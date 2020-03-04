All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|14
|2
|.875
|24
|7
|.774
|Stony Brook
|10
|6
|.625
|19
|12
|.613
|Hartford
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|15
|.516
|New Hampshire
|8
|8
|.500
|15
|14
|.517
|UMBC
|8
|8
|.500
|15
|16
|.484
|Albany (NY)
|7
|9
|.438
|14
|17
|.452
|Mass.-Lowell
|7
|9
|.438
|13
|18
|.419
|Maine
|5
|11
|.313
|9
|21
|.300
|Binghamton
|4
|12
|.250
|10
|19
|.345
___
Saturday’s Games
New Hampshire at UMBC, 1 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Hartford, 5 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.
Maine at Vermont, 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Tulsa
|13
|4
|.765
|21
|9
|.700
|Houston
|12
|4
|.750
|22
|7
|.759
|Cincinnati
|12
|5
|.706
|19
|10
|.655
|Wichita St.
|10
|6
|.625
|22
|7
|.759
|Memphis
|9
|7
|.563
|20
|9
|.690
|SMU
|9
|8
|.529
|19
|10
|.655
|UConn
|8
|8
|.500
|17
|12
|.586
|UCF
|6
|11
|.353
|15
|14
|.517
|Temple
|6
|11
|.353
|14
|16
|.467
|South Florida
|6
|11
|.353
|13
|17
|.433
|East Carolina
|5
|12
|.294
|11
|19
|.367
|Tulane
|4
|13
|.235
|12
|17
|.414
___
Wednesday’s Games
Tulsa 61, Temple 51
UCF 61, SMU 58
Thursday’s Games
Houston at UConn, 7 p.m.
Wichita St. at Memphis, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
SMU at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Temple at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Dayton
|17
|0
|1.000
|28
|2
|.933
|Richmond
|13
|4
|.765
|23
|7
|.767
|Rhode Island
|12
|5
|.706
|20
|9
|.690
|Saint Louis
|11
|6
|.647
|22
|8
|.733
|Duquesne
|11
|6
|.647
|21
|8
|.724
|St. Bonaventure
|11
|6
|.647
|19
|11
|.633
|Davidson
|9
|8
|.529
|15
|14
|.517
|VCU
|8
|9
|.471
|18
|12
|.600
|UMass
|8
|9
|.471
|14
|16
|.467
|George Washington
|6
|11
|.353
|12
|18
|.400
|La Salle
|5
|12
|.294
|14
|15
|.483
|George Mason
|4
|13
|.235
|15
|15
|.500
|Fordham
|2
|15
|.118
|8
|21
|.276
|Saint Joseph’s
|2
|15
|.118
|6
|24
|.200
___
Wednesday’s Games
Saint Louis 69, George Mason 57
Fordham 63, George Washington 52
UMass 75, La Salle 64
St. Bonaventure 89, Saint Joseph’s 73
Dayton 84, Rhode Island 57
Friday’s Games
Richmond at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
VCU at Davidson, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
George Mason at Fordham, 2 p.m.
La Salle at Saint Joseph’s, 2 p.m.
George Washington at Dayton, 7 p.m.
Rhode Island at UMass, 7 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida St.
|15
|4
|.789
|25
|5
|.833
|Louisville
|15
|4
|.789
|24
|6
|.800
|Duke
|14
|5
|.737
|24
|6
|.800
|Virginia
|14
|5
|.737
|22
|7
|.759
|Syracuse
|10
|9
|.526
|17
|13
|.567
|Georgia Tech
|10
|9
|.526
|16
|14
|.533
|NC State
|9
|10
|.474
|18
|12
|.600
|Notre Dame
|9
|10
|.474
|18
|12
|.600
|Clemson
|9
|10
|.474
|15
|14
|.517
|Virginia Tech
|7
|12
|.368
|16
|14
|.533
|Boston College
|7
|12
|.368
|13
|17
|.433
|Miami
|6
|13
|.316
|14
|15
|.483
|Wake Forest
|6
|13
|.316
|13
|16
|.448
|North Carolina
|6
|13
|.316
|13
|17
|.433
|Pittsburgh
|6
|14
|.300
|15
|16
|.484
___
Wednesday’s Games
Virginia Tech 70, Clemson 58
Georgia Tech 73, Pittsburgh 57
Virginia 46, Miami 44
Florida St. 73, Notre Dame 71
Friday’s Games
Georgia Tech at Clemson, 7 p.m.
