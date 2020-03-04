All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hofstra
|14
|4
|.778
|23
|8
|.742
|William & Mary
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|10
|.677
|Towson
|12
|6
|.667
|19
|12
|.613
|Delaware
|11
|7
|.611
|21
|10
|.677
|Coll. of Charleston
|11
|7
|.611
|17
|13
|.567
|Northeastern
|9
|9
|.500
|15
|15
|.500
|Elon
|7
|11
|.389
|11
|20
|.355
|Drexel
|6
|12
|.333
|13
|18
|.419
|UNC-Wilmington
|5
|13
|.278
|10
|21
|.323
|James Madison
|2
|16
|.111
|9
|20
|.310
___
Saturday’s Games
UNC-Wilmington vs. Drexel at Washington, D.C., 4 p.m.
James Madison vs. Elon at Washington, D.C., 6:30 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Texas
|14
|4
|.778
|20
|11
|.645
|Louisiana Tech
|12
|5
|.706
|21
|8
|.724
|W. Kentucky
|12
|5
|.706
|19
|10
|.655
|Charlotte
|10
|7
|.588
|16
|12
|.571
|FIU
|9
|8
|.529
|18
|12
|.600
|Marshall
|9
|8
|.529
|15
|15
|.500
|Old Dominion
|9
|8
|.529
|13
|17
|.433
|UAB
|8
|9
|.471
|17
|13
|.567
|FAU
|8
|10
|.444
|16
|15
|.516
|UTEP
|7
|10
|.412
|16
|14
|.533
|Rice
|7
|10
|.412
|15
|15
|.500
|UTSA
|7
|10
|.412
|13
|17
|.433
|Southern Miss.
|5
|12
|.294
|9
|21
|.300
|Middle Tennessee
|3
|14
|.176
|7
|23
|.233
___
Wednesday’s Games
Charlotte 56, North Texas 43
Marshall 94, FAU 82
Old Dominion 84, UTSA 59
Louisiana Tech 76, FIU 73
UTEP 60, Middle Tennessee 56
Rice 72, Southern Miss. 57
Saturday’s Games
Marshall at UTSA, 4 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Middle Tennessee, 6 p.m.
UTEP at Rice, 6 p.m.
W. Kentucky at FIU, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.
Old Dominion at UAB, 8 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wright St.
|15
|3
|.833
|25
|6
|.806
|N. Kentucky
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|9
|.700
|Green Bay
|11
|7
|.611
|16
|15
|.516
|Youngstown St.
|10
|8
|.556
|17
|14
|.548
|Ill.-Chicago
|10
|8
|.556
|15
|16
|.484
|Oakland
|8
|10
|.444
|13
|18
|.419
|Milwaukee
|7
|11
|.389
|12
|18
|.400
|Cleveland St.
|7
|11
|.389
|11
|20
|.355
|Detroit
|6
|12
|.333
|8
|23
|.258
|IUPUI
|3
|15
|.167
|7
|24
|.226
___
Thursday’s Games
Oakland at Green Bay, 8 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|10
|2
|.833
|22
|6
|.786
|Harvard
|9
|3
|.750
|20
|7
|.741
|Princeton
|8
|4
|.667
|13
|12
|.520
|Penn
|6
|6
|.500
|14
|11
|.560
|Brown
|6
|6
|.500
|13
|12
|.520
|Dartmouth
|5
|7
|.417
|12
|15
|.444
|Cornell
|3
|9
|.250
|6
|19
|.240
|Columbia
|1
|11
|.083
|6
|22
|.214
___
Friday’s Games
Yale at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
Brown at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Penn, 7 p.m.
Columbia at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Columbia at Penn, 6 p.m.
Cornell at Princeton, 6 p.m.
