COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Hofstra 14 4 .778 23 8 .742 William & Mary 13 5 .722 21 10 .677 Towson 12 6 .667 19 12 .613 Delaware 11 7 .611 21 10 .677 Coll. of Charleston 11 7 .611 17 13 .567 Northeastern 9 9 .500 15 15 .500 Elon 7 11 .389 11 20 .355 Drexel 6 12 .333 13 18 .419 UNC-Wilmington 5 13 .278 10 21 .323 James Madison 2 16 .111 9 20 .310

___

Saturday’s Games

UNC-Wilmington vs. Drexel at Washington, D.C., 4 p.m.

James Madison vs. Elon at Washington, D.C., 6:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Colonial Athletic – First Round – Game 1 (win) vs. Hofstra at Washington, D.C., Noon

Delaware vs. Coll. of Charleston at Washington, D.C., 2:30 p.m.

Colonial Athletic – First Round – Game 2 (win) vs. William & Mary at Washington, D.C., 6 p.m.

Northeastern vs. Towson at Washington, D.C., 8:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct North Texas 14 4 .778 20 11 .645 Louisiana Tech 12 5 .706 21 8 .724 W. Kentucky 12 5 .706 19 10 .655 Charlotte 10 7 .588 16 12 .571 FIU 9 8 .529 18 12 .600 Marshall 9 8 .529 15 15 .500 Old Dominion 9 8 .529 13 17 .433 UAB 8 9 .471 17 13 .567 FAU 8 10 .444 16 15 .516 UTEP 7 10 .412 16 14 .533 Rice 7 10 .412 15 15 .500 UTSA 7 10 .412 13 17 .433 Southern Miss. 5 12 .294 9 21 .300 Middle Tennessee 3 14 .176 7 23 .233

___

Saturday’s Games

UTEP at Rice, 2 p.m.

Marshall at UTSA, 4 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Middle Tennessee, 6 p.m.

W. Kentucky at FIU, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at UAB, 8 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Wright St. 15 3 .833 25 6 .806 N. Kentucky 13 5 .722 21 9 .700 Green Bay 11 7 .611 17 15 .531 Youngstown St. 10 8 .556 18 15 .545 Ill.-Chicago 10 8 .556 17 16 .515 Oakland 8 10 .444 14 19 .424 Milwaukee 7 11 .389 12 19 .387 Cleveland St. 7 11 .389 11 21 .344 Detroit 6 12 .333 8 23 .258 IUPUI 3 15 .167 7 25 .219

___

Monday’s Games

Ill.-Chicago vs. Wright St. at Indianapolis, I.N., 7 p.m.

Green Bay vs. N. Kentucky at Indianapolis, I.N., 9:30 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Yale 11 2 .846 23 6 .793 Harvard 9 4 .692 20 8 .714 Princeton 9 4 .692 14 12 .538 Penn 7 6 .538 15 11 .577 Brown 7 6 .538 14 12 .538 Dartmouth 5 8 .385 12 16 .429 Cornell 3 10 .231 6 20 .231 Columbia 1 12 .077 6 23 .207

___

Friday’s Games

Yale 72, Dartmouth 61

Brown 64, Harvard 55

Penn 78, Cornell 64

Princeton 81, Columbia 58

Saturday’s Games

Columbia at Penn, 6 p.m.

Cornell at Princeton, 6 p.m.

Brown at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Yale at Harvard, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Siena 15 5 .750 19 10 .655 St. Peter’s 14 6 .700 17 12 .586 Rider 12 8 .600 18 12 .600 Monmouth (NJ) 12 8 .600 18 13 .581 Quinnipiac 10 10 .500 15 15 .500 Iona 9 11 .450 11 16 .407 Niagara 9 11 .450 11 20 .355 Manhattan 8 12 .400 12 17 .414 Fairfield 8 12 .400 12 19 .387 Canisius 7 13 .350 12 19 .387 Marist 6 14 .300 7 22 .241

___

Friday’s Games

Canisius 67, Niagara 63

Fairfield 66, Manhattan 50

Siena 86, Monmouth (NJ) 72

St. Peter’s 68, Iona 65

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Akron 14 4 .778 24 7 .774 Bowling Green 12 6 .667 21 10 .677 Buffalo 11 7 .611 20 11 .645 Ball St. 11 7 .611 18 13 .581 N. Illinois 11 7 .611 18 13 .581 Kent St. 9 9 .500 19 12 .613 Ohio 8 10 .444 16 15 .516 Toledo 8 10 .444 16 15 .516 Cent. Michigan 7 11 .389 14 17 .452 E. Michigan 6 12 .333 16 15 .516 W. Michigan 6 12 .333 13 18 .419 Miami (Ohio) 5 13 .278 12 19 .387

