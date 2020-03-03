All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Hofstra 14 4 .778 23 8 .742 William & Mary 13 5 .722 21 10 .677 Towson 12 6 .667 19 12 .613 Delaware 11 7 .611 21 10 .677 Coll. of Charleston 11 7 .611 17 13 .567 Northeastern 9 9 .500 15 15 .500 Elon 7 11 .389 11 20 .355 Drexel 6 12 .333 13 18 .419 UNC-Wilmington 5 13 .278 10 21 .323 James Madison 2 16 .111 9 20 .310

___

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct North Texas 14 3 .824 20 10 .667 W. Kentucky 12 5 .706 19 10 .655 Louisiana Tech 11 5 .688 20 8 .714 FIU 9 7 .563 18 11 .621 Charlotte 9 7 .563 15 12 .556 Marshall 8 8 .500 14 15 .483 Old Dominion 8 8 .500 12 17 .414 UAB 8 9 .471 17 13 .567 FAU 8 9 .471 16 14 .533 UTSA 7 9 .438 13 16 .448 UTEP 6 10 .375 15 14 .517 Rice 6 10 .375 14 15 .483 Southern Miss. 5 11 .313 9 20 .310 Middle Tennessee 3 13 .188 7 22 .241

___

Wednesday’s Games

North Texas at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

FAU at Marshall, 7 p.m.

UTSA at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

FIU at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

UTEP at Middle Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.

Rice at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Wright St. 15 3 .833 25 6 .806 N. Kentucky 13 5 .722 21 9 .700 Green Bay 11 7 .611 16 15 .516 Youngstown St. 10 8 .556 17 14 .548 Ill.-Chicago 10 8 .556 15 16 .484 Oakland 8 10 .444 13 18 .419 Milwaukee 7 11 .389 12 18 .400 Cleveland St. 7 11 .389 11 20 .355 Detroit 6 12 .333 8 23 .258 IUPUI 3 15 .167 7 24 .226

___

Tuesday’s Games

Oakland 80, Cleveland St. 59

Youngstown St. 63, Milwaukee 57

Ill.-Chicago 93, IUPUI 59

Thursday’s Games

Oakland at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Yale 10 2 .833 22 6 .786 Harvard 9 3 .750 20 7 .741 Princeton 8 4 .667 13 12 .520 Penn 6 6 .500 14 11 .560 Brown 6 6 .500 13 12 .520 Dartmouth 5 7 .417 12 15 .444 Cornell 3 9 .250 6 19 .240 Columbia 1 11 .083 6 22 .214

___

Friday’s Games

Yale at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Brown at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Penn, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Princeton, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Siena 13 5 .722 17 10 .630 St. Peter’s 13 6 .684 16 12 .571 Monmouth (NJ) 11 7 .611 17 12 .586 Rider 11 8 .579 17 12 .586 Iona 9 9 .500 11 14 .440 Niagara 9 9 .500 11 18 .379 Quinnipiac 9 10 .474 14 15 .483 Manhattan 8 10 .444 12 15 .444 Fairfield 7 11 .389 11 18 .379 Marist 6 13 .316 7 21 .250 Canisius 5 13 .278 10 19 .345

___

Wednesday’s Games

Quinnipiac at Iona, 7 p.m.

Canisius at Marist, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

Manhattan at Rider, 7 p.m.

Niagara at Siena, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Niagara at Canisius, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Manhattan, 7 p.m.

Siena at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

Iona at St. Peter’s, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Akron 13 4 .765 23 7 .767 Bowling Green 12 5 .706 21 9 .700 N. Illinois 11 6 .647 18 12 .600 Buffalo 10 7 .588 19 11 .633 Ball St. 10 7 .588 17 13 .567 Kent St. 9 8 .529 19 11 .633 Ohio 7 10 .412 15 15 .500 Toledo 7 10 .412 15 15 .500 E. Michigan 6 11 .353 16 14 .533 Cent. Michigan 6 11 .353 13 17 .433 W. Michigan 6 11 .353 13 17 .433 Miami (Ohio) 5 12 .294 12 18 .400

___

Tuesday’s Games

Ball St. 85, Cent. Michigan 68

Buffalo 75, Miami (Ohio) 69

Kent St. 83, Bowling Green 69

W. Michigan 70, E. Michigan 54

Akron 74, Ohio 67

N. Illinois 71, Toledo 50

Friday’s Games

Buffalo at Bowling Green, 6 p.m.

Kent St. at Akron, 6:30 p.m.

