PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct UCLA 12 5 .706 19 11 .633 Oregon 11 5 .688 22 7 .759 Arizona St. 10 6 .625 19 10 .655 Colorado 10 7 .588 21 9 .700 Southern Cal 10 7 .588 21 9 .700 Stanford 9 7 .563 20 9 .690 Arizona 9 7 .563 19 10 .655 California 7 9 .438 13 16 .448 Washington St. 6 10 .375 15 14 .517 Utah 6 11 .353 15 14 .517 Oregon St. 5 11 .313 15 13 .536 Washington 3 13 .188 13 16 .448

___

Thursday’s Games

Washington at Arizona St., 9 p.m.

Stanford at Oregon St., 9 p.m.

Washington St. at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

California at Oregon, 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Colgate 14 4 .778 23 8 .742 Boston U. 12 6 .667 18 13 .581 American U. 12 6 .667 16 13 .552 Lafayette 10 8 .556 18 11 .621 Army 10 8 .556 15 14 .517 Navy 8 10 .444 14 15 .483 Bucknell 8 10 .444 12 19 .387 Loyola (Md.) 7 11 .389 15 16 .484 Lehigh 7 11 .389 10 20 .333 Holy Cross 2 16 .111 3 28 .097

___

Tuesday’s Games

Bucknell 65, Holy Cross 62

Lehigh 78, Loyola (Md.) 75

Thursday’s Games

Bucknell at American U., 7 p.m.

Lafayette at Army, 7 p.m.

Navy at Boston U., 7 p.m.

Lehigh at Colgate, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Kentucky 14 3 .824 24 6 .800 Auburn 11 5 .688 24 5 .828 LSU 11 5 .688 20 9 .690 Florida 10 6 .625 18 11 .621 Mississippi St. 10 7 .588 19 11 .633 South Carolina 10 7 .588 18 12 .600 Tennessee 9 8 .529 17 13 .567 Texas A&M 8 8 .500 14 14 .500 Alabama 8 9 .471 16 14 .533 Arkansas 6 10 .375 18 11 .621 Missouri 6 10 .375 14 15 .483 Georgia 5 11 .313 15 14 .517 Mississippi 5 11 .313 14 15 .483 Vanderbilt 2 15 .118 10 20 .333

___

Tuesday’s Games

South Carolina 83, Mississippi St. 71

Vanderbilt 87, Alabama 79

Tennessee 81, Kentucky 73

Wednesday’s Games

LSU at Arkansas, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Florida at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Missouri at Mississippi, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct ETSU 16 2 .889 27 4 .871 Furman 15 3 .833 25 6 .806 UNC-Greensboro 13 5 .722 23 8 .742 Mercer 11 7 .611 17 14 .548 W. Carolina 10 8 .556 18 11 .621 Chattanooga 10 8 .556 19 12 .613 Wofford 8 10 .444 16 15 .516 Samford 4 14 .222 10 22 .313 VMI 3 15 .167 8 23 .258 The Citadel 0 18 .000 6 23 .207

___

Friday’s Games

VMI vs. Samford at Asheville, N.C., 5 p.m.

The Citadel vs. Wofford at Asheville, N.C., 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Stephen F. Austin 18 1 .947 27 3 .900 Nicholls 14 5 .737 20 10 .667 Abilene Christian 14 5 .737 19 11 .633 Sam Houston St. 11 7 .611 18 11 .621 Lamar 10 9 .526 16 14 .533 McNeese St. 9 9 .500 14 15 .483 Northwestern St. 9 9 .500 12 15 .444 Cent. Arkansas 9 9 .500 10 19 .345 Texas A&M-CC 8 10 .444 12 17 .414 Incarnate Word 6 12 .333 9 20 .310 New Orleans 4 14 .222 8 20 .286 SE Louisiana 4 14 .222 7 22 .241 Houston Baptist 3 15 .167 3 24 .111

___

Tuesday’s Games

Stephen F. Austin 77, Abilene Christian 72

Wednesday’s Games

New Orleans at Northwestern St., 7:30 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Incarnate Word, 8 p.m.

