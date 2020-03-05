All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hofstra
|14
|4
|.778
|23
|8
|.742
|William & Mary
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|10
|.677
|Towson
|12
|6
|.667
|19
|12
|.613
|Delaware
|11
|7
|.611
|21
|10
|.677
|Coll. of Charleston
|11
|7
|.611
|17
|13
|.567
|Northeastern
|9
|9
|.500
|15
|15
|.500
|Elon
|7
|11
|.389
|11
|20
|.355
|Drexel
|6
|12
|.333
|13
|18
|.419
|UNC-Wilmington
|5
|13
|.278
|10
|21
|.323
|James Madison
|2
|16
|.111
|9
|20
|.310
___
Saturday’s Games
UNC-Wilmington vs. Drexel at Washington, D.C., 4 p.m.
James Madison vs. Elon at Washington, D.C., 6:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Colonial Athletic – First Round – Game 1 (win) vs. Hofstra at Washington, D.C., Noon
Delaware vs. Coll. of Charleston at Washington, D.C., 2:30 p.m.
Colonial Athletic – First Round – Game 2 (win) vs. William & Mary at Washington, D.C., 6 p.m.
Northeastern vs. Towson at Washington, D.C., 8:30 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Texas
|14
|4
|.778
|20
|11
|.645
|Louisiana Tech
|12
|5
|.706
|21
|8
|.724
|W. Kentucky
|12
|5
|.706
|19
|10
|.655
|Charlotte
|10
|7
|.588
|16
|12
|.571
|FIU
|9
|8
|.529
|18
|12
|.600
|Marshall
|9
|8
|.529
|15
|15
|.500
|Old Dominion
|9
|8
|.529
|13
|17
|.433
|UAB
|8
|9
|.471
|17
|13
|.567
|FAU
|8
|10
|.444
|16
|15
|.516
|UTEP
|7
|10
|.412
|16
|14
|.533
|Rice
|7
|10
|.412
|15
|15
|.500
|UTSA
|7
|10
|.412
|13
|17
|.433
|Southern Miss.
|5
|12
|.294
|9
|21
|.300
|Middle Tennessee
|3
|14
|.176
|7
|23
|.233
___
Saturday’s Games
Marshall at UTSA, 4 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Middle Tennessee, 6 p.m.
UTEP at Rice, 6 p.m.
W. Kentucky at FIU, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.
Old Dominion at UAB, 8 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wright St.
|15
|3
|.833
|25
|6
|.806
|N. Kentucky
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|9
|.700
|Green Bay
|11
|7
|.611
|17
|15
|.531
|Youngstown St.
|10
|8
|.556
|18
|15
|.545
|Ill.-Chicago
|10
|8
|.556
|17
|16
|.515
|Oakland
|8
|10
|.444
|14
|19
|.424
|Milwaukee
|7
|11
|.389
|12
|19
|.387
|Cleveland St.
|7
|11
|.389
|11
|21
|.344
|Detroit
|6
|12
|.333
|8
|23
|.258
|IUPUI
|3
|15
|.167
|7
|25
|.219
___
Thursday’s Games
Green Bay 78, Oakland 63
Ill.-Chicago 67, Youngstown St. 61
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|10
|2
|.833
|22
|6
|.786
|Harvard
|9
|3
|.750
|20
|7
|.741
|Princeton
|8
|4
|.667
|13
|12
|.520
|Penn
|6
|6
|.500
|14
|11
|.560
|Brown
|6
|6
|.500
|13
|12
|.520
|Dartmouth
|5
|7
|.417
|12
|15
|.444
|Cornell
|3
|9
|.250
|6
|19
|.240
|Columbia
|1
|11
|.083
|6
|22
|.214
___
Friday’s Games
Yale at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
Brown at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Penn, 7 p.m.
Columbia at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Columbia at Penn, 6 p.m.
Cornell at Princeton, 6 p.m.
Brown at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
Yale at Harvard, 7 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Siena
|14
|5
|.737
|18
|10
|.643
|St. Peter’s
|13
|6
|.684
|16
|12
|.571
|Monmouth (NJ)
|12
|7
|.632
|18
|12
|.600
|Rider
|12
|8
|.600
|18
|12
|.600
|Quinnipiac
|10
|10
|.500
|15
|15
|.500
|Iona
|9
|10
|.474
|11
|15
|.423
|Niagara
|9
|10
|.474
|11
|19
|.367
|Manhattan
|8
|11
|.421
|12
|16
|.429
|Fairfield
|7
|12
|.368
|11
|19
|.367
|Canisius
|6
|13
|.316
|11
|19
|.367
|Marist
|6
|14
|.300
|7
|22
|.241
___
Friday’s Games
Niagara at Canisius, 7 p.m.
Fairfield at Manhattan, 7 p.m.
Siena at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.
Iona at St. Peter’s, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Akron
|13
|4
|.765
|23
|7
|.767
|Bowling Green
|12
|5
|.706
|21
|9
|.700
|N. Illinois
|11
|6
|.647
|18
|12
|.600
|Buffalo
|10
|7
|.588
|19
|11
|.633
|Ball St.
|10
|7
|.588
|17
|13
|.567
|Kent St.
|9
|8
|.529
|19
|11
|.633
|Ohio
|7
|10
|.412
|15
|15
|.500
|Toledo
|7
|10
|.412
|15
|15
|.500
|E. Michigan
|6
|11
|.353
|16
|14
|.533
|Cent. Michigan
|6
|11
|.353
|13
|17
|.433
|W. Michigan
|6
|11
|.353
|13
|17
|.433
|Miami (Ohio)
|5
|12
|.294
|12
|18
|.400
___
Friday’s Games
Buffalo at Bowling Green, 6 p.m.
