March 5, 2020
 
All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Hofstra 14 4 .778 23 8 .742
William & Mary 13 5 .722 21 10 .677
Towson 12 6 .667 19 12 .613
Delaware 11 7 .611 21 10 .677
Coll. of Charleston 11 7 .611 17 13 .567
Northeastern 9 9 .500 15 15 .500
Elon 7 11 .389 11 20 .355
Drexel 6 12 .333 13 18 .419
UNC-Wilmington 5 13 .278 10 21 .323
James Madison 2 16 .111 9 20 .310

___

Saturday’s Games

UNC-Wilmington vs. Drexel at Washington, D.C., 4 p.m.

James Madison vs. Elon at Washington, D.C., 6:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Colonial Athletic – First Round – Game 1 (win) vs. Hofstra at Washington, D.C., Noon

Delaware vs. Coll. of Charleston at Washington, D.C., 2:30 p.m.

Colonial Athletic – First Round – Game 2 (win) vs. William & Mary at Washington, D.C., 6 p.m.

Northeastern vs. Towson at Washington, D.C., 8:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
North Texas 14 4 .778 20 11 .645
Louisiana Tech 12 5 .706 21 8 .724
W. Kentucky 12 5 .706 19 10 .655
Charlotte 10 7 .588 16 12 .571
FIU 9 8 .529 18 12 .600
Marshall 9 8 .529 15 15 .500
Old Dominion 9 8 .529 13 17 .433
UAB 8 9 .471 17 13 .567
FAU 8 10 .444 16 15 .516
UTEP 7 10 .412 16 14 .533
Rice 7 10 .412 15 15 .500
UTSA 7 10 .412 13 17 .433
Southern Miss. 5 12 .294 9 21 .300
Middle Tennessee 3 14 .176 7 23 .233

___

Saturday’s Games

Marshall at UTSA, 4 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Middle Tennessee, 6 p.m.

UTEP at Rice, 6 p.m.

W. Kentucky at FIU, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at UAB, 8 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wright St. 15 3 .833 25 6 .806
N. Kentucky 13 5 .722 21 9 .700
Green Bay 11 7 .611 17 15 .531
Youngstown St. 10 8 .556 18 15 .545
Ill.-Chicago 10 8 .556 17 16 .515
Oakland 8 10 .444 14 19 .424
Milwaukee 7 11 .389 12 19 .387
Cleveland St. 7 11 .389 11 21 .344
Detroit 6 12 .333 8 23 .258
IUPUI 3 15 .167 7 25 .219

___

Thursday’s Games

Green Bay 78, Oakland 63

Ill.-Chicago 67, Youngstown St. 61

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Yale 10 2 .833 22 6 .786
Harvard 9 3 .750 20 7 .741
Princeton 8 4 .667 13 12 .520
Penn 6 6 .500 14 11 .560
Brown 6 6 .500 13 12 .520
Dartmouth 5 7 .417 12 15 .444
Cornell 3 9 .250 6 19 .240
Columbia 1 11 .083 6 22 .214

___

Friday’s Games

Yale at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Brown at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Penn, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Columbia at Penn, 6 p.m.

Cornell at Princeton, 6 p.m.

Brown at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Yale at Harvard, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Siena 14 5 .737 18 10 .643
St. Peter’s 13 6 .684 16 12 .571
Monmouth (NJ) 12 7 .632 18 12 .600
Rider 12 8 .600 18 12 .600
Quinnipiac 10 10 .500 15 15 .500
Iona 9 10 .474 11 15 .423
Niagara 9 10 .474 11 19 .367
Manhattan 8 11 .421 12 16 .429
Fairfield 7 12 .368 11 19 .367
Canisius 6 13 .316 11 19 .367
Marist 6 14 .300 7 22 .241

___

Friday’s Games

Niagara at Canisius, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Manhattan, 7 p.m.

Siena at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

Iona at St. Peter’s, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Akron 13 4 .765 23 7 .767
Bowling Green 12 5 .706 21 9 .700
N. Illinois 11 6 .647 18 12 .600
Buffalo 10 7 .588 19 11 .633
Ball St. 10 7 .588 17 13 .567
Kent St. 9 8 .529 19 11 .633
Ohio 7 10 .412 15 15 .500
Toledo 7 10 .412 15 15 .500
E. Michigan 6 11 .353 16 14 .533
Cent. Michigan 6 11 .353 13 17 .433
W. Michigan 6 11 .353 13 17 .433
Miami (Ohio) 5 12 .294 12 18 .400

___

Friday’s Games

Buffalo at Bowling Green, 6 p.m.

