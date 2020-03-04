Listen Live Sports

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Hofstra 14 4 .778 23 8 .742
William & Mary 13 5 .722 21 10 .677
Towson 12 6 .667 19 12 .613
Delaware 11 7 .611 21 10 .677
Coll. of Charleston 11 7 .611 17 13 .567
Northeastern 9 9 .500 15 15 .500
Elon 7 11 .389 11 20 .355
Drexel 6 12 .333 13 18 .419
UNC-Wilmington 5 13 .278 10 21 .323
James Madison 2 16 .111 9 20 .310

___

Saturday’s Games

UNC-Wilmington vs. Drexel at Washington, D.C., 4 p.m.

James Madison vs. Elon at Washington, D.C., 6:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
North Texas 14 4 .778 20 11 .645
Louisiana Tech 12 5 .706 21 8 .724
W. Kentucky 12 5 .706 19 10 .655
Charlotte 10 7 .588 16 12 .571
FIU 9 8 .529 18 12 .600
Marshall 9 8 .529 15 15 .500
Old Dominion 9 8 .529 13 17 .433
UAB 8 9 .471 17 13 .567
FAU 8 10 .444 16 15 .516
UTEP 7 10 .412 16 14 .533
Rice 7 10 .412 15 15 .500
UTSA 7 10 .412 13 17 .433
Southern Miss. 5 12 .294 9 21 .300
Middle Tennessee 3 14 .176 7 23 .233

___

Wednesday’s Games

Charlotte 56, North Texas 43

Marshall 94, FAU 82

Old Dominion 84, UTSA 59

Louisiana Tech 76, FIU 73

UTEP 60, Middle Tennessee 56

Rice 72, Southern Miss. 57

Saturday’s Games

Marshall at UTSA, 4 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Middle Tennessee, 6 p.m.

UTEP at Rice, 6 p.m.

W. Kentucky at FIU, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at UAB, 8 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wright St. 15 3 .833 25 6 .806
N. Kentucky 13 5 .722 21 9 .700
Green Bay 11 7 .611 16 15 .516
Youngstown St. 10 8 .556 17 14 .548
Ill.-Chicago 10 8 .556 15 16 .484
Oakland 8 10 .444 13 18 .419
Milwaukee 7 11 .389 12 18 .400
Cleveland St. 7 11 .389 11 20 .355
Detroit 6 12 .333 8 23 .258
IUPUI 3 15 .167 7 24 .226

___

Thursday’s Games

Oakland at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Yale 10 2 .833 22 6 .786
Harvard 9 3 .750 20 7 .741
Princeton 8 4 .667 13 12 .520
Penn 6 6 .500 14 11 .560
Brown 6 6 .500 13 12 .520
Dartmouth 5 7 .417 12 15 .444
Cornell 3 9 .250 6 19 .240
Columbia 1 11 .083 6 22 .214

___

Friday’s Games

Yale at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Brown at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Penn, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Columbia at Penn, 6 p.m.

Cornell at Princeton, 6 p.m.

Brown at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Yale at Harvard, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Siena 14 5 .737 18 10 .643
St. Peter’s 13 6 .684 16 12 .571
Monmouth (NJ) 12 7 .632 18 12 .600
Rider 12 8 .600 18 12 .600
Quinnipiac 10 10 .500 15 15 .500
Iona 9 10 .474 11 15 .423
Niagara 9 10 .474 11 19 .367
Manhattan 8 11 .421 12 16 .429
Fairfield 7 12 .368 11 19 .367
Canisius 6 13 .316 11 19 .367
Marist 6 14 .300 7 22 .241

___

Wednesday’s Games

Quinnipiac 69, Iona 68

Canisius 85, Marist 69

Monmouth (NJ) 69, Fairfield 45

Rider 71, Manhattan 59

Siena 77, Niagara 55

Friday’s Games

Niagara at Canisius, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Manhattan, 7 p.m.

Siena at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

Iona at St. Peter’s, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Akron 13 4 .765 23 7 .767
Bowling Green 12 5 .706 21 9 .700
N. Illinois 11 6 .647 18 12 .600
Buffalo 10 7 .588 19 11 .633
Ball St. 10 7 .588 17 13 .567
Kent St. 9 8 .529 19 11 .633
Ohio 7 10 .412 15 15 .500
Toledo 7 10 .412 15 15 .500
E. Michigan 6 11 .353 16 14 .533
Cent. Michigan 6 11 .353 13 17 .433
W. Michigan 6 11 .353 13 17 .433
Miami (Ohio) 5 12 .294 12 18 .400

___

Friday’s Games

Buffalo at Bowling Green, 6 p.m.

Kent St. at Akron, 6:30 p.m.

