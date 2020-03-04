All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Hofstra 14 4 .778 23 8 .742 William & Mary 13 5 .722 21 10 .677 Towson 12 6 .667 19 12 .613 Delaware 11 7 .611 21 10 .677 Coll. of Charleston 11 7 .611 17 13 .567 Northeastern 9 9 .500 15 15 .500 Elon 7 11 .389 11 20 .355 Drexel 6 12 .333 13 18 .419 UNC-Wilmington 5 13 .278 10 21 .323 James Madison 2 16 .111 9 20 .310

___

Saturday’s Games

UNC-Wilmington vs. Drexel at Washington, D.C., 4 p.m.

James Madison vs. Elon at Washington, D.C., 6:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct North Texas 14 4 .778 20 11 .645 Louisiana Tech 12 5 .706 21 8 .724 W. Kentucky 12 5 .706 19 10 .655 Charlotte 10 7 .588 16 12 .571 FIU 9 8 .529 18 12 .600 Marshall 9 8 .529 15 15 .500 Old Dominion 9 8 .529 13 17 .433 UAB 8 9 .471 17 13 .567 FAU 8 10 .444 16 15 .516 UTEP 7 10 .412 16 14 .533 Rice 7 10 .412 15 15 .500 UTSA 7 10 .412 13 17 .433 Southern Miss. 5 12 .294 9 21 .300 Middle Tennessee 3 14 .176 7 23 .233

___

Wednesday’s Games

Charlotte 56, North Texas 43

Marshall 94, FAU 82

Old Dominion 84, UTSA 59

Louisiana Tech 76, FIU 73

UTEP 60, Middle Tennessee 56

Rice 72, Southern Miss. 57

Saturday’s Games

Marshall at UTSA, 4 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Middle Tennessee, 6 p.m.

UTEP at Rice, 6 p.m.

W. Kentucky at FIU, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at UAB, 8 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Wright St. 15 3 .833 25 6 .806 N. Kentucky 13 5 .722 21 9 .700 Green Bay 11 7 .611 16 15 .516 Youngstown St. 10 8 .556 17 14 .548 Ill.-Chicago 10 8 .556 15 16 .484 Oakland 8 10 .444 13 18 .419 Milwaukee 7 11 .389 12 18 .400 Cleveland St. 7 11 .389 11 20 .355 Detroit 6 12 .333 8 23 .258 IUPUI 3 15 .167 7 24 .226

___

Thursday’s Games

Oakland at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Yale 10 2 .833 22 6 .786 Harvard 9 3 .750 20 7 .741 Princeton 8 4 .667 13 12 .520 Penn 6 6 .500 14 11 .560 Brown 6 6 .500 13 12 .520 Dartmouth 5 7 .417 12 15 .444 Cornell 3 9 .250 6 19 .240 Columbia 1 11 .083 6 22 .214

___

Friday’s Games

Yale at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Brown at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Penn, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Columbia at Penn, 6 p.m.

Cornell at Princeton, 6 p.m.

Brown at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Yale at Harvard, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Siena 14 5 .737 18 10 .643 St. Peter’s 13 6 .684 16 12 .571 Monmouth (NJ) 12 7 .632 18 12 .600 Rider 12 8 .600 18 12 .600 Quinnipiac 10 10 .500 15 15 .500 Iona 9 10 .474 11 15 .423 Niagara 9 10 .474 11 19 .367 Manhattan 8 11 .421 12 16 .429 Fairfield 7 12 .368 11 19 .367 Canisius 6 13 .316 11 19 .367 Marist 6 14 .300 7 22 .241

___

Wednesday’s Games

Quinnipiac 69, Iona 68

Canisius 85, Marist 69

Monmouth (NJ) 69, Fairfield 45

Rider 71, Manhattan 59

Siena 77, Niagara 55

Friday’s Games

Niagara at Canisius, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Manhattan, 7 p.m.

Siena at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

Iona at St. Peter’s, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Akron 13 4 .765 23 7 .767 Bowling Green 12 5 .706 21 9 .700 N. Illinois 11 6 .647 18 12 .600 Buffalo 10 7 .588 19 11 .633 Ball St. 10 7 .588 17 13 .567 Kent St. 9 8 .529 19 11 .633 Ohio 7 10 .412 15 15 .500 Toledo 7 10 .412 15 15 .500 E. Michigan 6 11 .353 16 14 .533 Cent. Michigan 6 11 .353 13 17 .433 W. Michigan 6 11 .353 13 17 .433 Miami (Ohio) 5 12 .294 12 18 .400

___

Friday’s Games

Buffalo at Bowling Green, 6 p.m.

Kent St. at Akron, 6:30 p.m.

