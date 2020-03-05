Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

BKC Glance

March 5, 2020 10:06 am
 
4 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Oregon 12 5 .706 23 7 .767
UCLA 12 5 .706 19 11 .633
Colorado 10 7 .588 21 9 .700
Southern Cal 10 7 .588 21 9 .700
Arizona 10 7 .588 20 10 .667
Arizona St. 10 7 .588 19 11 .633
Stanford 9 8 .529 20 10 .667
California 7 10 .412 13 17 .433
Oregon St. 6 11 .353 16 13 .552
Utah 6 11 .353 15 14 .517
Washington St. 6 11 .353 15 15 .500
Washington 4 13 .235 14 16 .467

___

Thursday’s Games

Washington 90, Arizona St. 83

Oregon St. 68, Stanford 65

Advertisement

Arizona 83, Washington St. 62

        Insight by Leidos: Technology experts provide a glimpse into how federal agencies are going about network transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.

Oregon 90, California 56

Saturday’s Games

Colorado at Utah, 2:30 p.m.

UCLA at Southern Cal, 3:15 p.m.

California at Oregon St., 4:30 p.m.

Washington St. at Arizona St., 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 10 p.m.

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

Stanford at Oregon, 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colgate 14 4 .778 24 8 .750
Boston U. 12 6 .667 19 13 .594
American U. 12 6 .667 16 14 .533
Lafayette 10 8 .556 19 11 .633
Army 10 8 .556 15 15 .500
Navy 8 10 .444 14 16 .467
Bucknell 8 10 .444 14 19 .424
Loyola (Md.) 7 11 .389 15 17 .469
Lehigh 7 11 .389 11 21 .344
Holy Cross 2 16 .111 3 29 .094

___

Thursday’s Games

Bucknell 64, American U. 59

Lafayette 73, Army 68

Boston U. 69, Navy 63

Colgate 83, Lehigh 70

Sunday’s Games

Bucknell at Boston U., Noon

Lafayette at Colgate, 2 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Kentucky 14 3 .824 24 6 .800
Auburn 11 6 .647 24 6 .800
LSU 11 6 .647 20 10 .667
Florida 11 6 .647 19 11 .633
Mississippi St. 10 7 .588 19 11 .633
South Carolina 10 7 .588 18 12 .600
Tennessee 9 8 .529 17 13 .567
Texas A&M 9 8 .529 15 14 .517
Alabama 8 9 .471 16 14 .533
Arkansas 7 10 .412 19 11 .633
Mississippi 6 11 .353 15 15 .500
Missouri 6 11 .353 14 16 .467
Georgia 5 12 .294 15 15 .500
Vanderbilt 2 15 .118 10 20 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

Auburn at Tennessee, Noon

South Carolina at Vanderbilt, 12:30 p.m.

Kentucky at Florida, 1 p.m.

Georgia at LSU, 2 p.m.

Alabama at Missouri, 2:30 p.m.

Arkansas at Texas A&M, 4:30 p.m.

Mississippi at Mississippi St., 6:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
ETSU 16 2 .889 27 4 .871
Furman 15 3 .833 25 6 .806
UNC-Greensboro 13 5 .722 23 8 .742
Mercer 11 7 .611 17 14 .548
W. Carolina 10 8 .556 18 11 .621
Chattanooga 10 8 .556 19 12 .613
Wofford 8 10 .444 16 15 .516
Samford 4 14 .222 10 22 .313
VMI 3 15 .167 8 23 .258
The Citadel 0 18 .000 6 23 .207

___

Friday’s Games

VMI vs. Samford at Asheville, N.C., 5 p.m.

The Citadel vs. Wofford at Asheville, N.C., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Southern – First Round – Game 1 (win) vs. ETSU at Asheville, N.C., Noon

W. Carolina vs. Mercer at Asheville, N.C., 2:30 p.m.

Southern – First Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Furman at Asheville, N.C., 6 p.m.

Chattanooga vs. UNC-Greensboro at Asheville, N.C., 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stephen F. Austin 18 1 .947 27 3 .900
Nicholls 15 5 .750 21 10 .677
Abilene Christian 14 5 .737 19 11 .633
Sam Houston St. 11 8 .579 18 12 .600
Lamar 10 9 .526 16 14 .533
Northwestern St. 10 9 .526 13 15 .464
McNeese St. 9 10 .474 14 16 .467
Texas A&M-CC 9 10 .474 13 17 .433
Cent. Arkansas 9 10 .474 10 20 .333
Incarnate Word 6 13 .316 9 21 .300
SE Louisiana 5 14 .263 8 22 .267
New Orleans 4 15 .211 8 21 .276
Houston Baptist 4 15 .211 4 24 .143

___

Saturday’s Games

Northwestern St. at Cent. Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Texas A&M-CC, 4:30 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Incarnate Word, 5:15 p.m.

