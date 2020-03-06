All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|14
|2
|.875
|24
|7
|.774
|Stony Brook
|10
|6
|.625
|19
|12
|.613
|Hartford
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|15
|.516
|New Hampshire
|8
|8
|.500
|15
|14
|.517
|UMBC
|8
|8
|.500
|15
|16
|.484
|Albany (NY)
|7
|9
|.438
|14
|17
|.452
|Mass.-Lowell
|7
|9
|.438
|13
|18
|.419
|Maine
|5
|11
|.313
|9
|21
|.300
|Binghamton
|4
|12
|.250
|10
|19
|.345
___
Saturday’s Games
New Hampshire at UMBC, 1 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Hartford, 5 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.
Maine at Vermont, 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Tulsa
|13
|4
|.765
|21
|9
|.700
|Houston
|12
|5
|.706
|22
|8
|.733
|Cincinnati
|12
|5
|.706
|19
|10
|.655
|Wichita St.
|10
|7
|.588
|22
|8
|.733
|Memphis
|10
|7
|.588
|21
|9
|.700
|SMU
|9
|8
|.529
|19
|10
|.655
|UConn
|9
|8
|.529
|18
|12
|.600
|UCF
|6
|11
|.353
|15
|14
|.517
|Temple
|6
|11
|.353
|14
|16
|.467
|South Florida
|6
|11
|.353
|13
|17
|.433
|East Carolina
|5
|12
|.294
|11
|19
|.367
|Tulane
|4
|13
|.235
|12
|17
|.414
___
Saturday’s Games
SMU at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Temple at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Memphis at Houston, Noon
East Carolina at UCF, 2 p.m.
UConn at Tulane, 4 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita St., 4 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Dayton
|17
|0
|1.000
|28
|2
|.933
|Richmond
|14
|4
|.778
|24
|7
|.774
|Rhode Island
|12
|5
|.706
|20
|9
|.690
|Saint Louis
|11
|6
|.647
|22
|8
|.733
|St. Bonaventure
|11
|6
|.647
|19
|11
|.633
|Duquesne
|11
|7
|.611
|21
|9
|.700
|Davidson
|10
|8
|.556
|16
|14
|.533
|UMass
|8
|9
|.471
|14
|16
|.467
|VCU
|8
|10
|.444
|18
|13
|.581
|George Washington
|6
|11
|.353
|12
|18
|.400
|La Salle
|5
|12
|.294
|14
|15
|.483
|George Mason
|4
|13
|.235
|15
|15
|.500
|Fordham
|2
|15
|.118
|8
|21
|.276
|Saint Joseph’s
|2
|15
|.118
|6
|24
|.200
___
Friday’s Games
Richmond 73, Duquesne 62
Davidson 75, VCU 65
Saturday’s Games
George Mason at Fordham, 2 p.m.
La Salle at Saint Joseph’s, 2 p.m.
George Washington at Dayton, 7 p.m.
Rhode Island at UMass, 7 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida St.
|15
|4
|.789
|25
|5
|.833
|Louisville
|15
|4
|.789
|24
|6
|.800
|Duke
|14
|5
|.737
|24
|6
|.800
|Virginia
|14
|5
|.737
|22
|7
|.759
|Georgia Tech
|11
|9
|.550
|17
|14
|.548
|Syracuse
|10
|9
|.526
|17
|13
|.567
|NC State
|10
|10
|.500
|19
|12
|.613
|Notre Dame
|9
|10
|.474
|18
|12
|.600
|Clemson
|9
|11
|.450
|15
|15
|.500
|Virginia Tech
|7
|12
|.368
|16
|14
|.533
|Boston College
|7
|12
|.368
|13
|17
|.433
|Miami
|6
|13
|.316
|14
|15
|.483
|North Carolina
|6
|13
|.316
|13
|17
|.433
|Pittsburgh
|6
|14
|.300
|15
|16
|.484
|Wake Forest
|6
|14
|.300
|13
|17
|.433
___
Friday’s Games
Georgia Tech 65, Clemson 62
NC State 84, Wake Forest 64
Saturday’s Games
Virginia Tech at Notre Dame, 2 p.m.
Syracuse at Miami, 4 p.m.
Louisville at Virginia, 4 p.m.
Boston College at Florida St., 4:30 p.m.
