All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|14
|2
|.875
|24
|7
|.774
|Stony Brook
|10
|6
|.625
|19
|12
|.613
|Hartford
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|15
|.516
|New Hampshire
|8
|8
|.500
|15
|14
|.517
|UMBC
|8
|8
|.500
|15
|16
|.484
|Albany (NY)
|7
|9
|.438
|14
|17
|.452
|Mass.-Lowell
|7
|9
|.438
|13
|18
|.419
|Maine
|5
|11
|.313
|9
|21
|.300
|Binghamton
|4
|12
|.250
|10
|19
|.345
___
Saturday’s Games
New Hampshire at UMBC, 1 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Hartford, 5 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.
Maine at Vermont, 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Tulsa
|13
|4
|.765
|21
|9
|.700
|Houston
|12
|5
|.706
|22
|8
|.733
|Cincinnati
|12
|5
|.706
|19
|10
|.655
|Wichita St.
|10
|7
|.588
|22
|8
|.733
|Memphis
|10
|7
|.588
|21
|9
|.700
|SMU
|9
|8
|.529
|19
|10
|.655
|UConn
|9
|8
|.529
|18
|12
|.600
|UCF
|6
|11
|.353
|15
|14
|.517
|Temple
|6
|11
|.353
|14
|16
|.467
|South Florida
|6
|11
|.353
|13
|17
|.433
|East Carolina
|5
|12
|.294
|11
|19
|.367
|Tulane
|4
|13
|.235
|12
|17
|.414
___
Thursday’s Games
UConn 77, Houston 71
Memphis 68, Wichita St. 60
Saturday’s Games
SMU at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Temple at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Memphis at Houston, Noon
East Carolina at UCF, 2 p.m.
UConn at Tulane, 4 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita St., 4 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Dayton
|17
|0
|1.000
|28
|2
|.933
|Richmond
|13
|4
|.765
|23
|7
|.767
|Rhode Island
|12
|5
|.706
|20
|9
|.690
|Saint Louis
|11
|6
|.647
|22
|8
|.733
|Duquesne
|11
|6
|.647
|21
|8
|.724
|St. Bonaventure
|11
|6
|.647
|19
|11
|.633
|Davidson
|9
|8
|.529
|15
|14
|.517
|VCU
|8
|9
|.471
|18
|12
|.600
|UMass
|8
|9
|.471
|14
|16
|.467
|George Washington
|6
|11
|.353
|12
|18
|.400
|La Salle
|5
|12
|.294
|14
|15
|.483
|George Mason
|4
|13
|.235
|15
|15
|.500
|Fordham
|2
|15
|.118
|8
|21
|.276
|Saint Joseph’s
|2
|15
|.118
|6
|24
|.200
___
Friday’s Games
Richmond at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
VCU at Davidson, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
George Mason at Fordham, 2 p.m.
La Salle at Saint Joseph’s, 2 p.m.
George Washington at Dayton, 7 p.m.
Rhode Island at UMass, 7 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida St.
|15
|4
|.789
|25
|5
|.833
|Louisville
|15
|4
|.789
|24
|6
|.800
|Duke
|14
|5
|.737
|24
|6
|.800
|Virginia
|14
|5
|.737
|22
|7
|.759
|Syracuse
|10
|9
|.526
|17
|13
|.567
|Georgia Tech
|10
|9
|.526
|16
|14
|.533
|NC State
|9
|10
|.474
|18
|12
|.600
|Notre Dame
|9
|10
|.474
|18
|12
|.600
|Clemson
|9
|10
|.474
|15
|14
|.517
|Virginia Tech
|7
|12
|.368
|16
|14
|.533
|Boston College
|7
|12
|.368
|13
|17
|.433
|Miami
|6
|13
|.316
|14
|15
|.483
|Wake Forest
|6
|13
|.316
|13
|16
|.448
|North Carolina
|6
|13
|.316
|13
|17
|.433
|Pittsburgh
|6
|14
|.300
|15
|16
|.484
___
Friday’s Games
Georgia Tech at Clemson, 7 p.m.
Wake Forest at NC State, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Virginia Tech at Notre Dame, 2 p.m.
Syracuse at Miami, 4 p.m.
Louisville at Virginia, 4 p.m.
Boston College at Florida St., 4:30 p.m.
North Carolina at Duke, 6 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|13
|3
|.813
|29
|4
|.879
|North Florida
|13
|3
|.813
|21
|12
|.636
|Lipscomb
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|15
|.516
|Stetson
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|17
|.485
|North Alabama
|8
|8
|.500
|13
|17
|.433
|Jacksonville
|7
|9
|.438
|14
|18
|.438
|Florida Gulf Coast
|7
|9
|.438
|10
|22
|.313
|NJIT
|6
|10
|.375
|9
|21
|.300
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|16
|.000
|1
|28
|.034
___
Thursday’s Games
Liberty 66, Stetson 62
Lipscomb 73, North Florida 71
Sunday’s Games
Lipscomb at Liberty, 3 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|16
|1
|.941
|27
|3
|.900
|Baylor
|15
|2
|.882
|26
|3
|.897
|Texas
|9
|8
|.529
|19
|11
|.633
|Texas Tech
|9
|8
|.529
|18
|12
|.600
|West Virginia
|8
|9
|.471
|20
|10
|.667
|Oklahoma
|8
|9
|.471
|18
|12
|.600
|TCU
|7
|10
|.412
|16
|14
|.533
|Oklahoma St.
|6
|11
|.353
|16
|14
|.533
|Iowa St.
|5
|12
|.294
|12
|18
|.400
|Kansas St.
|2
|15
|.118
|9
|21
|.300
___
Saturday’s Games
Baylor at West Virginia, 1 p.m.
