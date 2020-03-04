Listen Live Sports

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Vermont 14 2 .875 24 7 .774
Stony Brook 10 6 .625 19 12 .613
Hartford 9 7 .563 16 15 .516
New Hampshire 8 8 .500 15 14 .517
UMBC 8 8 .500 15 16 .484
Albany (NY) 7 9 .438 14 17 .452
Mass.-Lowell 7 9 .438 13 18 .419
Maine 5 11 .313 9 21 .300
Binghamton 4 12 .250 10 19 .345

___

Saturday’s Games

New Hampshire at UMBC, 1 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Hartford, 5 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

Maine at Vermont, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Tulsa 13 4 .765 21 9 .700
Houston 12 4 .750 22 7 .759
Cincinnati 12 5 .706 19 10 .655
Wichita St. 10 6 .625 22 7 .759
Memphis 9 7 .563 20 9 .690
SMU 9 8 .529 19 10 .655
UConn 8 8 .500 17 12 .586
UCF 6 11 .353 15 14 .517
Temple 6 11 .353 14 16 .467
South Florida 6 11 .353 13 17 .433
East Carolina 5 12 .294 11 19 .367
Tulane 4 13 .235 12 17 .414

___

Wednesday’s Games

Tulsa 61, Temple 51

UCF 61, SMU 58

Thursday’s Games

Houston at UConn, 7 p.m.

Wichita St. at Memphis, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

SMU at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Temple at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Dayton 17 0 1.000 28 2 .933
Richmond 13 4 .765 23 7 .767
Rhode Island 12 5 .706 20 9 .690
Saint Louis 11 6 .647 22 8 .733
Duquesne 11 6 .647 21 8 .724
St. Bonaventure 11 6 .647 19 11 .633
Davidson 9 8 .529 15 14 .517
VCU 8 9 .471 18 12 .600
UMass 8 9 .471 14 16 .467
George Washington 6 11 .353 12 18 .400
La Salle 5 12 .294 14 15 .483
George Mason 4 13 .235 15 15 .500
Fordham 2 15 .118 8 21 .276
Saint Joseph’s 2 15 .118 6 24 .200

___

Wednesday’s Games

Saint Louis 69, George Mason 57

Fordham 63, George Washington 52

UMass 75, La Salle 64

St. Bonaventure 89, Saint Joseph’s 73

Dayton 84, Rhode Island 57

Friday’s Games

Richmond at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

VCU at Davidson, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

George Mason at Fordham, 2 p.m.

La Salle at Saint Joseph’s, 2 p.m.

George Washington at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Rhode Island at UMass, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Florida St. 15 4 .789 25 5 .833
Louisville 15 4 .789 24 6 .800
Duke 14 5 .737 24 6 .800
Virginia 14 5 .737 22 7 .759
Syracuse 10 9 .526 17 13 .567
Georgia Tech 10 9 .526 16 14 .533
NC State 9 10 .474 18 12 .600
Notre Dame 9 10 .474 18 12 .600
Clemson 9 10 .474 15 14 .517
Virginia Tech 7 12 .368 16 14 .533
Boston College 7 12 .368 13 17 .433
Miami 6 13 .316 14 15 .483
Wake Forest 6 13 .316 13 16 .448
North Carolina 6 13 .316 13 17 .433
Pittsburgh 6 14 .300 15 16 .484

___

Wednesday’s Games

Virginia Tech 70, Clemson 58

Georgia Tech 73, Pittsburgh 57

Virginia 46, Miami 44

Florida St. 73, Notre Dame 71

Friday’s Games

Georgia Tech at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Wake Forest at NC State, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Virginia Tech at Notre Dame, 2 p.m.

Syracuse at Miami, 4 p.m.

Louisville at Virginia, 4 p.m.

Boston College at Florida St., 4:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Duke, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Liberty 13 3 .813 27 4 .871
North Florida 13 3 .813 20 11 .645
Stetson 9 7 .563 15 16 .484
Lipscomb 9 7 .563 14 15 .483
North Alabama 8 8 .500 13 16 .448
Jacksonville 7 9 .438 14 17 .452
Florida Gulf Coast 7 9 .438 10 21 .323
NJIT 6 10 .375 9 20 .310
Kennesaw St. 0 16 .000 1 28 .034

___

Thursday’s Games

Stetson at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at North Florida, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Kansas 16 1 .941 27 3 .900
Baylor 15 2 .882 26 3 .897
Texas 9 8 .529 19 11 .633
Texas Tech 9 8 .529 18 12 .600
West Virginia 8 9 .471 20 10 .667
Oklahoma 8 9 .471 18 12 .600
TCU 7 10 .412 16 14 .533
Oklahoma St. 6 11 .353 16 14 .533
Iowa St. 5 12 .294 12 18 .400
Kansas St. 2 15 .118 9 21 .300

___

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas 75, TCU 66

Oklahoma St. 69, Kansas St. 63

Saturday’s Games

Baylor at West Virginia, 1 p.m.

