COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hofstra
|14
|4
|.778
|23
|8
|.742
|William & Mary
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|10
|.677
|Towson
|12
|6
|.667
|19
|12
|.613
|Delaware
|11
|7
|.611
|21
|10
|.677
|Coll. of Charleston
|11
|7
|.611
|17
|13
|.567
|Northeastern
|9
|9
|.500
|15
|15
|.500
|Elon
|7
|11
|.389
|11
|20
|.355
|Drexel
|6
|12
|.333
|13
|18
|.419
|UNC-Wilmington
|5
|13
|.278
|10
|21
|.323
|James Madison
|2
|16
|.111
|9
|20
|.310
___
Saturday’s Games
UNC-Wilmington vs. Drexel at Washington, D.C., 4 p.m.
James Madison vs. Elon at Washington, D.C., 6:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Colonial Athletic – First Round – Game 1 (win) vs. Hofstra at Washington, D.C., Noon
Delaware vs. Coll. of Charleston at Washington, D.C., 2:30 p.m.
Colonial Athletic – First Round – Game 2 (win) vs. William & Mary at Washington, D.C., 6 p.m.
Northeastern vs. Towson at Washington, D.C., 8:30 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Texas
|14
|4
|.778
|20
|11
|.645
|Louisiana Tech
|12
|5
|.706
|21
|8
|.724
|W. Kentucky
|12
|5
|.706
|19
|10
|.655
|Charlotte
|10
|7
|.588
|16
|12
|.571
|FIU
|9
|8
|.529
|18
|12
|.600
|Marshall
|9
|8
|.529
|15
|15
|.500
|Old Dominion
|9
|8
|.529
|13
|17
|.433
|UAB
|8
|9
|.471
|17
|13
|.567
|FAU
|8
|10
|.444
|16
|15
|.516
|UTEP
|7
|10
|.412
|16
|14
|.533
|Rice
|7
|10
|.412
|15
|15
|.500
|UTSA
|7
|10
|.412
|13
|17
|.433
|Southern Miss.
|5
|12
|.294
|9
|21
|.300
|Middle Tennessee
|3
|14
|.176
|7
|23
|.233
___
Saturday’s Games
UTEP at Rice, 2 p.m.
Marshall at UTSA, 4 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Middle Tennessee, 6 p.m.
W. Kentucky at FIU, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.
Old Dominion at UAB, 8 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wright St.
|15
|3
|.833
|25
|6
|.806
|N. Kentucky
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|9
|.700
|Green Bay
|11
|7
|.611
|17
|15
|.531
|Youngstown St.
|10
|8
|.556
|18
|15
|.545
|Ill.-Chicago
|10
|8
|.556
|17
|16
|.515
|Oakland
|8
|10
|.444
|14
|19
|.424
|Milwaukee
|7
|11
|.389
|12
|19
|.387
|Cleveland St.
|7
|11
|.389
|11
|21
|.344
|Detroit
|6
|12
|.333
|8
|23
|.258
|IUPUI
|3
|15
|.167
|7
|25
|.219
___
Monday’s Games
Ill.-Chicago vs. Wright St. at Indianapolis, I.N., 7 p.m.
Green Bay vs. N. Kentucky at Indianapolis, I.N., 9:30 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|11
|2
|.846
|23
|6
|.793
|Harvard
|9
|4
|.692
|20
|8
|.714
|Princeton
|9
|4
|.692
|14
|12
|.538
|Penn
|7
|6
|.538
|15
|11
|.577
|Brown
|7
|6
|.538
|14
|12
|.538
|Dartmouth
|5
|8
|.385
|12
|16
|.429
|Cornell
|3
|10
|.231
|6
|20
|.231
|Columbia
|1
|12
|.077
|6
|23
|.207
___
Friday’s Games
Yale 72, Dartmouth 61
Brown 64, Harvard 55
Penn 78, Cornell 64
Princeton 81, Columbia 58
Saturday’s Games
Columbia at Penn, 6 p.m.
Cornell at Princeton, 6 p.m.
Brown at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
Yale at Harvard, 7 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Siena
|15
|5
|.750
|19
|10
|.655
|St. Peter’s
|14
|6
|.700
|17
|12
|.586
|Rider
|12
|8
|.600
|18
|12
|.600
|Monmouth (NJ)
|12
|8
|.600
|18
|13
|.581
|Quinnipiac
|10
|10
|.500
|15
|15
|.500
|Iona
|9
|11
|.450
|11
|16
|.407
|Niagara
|9
|11
|.450
|11
|20
|.355
|Manhattan
|8
|12
|.400
|12
|17
|.414
|Fairfield
|8
|12
|.400
|12
|19
|.387
|Canisius
|7
|13
|.350
|12
|19
|.387
|Marist
|6
|14
|.300
|7
|22
|.241
___
Friday’s Games
Canisius 67, Niagara 63
Fairfield 66, Manhattan 50
Siena 86, Monmouth (NJ) 72
St. Peter’s 68, Iona 65
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Akron
|14
|4
|.778
|24
|7
|.774
|Bowling Green
|12
|6
|.667
|21
|10
|.677
|Buffalo
|11
|7
|.611
|20
|11
|.645
|Ball St.
|11
|7
|.611
|18
|13
|.581
|N. Illinois
|11
|7
|.611
|18
|13
|.581
|Kent St.
