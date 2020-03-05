All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oregon
|12
|5
|.706
|23
|7
|.767
|UCLA
|12
|5
|.706
|19
|11
|.633
|Colorado
|10
|7
|.588
|21
|9
|.700
|Southern Cal
|10
|7
|.588
|21
|9
|.700
|Arizona
|10
|7
|.588
|20
|10
|.667
|Arizona St.
|10
|7
|.588
|19
|11
|.633
|Stanford
|9
|8
|.529
|20
|10
|.667
|California
|7
|10
|.412
|13
|17
|.433
|Oregon St.
|6
|11
|.353
|16
|13
|.552
|Utah
|6
|11
|.353
|15
|14
|.517
|Washington St.
|6
|11
|.353
|15
|15
|.500
|Washington
|4
|13
|.235
|14
|16
|.467
___
Thursday’s Games
Washington 90, Arizona St. 83
Oregon St. 68, Stanford 65
Arizona 83, Washington St. 62
Oregon 90, California 56
Saturday’s Games
Colorado at Utah, 2:30 p.m.
UCLA at Southern Cal, 3:15 p.m.
California at Oregon St., 4:30 p.m.
Washington St. at Arizona St., 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Stanford at Oregon, 11 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|14
|4
|.778
|24
|8
|.750
|Boston U.
|12
|6
|.667
|19
|13
|.594
|American U.
|12
|6
|.667
|16
|14
|.533
|Lafayette
|10
|8
|.556
|19
|11
|.633
|Army
|10
|8
|.556
|15
|15
|.500
|Navy
|8
|10
|.444
|14
|16
|.467
|Bucknell
|8
|10
|.444
|14
|19
|.424
|Loyola (Md.)
|7
|11
|.389
|15
|17
|.469
|Lehigh
|7
|11
|.389
|11
|21
|.344
|Holy Cross
|2
|16
|.111
|3
|29
|.094
___
Thursday’s Games
Bucknell 64, American U. 59
Lafayette 73, Army 68
Boston U. 69, Navy 63
Colgate 83, Lehigh 70
Sunday’s Games
Bucknell at Boston U., Noon
Lafayette at Colgate, 2 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kentucky
|14
|3
|.824
|24
|6
|.800
|Auburn
|11
|6
|.647
|24
|6
|.800
|LSU
|11
|6
|.647
|20
|10
|.667
|Florida
|11
|6
|.647
|19
|11
|.633
|Mississippi St.
|10
|7
|.588
|19
|11
|.633
|South Carolina
|10
|7
|.588
|18
|12
|.600
|Tennessee
|9
|8
|.529
|17
|13
|.567
|Texas A&M
|9
|8
|.529
|15
|14
|.517
|Alabama
|8
|9
|.471
|16
|14
|.533
|Arkansas
|7
|10
|.412
|19
|11
|.633
|Mississippi
|6
|11
|.353
|15
|15
|.500
|Missouri
|6
|11
|.353
|14
|16
|.467
|Georgia
|5
|12
|.294
|15
|15
|.500
|Vanderbilt
|2
|15
|.118
|10
|20
|.333
___
Saturday’s Games
Auburn at Tennessee, Noon
South Carolina at Vanderbilt, 12:30 p.m.
Kentucky at Florida, 1 p.m.
Georgia at LSU, 2 p.m.
Alabama at Missouri, 2:30 p.m.
Arkansas at Texas A&M, 4:30 p.m.
Mississippi at Mississippi St., 6:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|ETSU
|16
|2
|.889
|27
|4
|.871
|Furman
|15
|3
|.833
|25
|6
|.806
|UNC-Greensboro
|13
|5
|.722
|23
|8
|.742
|Mercer
|11
|7
|.611
|17
|14
|.548
|W. Carolina
|10
|8
|.556
|18
|11
|.621
|Chattanooga
|10
|8
|.556
|19
|12
|.613
|Wofford
|8
|10
|.444
|16
|15
|.516
|Samford
|4
|14
|.222
|10
|22
|.313
|VMI
|3
|15
|.167
|8
|23
|.258
|The Citadel
|0
|18
|.000
|6
|23
|.207
___
Friday’s Games
VMI vs. Samford at Asheville, N.C., 5 p.m.
The Citadel vs. Wofford at Asheville, N.C., 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Southern – First Round – Game 1 (win) vs. ETSU at Asheville, N.C., Noon
W. Carolina vs. Mercer at Asheville, N.C., 2:30 p.m.
Southern – First Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Furman at Asheville, N.C., 6 p.m.
Chattanooga vs. UNC-Greensboro at Asheville, N.C., 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Savannah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stephen F. Austin
|18
|1
|.947
|27
|3
|.900
|Nicholls
|15
|5
|.750
|21
|10
|.677
|Abilene Christian
|14
|5
|.737
|19
|11
|.633
|Sam Houston St.
|11
|8
|.579
|18
|12
|.600
|Lamar
|10
|9
|.526
|16
|14
|.533
|Northwestern St.
|10
|9
|.526
|13
|15
|.464
|McNeese St.
|9
|10
|.474
|14
|16
|.467
|Texas A&M-CC
|9
|10
|.474
|13
|17
|.433
|Cent. Arkansas
|9
|10
|.474
|10
|20
|.333
|Incarnate Word
|6
|13
|.316
|9
|21
|.300
|SE Louisiana
|5
|14
|.263
|8
|22
|.267
|New Orleans
|4
|15
|.211
|8
|21
|.276
|Houston Baptist
|4
|15
|.211
|4
|24
|.143
___
Saturday’s Games
Northwestern St. at Cent. Arkansas, 4 p.m.
