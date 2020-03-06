All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Oregon 12 5 .706 23 7 .767 UCLA 12 5 .706 19 11 .633 Colorado 10 7 .588 21 9 .700 Southern Cal 10 7 .588 21 9 .700 Arizona 10 7 .588 20 10 .667 Arizona St. 10 7 .588 19 11 .633 Stanford 9 8 .529 20 10 .667 California 7 10 .412 13 17 .433 Oregon St. 6 11 .353 16 13 .552 Utah 6 11 .353 15 14 .517 Washington St. 6 11 .353 15 15 .500 Washington 4 13 .235 14 16 .467

___

Saturday’s Games

Colorado at Utah, 2:30 p.m.

UCLA at Southern Cal, 3:15 p.m.

Advertisement

California at Oregon St., 4:30 p.m.

Washington St. at Arizona St., 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Stanford at Oregon, 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Colgate 14 4 .778 24 8 .750 Boston U. 12 6 .667 19 13 .594 American U. 12 6 .667 16 14 .533 Lafayette 10 8 .556 19 11 .633 Army 10 8 .556 15 15 .500 Navy 8 10 .444 14 16 .467 Bucknell 8 10 .444 14 19 .424 Loyola (Md.) 7 11 .389 15 17 .469 Lehigh 7 11 .389 11 21 .344 Holy Cross 2 16 .111 3 29 .094

___

Sunday’s Games

Bucknell at Boston U., Noon

Lafayette at Colgate, 2 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Kentucky 14 3 .824 24 6 .800 Auburn 11 6 .647 24 6 .800 LSU 11 6 .647 20 10 .667 Florida 11 6 .647 19 11 .633 Mississippi St. 10 7 .588 19 11 .633 South Carolina 10 7 .588 18 12 .600 Tennessee 9 8 .529 17 13 .567 Texas A&M 9 8 .529 15 14 .517 Alabama 8 9 .471 16 14 .533 Arkansas 7 10 .412 19 11 .633 Mississippi 6 11 .353 15 15 .500 Missouri 6 11 .353 14 16 .467 Georgia 5 12 .294 15 15 .500 Vanderbilt 2 15 .118 10 20 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

Auburn at Tennessee, Noon

South Carolina at Vanderbilt, 12:30 p.m.

Kentucky at Florida, 1 p.m.

Georgia at LSU, 2 p.m.

Alabama at Missouri, 2:30 p.m.

Arkansas at Texas A&M, 4:30 p.m.

Mississippi at Mississippi St., 6:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct ETSU 16 2 .889 27 4 .871 Furman 15 3 .833 25 6 .806 UNC-Greensboro 13 5 .722 23 8 .742 Mercer 11 7 .611 17 14 .548 W. Carolina 10 8 .556 18 11 .621 Chattanooga 10 8 .556 19 12 .613 Wofford 8 10 .444 17 15 .531 Samford 4 14 .222 10 23 .303 VMI 3 15 .167 9 23 .281 The Citadel 0 18 .000 6 24 .200

___

Friday’s Games

VMI 96, Samford 78

Wofford 93, The Citadel 76

Saturday’s Games

VMI vs. ETSU at Asheville, N.C., Noon

W. Carolina vs. Mercer at Asheville, N.C., 2:30 p.m.

Wofford vs. Furman at Asheville, N.C., 6 p.m.

Chattanooga vs. UNC-Greensboro at Asheville, N.C., 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Stephen F. Austin 18 1 .947 27 3 .900 Nicholls 15 5 .750 21 10 .677 Abilene Christian 14 5 .737 19 11 .633 Sam Houston St. 11 8 .579 18 12 .600 Lamar 10 9 .526 16 14 .533 Northwestern St. 10 9 .526 13 15 .464 McNeese St. 9 10 .474 14 16 .467 Texas A&M-CC 9 10 .474 13 17 .433 Cent. Arkansas 9 10 .474 10 20 .333 Incarnate Word 6 13 .316 9 21 .300 SE Louisiana 5 14 .263 8 22 .267 New Orleans 4 15 .211 8 21 .276 Houston Baptist 4 15 .211 4 24 .143

___

Saturday’s Games

Northwestern St. at Cent. Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Texas A&M-CC, 4:30 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Incarnate Word, 5:15 p.m.

