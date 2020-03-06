Listen Live Sports

BKC Glance

March 6, 2020 10:06 am
 
3 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Hofstra 14 4 .778 23 8 .742
William & Mary 13 5 .722 21 10 .677
Towson 12 6 .667 19 12 .613
Delaware 11 7 .611 21 10 .677
Coll. of Charleston 11 7 .611 17 13 .567
Northeastern 9 9 .500 15 15 .500
Elon 7 11 .389 11 20 .355
Drexel 6 12 .333 13 18 .419
UNC-Wilmington 5 13 .278 10 21 .323
James Madison 2 16 .111 9 20 .310

___

Saturday’s Games

UNC-Wilmington vs. Drexel at Washington, D.C., 4 p.m.

James Madison vs. Elon at Washington, D.C., 6:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Colonial Athletic – First Round – Game 1 (win) vs. Hofstra at Washington, D.C., Noon

Delaware vs. Coll. of Charleston at Washington, D.C., 2:30 p.m.

Colonial Athletic – First Round – Game 2 (win) vs. William & Mary at Washington, D.C., 6 p.m.

Northeastern vs. Towson at Washington, D.C., 8:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
North Texas 14 4 .778 20 11 .645
Louisiana Tech 12 5 .706 21 8 .724
W. Kentucky 12 5 .706 19 10 .655
Charlotte 10 7 .588 16 12 .571
FIU 9 8 .529 18 12 .600
Marshall 9 8 .529 15 15 .500
Old Dominion 9 8 .529 13 17 .433
UAB 8 9 .471 17 13 .567
FAU 8 10 .444 16 15 .516
UTEP 7 10 .412 16 14 .533
Rice 7 10 .412 15 15 .500
UTSA 7 10 .412 13 17 .433
Southern Miss. 5 12 .294 9 21 .300
Middle Tennessee 3 14 .176 7 23 .233

___

Saturday’s Games

UTEP at Rice, 2 p.m.

Marshall at UTSA, 4 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Middle Tennessee, 6 p.m.

W. Kentucky at FIU, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at UAB, 8 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wright St. 15 3 .833 25 6 .806
N. Kentucky 13 5 .722 21 9 .700
Green Bay 11 7 .611 17 15 .531
Youngstown St. 10 8 .556 18 15 .545
Ill.-Chicago 10 8 .556 17 16 .515
Oakland 8 10 .444 14 19 .424
Milwaukee 7 11 .389 12 19 .387
Cleveland St. 7 11 .389 11 21 .344
Detroit 6 12 .333 8 23 .258
IUPUI 3 15 .167 7 25 .219

___

Monday’s Games

Ill.-Chicago vs. Wright St. at Indianapolis, I.N., 7 p.m.

Green Bay vs. N. Kentucky at Indianapolis, I.N., 9:30 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Yale 11 2 .846 23 6 .793
Harvard 9 4 .692 20 8 .714
Princeton 9 4 .692 14 12 .538
Penn 7 6 .538 15 11 .577
Brown 7 6 .538 14 12 .538
Dartmouth 5 8 .385 12 16 .429
Cornell 3 10 .231 6 20 .231
Columbia 1 12 .077 6 23 .207

___

Friday’s Games

Yale 72, Dartmouth 61

Brown 64, Harvard 55

Penn 78, Cornell 64

Princeton 81, Columbia 58

Saturday’s Games

Columbia at Penn, 6 p.m.

Cornell at Princeton, 6 p.m.

Brown at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Yale at Harvard, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Siena 15 5 .750 19 10 .655
St. Peter’s 14 6 .700 17 12 .586
Rider 12 8 .600 18 12 .600
Monmouth (NJ) 12 8 .600 18 13 .581
Quinnipiac 10 10 .500 15 15 .500
Iona 9 11 .450 11 16 .407
Niagara 9 11 .450 11 20 .355
Manhattan 8 12 .400 12 17 .414
Fairfield 8 12 .400 12 19 .387
Canisius 7 13 .350 12 19 .387
Marist 6 14 .300 7 22 .241

___

Friday’s Games

Canisius 67, Niagara 63

Fairfield 66, Manhattan 50

Siena 86, Monmouth (NJ) 72

St. Peter’s 68, Iona 65

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Akron 14 4 .778 24 7 .774
Bowling Green 12 6 .667 21 10 .677
Buffalo 11 7 .611 20 11 .645
Ball St. 11 7 .611 18 13 .581
N. Illinois 11 7 .611 18 13 .581
Kent St. 9 9 .500 19 12 .613
Ohio 8 10 .444 16 15 .516
Toledo 8 10 .444 16 15 .516
Cent. Michigan 7 11 .389 14 17 .452
E. Michigan 6 12 .333 16 15 .516
W. Michigan 6 12 .333 13 18 .419
Miami (Ohio) 5 13 .278 12 19 .387