W. Michigan at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Ohio at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

E. Michigan at Toledo, 7 p.m.

Ball St. at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
NC Central 12 3 .800 16 13 .552
NC A&T 12 3 .800 16 14 .533
Norfolk St. 11 4 .733 15 15 .500
Florida A&M 10 5 .667 12 14 .462
Bethune-Cookman 9 6 .600 15 14 .517
Morgan St. 9 6 .600 15 15 .500
Coppin St. 6 9 .400 10 20 .333
SC State 6 10 .375 11 17 .393
Md.-Eastern Shore 4 11 .267 5 25 .167
Delaware St. 3 12 .200 4 25 .138
Howard 1 14 .067 3 27 .100

___

Thursday’s Games

NC A&T at NC Central, 7 p.m.

Florida A&M at Bethune-Cookman, 7:30 p.m.

Delaware St. at Howard, 7:30 p.m.

Coppin St. at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7:30 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Morgan St., 7:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
N. Iowa 14 4 .778 25 5 .833
Loyola of Chicago 13 5 .722 21 10 .677
Bradley 11 7 .611 20 11 .645
Indiana St. 11 7 .611 18 11 .621
S. Illinois 10 8 .556 16 15 .516
Valparaiso 9 9 .500 16 15 .516
Missouri St. 9 9 .500 15 16 .484
Drake 8 10 .444 18 13 .581
Illinois St. 5 13 .278 10 20 .333
Evansville 0 18 .000 9 22 .290

___

Thursday’s Games

Illinois St. vs. Drake at St. Louis, M.O., 7 p.m.

Evansville vs. Valparaiso at St. Louis, M.O., 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Missouri Valley – First Round – Game 1 (win) vs. N. Iowa at St. Louis, M.O., 1 p.m.

S. Illinois vs. Bradley at St. Louis, M.O., 3:30 p.m.

Missouri Valley – First Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Loyola of Chicago at St. Louis, M.O., 7 p.m.

Missouri St. vs. Indiana St. at St. Louis, M.O., 9:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Diego St. 17 1 .944 28 1 .966
Utah St. 12 6 .667 23 8 .742
Nevada 12 6 .667 19 11 .633
UNLV 12 6 .667 17 14 .548
Colorado St. 11 7 .611 20 11 .645
Boise St. 11 7 .611 19 11 .633
New Mexico 7 11 .389 18 13 .581
Fresno St. 7 11 .389 11 18 .379
Air Force 5 13 .278 11 19 .367
San Jose St. 3 15 .167 7 23 .233
Wyoming 2 16 .111 7 23 .233

___

Wednesday’s Games

Air Force 77, Fresno St. 70

New Mexico 79, San Jose St. 66

Wyoming 80, Colorado St. 74

Thursday’s Games

Air Force vs. San Diego St. at Paradise, N.V., 2:30 p.m.

Boise St. vs. UNLV at Paradise, N.V., 5 p.m.

New Mexico vs. Utah St. at Paradise, N.V., 9 p.m.

Wyoming vs. Nevada at Paradise, N.V., 11:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
St. Francis (Pa.) 13 5 .722 20 9 .690
Robert Morris 13 5 .722 17 14 .548
Sacred Heart 12 6 .667 19 12 .613
Fairleigh Dickinson 9 9 .500 11 18 .379
Bryant 7 11 .389 15 16 .484
St. Francis Brooklyn 7 11 .389 13 17 .433
Mount St. Mary’s 7 11 .389 11 20 .355
Wagner 5 13 .278 8 21 .276
CCSU 3 15 .167 4 27 .129

___

Wednesday’s Games

LIU 73, Fairleigh Dickinson 72

Robert Morris 59, St. Francis Brooklyn 58

Sacred Heart 61, Mount St. Mary’s 59

St. Francis (Pa.) 87, Bryant 61

Saturday’s Games

Sacred Heart at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon

LIU at Robert Morris, 2:30 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Belmont 15 3 .833 24 7 .774
Murray St. 15 3 .833 22 8 .733
Austin Peay 14 4 .778 20 11 .645
E. Kentucky 12 6 .667 15 16 .484
Tennessee St. 9 9 .500 17 14 .548
E. Illinois 9 9 .500 16 14 .533
Jacksonville St. 8 10 .444 13 18 .419
Morehead St. 7 11 .389 13 18 .419
Tennessee Tech 6 12 .333 9 22 .290
UT Martin 5 13 .278 9 20 .310
SIU-Edwardsville 5 13 .278 8 23 .258
SE Missouri 3 15 .167 7 24 .226

___

Wednesday’s Games

Tennessee St. 74, Morehead St. 67, OT

E. Illinois 67, Jacksonville St. 61

Thursday’s Games

Tennessee St. vs. E. Kentucky at Evansville, I.N., 7:30 p.m.

E. Illinois vs. Austin Peay at Evansville, I.N., 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Ohio Valley – Quarterfinal 1 (win) vs. Belmont at Evansville, I.N., 8 p.m.

Ohio Valley – Quarterfinal 2 (win) vs. Murray St. at Evansville, I.N., 10:30 p.m.