Kansas at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.
Iowa St. at Kansas St., 4 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Texas, 4 p.m.
Oklahoma at TCU, 6 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Seton Hall
|13
|4
|.765
|21
|8
|.724
|Creighton
|12
|5
|.706
|23
|7
|.767
|Villanova
|12
|5
|.706
|23
|7
|.767
|Providence
|11
|6
|.647
|18
|12
|.600
|Butler
|9
|8
|.529
|21
|9
|.700
|Xavier
|8
|9
|.471
|19
|11
|.633
|Marquette
|8
|9
|.471
|18
|11
|.621
|Georgetown
|5
|12
|.294
|15
|15
|.500
|St. John’s
|4
|13
|.235
|15
|15
|.500
|DePaul
|3
|14
|.176
|15
|15
|.500
___
Saturday’s Games
Villanova at Georgetown, Noon
Marquette at St. John’s, Noon
Seton Hall at Creighton, 2:30 p.m.
DePaul at Providence, 6:30 p.m.
Butler at Xavier, 8:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Washington
|15
|4
|.789
|22
|8
|.733
|N. Colorado
|14
|5
|.737
|21
|9
|.700
|Montana
|14
|5
|.737
|18
|12
|.600
|Portland St.
|11
|8
|.579
|17
|14
|.548
|Montana St.
|10
|9
|.526
|16
|14
|.533
|N. Arizona
|10
|10
|.500
|16
|13
|.552
|Sacramento St.
|8
|11
|.421
|15
|13
|.536
|S. Utah
|8
|11
|.421
|15
|15
|.500
|Weber St.
|8
|11
|.421
|12
|18
|.400
|Idaho St.
|4
|15
|.211
|7
|21
|.250
|Idaho
|3
|16
|.158
|7
|23
|.233
___
Thursday’s Games
N. Colorado 71, Montana 64
Montana St. 73, S. Utah 65
E. Washington 100, Idaho St. 75
Weber St. 72, Idaho 64
Portland St. 80, N. Arizona 66
Saturday’s Games
Idaho St. at Idaho, 5 p.m.
Weber St. at E. Washington, 5:05 p.m.
N. Colorado at Montana St., 6 p.m.
S. Utah at Montana, 9 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|15
|3
|.833
|22
|10
|.688
|Radford
|15
|3
|.833
|21
|10
|.677
|Gardner-Webb
|11
|7
|.611
|16
|15
|.516
|Longwood
|9
|9
|.500
|14
|18
|.438
|UNC-Asheville
|8
|10
|.444
|15
|16
|.484
|Hampton
|8
|10
|.444
|14
|18
|.438
|Charleston Southern
|7
|11
|.389
|14
|18
|.438
|SC-Upstate
|7
|11
|.389
|13
|20
|.394
|Presbyterian
|7
|11
|.389
|10
|22
|.313
|Campbell
|6
|12
|.333
|15
|16
|.484
|High Point
|6
|12
|.333
|9
|23
|.281
___
Thursday’s Games
Winthrop 106, SC-Upstate 70
Gardner-Webb 72, UNC-Asheville 62
Radford 62, Charleston Southern 48
Hampton 78, Longwood 53
Friday’s Games
Gardner-Webb vs. Winthrop at Radford, V.A., 6 p.m.
Hampton at Radford, 8:30 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Maryland
|13
|6
|.684
|23
|7
|.767
|Michigan St.
|13
|6
|.684
|21
|9
|.700
|Wisconsin
|13
|6
|.684
|20
|10
|.667
|Illinois
|12
|7
|.632
|20
|10
|.667
|Ohio St.
|11
|8
|.579
|21
|9
|.700
|Penn St.
|11
|8
|.579
|21
|9
|.700
|Iowa
|11
|8
|.579
|20
|10
|.667
|Michigan
|10
|9
|.526
|19
|11
|.633
|Rutgers
|10
|9
|.526
|19
|11
|.633
|Indiana
|9
|10
|.474
|19
|11
|.633
|Purdue
|9
|10
|.474
|16
|14
|.533
|Minnesota
|7
|12
|.368
|13
|16
|.448
|Northwestern
|2
|17
|.105
|7
|22
|.241
|Nebraska
|2
|17
|.105
|7
|23
|.233
___
Thursday’s Games
Michigan 82, Nebraska 58
Ohio St. 71, Illinois 63
Saturday’s Games
Wisconsin at Indiana, Noon
Rutgers at Purdue, 2 p.m.
Penn St. at Northwestern, 4 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Michigan at Maryland, Noon
Nebraska at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Ohio St. at Michigan St., 4:30 p.m.
Iowa at Illinois, 7 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Irvine
|13
|3
|.813
|21
|11
|.656
|UC Santa Barbara
|9
|6
|.600
|20
|10
|.667
|CS Northridge
|9
|6
|.600
|14
|17
|.452
|Hawaii
|8
|7
|.533
|17
|12
|.586
|UC Davis
|8
|7
|.533
|14
|17
|.452
|UC Riverside
|6
|9
|.400
|16
|15
|.516
|Long Beach St.
|6
|9
|.400
|11
|20
|.355
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|5
|10
|.333
|10
|20
|.333
|Cal Poly
|4
|11
|.267
|7
|22
|.241
___
Thursday’s Games
Long Beach St. 80, Cal Poly 73, OT
Hawaii 67, UC Davis 65
UC Santa Barbara 55, Cal St.-Fullerton 53
Saturday’s Games
Hawaii at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
UC Davis at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.
Cal Poly at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
Long Beach St. at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.