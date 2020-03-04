All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UCLA
|12
|5
|.706
|19
|11
|.633
|Oregon
|11
|5
|.688
|22
|7
|.759
|Arizona St.
|10
|6
|.625
|19
|10
|.655
|Colorado
|10
|7
|.588
|21
|9
|.700
|Southern Cal
|10
|7
|.588
|21
|9
|.700
|Stanford
|9
|7
|.563
|20
|9
|.690
|Arizona
|9
|7
|.563
|19
|10
|.655
|California
|7
|9
|.438
|13
|16
|.448
|Washington St.
|6
|10
|.375
|15
|14
|.517
|Utah
|6
|11
|.353
|15
|14
|.517
|Oregon St.
|5
|11
|.313
|15
|13
|.536
|Washington
|3
|13
|.188
|13
|16
|.448
___
Thursday’s Games
Washington at Arizona St., 9 p.m.
Stanford at Oregon St., 9 p.m.
Washington St. at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.
California at Oregon, 11 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|14
|4
|.778
|23
|8
|.742
|Boston U.
|12
|6
|.667
|18
|13
|.581
|American U.
|12
|6
|.667
|16
|13
|.552
|Lafayette
|10
|8
|.556
|18
|11
|.621
|Army
|10
|8
|.556
|15
|14
|.517
|Navy
|8
|10
|.444
|14
|15
|.483
|Bucknell
|8
|10
|.444
|12
|19
|.387
|Loyola (Md.)
|7
|11
|.389
|15
|16
|.484
|Lehigh
|7
|11
|.389
|10
|20
|.333
|Holy Cross
|2
|16
|.111
|3
|28
|.097
___
Tuesday’s Games
Bucknell 65, Holy Cross 62
Lehigh 78, Loyola (Md.) 75
Thursday’s Games
Bucknell at American U., 7 p.m.
Lafayette at Army, 7 p.m.
Navy at Boston U., 7 p.m.
Lehigh at Colgate, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kentucky
|14
|3
|.824
|24
|6
|.800
|Auburn
|11
|5
|.688
|24
|5
|.828
|LSU
|11
|5
|.688
|20
|9
|.690
|Florida
|10
|6
|.625
|18
|11
|.621
|Mississippi St.
|10
|7
|.588
|19
|11
|.633
|South Carolina
|10
|7
|.588
|18
|12
|.600
|Tennessee
|9
|8
|.529
|17
|13
|.567
|Texas A&M
|8
|8
|.500
|14
|14
|.500
|Alabama
|8
|9
|.471
|16
|14
|.533
|Arkansas
|6
|10
|.375
|18
|11
|.621
|Missouri
|6
|10
|.375
|14
|15
|.483
|Georgia
|5
|11
|.313
|15
|14
|.517
|Mississippi
|5
|11
|.313
|14
|15
|.483
|Vanderbilt
|2
|15
|.118
|10
|20
|.333
___
Tuesday’s Games
South Carolina 83, Mississippi St. 71
Vanderbilt 87, Alabama 79
Tennessee 81, Kentucky 73
Wednesday’s Games
LSU at Arkansas, 7 p.m.
Texas A&M at Auburn, 7 p.m.
Florida at Georgia, 7 p.m.
Missouri at Mississippi, 9 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|ETSU
|16
|2
|.889
|27
|4
|.871
|Furman
|15
|3
|.833
|25
|6
|.806
|UNC-Greensboro
|13
|5
|.722
|23
|8
|.742
|Mercer
|11
|7
|.611
|17
|14
|.548
|W. Carolina
|10
|8
|.556
|18
|11
|.621
|Chattanooga
|10
|8
|.556
|19
|12
|.613
|Wofford
|8
|10
|.444
|16
|15
|.516
|Samford
|4
|14
|.222
|10
|22
|.313
|VMI
|3
|15
|.167
|8
|23
|.258
|The Citadel
|0
|18
|.000
|6
|23
|.207
___
Friday’s Games
VMI vs. Samford at Asheville, N.C., 5 p.m.
The Citadel vs. Wofford at Asheville, N.C., 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Savannah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stephen F. Austin
|18
|1
|.947
|27
|3
|.900
|Nicholls
|14
|5
|.737
|20
|10
|.667
|Abilene Christian
|14
|5
|.737
|19
|11
|.633
|Sam Houston St.
|11
|7
|.611
|18
|11
|.621
|Lamar
|10
|9
|.526
|16
|14
|.533
|McNeese St.
|9
|9
|.500
|14
|15
|.483
|Northwestern St.
|9
|9
|.500
|12
|15
|.444
|Cent. Arkansas
|9
|9
|.500
|10
|19
|.345
|Texas A&M-CC
|8
|10
|.444
|12
|17
|.414
|Incarnate Word
|6
|12
|.333
|9
|20
|.310
|New Orleans
|4
|14
|.222
|8
|20
|.286
|SE Louisiana
|4
|14
|.222
|7
|22
|.241
|Houston Baptist
|3
|15
|.167
|3
|24
|.111
___
Tuesday’s Games
Stephen F. Austin 77, Abilene Christian 72
Wednesday’s Games
New Orleans at Northwestern St., 7:30 p.m.
