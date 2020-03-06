All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oregon
|12
|5
|.706
|23
|7
|.767
|UCLA
|12
|5
|.706
|19
|11
|.633
|Colorado
|10
|7
|.588
|21
|9
|.700
|Southern Cal
|10
|7
|.588
|21
|9
|.700
|Arizona
|10
|7
|.588
|20
|10
|.667
|Arizona St.
|10
|7
|.588
|19
|11
|.633
|Stanford
|9
|8
|.529
|20
|10
|.667
|California
|7
|10
|.412
|13
|17
|.433
|Oregon St.
|6
|11
|.353
|16
|13
|.552
|Utah
|6
|11
|.353
|15
|14
|.517
|Washington St.
|6
|11
|.353
|15
|15
|.500
|Washington
|4
|13
|.235
|14
|16
|.467
___
Saturday’s Games
Colorado at Utah, 2:30 p.m.
UCLA at Southern Cal, 3:15 p.m.
California at Oregon St., 4:30 p.m.
Washington St. at Arizona St., 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Stanford at Oregon, 11 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|14
|4
|.778
|24
|8
|.750
|Boston U.
|12
|6
|.667
|19
|13
|.594
|American U.
|12
|6
|.667
|16
|14
|.533
|Lafayette
|10
|8
|.556
|19
|11
|.633
|Army
|10
|8
|.556
|15
|15
|.500
|Navy
|8
|10
|.444
|14
|16
|.467
|Bucknell
|8
|10
|.444
|14
|19
|.424
|Loyola (Md.)
|7
|11
|.389
|15
|17
|.469
|Lehigh
|7
|11
|.389
|11
|21
|.344
|Holy Cross
|2
|16
|.111
|3
|29
|.094
___
Sunday’s Games
Bucknell at Boston U., Noon
Lafayette at Colgate, 2 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kentucky
|14
|3
|.824
|24
|6
|.800
|Auburn
|11
|6
|.647
|24
|6
|.800
|LSU
|11
|6
|.647
|20
|10
|.667
|Florida
|11
|6
|.647
|19
|11
|.633
|Mississippi St.
|10
|7
|.588
|19
|11
|.633
|South Carolina
|10
|7
|.588
|18
|12
|.600
|Tennessee
|9
|8
|.529
|17
|13
|.567
|Texas A&M
|9
|8
|.529
|15
|14
|.517
|Alabama
|8
|9
|.471
|16
|14
|.533
|Arkansas
|7
|10
|.412
|19
|11
|.633
|Mississippi
|6
|11
|.353
|15
|15
|.500
|Missouri
|6
|11
|.353
|14
|16
|.467
|Georgia
|5
|12
|.294
|15
|15
|.500
|Vanderbilt
|2
|15
|.118
|10
|20
|.333
___
Saturday’s Games
Auburn at Tennessee, Noon
South Carolina at Vanderbilt, 12:30 p.m.
Kentucky at Florida, 1 p.m.
Georgia at LSU, 2 p.m.
Alabama at Missouri, 2:30 p.m.
Arkansas at Texas A&M, 4:30 p.m.
Mississippi at Mississippi St., 6:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|ETSU
|16
|2
|.889
|27
|4
|.871
|Furman
|15
|3
|.833
|25
|6
|.806
|UNC-Greensboro
|13
|5
|.722
|23
|8
|.742
|Mercer
|11
|7
|.611
|17
|14
|.548
|W. Carolina
|10
|8
|.556
|18
|11
|.621
|Chattanooga
|10
|8
|.556
|19
|12
|.613
|Wofford
|8
|10
|.444
|17
|15
|.531
|Samford
|4
|14
|.222
|10
|23
|.303
|VMI
|3
|15
|.167
|9
|23
|.281
|The Citadel
|0
|18
|.000
|6
|24
|.200
___
Friday’s Games
VMI 96, Samford 78
Wofford 93, The Citadel 76
Saturday’s Games
VMI vs. ETSU at Asheville, N.C., Noon
W. Carolina vs. Mercer at Asheville, N.C., 2:30 p.m.
Wofford vs. Furman at Asheville, N.C., 6 p.m.
Chattanooga vs. UNC-Greensboro at Asheville, N.C., 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Savannah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stephen F. Austin
|18
|1
|.947
|27
|3
|.900
|Nicholls
|15
|5
|.750
|21
|10
|.677
|Abilene Christian
|14
|5
|.737
|19
|11
|.633
|Sam Houston St.
|11
|8
|.579
|18
|12
|.600
|Lamar
|10
|9
|.526
|16
|14
|.533
|Northwestern St.
|10
|9
|.526
|13
|15
|.464
|McNeese St.
|9
|10
|.474
|14
|16
|.467
|Texas A&M-CC
|9
|10
|.474
|13
|17
|.433
|Cent. Arkansas
|9
|10
|.474
|10
|20
|.333
|Incarnate Word
|6
|13
|.316
|9
|21
|.300
|SE Louisiana
|5
|14
|.263
|8
|22
|.267
|New Orleans
|4
|15
|.211
|8
|21
|.276
|Houston Baptist
|4
|15
|.211
|4
|24
|.143
___
Saturday’s Games
Northwestern St. at Cent. Arkansas, 4 p.m.