___

Friday’s Games

Buffalo 88, Bowling Green 84

Akron 79, Kent St. 76

Cent. Michigan 85, W. Michigan 68

Ohio 67, Miami (Ohio) 65

Toledo 79, E. Michigan 57

Ball St. 75, N. Illinois 54

Monday’s Games

Miami (Ohio) at Buffalo, TBA

Cent. Michigan at Ohio, TBA

W. Michigan at Toledo, TBA

E. Michigan at Kent St., 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
NC Central 13 3 .813 17 13 .567
NC A&T 12 4 .750 16 15 .516
Norfolk St. 12 4 .750 16 15 .516
Bethune-Cookman 10 6 .625 16 14 .533
Florida A&M 10 6 .625 12 15 .444
Morgan St. 9 7 .563 15 16 .484
Coppin St. 7 9 .438 11 20 .355
SC State 6 10 .375 11 17 .393
Delaware St. 4 12 .250 5 25 .167
Md.-Eastern Shore 4 12 .250 5 26 .161
Howard 1 15 .063 3 28 .097

___

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
N. Iowa 14 4 .778 25 6 .806
Loyola of Chicago 13 5 .722 21 11 .656
Bradley 11 7 .611 21 11 .656
Indiana St. 11 7 .611 18 12 .600
S. Illinois 10 8 .556 16 16 .500
Valparaiso 9 9 .500 18 15 .545
Missouri St. 9 9 .500 16 16 .500
Drake 8 10 .444 20 13 .606
Illinois St. 5 13 .278 10 21 .323
Evansville 0 18 .000 9 23 .281

___

Friday’s Games

Drake 77, N. Iowa 56

Bradley 64, S. Illinois 59

Valparaiso 74, Loyola of Chicago 73, OT

Missouri St. 78, Indiana St. 51

Saturday’s Games

Drake vs. Bradley at St. Louis, M.O., 3:30 p.m.

Valparaiso vs. Missouri St. at St. Louis, M.O., 6 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Diego St. 17 1 .944 30 1 .968
Utah St. 12 6 .667 25 8 .758
Nevada 12 6 .667 19 12 .613
UNLV 12 6 .667 17 15 .531
Boise St. 11 7 .611 20 12 .625
Colorado St. 11 7 .611 20 12 .625
New Mexico 7 11 .389 19 14 .576
Fresno St. 7 11 .389 11 19 .367
Air Force 5 13 .278 12 20 .375
San Jose St. 3 15 .167 7 24 .226
Wyoming 2 16 .111 9 24 .273

___

Friday’s Games

San Diego St. 81, Boise St. 68

Utah St. 89, Wyoming 82

Saturday’s Games

Utah St. vs. San Diego St. at Paradise, N.V., 5:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
St. Francis (Pa.) 13 5 .722 21 9 .700
Robert Morris 13 5 .722 18 14 .563
Sacred Heart 12 6 .667 20 12 .625
Fairleigh Dickinson 9 9 .500 11 19 .367
Bryant 7 11 .389 15 17 .469
St. Francis Brooklyn 7 11 .389 13 18 .419
Mount St. Mary’s 7 11 .389 11 21 .344
Wagner 5 13 .278 8 21 .276
CCSU 3 15 .167 4 27 .129

___

Saturday’s Games

Sacred Heart at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon

LIU at Robert Morris, 2:30 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Belmont 15 3 .833 25 7 .781
Murray St. 15 3 .833 23 8 .742
Austin Peay 14 4 .778 21 12 .636
E. Kentucky 12 6 .667 16 17 .485
Tennessee St. 9 9 .500 18 15 .545
E. Illinois 9 9 .500 17 15 .531
Jacksonville St. 8 10 .444 13 19 .406
Morehead St. 7 11 .389 13 19 .406
Tennessee Tech 6 12 .333 9 22 .290
UT Martin 5 13 .278 9 20 .310
SIU-Edwardsville 5 13 .278 8 23 .258
SE Missouri 3 15 .167 7 24 .226

___

Friday’s Games

Belmont 60, E. Kentucky 50

Murray St. 73, Austin Peay 61

Saturday’s Games

Murray St. vs. Belmont at Evansville, I.N., 8 p.m.