Houston Baptist at Texas A&M-CC, 4:30 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Incarnate Word, 5:15 p.m.
McNeese St. at Lamar, 5:30 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Stephen F. Austin, 5:30 p.m.
SE Louisiana at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Prairie View
|14
|3
|.824
|18
|12
|.600
|Southern U.
|12
|5
|.706
|15
|15
|.500
|Texas Southern
|12
|5
|.706
|15
|15
|.500
|Grambling St.
|10
|7
|.588
|16
|14
|.533
|Alcorn St.
|10
|7
|.588
|14
|14
|.500
|Jackson St.
|10
|7
|.588
|13
|17
|.433
|Alabama St.
|7
|10
|.412
|8
|22
|.267
|Alabama A&M
|5
|12
|.294
|8
|20
|.286
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|3
|14
|.176
|4
|25
|.138
|MVSU
|2
|15
|.118
|2
|27
|.069
___
Thursday’s Games
Alabama A&M 58, Grambling St. 57
Jackson St. 71, Alabama St. 59
Alcorn St. 80, Prairie View 71
Southern U. 89, Texas Southern 74
Saturday’s Games
Grambling St. at Alabama St., 6 p.m.
Texas Southern at Alcorn St., 6:30 p.m.
Prairie View at Southern U., 6:30 p.m.
Jackson St. at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.
MVSU at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8:30 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Dakota St.
|13
|3
|.813
|22
|8
|.733
|S. Dakota St.
|13
|3
|.813
|22
|9
|.710
|South Dakota
|10
|6
|.625
|20
|11
|.645
|Oral Roberts
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|13
|.552
|Nebraska-Omaha
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|15
|.516
|North Dakota
|7
|9
|.438
|13
|17
|.433
|Fort Wayne
|6
|10
|.375
|13
|18
|.419
|Denver
|3
|13
|.188
|7
|23
|.233
|W. Illinois
|2
|14
|.125
|5
|21
|.192
___
Saturday’s Games
Denver vs. N. Dakota St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne vs. S. Dakota St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 9:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Nebraska-Omaha vs. Oral Roberts at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.
North Dakota vs. South Dakota at Sioux Falls, S.D., 9:30 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UALR
|15
|5
|.750
|21
|10
|.677
|South Alabama
|13
|7
|.650
|20
|11
|.645
|Texas State
|13
|7
|.650
|20
|11
|.645
|Georgia St.
|12
|8
|.600
|19
|12
|.613
|Georgia Southern
|12
|8
|.600
|18
|13
|.581
|Appalachian St.
|11
|9
|.550
|17
|14
|.548
|Texas-Arlington
|10
|10
|.500
|14
|17
|.452
|Arkansas St.
|8
|12
|.400
|16
|15
|.516
|Coastal Carolina
|8
|12
|.400
|15
|16
|.484
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|8
|12
|.400
|13
|18
|.419
|Louisiana-Monroe
|5
|15
|.250
|9
|20
|.310
|Troy
|5
|15
|.250
|9
|22
|.290
___
Saturday’s Games
Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, Noon
Coastal Carolina at Texas-Arlington, 3 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|15
|1
|.938
|29
|2
|.935
|BYU
|13
|3
|.813
|24
|7
|.774
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|11
|5
|.688
|24
|7
|.774
|Pacific
|11
|5
|.688
|23
|9
|.719
|San Francisco
|9
|7
|.563
|20
|11
|.645
|Pepperdine
|8
|8
|.500
|15
|15
|.500
|Santa Clara
|6
|10
|.375
|20
|12
|.625
|Loyola Marymount
|4
|12
|.250
|11
|20
|.355
|San Diego
|2
|14
|.125
|9
|23
|.281
|Portland
|1
|15
|.063
|9
|23
|.281
___
Thursday’s Games
Loyola Marymount 75, San Diego 61
Santa Clara 76, Portland 62
Friday’s Games
Loyola Marymount vs. San Francisco at Las Vegas, N.V., 9 p.m.
Santa Clara vs. Pepperdine at Las Vegas, N.V., 11:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
West Coast – Second Round – Game 1 (win) vs. Pacific at Las Vegas, N.V., 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
West Coast – Second Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Las Vegas, N.V., 12:30 a.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Mexico St.
|16
|0
|1.000
|25
|6
|.806
|California Baptist
|10
|5
|.667
|21
|9
|.700
|UMKC
|8
|7
|.533
|16
|14
|.533
|Rio Grande
|8
|7
|.533
|13
|16
|.448
|Seattle
|7
|7
|.500
|14
|15
|.483
|Grand Canyon
|7
|8
|.467
|12
|17
|.414
|CS Bakersfield
|6
|9
|.400
|12
|18
|.400
|Utah Valley
|5
|10
|.333
|11
|19
|.367
|Chicago St.
|0
|14
|.000
|4
|25
|.138
___
Thursday’s Games
New Mexico St. 83, California Baptist 50
UMKC 61, Utah Valley 51
Saturday’s Games
CS Bakersfield at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.
California Baptist at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.
