COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hofstra
|14
|4
|.778
|23
|8
|.742
|William & Mary
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|10
|.677
|Towson
|12
|6
|.667
|19
|12
|.613
|Delaware
|11
|7
|.611
|21
|10
|.677
|Coll. of Charleston
|11
|7
|.611
|17
|13
|.567
|Northeastern
|9
|9
|.500
|15
|15
|.500
|Elon
|7
|11
|.389
|11
|20
|.355
|Drexel
|6
|12
|.333
|13
|18
|.419
|UNC-Wilmington
|5
|13
|.278
|10
|21
|.323
|James Madison
|2
|16
|.111
|9
|20
|.310
___
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Texas
|14
|3
|.824
|20
|10
|.667
|W. Kentucky
|12
|5
|.706
|19
|10
|.655
|Louisiana Tech
|11
|5
|.688
|20
|8
|.714
|FIU
|9
|7
|.563
|18
|11
|.621
|Charlotte
|9
|7
|.563
|15
|12
|.556
|Marshall
|8
|8
|.500
|14
|15
|.483
|Old Dominion
|8
|8
|.500
|12
|17
|.414
|UAB
|8
|9
|.471
|17
|13
|.567
|FAU
|8
|9
|.471
|16
|14
|.533
|UTSA
|7
|9
|.438
|13
|16
|.448
|UTEP
|6
|10
|.375
|15
|14
|.517
|Rice
|6
|10
|.375
|14
|15
|.483
|Southern Miss.
|5
|11
|.313
|9
|20
|.310
|Middle Tennessee
|3
|13
|.188
|7
|22
|.241
___
Wednesday’s Games
North Texas at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
FAU at Marshall, 7 p.m.
UTSA at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
FIU at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.
UTEP at Middle Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.
Rice at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wright St.
|15
|3
|.833
|25
|6
|.806
|N. Kentucky
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|9
|.700
|Green Bay
|11
|7
|.611
|16
|15
|.516
|Youngstown St.
|10
|8
|.556
|17
|14
|.548
|Ill.-Chicago
|10
|8
|.556
|15
|16
|.484
|Oakland
|8
|10
|.444
|13
|18
|.419
|Milwaukee
|7
|11
|.389
|12
|18
|.400
|Cleveland St.
|7
|11
|.389
|11
|20
|.355
|Detroit
|6
|12
|.333
|8
|23
|.258
|IUPUI
|3
|15
|.167
|7
|24
|.226
___
Tuesday’s Games
Oakland 80, Cleveland St. 59
Youngstown St. 63, Milwaukee 57
Ill.-Chicago 93, IUPUI 59
Thursday’s Games
Oakland at Green Bay, 8 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|10
|2
|.833
|22
|6
|.786
|Harvard
|9
|3
|.750
|20
|7
|.741
|Princeton
|8
|4
|.667
|13
|12
|.520
|Penn
|6
|6
|.500
|14
|11
|.560
|Brown
|6
|6
|.500
|13
|12
|.520
|Dartmouth
|5
|7
|.417
|12
|15
|.444
|Cornell
|3
|9
|.250
|6
|19
|.240
|Columbia
|1
|11
|.083
|6
|22
|.214
___
Friday’s Games
Yale at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
Brown at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Penn, 7 p.m.
Columbia at Princeton, 7 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Siena
|13
|5
|.722
|17
|10
|.630
|St. Peter’s
|13
|6
|.684
|16
|12
|.571
|Monmouth (NJ)
|11
|7
|.611
|17
|12
|.586
|Rider
|11
|8
|.579
|17
|12
|.586
|Iona
|9
|9
|.500
|11
|14
|.440
|Niagara
|9
|9
|.500
|11
|18
|.379
|Quinnipiac
|9
|10
|.474
|14
|15
|.483
|Manhattan
|8
|10
|.444
|12
|15
|.444
|Fairfield
|7
|11
|.389
|11
|18
|.379
|Marist
|6
|13
|.316
|7
|21
|.250
|Canisius
|5
|13
|.278
|10
|19
|.345
___
Wednesday’s Games
Quinnipiac at Iona, 7 p.m.
Canisius at Marist, 7 p.m.
Fairfield at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.
Manhattan at Rider, 7 p.m.
Niagara at Siena, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Niagara at Canisius, 7 p.m.
Fairfield at Manhattan, 7 p.m.
Siena at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.
Iona at St. Peter’s, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Akron
|13
|4
|.765
|23
|7
|.767
|Bowling Green
|12
|5
|.706
|21
|9
|.700
|N. Illinois
|11
|6
|.647
|18
|12
|.600
|Buffalo
|10
|7
|.588
|19
|11
|.633
|Ball St.
|10
|7
|.588
|17
|13
|.567
|Kent St.
|9
|8
|.529
|19
|11
|.633
|Ohio
|7
|10
|.412
|15
|15
|.500
|Toledo
|7
|10
|.412
|15
|15
|.500
|E. Michigan
|6
|11
|.353
|16
|14
|.533
|Cent. Michigan
|6
|11
|.353
|13
|17
|.433
|W. Michigan
|6
|11
|.353
|13
|17
|.433
|Miami (Ohio)
|5
|12
|.294
|12
|18
|.400
___
Tuesday’s Games
Ball St. 85, Cent. Michigan 68
Buffalo 75, Miami (Ohio) 69
Kent St. 83, Bowling Green 69
W. Michigan 70, E. Michigan 54
Akron 74, Ohio 67
N. Illinois 71, Toledo 50
Friday’s Games
Buffalo at Bowling Green, 6 p.m.
Kent St. at Akron, 6:30 p.m.
