COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Hofstra 14 4 .778 23 8 .742 William & Mary 13 5 .722 21 10 .677 Towson 12 6 .667 19 12 .613 Delaware 11 7 .611 21 10 .677 Coll. of Charleston 11 7 .611 17 13 .567 Northeastern 9 9 .500 15 15 .500 Elon 7 11 .389 11 20 .355 Drexel 6 12 .333 13 18 .419 UNC-Wilmington 5 13 .278 10 21 .323 James Madison 2 16 .111 9 20 .310

Saturday’s Games

UNC-Wilmington vs. Drexel at Washington, D.C., 4 p.m.

James Madison vs. Elon at Washington, D.C., 6:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Colonial Athletic – First Round – Game 1 (win) vs. Hofstra at Washington, D.C., Noon

Delaware vs. Coll. of Charleston at Washington, D.C., 2:30 p.m.

Colonial Athletic – First Round – Game 2 (win) vs. William & Mary at Washington, D.C., 6 p.m.

Northeastern vs. Towson at Washington, D.C., 8:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct North Texas 14 4 .778 20 11 .645 Louisiana Tech 12 5 .706 21 8 .724 W. Kentucky 12 5 .706 19 10 .655 Charlotte 10 7 .588 16 12 .571 FIU 9 8 .529 18 12 .600 Marshall 9 8 .529 15 15 .500 Old Dominion 9 8 .529 13 17 .433 UAB 8 9 .471 17 13 .567 FAU 8 10 .444 16 15 .516 UTEP 7 10 .412 16 14 .533 Rice 7 10 .412 15 15 .500 UTSA 7 10 .412 13 17 .433 Southern Miss. 5 12 .294 9 21 .300 Middle Tennessee 3 14 .176 7 23 .233

Saturday’s Games

Marshall at UTSA, 4 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Middle Tennessee, 6 p.m.

UTEP at Rice, 6 p.m.

W. Kentucky at FIU, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at UAB, 8 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Wright St. 15 3 .833 25 6 .806 N. Kentucky 13 5 .722 21 9 .700 Green Bay 11 7 .611 17 15 .531 Youngstown St. 10 8 .556 18 15 .545 Ill.-Chicago 10 8 .556 17 16 .515 Oakland 8 10 .444 14 19 .424 Milwaukee 7 11 .389 12 19 .387 Cleveland St. 7 11 .389 11 21 .344 Detroit 6 12 .333 8 23 .258 IUPUI 3 15 .167 7 25 .219

Thursday’s Games

Green Bay 78, Oakland 63

Ill.-Chicago 67, Youngstown St. 61

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Yale 10 2 .833 22 6 .786 Harvard 9 3 .750 20 7 .741 Princeton 8 4 .667 13 12 .520 Penn 6 6 .500 14 11 .560 Brown 6 6 .500 13 12 .520 Dartmouth 5 7 .417 12 15 .444 Cornell 3 9 .250 6 19 .240 Columbia 1 11 .083 6 22 .214

Friday’s Games

Yale at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Brown at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Penn, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Columbia at Penn, 6 p.m.

Cornell at Princeton, 6 p.m.

Brown at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Yale at Harvard, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Siena 14 5 .737 18 10 .643 St. Peter’s 13 6 .684 16 12 .571 Monmouth (NJ) 12 7 .632 18 12 .600 Rider 12 8 .600 18 12 .600 Quinnipiac 10 10 .500 15 15 .500 Iona 9 10 .474 11 15 .423 Niagara 9 10 .474 11 19 .367 Manhattan 8 11 .421 12 16 .429 Fairfield 7 12 .368 11 19 .367 Canisius 6 13 .316 11 19 .367 Marist 6 14 .300 7 22 .241

Friday’s Games

Niagara at Canisius, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Manhattan, 7 p.m.

Siena at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

Iona at St. Peter’s, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Akron 13 4 .765 23 7 .767 Bowling Green 12 5 .706 21 9 .700 N. Illinois 11 6 .647 18 12 .600 Buffalo 10 7 .588 19 11 .633 Ball St. 10 7 .588 17 13 .567 Kent St. 9 8 .529 19 11 .633 Ohio 7 10 .412 15 15 .500 Toledo 7 10 .412 15 15 .500 E. Michigan 6 11 .353 16 14 .533 Cent. Michigan 6 11 .353 13 17 .433 W. Michigan 6 11 .353 13 17 .433 Miami (Ohio) 5 12 .294 12 18 .400

Friday’s Games

Buffalo at Bowling Green, 6 p.m.