Brown at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
Yale at Harvard, 7 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Siena
|14
|5
|.737
|18
|10
|.643
|St. Peter’s
|13
|6
|.684
|16
|12
|.571
|Monmouth (NJ)
|12
|7
|.632
|18
|12
|.600
|Rider
|12
|8
|.600
|18
|12
|.600
|Quinnipiac
|10
|10
|.500
|15
|15
|.500
|Iona
|9
|10
|.474
|11
|15
|.423
|Niagara
|9
|10
|.474
|11
|19
|.367
|Manhattan
|8
|11
|.421
|12
|16
|.429
|Fairfield
|7
|12
|.368
|11
|19
|.367
|Canisius
|6
|13
|.316
|11
|19
|.367
|Marist
|6
|14
|.300
|7
|22
|.241
___
Wednesday’s Games
Quinnipiac 69, Iona 68
Canisius 85, Marist 69
Monmouth (NJ) 69, Fairfield 45
Rider 71, Manhattan 59
Siena 77, Niagara 55
Friday’s Games
Niagara at Canisius, 7 p.m.
Fairfield at Manhattan, 7 p.m.
Siena at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.
Iona at St. Peter’s, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Akron
|13
|4
|.765
|23
|7
|.767
|Bowling Green
|12
|5
|.706
|21
|9
|.700
|N. Illinois
|11
|6
|.647
|18
|12
|.600
|Buffalo
|10
|7
|.588
|19
|11
|.633
|Ball St.
|10
|7
|.588
|17
|13
|.567
|Kent St.
|9
|8
|.529
|19
|11
|.633
|Ohio
|7
|10
|.412
|15
|15
|.500
|Toledo
|7
|10
|.412
|15
|15
|.500
|E. Michigan
|6
|11
|.353
|16
|14
|.533
|Cent. Michigan
|6
|11
|.353
|13
|17
|.433
|W. Michigan
|6
|11
|.353
|13
|17
|.433
|Miami (Ohio)
|5
|12
|.294
|12
|18
|.400
___
Friday’s Games
Buffalo at Bowling Green, 6 p.m.
Kent St. at Akron, 6:30 p.m.
W. Michigan at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Ohio at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
E. Michigan at Toledo, 7 p.m.
Ball St. at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|NC Central
|12
|3
|.800
|16
|13
|.552
|NC A&T
|12
|3
|.800
|16
|14
|.533
|Norfolk St.
|11
|4
|.733
|15
|15
|.500
|Florida A&M
|10
|5
|.667
|12
|14
|.462
|Bethune-Cookman
|9
|6
|.600
|15
|14
|.517
|Morgan St.
|9
|6
|.600
|15
|15
|.500
|Coppin St.
|6
|9
|.400
|10
|20
|.333
|SC State
|6
|10
|.375
|11
|17
|.393
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|4
|11
|.267
|5
|25
|.167
|Delaware St.
|3
|12
|.200
|4
|25
|.138
|Howard
|1
|14
|.067
|3
|27
|.100
___
Thursday’s Games
NC A&T at NC Central, 7 p.m.
Florida A&M at Bethune-Cookman, 7:30 p.m.
Delaware St. at Howard, 7:30 p.m.
Coppin St. at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7:30 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Morgan St., 7:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Iowa
|14
|4
|.778
|25
|5
|.833
|Loyola of Chicago
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|10
|.677
|Bradley
|11
|7
|.611
|20
|11
|.645
|Indiana St.
|11
|7
|.611
|18
|11
|.621
|S. Illinois
|10
|8
|.556
|16
|15
|.516
|Valparaiso
|9
|9
|.500
|16
|15
|.516
|Missouri St.
|9
|9
|.500
|15
|16
|.484
|Drake
|8
|10
|.444
|18
|13
|.581
|Illinois St.
|5
|13
|.278
|10
|20
|.333
|Evansville
|0
|18
|.000
|9
|22
|.290
___
Thursday’s Games
Illinois St. vs. Drake at St. Louis, M.O., 7 p.m.
Evansville vs. Valparaiso at St. Louis, M.O., 9:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Missouri Valley – First Round – Game 1 (win) vs. N. Iowa at St. Louis, M.O., 1 p.m.