Kent St. at Akron, 6:30 p.m.

W. Michigan at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Ohio at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

E. Michigan at Toledo, 7 p.m.

Ball St. at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
NC Central 13 3 .813 17 13 .567
NC A&T 12 4 .750 16 15 .516
Norfolk St. 12 4 .750 16 15 .516
Bethune-Cookman 10 6 .625 16 14 .533
Florida A&M 10 6 .625 12 15 .444
Morgan St. 9 7 .563 15 16 .484
Coppin St. 7 9 .438 11 20 .355
SC State 6 10 .375 11 17 .393
Delaware St. 4 12 .250 5 25 .167
Md.-Eastern Shore 4 12 .250 5 26 .161
Howard 1 15 .063 3 28 .097

___

Thursday’s Games

NC Central 86, NC A&T 80

Bethune-Cookman 72, Florida A&M 70, OT

Delaware St. 100, Howard 88

Coppin St. 63, Md.-Eastern Shore 60

Norfolk St. 68, Morgan St. 62

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
N. Iowa 14 4 .778 25 5 .833
Loyola of Chicago 13 5 .722 21 10 .677
Bradley 11 7 .611 20 11 .645
Indiana St. 11 7 .611 18 11 .621
S. Illinois 10 8 .556 16 15 .516
Valparaiso 9 9 .500 17 15 .531
Missouri St. 9 9 .500 15 16 .484
Drake 8 10 .444 19 13 .594
Illinois St. 5 13 .278 10 21 .323
Evansville 0 18 .000 9 23 .281

___

Thursday’s Games

Drake 75, Illinois St. 65

Valparaiso 58, Evansville 55

Friday’s Games

Drake vs. N. Iowa at St. Louis, M.O., 1 p.m.

S. Illinois vs. Bradley at St. Louis, M.O., 3:30 p.m.

Valparaiso vs. Loyola of Chicago at St. Louis, M.O., 7 p.m.

Missouri St. vs. Indiana St. at St. Louis, M.O., 9:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Diego St. 17 1 .944 29 1 .967
Utah St. 12 6 .667 24 8 .750
Nevada 12 6 .667 19 12 .613
UNLV 12 6 .667 17 15 .531
Boise St. 11 7 .611 20 11 .645
Colorado St. 11 7 .611 20 12 .625
New Mexico 7 11 .389 19 14 .576
Fresno St. 7 11 .389 11 19 .367
Air Force 5 13 .278 12 20 .375
San Jose St. 3 15 .167 7 24 .226
Wyoming 2 16 .111 9 23 .281

___

Thursday’s Games

San Diego St. 73, Air Force 60

Boise St. 67, UNLV 61

Utah St. 75, New Mexico 70

Wyoming 74, Nevada 71

Friday’s Games

Boise St. vs. San Diego St. at Paradise, N.V., 9 p.m.

Wyoming vs. Utah St. at Paradise, N.V., 11:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
St. Francis (Pa.) 13 5 .722 21 9 .700
Robert Morris 13 5 .722 18 14 .563
Sacred Heart 12 6 .667 20 12 .625
Fairleigh Dickinson 9 9 .500 11 19 .367
Bryant 7 11 .389 15 17 .469
St. Francis Brooklyn 7 11 .389 13 18 .419
Mount St. Mary’s 7 11 .389 11 21 .344
Wagner 5 13 .278 8 21 .276
CCSU 3 15 .167 4 27 .129

___

Saturday’s Games

Sacred Heart at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon

LIU at Robert Morris, 2:30 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Belmont 15 3 .833 24 7 .774
Murray St. 15 3 .833 22 8 .733
Austin Peay 14 4 .778 21 11 .656
E. Kentucky 12 6 .667 16 16 .500
Tennessee St. 9 9 .500 18 15 .545
E. Illinois 9 9 .500 17 15 .531
Jacksonville St. 8 10 .444 13 19 .406
Morehead St. 7 11 .389 13 19 .406
Tennessee Tech 6 12 .333 9 22 .290
UT Martin 5 13 .278 9 20 .310
SIU-Edwardsville 5 13 .278 8 23 .258
SE Missouri 3 15 .167 7 24 .226

___

Thursday’s Games

E. Kentucky 58, Tennessee St. 48

Austin Peay 76, E. Illinois 65

Friday’s Games

E. Kentucky vs. Belmont at Evansville, I.N., 8 p.m.

Austin Peay vs. Murray St. at Evansville, I.N., 10:30 p.m.