|9
|9
|.500
|19
|12
|.613
|Ohio
|8
|10
|.444
|16
|15
|.516
|Toledo
|8
|10
|.444
|16
|15
|.516
|Cent. Michigan
|7
|11
|.389
|14
|17
|.452
|E. Michigan
|6
|12
|.333
|16
|15
|.516
|W. Michigan
|6
|12
|.333
|13
|18
|.419
|Miami (Ohio)
|5
|13
|.278
|12
|19
|.387
___
Friday’s Games
Buffalo 88, Bowling Green 84
Akron 79, Kent St. 76
Cent. Michigan 85, W. Michigan 68
Ohio 67, Miami (Ohio) 65
Toledo 79, E. Michigan 57
Ball St. 75, N. Illinois 54
Monday’s Games
Miami (Ohio) at Buffalo, TBA
Cent. Michigan at Ohio, TBA
W. Michigan at Toledo, TBA
E. Michigan at Kent St., 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|NC Central
|13
|3
|.813
|17
|13
|.567
|NC A&T
|12
|4
|.750
|16
|15
|.516
|Norfolk St.
|12
|4
|.750
|16
|15
|.516
|Bethune-Cookman
|10
|6
|.625
|16
|14
|.533
|Florida A&M
|10
|6
|.625
|12
|15
|.444
|Morgan St.
|9
|7
|.563
|15
|16
|.484
|Coppin St.
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|20
|.355
|SC State
|6
|10
|.375
|11
|17
|.393
|Delaware St.
|4
|12
|.250
|5
|25
|.167
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|4
|12
|.250
|5
|26
|.161
|Howard
|1
|15
|.063
|3
|28
|.097
___
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Iowa
|14
|4
|.778
|25
|6
|.806
|Loyola of Chicago
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|11
|.656
|Bradley
|11
|7
|.611
|21
|11
|.656
|Indiana St.
|11
|7
|.611
|18
|12
|.600
|S. Illinois
|10
|8
|.556
|16
|16
|.500
|Valparaiso
|9
|9
|.500
|18
|15
|.545
|Missouri St.
|9
|9
|.500
|16
|16
|.500
|Drake
|8
|10
|.444
|20
|13
|.606
|Illinois St.
|5
|13
|.278
|10
|21
|.323
|Evansville
|0
|18
|.000
|9
|23
|.281
___
Friday’s Games
Drake 77, N. Iowa 56
Bradley 64, S. Illinois 59
Valparaiso 74, Loyola of Chicago 73, OT
Missouri St. 78, Indiana St. 51
Saturday’s Games
Drake vs. Bradley at St. Louis, M.O., 3:30 p.m.
Valparaiso vs. Missouri St. at St. Louis, M.O., 6 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|17
|1
|.944
|30
|1
|.968
|Utah St.
|12
|6
|.667
|25
|8
|.758
|Nevada
|12
|6
|.667
|19
|12
|.613
|UNLV
|12
|6
|.667
|17
|15
|.531
|Boise St.
|11
|7
|.611
|20
|12
|.625
|Colorado St.
|11
|7
|.611
|20
|12
|.625
|New Mexico
|7
|11
|.389
|19
|14
|.576
|Fresno St.
|7
|11
|.389
|11
|19
|.367
|Air Force
|5
|13
|.278
|12
|20
|.375
|San Jose St.
|3
|15
|.167
|7
|24
|.226
|Wyoming
|2
|16
|.111
|9
|24
|.273
___
Friday’s Games
San Diego St. 81, Boise St. 68
Utah St. 89, Wyoming 82
Saturday’s Games
Utah St. vs. San Diego St. at Paradise, N.V., 5:30 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|9
|.700
|Robert Morris
|13
|5
|.722
|18
|14
|.563
|Sacred Heart
|12
|6
|.667
|20
|12
|.625
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|9
|9
|.500
|11
|19
|.367
|Bryant
|7
|11
|.389
|15
|17
|.469
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|7
|11
|.389
|13
|18
|.419
|Mount St. Mary’s
|7
|11
|.389
|11
|21
|.344
|Wagner
|5
|13
|.278
|8
|21
|.276
|CCSU
|3
|15
|.167
|4
|27
|.129
___
Saturday’s Games
Sacred Heart at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon
LIU at Robert Morris, 2:30 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Belmont
|15
|3
|.833
|25
|7
|.781
|Murray St.
|15
|3
|.833
|23
|8
|.742
|Austin Peay
|14
|4
|.778
|21
|12
|.636
|E. Kentucky
|12
|6
|.667
|16
|17
|.485
|Tennessee St.
|9
|9
|.500
|18
|15
|.545
|E. Illinois
|9
|9
|.500
|17
|15
|.531
|Jacksonville St.
|8
|10
|.444
|13
|19
|.406
|Morehead St.
|7
|11
|.389
|13
|19
|.406
|Tennessee Tech
|6
|12
|.333
|9
|22
|.290
|UT Martin
|5
|13
|.278
|9
|20
|.310
|SIU-Edwardsville
|5
|13
|.278
|8
|23
|.258
|SE Missouri
|3
|15
|.167
|7
|24
|.226
___
Friday’s Games
Belmont 60, E. Kentucky 50
Murray St. 73, Austin Peay 61
Saturday’s Games
Murray St. vs. Belmont at Evansville, I.N., 8 p.m.