McNeese St. at Lamar, 5:30 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Stephen F. Austin, 5:30 p.m.

SE Louisiana at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Prairie View 14 3 .824 18 12 .600
Southern U. 12 5 .706 15 15 .500
Texas Southern 12 5 .706 15 15 .500
Grambling St. 10 7 .588 16 14 .533
Alcorn St. 10 7 .588 14 14 .500
Jackson St. 10 7 .588 13 17 .433
Alabama St. 7 10 .412 8 22 .267
Alabama A&M 5 12 .294 8 20 .286
Ark.-Pine Bluff 3 14 .176 4 25 .138
MVSU 2 15 .118 2 27 .069

___

Thursday’s Games

Alabama A&M 58, Grambling St. 57

Jackson St. 71, Alabama St. 59

Alcorn St. 80, Prairie View 71

Southern U. 89, Texas Southern 74

Saturday’s Games

Grambling St. at Alabama St., 6 p.m.

Texas Southern at Alcorn St., 6:30 p.m.

Prairie View at Southern U., 6:30 p.m.

Jackson St. at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.

MVSU at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
N. Dakota St. 13 3 .813 22 8 .733
S. Dakota St. 13 3 .813 22 9 .710
South Dakota 10 6 .625 20 11 .645
Oral Roberts 9 7 .563 16 13 .552
Nebraska-Omaha 9 7 .563 16 15 .516
North Dakota 7 9 .438 13 17 .433
Fort Wayne 6 10 .375 13 18 .419
Denver 3 13 .188 7 23 .233
W. Illinois 2 14 .125 5 21 .192

___

Saturday’s Games

Denver vs. N. Dakota St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne vs. S. Dakota St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 9:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Nebraska-Omaha vs. Oral Roberts at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.

North Dakota vs. South Dakota at Sioux Falls, S.D., 9:30 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UALR 15 5 .750 21 10 .677
South Alabama 13 7 .650 20 11 .645
Texas State 13 7 .650 20 11 .645
Georgia St. 12 8 .600 19 12 .613
Georgia Southern 12 8 .600 18 13 .581
Appalachian St. 11 9 .550 17 14 .548
Texas-Arlington 10 10 .500 14 17 .452
Arkansas St. 8 12 .400 16 15 .516
Coastal Carolina 8 12 .400 15 16 .484
Louisiana-Lafayette 8 12 .400 13 18 .419
Louisiana-Monroe 5 15 .250 9 20 .310
Troy 5 15 .250 9 22 .290

___

Saturday’s Games

Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, Noon

Coastal Carolina at Texas-Arlington, 3 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 15 1 .938 29 2 .935
BYU 13 3 .813 24 7 .774
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 11 5 .688 24 7 .774
Pacific 11 5 .688 23 9 .719
San Francisco 9 7 .563 20 11 .645
Pepperdine 8 8 .500 15 15 .500
Santa Clara 6 10 .375 20 12 .625
Loyola Marymount 4 12 .250 11 20 .355
San Diego 2 14 .125 9 23 .281
Portland 1 15 .063 9 23 .281

___

Thursday’s Games

Loyola Marymount 75, San Diego 61

Santa Clara 76, Portland 62

Friday’s Games

Loyola Marymount vs. San Francisco at Las Vegas, N.V., 9 p.m.

Santa Clara vs. Pepperdine at Las Vegas, N.V., 11:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

West Coast – Second Round – Game 1 (win) vs. Pacific at Las Vegas, N.V., 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

West Coast – Second Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Las Vegas, N.V., 12:30 a.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
New Mexico St. 16 0 1.000 25 6 .806
California Baptist 10 5 .667 21 9 .700
UMKC 8 7 .533 16 14 .533
Rio Grande 8 7 .533 13 16 .448
Seattle 7 7 .500 14 15 .483
Grand Canyon 7 8 .467 12 17 .414
CS Bakersfield 6 9 .400 12 18 .400
Utah Valley 5 10 .333 11 19 .367
Chicago St. 0 14 .000 4 25 .138

___

Thursday’s Games

New Mexico St. 83, California Baptist 50

UMKC 61, Utah Valley 51

Saturday’s Games

CS Bakersfield at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.

California Baptist at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
3|10 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange...
3|10 Arlington, VA - Security Clearance...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

PATRIOT South respond readiness exercise

Today in History

1820: President Monroe signs the Missouri Compromise