Kansas at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.

Iowa St. at Kansas St., 4 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Texas, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma at TCU, 6 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Seton Hall 13 4 .765 21 8 .724
Creighton 12 5 .706 23 7 .767
Villanova 12 5 .706 23 7 .767
Providence 11 6 .647 18 12 .600
Butler 9 8 .529 21 9 .700
Xavier 8 9 .471 19 11 .633
Marquette 8 9 .471 18 11 .621
Georgetown 5 12 .294 15 15 .500
St. John’s 4 13 .235 15 15 .500
DePaul 3 14 .176 15 15 .500

___

Wednesday’s Games

Providence 80, Xavier 74

Butler 77, St. John’s 55

Creighton 91, Georgetown 76

Villanova 79, Seton Hall 77

Saturday’s Games

Villanova at Georgetown, Noon

Marquette at St. John’s, Noon

Seton Hall at Creighton, 2:30 p.m.

DePaul at Providence, 6:30 p.m.

Butler at Xavier, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
E. Washington 14 4 .778 21 8 .724
Montana 14 4 .778 18 11 .621
N. Colorado 13 5 .722 20 9 .690
Portland St. 10 8 .556 16 14 .533
N. Arizona 10 9 .526 16 12 .571
Montana St. 9 9 .500 15 14 .517
S. Utah 8 10 .444 15 14 .517
Sacramento St. 8 11 .421 15 13 .536
Weber St. 7 11 .389 11 18 .379
Idaho St. 4 14 .222 7 20 .259
Idaho 3 15 .167 7 22 .241

___

Thursday’s Games

N. Colorado at Montana, 9 p.m.

S. Utah at Montana St., 9 p.m.

Idaho St. at E. Washington, 9:05 p.m.

Weber St. at Idaho, 9:30 p.m.

N. Arizona at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Idaho St. at Idaho, 5 p.m.

Weber St. at E. Washington, 5:05 p.m.

N. Colorado at Montana St., 6 p.m.

S. Utah at Montana, 9 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 15 3 .833 21 10 .677
Radford 15 3 .833 20 10 .667
Gardner-Webb 11 7 .611 15 15 .500
Longwood 9 9 .500 14 17 .452
UNC-Asheville 8 10 .444 14 15 .483
Hampton 8 10 .444 13 18 .419
Charleston Southern 7 11 .389 13 17 .433
SC-Upstate 7 11 .389 12 19 .387
Presbyterian 7 11 .389 10 21 .323
Campbell 6 12 .333 15 15 .500
High Point 6 12 .333 9 22 .290

___

Thursday’s Games

SC-Upstate vs. Winthrop at Radford, V.A., Noon

UNC-Asheville vs. Gardner-Webb at Radford, V.A., 2:30 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Radford, 6 p.m.

Hampton vs. Longwood at Radford, V.A., 8:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Maryland 13 6 .684 23 7 .767
Michigan St. 13 6 .684 21 9 .700
Wisconsin 13 6 .684 20 10 .667
Illinois 12 6 .667 20 9 .690
Penn St. 11 8 .579 21 9 .700
Iowa 11 8 .579 20 10 .667
Ohio St. 10 8 .556 20 9 .690
Rutgers 10 9 .526 19 11 .633
Michigan 9 9 .500 18 11 .621
Indiana 9 10 .474 19 11 .633
Purdue 9 10 .474 16 14 .533
Minnesota 7 12 .368 13 16 .448
Nebraska 2 16 .111 7 22 .241
Northwestern 2 17 .105 7 22 .241

___

Wednesday’s Games

Indiana 72, Minnesota 67

Wisconsin 63, Northwestern 48

Thursday’s Games

Nebraska at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

Illinois at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Wisconsin at Indiana, Noon

Rutgers at Purdue, 2 p.m.

Penn St. at Northwestern, 4 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Irvine 13 3 .813 21 11 .656
CS Northridge 9 6 .600 14 17 .452
UC Santa Barbara 8 6 .571 19 10 .655
UC Davis 8 6 .571 14 16 .467
Hawaii 7 7 .500 16 12 .571
UC Riverside 6 9 .400 16 15 .516
Cal St.-Fullerton 5 9 .357 10 19 .345
Long Beach St. 5 9 .357 10 20 .333
Cal Poly 4 10 .286 7 21 .250

___

Wednesday’s Games

CS Northridge 72, UC Irvine 70

Thursday’s Games

Cal Poly at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

Hawaii at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Hawaii at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

UC Davis at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.

Cal Poly at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

Long Beach St. at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10:30 p.m.