McNeese St. at Lamar, 5:30 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Stephen F. Austin, 5:30 p.m.

SE Louisiana at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Prairie View 14 3 .824 18 12 .600 Southern U. 12 5 .706 15 15 .500 Texas Southern 12 5 .706 15 15 .500 Grambling St. 10 7 .588 16 14 .533 Alcorn St. 10 7 .588 14 14 .500 Jackson St. 10 7 .588 13 17 .433 Alabama St. 7 10 .412 8 22 .267 Alabama A&M 5 12 .294 8 20 .286 Ark.-Pine Bluff 3 14 .176 4 25 .138 MVSU 2 15 .118 2 27 .069

___

Saturday’s Games

Grambling St. at Alabama St., 6 p.m.

Texas Southern at Alcorn St., 6:30 p.m.

Prairie View at Southern U., 6:30 p.m.

Jackson St. at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.

MVSU at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct N. Dakota St. 13 3 .813 22 8 .733 S. Dakota St. 13 3 .813 22 9 .710 South Dakota 10 6 .625 20 11 .645 Oral Roberts 9 7 .563 16 13 .552 Nebraska-Omaha 9 7 .563 16 15 .516 North Dakota 7 9 .438 13 17 .433 Fort Wayne 6 10 .375 13 18 .419 Denver 3 13 .188 7 23 .233 W. Illinois 2 14 .125 5 21 .192

___

Saturday’s Games

Denver vs. N. Dakota St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne vs. S. Dakota St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 9:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Nebraska-Omaha vs. Oral Roberts at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.

North Dakota vs. South Dakota at Sioux Falls, S.D., 9:30 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct UALR 15 5 .750 21 10 .677 South Alabama 13 7 .650 20 11 .645 Texas State 13 7 .650 20 11 .645 Georgia St. 12 8 .600 19 12 .613 Georgia Southern 12 8 .600 18 13 .581 Appalachian St. 11 9 .550 17 14 .548 Texas-Arlington 10 10 .500 14 17 .452 Arkansas St. 8 12 .400 16 15 .516 Coastal Carolina 8 12 .400 15 16 .484 Louisiana-Lafayette 8 12 .400 13 18 .419 Louisiana-Monroe 5 15 .250 9 20 .310 Troy 5 15 .250 9 22 .290

___

Saturday’s Games

Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, Noon

Coastal Carolina at Texas-Arlington, 3 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Sun Belt – First Round – Game 2 (win) at Appalachian St., 7 p.m.

Sun Belt – First Round – Game 1 (win) at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Gonzaga 15 1 .938 29 2 .935 BYU 13 3 .813 24 7 .774 Saint Mary’s (Cal) 11 5 .688 24 7 .774 Pacific 11 5 .688 23 9 .719 San Francisco 9 7 .563 21 11 .656 Pepperdine 8 8 .500 16 15 .516 Santa Clara 6 10 .375 20 13 .606 Loyola Marymount 4 12 .250 11 21 .344 San Diego 2 14 .125 9 23 .281 Portland 1 15 .063 9 23 .281

___

Friday’s Games

San Francisco 82, Loyola Marymount 53

Pepperdine 84, Santa Clara 73

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco vs. Pacific at Las Vegas, N.V., 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Pepperdine vs. Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Las Vegas, N.V., 12:30 a.m.

Monday’s Games

West Coast – Quarterfinal 1 (win) vs. Gonzaga at Las Vegas, N.V., 9 p.m.

West Coast – Quarterfinal 2 (win) vs. BYU at Las Vegas, N.V., 11:30 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct New Mexico St. 16 0 1.000 25 6 .806 California Baptist 10 5 .667 21 9 .700 UMKC 8 7 .533 16 14 .533 Rio Grande 8 7 .533 13 16 .448 Seattle 7 7 .500 14 15 .483 Grand Canyon 7 8 .467 12 17 .414 CS Bakersfield 6 9 .400 12 18 .400 Utah Valley 5 10 .333 11 19 .367 Chicago St. 0 14 .000 4 25 .138

___

Saturday’s Games

CS Bakersfield at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.

California Baptist at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.