W. Michigan at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Ohio at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
E. Michigan at Toledo, 7 p.m.
Ball St. at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|NC Central
|12
|3
|.800
|16
|13
|.552
|NC A&T
|12
|3
|.800
|16
|14
|.533
|Norfolk St.
|11
|4
|.733
|15
|15
|.500
|Florida A&M
|10
|5
|.667
|12
|14
|.462
|Bethune-Cookman
|9
|6
|.600
|15
|14
|.517
|Morgan St.
|9
|6
|.600
|15
|15
|.500
|Coppin St.
|6
|9
|.400
|10
|20
|.333
|SC State
|6
|10
|.375
|11
|17
|.393
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|4
|11
|.267
|5
|25
|.167
|Delaware St.
|3
|12
|.200
|4
|25
|.138
|Howard
|1
|14
|.067
|3
|27
|.100
___
Thursday’s Games
NC A&T at NC Central, 7 p.m.
Florida A&M at Bethune-Cookman, 7:30 p.m.
Delaware St. at Howard, 7:30 p.m.
Coppin St. at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7:30 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Morgan St., 7:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Iowa
|14
|4
|.778
|25
|5
|.833
|Loyola of Chicago
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|10
|.677
|Bradley
|11
|7
|.611
|20
|11
|.645
|Indiana St.
|11
|7
|.611
|18
|11
|.621
|S. Illinois
|10
|8
|.556
|16
|15
|.516
|Valparaiso
|9
|9
|.500
|16
|15
|.516
|Missouri St.
|9
|9
|.500
|15
|16
|.484
|Drake
|8
|10
|.444
|18
|13
|.581
|Illinois St.
|5
|13
|.278
|10
|20
|.333
|Evansville
|0
|18
|.000
|9
|22
|.290
___
Thursday’s Games
Illinois St. vs. Drake at St. Louis, M.O., 7 p.m.
Evansville vs. Valparaiso at St. Louis, M.O., 9:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Missouri Valley – First Round – Game 1 (win) vs. N. Iowa at St. Louis, M.O., 1 p.m.
S. Illinois vs. Bradley at St. Louis, M.O., 3:30 p.m.
Missouri Valley – First Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Loyola of Chicago at St. Louis, M.O., 7 p.m.
Missouri St. vs. Indiana St. at St. Louis, M.O., 9:30 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|17
|1
|.944
|28
|1
|.966
|Utah St.
|12
|6
|.667
|23
|8
|.742
|Nevada
|12
|6
|.667
|19
|11
|.633
|UNLV
|12
|6
|.667
|17
|14
|.548
|Colorado St.
|11
|7
|.611
|20
|11
|.645
|Boise St.
|11
|7
|.611
|19
|11
|.633
|New Mexico
|7
|11
|.389
|18
|13
|.581
|Fresno St.
|7
|11
|.389
|11
|18
|.379
|Air Force
|5
|13
|.278
|11
|19
|.367
|San Jose St.
|3
|15
|.167
|7
|23
|.233
|Wyoming
|2
|16
|.111
|7
|23
|.233
___
Wednesday’s Games
Air Force vs. Fresno St. at Paradise, N.V., 3 p.m.
San Jose St. vs. New Mexico at Paradise, N.V., 5:30 p.m.
Wyoming vs. Colorado St. at Paradise, N.V., 8 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Mountain West – First Round – Game 1 (win) vs. San Diego St. at Paradise, N.V., 2:30 p.m.
Boise St. vs. UNLV at Paradise, N.V., 5 p.m.
Mountain West – First Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Utah St. at Paradise, N.V., 9 p.m.
Mountain West – First Round – Game 3 (win) vs. Nevada at Paradise, N.V., 11:30 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|13
|5
|.722
|20
|9
|.690
|Robert Morris
|13
|5
|.722
|17
|14
|.548
|Sacred Heart
|12
|6
|.667
|19
|12
|.613
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|9
|9
|.500
|11
|18
|.379
|Bryant
|7
|11
|.389
|15
|16
|.484
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|7
|11
|.389
|13
|17
|.433
|Mount St. Mary’s
|7
|11
|.389
|11
|20
|.355
|Wagner
|5
|13
|.278
|8
|21
|.276
|CCSU
|3
|15
|.167
|4
|27
|.129
___
Wednesday’s Games
Fairleigh Dickinson at LIU, 7 p.m.
St. Francis Brooklyn at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
Mount St. Mary’s at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
Bryant at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Belmont
|15
|3
|.833
|24
|7
|.774
|Murray St.
|15
|3
|.833
|22
|8
|.733
|Austin Peay
|14
|4
|.778
|20
|11
|.645
|E. Kentucky
|12
|6
|.667
|15
|16
|.484
|Tennessee St.
|9
|9
|.500
|17
|14
|.548
|E. Illinois
|9
|9
|.500
|16
|14
|.533
|Jacksonville St.
|8
|10
|.444
|13
|18
|.419
|Morehead St.
|7
|11
|.389
|13
|18
|.419
|Tennessee Tech
|6
|12
|.333
|9
|22
|.290
|UT Martin
|5
|13
|.278
|9
|20
|.310
|SIU-Edwardsville
|5
|13
|.278
|8
|23
|.258
|SE Missouri
|3
|15
|.167
|7
|24
|.226
___
Wednesday’s Games
Morehead St. vs. Tennessee St. at Evansville, I.N., 7:30 p.m.
Jacksonville St. vs. E. Illinois at Evansville, I.N., 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Ohio Valley – First Round – Game 1 (win) vs. E. Kentucky at Evansville, I.N., 7:30 p.m.
Ohio Valley – First Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Austin Peay at Evansville, I.N., 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Ohio Valley – Quarterfinal 1 (win) vs. Belmont at Evansville, I.N., 8 p.m.
Ohio Valley – Quarterfinal 2 (win) vs. Murray St. at Evansville, I.N., 10:30 p.m.
