621 Purdue 8 10 .444 15 14 .517 Minnesota 7 11 .389 13 15 .464 Northwestern 2 16 .111 7 21 .250 Nebraska 2 16 .111 7 22 .241

Tuesday’s Games

Michigan St. at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Maryland at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Purdue at Iowa, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Northwestern at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Nebraska at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

Illinois at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct UC Irvine 13 2 .867 21 10 .677 UC Santa Barbara 8 6 .571 19 10 .655 UC Davis 8 6 .571 14 16 .467 CS Northridge 8 6 .571 13 17 .433 Hawaii 7 7 .500 16 12 .571 UC Riverside 6 9 .400 16 15 .516 Cal St.-Fullerton 5 9 .357 10 19 .345 Long Beach St. 5 9 .357 10 20 .333 Cal Poly 4 10 .286 7 21 .250

Wednesday’s Games

CS Northridge at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cal Poly at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

Hawaii at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