Wake Forest at NC State, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Virginia Tech at Notre Dame, 2 p.m.
Syracuse at Miami, 4 p.m.
Louisville at Virginia, 4 p.m.
Boston College at Florida St., 4:30 p.m.
North Carolina at Duke, 6 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|13
|3
|.813
|27
|4
|.871
|North Florida
|13
|3
|.813
|20
|11
|.645
|Stetson
|9
|7
|.563
|15
|16
|.484
|Lipscomb
|9
|7
|.563
|14
|15
|.483
|North Alabama
|8
|8
|.500
|13
|16
|.448
|Jacksonville
|7
|9
|.438
|14
|17
|.452
|Florida Gulf Coast
|7
|9
|.438
|10
|21
|.323
|NJIT
|6
|10
|.375
|9
|20
|.310
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|16
|.000
|1
|28
|.034
___
Thursday’s Games
Stetson at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Lipscomb at North Florida, 7 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|16
|1
|.941
|27
|3
|.900
|Baylor
|15
|2
|.882
|26
|3
|.897
|Texas
|9
|8
|.529
|19
|11
|.633
|Texas Tech
|9
|8
|.529
|18
|12
|.600
|West Virginia
|8
|9
|.471
|20
|10
|.667
|Oklahoma
|8
|9
|.471
|18
|12
|.600
|TCU
|7
|10
|.412
|16
|14
|.533
|Oklahoma St.
|6
|11
|.353
|16
|14
|.533
|Iowa St.
|5
|12
|.294
|12
|18
|.400
|Kansas St.
|2
|15
|.118
|9
|21
|.300
___
Wednesday’s Games
Kansas 75, TCU 66
Oklahoma St. 69, Kansas St. 63
Saturday’s Games
Baylor at West Virginia, 1 p.m.
Kansas at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.
Iowa St. at Kansas St., 4 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Texas, 4 p.m.
Oklahoma at TCU, 6 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Seton Hall
|13
|4
|.765
|21
|8
|.724
|Creighton
|12
|5
|.706
|23
|7
|.767
|Villanova
|12
|5
|.706
|23
|7
|.767
|Providence
|11
|6
|.647
|18
|12
|.600
|Butler
|9
|8
|.529
|21
|9
|.700
|Xavier
|8
|9
|.471
|19
|11
|.633
|Marquette
|8
|9
|.471
|18
|11
|.621
|Georgetown
|5
|12
|.294
|15
|15
|.500
|St. John’s
|4
|13
|.235
|15
|15
|.500
|DePaul
|3
|14
|.176
|15
|15
|.500
___
Wednesday’s Games
Providence 80, Xavier 74
Butler 77, St. John’s 55
Creighton 91, Georgetown 76
Villanova 79, Seton Hall 77
Saturday’s Games
Villanova at Georgetown, Noon
Marquette at St. John’s, Noon
Seton Hall at Creighton, 2:30 p.m.
DePaul at Providence, 6:30 p.m.