Kent St. at Akron, 6:30 p.m.

W. Michigan at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Ohio at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

E. Michigan at Toledo, 7 p.m.

Ball St. at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct NC Central 13 3 .813 17 13 .567 NC A&T 12 4 .750 16 15 .516 Norfolk St. 12 4 .750 16 15 .516 Bethune-Cookman 10 6 .625 16 14 .533 Florida A&M 10 6 .625 12 15 .444 Morgan St. 9 7 .563 15 16 .484 Coppin St. 7 9 .438 11 20 .355 SC State 6 10 .375 11 17 .393 Delaware St. 4 12 .250 5 25 .167 Md.-Eastern Shore 4 12 .250 5 26 .161 Howard 1 15 .063 3 28 .097

Thursday’s Games

NC Central 86, NC A&T 80

Bethune-Cookman 72, Florida A&M 70, OT

Delaware St. 100, Howard 88

Coppin St. 63, Md.-Eastern Shore 60

Norfolk St. 68, Morgan St. 62

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct N. Iowa 14 4 .778 25 5 .833 Loyola of Chicago 13 5 .722 21 10 .677 Bradley 11 7 .611 20 11 .645 Indiana St. 11 7 .611 18 11 .621 S. Illinois 10 8 .556 16 15 .516 Valparaiso 9 9 .500 17 15 .531 Missouri St. 9 9 .500 15 16 .484 Drake 8 10 .444 19 13 .594 Illinois St. 5 13 .278 10 21 .323 Evansville 0 18 .000 9 23 .281

Thursday’s Games

Drake 75, Illinois St. 65

Valparaiso 58, Evansville 55

Friday’s Games

Drake vs. N. Iowa at St. Louis, M.O., 1 p.m.

S. Illinois vs. Bradley at St. Louis, M.O., 3:30 p.m.

Valparaiso vs. Loyola of Chicago at St. Louis, M.O., 7 p.m.

Missouri St. vs. Indiana St. at St. Louis, M.O., 9:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct San Diego St. 17 1 .944 29 1 .967 Utah St. 12 6 .667 24 8 .750 Nevada 12 6 .667 19 12 .613 UNLV 12 6 .667 17 15 .531 Boise St. 11 7 .611 20 11 .645 Colorado St. 11 7 .611 20 12 .625 New Mexico 7 11 .389 19 14 .576 Fresno St. 7 11 .389 11 19 .367 Air Force 5 13 .278 12 20 .375 San Jose St. 3 15 .167 7 24 .226 Wyoming 2 16 .111 9 23 .281

Thursday’s Games

San Diego St. 73, Air Force 60

Boise St. 67, UNLV 61

Utah St. 75, New Mexico 70

Wyoming 74, Nevada 71

Friday’s Games

Boise St. vs. San Diego St. at Paradise, N.V., 9 p.m.

Wyoming vs. Utah St. at Paradise, N.V., 11:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct St. Francis (Pa.) 13 5 .722 21 9 .700 Robert Morris 13 5 .722 18 14 .563 Sacred Heart 12 6 .667 20 12 .625 Fairleigh Dickinson 9 9 .500 11 19 .367 Bryant 7 11 .389 15 17 .469 St. Francis Brooklyn 7 11 .389 13 18 .419 Mount St. Mary’s 7 11 .389 11 21 .344 Wagner 5 13 .278 8 21 .276 CCSU 3 15 .167 4 27 .129

Saturday’s Games

Sacred Heart at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon

LIU at Robert Morris, 2:30 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Belmont 15 3 .833 24 7 .774 Murray St. 15 3 .833 22 8 .733 Austin Peay 14 4 .778 21 11 .656 E. Kentucky 12 6 .667 16 16 .500 Tennessee St. 9 9 .500 18 15 .545 E. Illinois 9 9 .500 17 15 .531 Jacksonville St. 8 10 .444 13 19 .406 Morehead St. 7 11 .389 13 19 .406 Tennessee Tech 6 12 .333 9 22 .290 UT Martin 5 13 .278 9 20 .310 SIU-Edwardsville 5 13 .278 8 23 .258 SE Missouri 3 15 .167 7 24 .226

Thursday’s Games

E. Kentucky 58, Tennessee St. 48

Austin Peay 76, E. Illinois 65

Friday’s Games

E. Kentucky vs. Belmont at Evansville, I.N., 8 p.m.

Austin Peay vs. Murray St. at Evansville, I.N., 10:30 p.m.