W. Michigan at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Ohio at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

E. Michigan at Toledo, 7 p.m.

Ball St. at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct NC Central 12 3 .800 16 13 .552 NC A&T 12 3 .800 16 14 .533 Norfolk St. 11 4 .733 15 15 .500 Florida A&M 10 5 .667 12 14 .462 Bethune-Cookman 9 6 .600 15 14 .517 Morgan St. 9 6 .600 15 15 .500 Coppin St. 6 9 .400 10 20 .333 SC State 6 10 .375 11 17 .393 Md.-Eastern Shore 4 11 .267 5 25 .167 Delaware St. 3 12 .200 4 25 .138 Howard 1 14 .067 3 27 .100

___

Thursday’s Games

NC A&T at NC Central, 7 p.m.

Florida A&M at Bethune-Cookman, 7:30 p.m.

Delaware St. at Howard, 7:30 p.m.

Coppin St. at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7:30 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Morgan St., 7:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct N. Iowa 14 4 .778 25 5 .833 Loyola of Chicago 13 5 .722 21 10 .677 Bradley 11 7 .611 20 11 .645 Indiana St. 11 7 .611 18 11 .621 S. Illinois 10 8 .556 16 15 .516 Valparaiso 9 9 .500 16 15 .516 Missouri St. 9 9 .500 15 16 .484 Drake 8 10 .444 18 13 .581 Illinois St. 5 13 .278 10 20 .333 Evansville 0 18 .000 9 22 .290

___

Thursday’s Games

Illinois St. vs. Drake at St. Louis, M.O., 7 p.m.

Evansville vs. Valparaiso at St. Louis, M.O., 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Missouri Valley – First Round – Game 1 (win) vs. N. Iowa at St. Louis, M.O., 1 p.m.

S. Illinois vs. Bradley at St. Louis, M.O., 3:30 p.m.

Missouri Valley – First Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Loyola of Chicago at St. Louis, M.O., 7 p.m.

Missouri St. vs. Indiana St. at St. Louis, M.O., 9:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct San Diego St. 17 1 .944 28 1 .966 Utah St. 12 6 .667 23 8 .742 Nevada 12 6 .667 19 11 .633 UNLV 12 6 .667 17 14 .548 Colorado St. 11 7 .611 20 11 .645 Boise St. 11 7 .611 19 11 .633 New Mexico 7 11 .389 18 13 .581 Fresno St. 7 11 .389 11 18 .379 Air Force 5 13 .278 11 19 .367 San Jose St. 3 15 .167 7 23 .233 Wyoming 2 16 .111 7 23 .233

___

Wednesday’s Games

Air Force 77, Fresno St. 70

New Mexico 79, San Jose St. 66

Wyoming 80, Colorado St. 74

Thursday’s Games

Air Force vs. San Diego St. at Paradise, N.V., 2:30 p.m.

Boise St. vs. UNLV at Paradise, N.V., 5 p.m.

New Mexico vs. Utah St. at Paradise, N.V., 9 p.m.

Wyoming vs. Nevada at Paradise, N.V., 11:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct St. Francis (Pa.) 13 5 .722 20 9 .690 Robert Morris 13 5 .722 17 14 .548 Sacred Heart 12 6 .667 19 12 .613 Fairleigh Dickinson 9 9 .500 11 18 .379 Bryant 7 11 .389 15 16 .484 St. Francis Brooklyn 7 11 .389 13 17 .433 Mount St. Mary’s 7 11 .389 11 20 .355 Wagner 5 13 .278 8 21 .276 CCSU 3 15 .167 4 27 .129

___

Wednesday’s Games

LIU 73, Fairleigh Dickinson 72

Robert Morris 59, St. Francis Brooklyn 58

Sacred Heart 61, Mount St. Mary’s 59

St. Francis (Pa.) 87, Bryant 61

Saturday’s Games

Sacred Heart at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon

LIU at Robert Morris, 2:30 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Belmont 15 3 .833 24 7 .774 Murray St. 15 3 .833 22 8 .733 Austin Peay 14 4 .778 20 11 .645 E. Kentucky 12 6 .667 15 16 .484 Tennessee St. 9 9 .500 17 14 .548 E. Illinois 9 9 .500 16 14 .533 Jacksonville St. 8 10 .444 13 18 .419 Morehead St. 7 11 .389 13 18 .419 Tennessee Tech 6 12 .333 9 22 .290 UT Martin 5 13 .278 9 20 .310 SIU-Edwardsville 5 13 .278 8 23 .258 SE Missouri 3 15 .167 7 24 .226

___

Wednesday’s Games

Tennessee St. 74, Morehead St. 67, OT

E. Illinois 67, Jacksonville St. 61

Thursday’s Games

Tennessee St. vs. E. Kentucky at Evansville, I.N., 7:30 p.m.

E. Illinois vs. Austin Peay at Evansville, I.N., 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Ohio Valley – Quarterfinal 1 (win) vs. Belmont at Evansville, I.N., 8 p.m.

Ohio Valley – Quarterfinal 2 (win) vs. Murray St. at Evansville, I.N., 10:30 p.m.

