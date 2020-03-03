Listen Live Sports

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Vermont 14 2 .875 24 7 .774
Stony Brook 10 6 .625 19 12 .613
Hartford 9 7 .563 16 15 .516
New Hampshire 8 8 .500 15 14 .517
UMBC 8 8 .500 15 16 .484
Albany (NY) 7 9 .438 14 17 .452
Mass.-Lowell 7 9 .438 13 18 .419
Maine 5 11 .313 9 21 .300
Binghamton 4 12 .250 10 19 .345

___

Tuesday’s Games

Maine 71, Hartford 65

Mass.-Lowell 63, New Hampshire 54

UMBC 75, Stony Brook 67

Vermont 85, Albany (NY) 62

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 12 4 .750 22 7 .759
Tulsa 12 4 .750 20 9 .690
Cincinnati 12 5 .706 19 10 .655
Wichita St. 10 6 .625 22 7 .759
Memphis 9 7 .563 20 9 .690
SMU 9 7 .563 19 9 .679
UConn 8 8 .500 17 12 .586
Temple 6 10 .375 14 15 .483
South Florida 6 11 .353 13 17 .433
UCF 5 11 .313 14 14 .500
East Carolina 5 12 .294 11 19 .367
Tulane 4 13 .235 12 17 .414

___

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati 79, South Florida 67

Wednesday’s Games

Tulsa at Temple, 7 p.m.

SMU at UCF, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Houston at UConn, 7 p.m.

Wichita St. at Memphis, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Dayton 16 0 1.000 27 2 .931
Richmond 13 4 .765 23 7 .767
Rhode Island 12 4 .750 20 8 .714
Duquesne 11 6 .647 21 8 .724
Saint Louis 10 6 .625 21 8 .724
St. Bonaventure 10 6 .625 18 11 .621
Davidson 9 8 .529 15 14 .517
VCU 8 9 .471 18 12 .600
UMass 7 9 .438 13 16 .448
George Washington 6 10 .375 12 17 .414
La Salle 5 11 .313 14 14 .500
George Mason 4 12 .250 15 14 .517
Saint Joseph’s 2 14 .125 6 23 .207
Fordham 1 15 .063 7 21 .250

___

Tuesday’s Games

Richmond 80, Davidson 63

Duquesne 80, VCU 77, OT

Wednesday’s Games

Saint Louis at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Fordham at George Washington, 7 p.m.

UMass at La Salle, 7 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

Dayton at Rhode Island, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Richmond at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

VCU at Davidson, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Louisville 15 4 .789 24 6 .800
Florida St. 14 4 .778 24 5 .828
Duke 14 5 .737 24 6 .800
Virginia 13 5 .722 21 7 .750
Syracuse 10 9 .526 17 13 .567
Notre Dame 9 9 .500 18 11 .621
Clemson 9 9 .500 15 13 .536
Georgia Tech 9 9 .500 15 14 .517
NC State 9 10 .474 18 12 .600
Boston College 7 12 .368 13 17 .433
Virginia Tech 6 12 .333 15 14 .517
Miami 6 12 .333 14 14 .500
Pittsburgh 6 13 .316 15 15 .500
Wake Forest 6 13 .316 13 16 .448
North Carolina 6 13 .316 13 17 .433

___

Tuesday’s Games

Syracuse 84, Boston College 71

North Carolina 93, Wake Forest 83

Wednesday’s Games

Clemson at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech, 9 p.m.

Virginia at Miami, 9 p.m.

Florida St. at Notre Dame, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Georgia Tech at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Wake Forest at NC State, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Liberty 13 3 .813 27 4 .871
North Florida 13 3 .813 20 11 .645
Stetson 9 7 .563 15 16 .484
Lipscomb 9 7 .563 14 15 .483
North Alabama 8 8 .500 13 16 .448
Jacksonville 7 9 .438 14 17 .452
Florida Gulf Coast 7 9 .438 10 21 .323
NJIT 6 10 .375 9 20 .310
Kennesaw St. 0 16 .000 1 28 .034

___

Tuesday’s Games

Liberty 55, NJIT 49

North Florida 91, Jacksonville 88

Stetson 82, North Alabama 72

Lipscomb 68, Florida Gulf Coast 63

Thursday’s Games

Stetson at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at North Florida, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Kansas 15 1 .938 26 3 .897
Baylor 15 2 .882 26 3 .897
Texas 9 8 .529 19 11 .633
Texas Tech 9 8 .529 18 12 .600
West Virginia 8 9 .471 20 10 .667
Oklahoma 8 9 .471 18 12 .600
TCU 7 9 .438 16 13 .552
Oklahoma St. 5 11 .313 15 14 .517
Iowa St. 5 12 .294 12 18 .400
Kansas St. 2 14 .125 9 20 .310

___

Tuesday’s Games

West Virginia 77, Iowa St. 71

Texas 52, Oklahoma 51

Wednesday’s Games

TCU at Kansas, 8 p.m.