McNeese St. at Nicholls, 8 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at SE Louisiana, 8 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Prairie View 14 2 .875 18 11 .621 Texas Southern 12 4 .750 15 14 .517 Southern U. 11 5 .688 14 15 .483 Grambling St. 10 6 .625 16 13 .552 Alcorn St. 9 7 .563 13 14 .481 Jackson St. 9 7 .563 12 17 .414 Alabama St. 7 9 .438 8 21 .276 Alabama A&M 4 12 .250 7 20 .259 Ark.-Pine Bluff 3 14 .176 4 25 .138 MVSU 2 15 .118 2 27 .069

___

Thursday’s Games

Grambling St. at Alabama A&M, 8:30 p.m.

Jackson St. at Alabama St., 8:30 p.m.

Prairie View at Alcorn St., 8:30 p.m.

Texas Southern at Southern U., 8:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct N. Dakota St. 13 3 .813 22 8 .733 S. Dakota St. 13 3 .813 22 9 .710 South Dakota 10 6 .625 20 11 .645 Oral Roberts 9 7 .563 16 13 .552 Nebraska-Omaha 9 7 .563 16 15 .516 North Dakota 7 9 .438 13 17 .433 Fort Wayne 6 10 .375 13 18 .419 Denver 3 13 .188 7 23 .233 W. Illinois 2 14 .125 5 21 .192

___

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct UALR 15 5 .750 21 10 .677 South Alabama 13 7 .650 20 11 .645 Texas State 13 7 .650 20 11 .645 Georgia St. 12 8 .600 19 12 .613 Georgia Southern 12 8 .600 18 13 .581 Appalachian St. 11 9 .550 17 14 .548 Texas-Arlington 10 10 .500 14 17 .452 Arkansas St. 8 12 .400 16 15 .516 Coastal Carolina 8 12 .400 15 16 .484 Louisiana-Lafayette 8 12 .400 13 18 .419 Louisiana-Monroe 5 15 .250 9 20 .310 Troy 5 15 .250 9 22 .290

___

Tuesday’s Games

Arkansas St. 76, Georgia Southern 75

Georgia St. 89, UALR 70

Texas-Arlington 78, Troy 64

Louisiana-Lafayette 108, Coastal Carolina 101

Appalachian St. 61, Louisiana-Monroe 57

South Alabama 58, Texas State 54

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Gonzaga 15 1 .938 29 2 .935 BYU 13 3 .813 24 7 .774 Saint Mary’s (Cal) 11 5 .688 24 7 .774 Pacific 11 5 .688 23 9 .719 San Francisco 9 7 .563 20 11 .645 Pepperdine 8 8 .500 15 15 .500 Santa Clara 6 10 .375 19 12 .613 Loyola Marymount 4 12 .250 10 20 .333 San Diego 2 14 .125 9 22 .290 Portland 1 15 .063 9 22 .290

___

Thursday’s Games

San Diego vs. Loyola Marymount at Las Vegas, N.V., 9 p.m.

Portland vs. Santa Clara at Las Vegas, N.V., 11:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

West Coast – First Round – Game 1 (win) vs. San Francisco at Las Vegas, N.V., 9 p.m.

West Coast – First Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Pepperdine at Las Vegas, N.V., 11:30 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct New Mexico St. 15 0 1.000 24 6 .800 California Baptist 10 4 .714 21 8 .724 Rio Grande 8 7 .533 13 16 .448 UMKC 7 7 .500 15 14 .517 Seattle 7 7 .500 14 15 .483 Grand Canyon 7 8 .467 12 17 .414 CS Bakersfield 6 9 .400 12 18 .400 Utah Valley 5 9 .357 11 18 .379 Chicago St. 0 14 .000 4 25 .138

___

Thursday’s Games

California Baptist at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

UMKC at Utah Valley, 9 p.m.