S. Illinois vs. Bradley at St. Louis, M.O., 3:30 p.m.
Missouri Valley – First Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Loyola of Chicago at St. Louis, M.O., 7 p.m.
Missouri St. vs. Indiana St. at St. Louis, M.O., 9:30 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|17
|1
|.944
|28
|1
|.966
|Utah St.
|12
|6
|.667
|23
|8
|.742
|Nevada
|12
|6
|.667
|19
|11
|.633
|UNLV
|12
|6
|.667
|17
|14
|.548
|Colorado St.
|11
|7
|.611
|20
|11
|.645
|Boise St.
|11
|7
|.611
|19
|11
|.633
|New Mexico
|7
|11
|.389
|18
|13
|.581
|Fresno St.
|7
|11
|.389
|11
|18
|.379
|Air Force
|5
|13
|.278
|11
|19
|.367
|San Jose St.
|3
|15
|.167
|7
|23
|.233
|Wyoming
|2
|16
|.111
|7
|23
|.233
___
Wednesday’s Games
Air Force 77, Fresno St. 70
New Mexico 79, San Jose St. 66
Wyoming 80, Colorado St. 74
Thursday’s Games
Air Force vs. San Diego St. at Paradise, N.V., 2:30 p.m.
Boise St. vs. UNLV at Paradise, N.V., 5 p.m.
New Mexico vs. Utah St. at Paradise, N.V., 9 p.m.
Wyoming vs. Nevada at Paradise, N.V., 11:30 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|13
|5
|.722
|20
|9
|.690
|Robert Morris
|13
|5
|.722
|17
|14
|.548
|Sacred Heart
|12
|6
|.667
|19
|12
|.613
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|9
|9
|.500
|11
|18
|.379
|Bryant
|7
|11
|.389
|15
|16
|.484
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|7
|11
|.389
|13
|17
|.433
|Mount St. Mary’s
|7
|11
|.389
|11
|20
|.355
|Wagner
|5
|13
|.278
|8
|21
|.276
|CCSU
|3
|15
|.167
|4
|27
|.129
___
Wednesday’s Games
LIU 73, Fairleigh Dickinson 72
Robert Morris 59, St. Francis Brooklyn 58
Sacred Heart 61, Mount St. Mary’s 59
St. Francis (Pa.) 87, Bryant 61
Saturday’s Games
Sacred Heart at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon
LIU at Robert Morris, 2:30 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Belmont
|15
|3
|.833
|24
|7
|.774
|Murray St.
|15
|3
|.833
|22
|8
|.733
|Austin Peay
|14
|4
|.778
|20
|11
|.645
|E. Kentucky
|12
|6
|.667
|15
|16
|.484
|Tennessee St.
|9
|9
|.500
|17
|14
|.548
|E. Illinois
|9
|9
|.500
|16
|14
|.533
|Jacksonville St.
|8
|10
|.444
|13
|18
|.419
|Morehead St.
|7
|11
|.389
|13
|18
|.419
|Tennessee Tech
|6
|12
|.333
|9
|22
|.290
|UT Martin
|5
|13
|.278
|9
|20
|.310
|SIU-Edwardsville
|5
|13
|.278
|8
|23
|.258
|SE Missouri
|3
|15
|.167
|7
|24
|.226
___
Wednesday’s Games
Tennessee St. 74, Morehead St. 67, OT
E. Illinois 67, Jacksonville St. 61
Thursday’s Games
Tennessee St. vs. E. Kentucky at Evansville, I.N., 7:30 p.m.
E. Illinois vs. Austin Peay at Evansville, I.N., 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Ohio Valley – Quarterfinal 1 (win) vs. Belmont at Evansville, I.N., 8 p.m.
Ohio Valley – Quarterfinal 2 (win) vs. Murray St. at Evansville, I.N., 10:30 p.m.