Kent St. at Akron, 6:30 p.m.
W. Michigan at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Ohio at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
E. Michigan at Toledo, 7 p.m.
Ball St. at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|NC Central
|13
|3
|.813
|17
|13
|.567
|NC A&T
|12
|4
|.750
|16
|15
|.516
|Norfolk St.
|12
|4
|.750
|16
|15
|.516
|Bethune-Cookman
|10
|6
|.625
|16
|14
|.533
|Florida A&M
|10
|6
|.625
|12
|15
|.444
|Morgan St.
|9
|7
|.563
|15
|16
|.484
|Coppin St.
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|20
|.355
|SC State
|6
|10
|.375
|11
|17
|.393
|Delaware St.
|4
|12
|.250
|5
|25
|.167
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|4
|12
|.250
|5
|26
|.161
|Howard
|1
|15
|.063
|3
|28
|.097
___
Thursday’s Games
NC Central 86, NC A&T 80
Bethune-Cookman 72, Florida A&M 70, OT
Delaware St. 100, Howard 88
Coppin St. 63, Md.-Eastern Shore 60
Norfolk St. 68, Morgan St. 62
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Iowa
|14
|4
|.778
|25
|5
|.833
|Loyola of Chicago
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|10
|.677
|Bradley
|11
|7
|.611
|20
|11
|.645
|Indiana St.
|11
|7
|.611
|18
|11
|.621
|S. Illinois
|10
|8
|.556
|16
|15
|.516
|Valparaiso
|9
|9
|.500
|17
|15
|.531
|Missouri St.
|9
|9
|.500
|15
|16
|.484
|Drake
|8
|10
|.444
|19
|13
|.594
|Illinois St.
|5
|13
|.278
|10
|21
|.323
|Evansville
|0
|18
|.000
|9
|23
|.281
___
Thursday’s Games
Drake 75, Illinois St. 65
Valparaiso 58, Evansville 55
Friday’s Games
Drake vs. N. Iowa at St. Louis, M.O., 1 p.m.
S. Illinois vs. Bradley at St. Louis, M.O., 3:30 p.m.
Valparaiso vs. Loyola of Chicago at St. Louis, M.O., 7 p.m.
Missouri St. vs. Indiana St. at St. Louis, M.O., 9:30 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|17
|1
|.944
|29
|1
|.967
|Utah St.
|12
|6
|.667
|24
|8
|.750
|Nevada
|12
|6
|.667
|19
|12
|.613
|UNLV
|12
|6
|.667
|17
|15
|.531
|Boise St.
|11
|7
|.611
|20
|11
|.645
|Colorado St.
|11
|7
|.611
|20
|12
|.625
|New Mexico
|7
|11
|.389
|19
|14
|.576
|Fresno St.
|7
|11
|.389
|11
|19
|.367
|Air Force
|5
|13
|.278
|12
|20
|.375
|San Jose St.
|3
|15
|.167
|7
|24
|.226
|Wyoming
|2
|16
|.111
|9
|23
|.281
___
Thursday’s Games
San Diego St. 73, Air Force 60
Boise St. 67, UNLV 61
Utah St. 75, New Mexico 70
Wyoming 74, Nevada 71
Friday’s Games
Boise St. vs. San Diego St. at Paradise, N.V., 9 p.m.
Wyoming vs. Utah St. at Paradise, N.V., 11:30 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|9
|.700
|Robert Morris
|13
|5
|.722
|18
|14
|.563
|Sacred Heart
|12
|6
|.667
|20
|12
|.625
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|9
|9
|.500
|11
|19
|.367
|Bryant
|7
|11
|.389
|15
|17
|.469
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|7
|11
|.389
|13
|18
|.419
|Mount St. Mary’s
|7
|11
|.389
|11
|21
|.344
|Wagner
|5
|13
|.278
|8
|21
|.276
|CCSU
|3
|15
|.167
|4
|27
|.129
___
Saturday’s Games
Sacred Heart at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon
LIU at Robert Morris, 2:30 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Belmont
|15
|3
|.833
|24
|7
|.774
|Murray St.
|15
|3
|.833
|22
|8
|.733
|Austin Peay
|14
|4
|.778
|21
|11
|.656
|E. Kentucky
|12
|6
|.667
|16
|16
|.500
|Tennessee St.
|9
|9
|.500
|18
|15
|.545
|E. Illinois
|9
|9
|.500
|17
|15
|.531
|Jacksonville St.
|8
|10
|.444
|13
|19
|.406
|Morehead St.
|7
|11
|.389
|13
|19
|.406
|Tennessee Tech
|6
|12
|.333
|9
|22
|.290
|UT Martin
|5
|13
|.278
|9
|20
|.310
|SIU-Edwardsville
|5
|13
|.278
|8
|23
|.258
|SE Missouri
|3
|15
|.167
|7
|24
|.226
___
Thursday’s Games
E. Kentucky 58, Tennessee St. 48
Austin Peay 76, E. Illinois 65
Friday’s Games
E. Kentucky vs. Belmont at Evansville, I.N., 8 p.m.
Austin Peay vs. Murray St. at Evansville, I.N., 10:30 p.m.