Houston Baptist at Texas A&M-CC, 4:30 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Incarnate Word, 5:15 p.m.
McNeese St. at Lamar, 5:30 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Stephen F. Austin, 5:30 p.m.
SE Louisiana at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Prairie View
|14
|3
|.824
|18
|12
|.600
|Southern U.
|12
|5
|.706
|15
|15
|.500
|Texas Southern
|12
|5
|.706
|15
|15
|.500
|Grambling St.
|10
|7
|.588
|16
|14
|.533
|Alcorn St.
|10
|7
|.588
|14
|14
|.500
|Jackson St.
|10
|7
|.588
|13
|17
|.433
|Alabama St.
|7
|10
|.412
|8
|22
|.267
|Alabama A&M
|5
|12
|.294
|8
|20
|.286
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|3
|14
|.176
|4
|25
|.138
|MVSU
|2
|15
|.118
|2
|27
|.069
___
Saturday’s Games
Grambling St. at Alabama St., 6 p.m.
Texas Southern at Alcorn St., 6:30 p.m.
Prairie View at Southern U., 6:30 p.m.
Jackson St. at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.
MVSU at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8:30 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Dakota St.
|13
|3
|.813
|22
|8
|.733
|S. Dakota St.
|13
|3
|.813
|22
|9
|.710
|South Dakota
|10
|6
|.625
|20
|11
|.645
|Oral Roberts
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|13
|.552
|Nebraska-Omaha
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|15
|.516
|North Dakota
|7
|9
|.438
|13
|17
|.433
|Fort Wayne
|6
|10
|.375
|13
|18
|.419
|Denver
|3
|13
|.188
|7
|23
|.233
|W. Illinois
|2
|14
|.125
|5
|21
|.192
___
Saturday’s Games
Denver vs. N. Dakota St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne vs. S. Dakota St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 9:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Nebraska-Omaha vs. Oral Roberts at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.
North Dakota vs. South Dakota at Sioux Falls, S.D., 9:30 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UALR
|15
|5
|.750
|21
|10
|.677
|South Alabama
|13
|7
|.650
|20
|11
|.645
|Texas State
|13
|7
|.650
|20
|11
|.645
|Georgia St.
|12
|8
|.600
|19
|12
|.613
|Georgia Southern
|12
|8
|.600
|18
|13
|.581
|Appalachian St.
|11
|9
|.550
|17
|14
|.548
|Texas-Arlington
|10
|10
|.500
|14
|17
|.452
|Arkansas St.
|8
|12
|.400
|16
|15
|.516
|Coastal Carolina
|8
|12
|.400
|15
|16
|.484
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|8
|12
|.400
|13
|18
|.419
|Louisiana-Monroe
|5
|15
|.250
|9
|20
|.310
|Troy
|5
|15
|.250
|9
|22
|.290
___
Saturday’s Games
Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, Noon
Coastal Carolina at Texas-Arlington, 3 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Sun Belt – First Round – Game 2 (win) at Appalachian St., 7 p.m.
Sun Belt – First Round – Game 1 (win) at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|15
|1
|.938
|29
|2
|.935
|BYU
|13
|3
|.813
|24
|7
|.774
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|11
|5
|.688
|24
|7
|.774
|Pacific
|11
|5
|.688
|23
|9
|.719
|San Francisco
|9
|7
|.563
|21
|11
|.656
|Pepperdine
|8
|8
|.500
|16
|15
|.516
|Santa Clara
|6
|10
|.375
|20
|13
|.606
|Loyola Marymount
|4
|12
|.250
|11
|21
|.344
|San Diego
|2
|14
|.125
|9
|23
|.281
|Portland
|1
|15
|.063
|9
|23
|.281
___
Friday’s Games
San Francisco 82, Loyola Marymount 53
Pepperdine 84, Santa Clara 73
Saturday’s Games
San Francisco vs. Pacific at Las Vegas, N.V., 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Pepperdine vs. Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Las Vegas, N.V., 12:30 a.m.
Monday’s Games
West Coast – Quarterfinal 1 (win) vs. Gonzaga at Las Vegas, N.V., 9 p.m.
West Coast – Quarterfinal 2 (win) vs. BYU at Las Vegas, N.V., 11:30 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Mexico St.
|16
|0
|1.000
|25
|6
|.806
|California Baptist
|10
|5
|.667
|21
|9
|.700
|UMKC
|8
|7
|.533
|16
|14
|.533
|Rio Grande
|8
|7
|.533
|13
|16
|.448
|Seattle
|7
|7
|.500
|14
|15
|.483
|Grand Canyon
|7
|8
|.467
|12
|17
|.414
|CS Bakersfield
|6
|9
|.400
|12
|18
|.400
|Utah Valley
|5
|10
|.333
|11
|19
|.367
|Chicago St.
|0
|14
|.000
|4
|25
|.138
___
Saturday’s Games
CS Bakersfield at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.
California Baptist at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.