Houston Baptist at Incarnate Word, 8 p.m.
McNeese St. at Nicholls, 8 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at SE Louisiana, 8 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Prairie View
|14
|2
|.875
|18
|11
|.621
|Texas Southern
|12
|4
|.750
|15
|14
|.517
|Southern U.
|11
|5
|.688
|14
|15
|.483
|Grambling St.
|10
|6
|.625
|16
|13
|.552
|Alcorn St.
|9
|7
|.563
|13
|14
|.481
|Jackson St.
|9
|7
|.563
|12
|17
|.414
|Alabama St.
|7
|9
|.438
|8
|21
|.276
|Alabama A&M
|4
|12
|.250
|7
|20
|.259
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|3
|14
|.176
|4
|25
|.138
|MVSU
|2
|15
|.118
|2
|27
|.069
___
Thursday’s Games
Grambling St. at Alabama A&M, 8:30 p.m.
Jackson St. at Alabama St., 8:30 p.m.
Prairie View at Alcorn St., 8:30 p.m.
Texas Southern at Southern U., 8:30 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Dakota St.
|13
|3
|.813
|22
|8
|.733
|S. Dakota St.
|13
|3
|.813
|22
|9
|.710
|South Dakota
|10
|6
|.625
|20
|11
|.645
|Oral Roberts
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|13
|.552
|Nebraska-Omaha
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|15
|.516
|North Dakota
|7
|9
|.438
|13
|17
|.433
|Fort Wayne
|6
|10
|.375
|13
|18
|.419
|Denver
|3
|13
|.188
|7
|23
|.233
|W. Illinois
|2
|14
|.125
|5
|21
|.192
___
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UALR
|15
|5
|.750
|21
|10
|.677
|South Alabama
|13
|7
|.650
|20
|11
|.645
|Texas State
|13
|7
|.650
|20
|11
|.645
|Georgia St.
|12
|8
|.600
|19
|12
|.613
|Georgia Southern
|12
|8
|.600
|18
|13
|.581
|Appalachian St.
|11
|9
|.550
|17
|14
|.548
|Texas-Arlington
|10
|10
|.500
|14
|17
|.452
|Arkansas St.
|8
|12
|.400
|16
|15
|.516
|Coastal Carolina
|8
|12
|.400
|15
|16
|.484
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|8
|12
|.400
|13
|18
|.419
|Louisiana-Monroe
|5
|15
|.250
|9
|20
|.310
|Troy
|5
|15
|.250
|9
|22
|.290
___
Tuesday’s Games
Arkansas St. 76, Georgia Southern 75
Georgia St. 89, UALR 70
Texas-Arlington 78, Troy 64
Louisiana-Lafayette 108, Coastal Carolina 101
Appalachian St. 61, Louisiana-Monroe 57
South Alabama 58, Texas State 54
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|15
|1
|.938
|29
|2
|.935
|BYU
|13
|3
|.813
|24
|7
|.774
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|11
|5
|.688
|24
|7
|.774
|Pacific
|11
|5
|.688
|23
|9
|.719
|San Francisco
|9
|7
|.563
|20
|11
|.645
|Pepperdine
|8
|8
|.500
|15
|15
|.500
|Santa Clara
|6
|10
|.375
|19
|12
|.613
|Loyola Marymount
|4
|12
|.250
|10
|20
|.333
|San Diego
|2
|14
|.125
|9
|22
|.290
|Portland
|1
|15
|.063
|9
|22
|.290
___
Thursday’s Games
San Diego vs. Loyola Marymount at Las Vegas, N.V., 9 p.m.
Portland vs. Santa Clara at Las Vegas, N.V., 11:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
West Coast – First Round – Game 1 (win) vs. San Francisco at Las Vegas, N.V., 9 p.m.
West Coast – First Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Pepperdine at Las Vegas, N.V., 11:30 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Mexico St.
|15
|0
|1.000
|24
|6
|.800
|California Baptist
|10
|4
|.714
|21
|8
|.724
|Rio Grande
|8
|7
|.533
|13
|16
|.448
|UMKC
|7
|7
|.500
|15
|14
|.517
|Seattle
|7
|7
|.500
|14
|15
|.483
|Grand Canyon
|7
|8
|.467
|12
|17
|.414
|CS Bakersfield
|6
|9
|.400
|12
|18
|.400
|Utah Valley
|5
|9
|.357
|11
|18
|.379
|Chicago St.
|0
|14
|.000
|4
|25
|.138
___
Thursday’s Games
California Baptist at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.
UMKC at Utah Valley, 9 p.m.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.