___

Friday’s Games

Buffalo 88, Bowling Green 84

Akron 79, Kent St. 76

Cent. Michigan 85, W. Michigan 68

Ohio 67, Miami (Ohio) 65

Toledo 79, E. Michigan 57

Ball St. 75, N. Illinois 54

Monday’s Games

Miami (Ohio) at Buffalo, TBA

Cent. Michigan at Ohio, TBA

W. Michigan at Toledo, TBA

E. Michigan at Kent St., 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct NC Central 13 3 .813 17 13 .567 NC A&T 12 4 .750 16 15 .516 Norfolk St. 12 4 .750 16 15 .516 Bethune-Cookman 10 6 .625 16 14 .533 Florida A&M 10 6 .625 12 15 .444 Morgan St. 9 7 .563 15 16 .484 Coppin St. 7 9 .438 11 20 .355 SC State 6 10 .375 11 17 .393 Delaware St. 4 12 .250 5 25 .167 Md.-Eastern Shore 4 12 .250 5 26 .161 Howard 1 15 .063 3 28 .097

___

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct N. Iowa 14 4 .778 25 6 .806 Loyola of Chicago 13 5 .722 21 11 .656 Bradley 11 7 .611 21 11 .656 Indiana St. 11 7 .611 18 12 .600 S. Illinois 10 8 .556 16 16 .500 Valparaiso 9 9 .500 18 15 .545 Missouri St. 9 9 .500 16 16 .500 Drake 8 10 .444 20 13 .606 Illinois St. 5 13 .278 10 21 .323 Evansville 0 18 .000 9 23 .281

___

Friday’s Games

Drake 77, N. Iowa 56

Bradley 64, S. Illinois 59

Valparaiso 74, Loyola of Chicago 73, OT

Missouri St. 78, Indiana St. 51

Saturday’s Games

Drake vs. Bradley at St. Louis, M.O., 3:30 p.m.

Valparaiso vs. Missouri St. at St. Louis, M.O., 6 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct San Diego St. 17 1 .944 30 1 .968 Utah St. 12 6 .667 25 8 .758 Nevada 12 6 .667 19 12 .613 UNLV 12 6 .667 17 15 .531 Boise St. 11 7 .611 20 12 .625 Colorado St. 11 7 .611 20 12 .625 New Mexico 7 11 .389 19 14 .576 Fresno St. 7 11 .389 11 19 .367 Air Force 5 13 .278 12 20 .375 San Jose St. 3 15 .167 7 24 .226 Wyoming 2 16 .111 9 24 .273

___

Friday’s Games

San Diego St. 81, Boise St. 68

Utah St. 89, Wyoming 82

Saturday’s Games

Utah St. vs. San Diego St. at Paradise, N.V., 5:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct St. Francis (Pa.) 13 5 .722 21 9 .700 Robert Morris 13 5 .722 18 14 .563 Sacred Heart 12 6 .667 20 12 .625 Fairleigh Dickinson 9 9 .500 11 19 .367 Bryant 7 11 .389 15 17 .469 St. Francis Brooklyn 7 11 .389 13 18 .419 Mount St. Mary’s 7 11 .389 11 21 .344 Wagner 5 13 .278 8 21 .276 CCSU 3 15 .167 4 27 .129

___

Saturday’s Games

Sacred Heart at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon

LIU at Robert Morris, 2:30 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Belmont 15 3 .833 25 7 .781 Murray St. 15 3 .833 23 8 .742 Austin Peay 14 4 .778 21 12 .636 E. Kentucky 12 6 .667 16 17 .485 Tennessee St. 9 9 .500 18 15 .545 E. Illinois 9 9 .500 17 15 .531 Jacksonville St. 8 10 .444 13 19 .406 Morehead St. 7 11 .389 13 19 .406 Tennessee Tech 6 12 .333 9 22 .290 UT Martin 5 13 .278 9 20 .310 SIU-Edwardsville 5 13 .278 8 23 .258 SE Missouri 3 15 .167 7 24 .226

___

Friday’s Games

Belmont 60, E. Kentucky 50

Murray St. 73, Austin Peay 61

Saturday’s Games

Murray St. vs. Belmont at Evansville, I.N., 8 p.m.