Kansas St. at Oklahoma St., 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Seton Hall 13 3 .813 21 7 .750
Creighton 11 5 .688 22 7 .759
Villanova 11 5 .688 22 7 .759
Providence 10 6 .625 17 12 .586
Butler 8 8 .500 20 9 .690
Xavier 8 8 .500 19 10 .655
Marquette 8 9 .471 18 11 .621
Georgetown 5 11 .313 15 14 .517
St. John’s 4 12 .250 15 14 .517
DePaul 3 14 .176 15 15 .500

___

Tuesday’s Games

DePaul 69, Marquette 68

Wednesday’s Games

Xavier at Providence, 6:30 p.m.

St. John’s at Butler, 7 p.m.

Georgetown at Creighton, 8 p.m.

Villanova at Seton Hall, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
E. Washington 14 4 .778 21 8 .724
Montana 14 4 .778 18 11 .621
N. Colorado 13 5 .722 20 9 .690
Portland St. 10 8 .556 16 14 .533
N. Arizona 10 9 .526 16 12 .571
Montana St. 9 9 .500 15 14 .517
S. Utah 8 10 .444 15 14 .517
Sacramento St. 8 11 .421 15 13 .536
Weber St. 7 11 .389 11 18 .379
Idaho St. 4 14 .222 7 20 .259
Idaho 3 15 .167 7 22 .241

___

Thursday’s Games

N. Colorado at Montana, 9 p.m.

S. Utah at Montana St., 9 p.m.

Idaho St. at E. Washington, 9:05 p.m.

Weber St. at Idaho, 9:30 p.m.

N. Arizona at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 15 3 .833 21 10 .677
Radford 15 3 .833 20 10 .667
Gardner-Webb 11 7 .611 15 15 .500
Longwood 9 9 .500 14 17 .452
UNC-Asheville 8 10 .444 14 15 .483
Hampton 8 10 .444 13 18 .419
Charleston Southern 7 11 .389 13 17 .433
SC-Upstate 7 11 .389 12 19 .387
Presbyterian 7 11 .389 10 21 .323
Campbell 6 12 .333 15 15 .500
High Point 6 12 .333 9 22 .290

___

Tuesday’s Games

Charleston Southern 81, Presbyterian 64

SC-Upstate 69, High Point 59

UNC-Asheville 72, Campbell 68

Thursday’s Games

SC-Upstate vs. Winthrop at Radford, V.A., Noon

UNC-Asheville vs. Gardner-Webb at Radford, V.A., 2:30 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Radford, 6 p.m.

Hampton vs. Longwood at Radford, V.A., 8:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Maryland 13 6 .684 23 7 .767
Michigan St. 13 6 .684 21 9 .700
Illinois 12 6 .667 20 9 .690
Wisconsin 12 6 .667 19 10 .655
Penn St. 11 8 .579 21 9 .700
Iowa 11 8 .579 20 10 .667
Ohio St. 10 8 .556 20 9 .690
Rutgers 10 9 .526 19 11 .633
Michigan 9 9 .500 18 11 .621
Purdue 9 10 .474 16 14 .533
Indiana 8 10 .444 18 11 .621
Minnesota 7 11 .389 13 15 .464
Northwestern 2 16 .111 7 21 .250
Nebraska 2 16 .111 7 22 .241

___

Tuesday’s Games

Michigan St. 79, Penn St. 71

Rutgers 78, Maryland 67

Purdue 77, Iowa 68

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Northwestern at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Nebraska at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

Illinois at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Irvine 13 2 .867 21 10 .677
UC Santa Barbara 8 6 .571 19 10 .655
UC Davis 8 6 .571 14 16 .467
CS Northridge 8 6 .571 13 17 .433
Hawaii 7 7 .500 16 12 .571
UC Riverside 6 9 .400 16 15 .516
Cal St.-Fullerton 5 9 .357 10 19 .345
Long Beach St. 5 9 .357 10 20 .333
Cal Poly 4 10 .286 7 21 .250

___

Wednesday’s Games

CS Northridge at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cal Poly at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

Hawaii at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