W. Michigan at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Ohio at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

E. Michigan at Toledo, 7 p.m.

Ball St. at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct NC Central 12 3 .800 16 13 .552 NC A&T 12 3 .800 16 14 .533 Norfolk St. 11 4 .733 15 15 .500 Florida A&M 10 5 .667 12 14 .462 Bethune-Cookman 9 6 .600 15 14 .517 Morgan St. 9 6 .600 15 15 .500 Coppin St. 6 9 .400 10 20 .333 SC State 6 10 .375 11 17 .393 Md.-Eastern Shore 4 11 .267 5 25 .167 Delaware St. 3 12 .200 4 25 .138 Howard 1 14 .067 3 27 .100

___

Thursday’s Games

NC A&T at NC Central, 7 p.m.

Florida A&M at Bethune-Cookman, 7:30 p.m.

Delaware St. at Howard, 7:30 p.m.

Coppin St. at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7:30 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Morgan St., 7:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct N. Iowa 14 4 .778 25 5 .833 Loyola of Chicago 13 5 .722 21 10 .677 Bradley 11 7 .611 20 11 .645 Indiana St. 11 7 .611 18 11 .621 S. Illinois 10 8 .556 16 15 .516 Valparaiso 9 9 .500 16 15 .516 Missouri St. 9 9 .500 15 16 .484 Drake 8 10 .444 18 13 .581 Illinois St. 5 13 .278 10 20 .333 Evansville 0 18 .000 9 22 .290

___

Thursday’s Games

Illinois St. vs. Drake at St. Louis, M.O., 7 p.m.

Evansville vs. Valparaiso at St. Louis, M.O., 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Missouri Valley – First Round – Game 1 (win) vs. N. Iowa at St. Louis, M.O., 1 p.m.

S. Illinois vs. Bradley at St. Louis, M.O., 3:30 p.m.

Missouri Valley – First Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Loyola of Chicago at St. Louis, M.O., 7 p.m.

Missouri St. vs. Indiana St. at St. Louis, M.O., 9:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct San Diego St. 17 1 .944 28 1 .966 Utah St. 12 6 .667 23 8 .742 Nevada 12 6 .667 19 11 .633 UNLV 12 6 .667 17 14 .548 Colorado St. 11 7 .611 20 11 .645 Boise St. 11 7 .611 19 11 .633 New Mexico 7 11 .389 18 13 .581 Fresno St. 7 11 .389 11 18 .379 Air Force 5 13 .278 11 19 .367 San Jose St. 3 15 .167 7 23 .233 Wyoming 2 16 .111 7 23 .233

___

Wednesday’s Games

Air Force vs. Fresno St. at Paradise, N.V., 3 p.m.

San Jose St. vs. New Mexico at Paradise, N.V., 5:30 p.m.

Wyoming vs. Colorado St. at Paradise, N.V., 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Mountain West – First Round – Game 1 (win) vs. San Diego St. at Paradise, N.V., 2:30 p.m.

Boise St. vs. UNLV at Paradise, N.V., 5 p.m.

Mountain West – First Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Utah St. at Paradise, N.V., 9 p.m.

Mountain West – First Round – Game 3 (win) vs. Nevada at Paradise, N.V., 11:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct St. Francis (Pa.) 13 5 .722 20 9 .690 Robert Morris 13 5 .722 17 14 .548 Sacred Heart 12 6 .667 19 12 .613 Fairleigh Dickinson 9 9 .500 11 18 .379 Bryant 7 11 .389 15 16 .484 St. Francis Brooklyn 7 11 .389 13 17 .433 Mount St. Mary’s 7 11 .389 11 20 .355 Wagner 5 13 .278 8 21 .276 CCSU 3 15 .167 4 27 .129

___

Wednesday’s Games

Fairleigh Dickinson at LIU, 7 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

Bryant at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Belmont 15 3 .833 24 7 .774 Murray St. 15 3 .833 22 8 .733 Austin Peay 14 4 .778 20 11 .645 E. Kentucky 12 6 .667 15 16 .484 Tennessee St. 9 9 .500 17 14 .548 E. Illinois 9 9 .500 16 14 .533 Jacksonville St. 8 10 .444 13 18 .419 Morehead St. 7 11 .389 13 18 .419 Tennessee Tech 6 12 .333 9 22 .290 UT Martin 5 13 .278 9 20 .310 SIU-Edwardsville 5 13 .278 8 23 .258 SE Missouri 3 15 .167 7 24 .226

___

Wednesday’s Games

Morehead St. vs. Tennessee St. at Evansville, I.N., 7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville St. vs. E. Illinois at Evansville, I.N., 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Ohio Valley – First Round – Game 1 (win) vs. E. Kentucky at Evansville, I.N., 7:30 p.m.

Ohio Valley – First Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Austin Peay at Evansville, I.N., 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Ohio Valley – Quarterfinal 1 (win) vs. Belmont at Evansville, I.N., 8 p.m.

Ohio Valley – Quarterfinal 2 (win) vs. Murray St. at Evansville, I.N., 10:30 p.m.