Butler at Xavier, 8:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Washington
|14
|4
|.778
|21
|8
|.724
|Montana
|14
|4
|.778
|18
|11
|.621
|N. Colorado
|13
|5
|.722
|20
|9
|.690
|Portland St.
|10
|8
|.556
|16
|14
|.533
|N. Arizona
|10
|9
|.526
|16
|12
|.571
|Montana St.
|9
|9
|.500
|15
|14
|.517
|S. Utah
|8
|10
|.444
|15
|14
|.517
|Sacramento St.
|8
|11
|.421
|15
|13
|.536
|Weber St.
|7
|11
|.389
|11
|18
|.379
|Idaho St.
|4
|14
|.222
|7
|20
|.259
|Idaho
|3
|15
|.167
|7
|22
|.241
___
Thursday’s Games
N. Colorado at Montana, 9 p.m.
S. Utah at Montana St., 9 p.m.
Idaho St. at E. Washington, 9:05 p.m.
Weber St. at Idaho, 9:30 p.m.
N. Arizona at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Idaho St. at Idaho, 5 p.m.
Weber St. at E. Washington, 5:05 p.m.
N. Colorado at Montana St., 6 p.m.
S. Utah at Montana, 9 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|15
|3
|.833
|21
|10
|.677
|Radford
|15
|3
|.833
|20
|10
|.667
|Gardner-Webb
|11
|7
|.611
|15
|15
|.500
|Longwood
|9
|9
|.500
|14
|17
|.452
|UNC-Asheville
|8
|10
|.444
|14
|15
|.483
|Hampton
|8
|10
|.444
|13
|18
|.419
|Charleston Southern
|7
|11
|.389
|13
|17
|.433
|SC-Upstate
|7
|11
|.389
|12
|19
|.387
|Presbyterian
|7
|11
|.389
|10
|21
|.323
|Campbell
|6
|12
|.333
|15
|15
|.500
|High Point
|6
|12
|.333
|9
|22
|.290
___
Thursday’s Games
SC-Upstate vs. Winthrop at Radford, V.A., Noon
UNC-Asheville vs. Gardner-Webb at Radford, V.A., 2:30 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Radford, 6 p.m.
Hampton vs. Longwood at Radford, V.A., 8:30 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Maryland
|13
|6
|.684
|23
|7
|.767
|Michigan St.
|13
|6
|.684
|21
|9
|.700
|Wisconsin
|13
|6
|.684
|20
|10
|.667
|Illinois
|12
|6
|.667
|20
|9
|.690
|Penn St.
|11
|8
|.579
|21
|9
|.700
|Iowa
|11
|8
|.579
|20
|10
|.667
|Ohio St.
|10
|8
|.556
|20
|9
|.690
|Rutgers
|10
|9
|.526
|19
|11
|.633
|Michigan
|9
|9
|.500
|18
|11
|.621
|Indiana
|9
|10
|.474
|19
|11
|.633
|Purdue
|9
|10
|.474
|16
|14
|.533
|Minnesota
|7
|12
|.368
|13
|16
|.448
|Nebraska
|2
|16
|.111
|7
|22
|.241
|Northwestern
|2
|17
|.105
|7
|22
|.241
___
Wednesday’s Games
Indiana 72, Minnesota 67
Wisconsin 63, Northwestern 48
Thursday’s Games
Nebraska at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.
Illinois at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Wisconsin at Indiana, Noon
Rutgers at Purdue, 2 p.m.
Penn St. at Northwestern, 4 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Irvine
|13
|3
|.813
|21
|11
|.656
|CS Northridge
|9
|6
|.600
|14
|17
|.452
|UC Santa Barbara
|8
|6
|.571
|19
|10
|.655
|UC Davis
|8
|6
|.571
|14
|16
|.467
|Hawaii
|7
|7
|.500
|16
|12
|.571
|UC Riverside
|6
|9
|.400
|16
|15
|.516
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|5
|9
|.357
|10
|19
|.345
|Long Beach St.
|5
|9
|.357
|10
|20
|.333
|Cal Poly
|4
|10
|.286
|7
|21
|.250
___
Wednesday’s Games
CS Northridge 72, UC Irvine 70
Thursday’s Games
Cal Poly at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.
Hawaii at UC Davis, 10 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Hawaii at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
UC Davis at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.
Cal Poly at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
Long Beach St. at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10:30 p.m.