North Carolina at Duke, 6 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|13
|3
|.813
|29
|4
|.879
|North Florida
|13
|3
|.813
|21
|12
|.636
|Lipscomb
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|15
|.516
|Stetson
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|17
|.485
|North Alabama
|8
|8
|.500
|13
|17
|.433
|Jacksonville
|7
|9
|.438
|14
|18
|.438
|Florida Gulf Coast
|7
|9
|.438
|10
|22
|.313
|NJIT
|6
|10
|.375
|9
|21
|.300
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|16
|.000
|1
|28
|.034
___
Sunday’s Games
Lipscomb at Liberty, 3 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|16
|1
|.941
|27
|3
|.900
|Baylor
|15
|2
|.882
|26
|3
|.897
|Texas
|9
|8
|.529
|19
|11
|.633
|Texas Tech
|9
|8
|.529
|18
|12
|.600
|West Virginia
|8
|9
|.471
|20
|10
|.667
|Oklahoma
|8
|9
|.471
|18
|12
|.600
|TCU
|7
|10
|.412
|16
|14
|.533
|Oklahoma St.
|6
|11
|.353
|16
|14
|.533
|Iowa St.
|5
|12
|.294
|12
|18
|.400
|Kansas St.
|2
|15
|.118
|9
|21
|.300
___
Saturday’s Games
Baylor at West Virginia, 1 p.m.
Kansas at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.
Iowa St. at Kansas St., 4 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Texas, 4 p.m.
Oklahoma at TCU, 6 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Seton Hall
|13
|4
|.765
|21
|8
|.724
|Creighton
|12
|5
|.706
|23
|7
|.767
|Villanova
|12
|5
|.706
|23
|7
|.767
|Providence
|11
|6
|.647
|18
|12
|.600
|Butler
|9
|8
|.529
|21
|9
|.700
|Xavier
|8
|9
|.471
|19
|11
|.633
|Marquette
|8
|9
|.471
|18
|11
|.621
|Georgetown
|5
|12
|.294
|15
|15
|.500
|St. John’s
|4
|13
|.235
|15
|15
|.500
|DePaul
|3
|14
|.176
|15
|15
|.500
___
Saturday’s Games
Villanova at Georgetown, Noon
Marquette at St. John’s, Noon
Seton Hall at Creighton, 2:30 p.m.
DePaul at Providence, 6:30 p.m.
Butler at Xavier, 8:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Washington
|15
|4
|.789
|22
|8
|.733
|N. Colorado
|14
|5
|.737
|21
|9
|.700
|Montana
|14
|5
|.737
|18
|12
|.600
|Portland St.
|11
|8
|.579
|17
|14
|.548
|Montana St.
|10
|9
|.526
|16
|14
|.533
|N. Arizona
|10
|10
|.500
|16
|13
|.552
|Sacramento St.
|8
|11
|.421
|15
|13
|.536
|S. Utah
|8
|11
|.421
|15
|15
|.500
|Weber St.
|8
|11
|.421
|12
|18
|.400
|Idaho St.
|4
|15
|.211
|7
|21
|.250
|Idaho
|3
|16
|.158
|7
|23
|.233
___
Saturday’s Games
Idaho St. at Idaho, 5 p.m.
Weber St. at E. Washington, 5:05 p.m.
N. Colorado at Montana St., 6 p.m.
S. Utah at Montana, 9 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|15
|3
|.833
|23
|10
|.697
|Radford
|15
|3
|.833
|21
|11
|.656
|Gardner-Webb
|11
|7
|.611
|16
|16
|.500
|Longwood
|9
|9
|.500
|14
|18
|.438
|UNC-Asheville
|8
|10
|.444
|15
|16
|.484
|Hampton
|8
|10
|.444
|15
|18
|.455
|Charleston Southern
|7
|11
|.389
|14
|18
|.438
|SC-Upstate
|7
|11
|.389
|13
|20
|.394
|Presbyterian
|7
|11
|.389
|10
|22
|.313
|Campbell
|6
|12
|.333
|15
|16
|.484
|High Point
|6
|12
|.333
|9
|23
|.281
___
Friday’s Games
Winthrop 78, Gardner-Webb 66
Hampton 86, Radford 78
Sunday’s Games
Hampton at Winthrop, 1 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Maryland
|13
|6
|.684
|23
|7
|.767
|Michigan St.
|13
|6
|.684
|21
|9
|.700
|Wisconsin
|13
|6
|.684
|20
|10
|.667
|Illinois
|12
|7
|.632
|20
|10
|.667
|Ohio St.
|11
|8
|.579
|21
|9
|.700
|Penn St.
|11
|8
|.579
|21
|9
|.700
|Iowa
|11
|8
|.579
|20
|10
|.667
|Michigan
|10
|9
|.526
|19
|11
|.633
|Rutgers
|10
|9
|.526
|19
|11
|.633
|Indiana
|9
|10
|.474
|19
|11
|.633
|Purdue
|9
|10
|.474
|16
|14
|.533
|Minnesota
|7
|12
|.368
|13
|16
|.448
|Northwestern
|2
|17
|.105
|7
|22
|.241
|Nebraska
|2
|17
|.105
|7
|23
|.233
___
Saturday’s Games
Wisconsin at Indiana, Noon
Rutgers at Purdue, 2 p.m.
Penn St. at Northwestern, 4 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Michigan at Maryland, Noon
Nebraska at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Ohio St. at Michigan St., 4:30 p.m.
Iowa at Illinois, 7 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Irvine
|13
|3
|.813
|21
|11
|.656
|UC Santa Barbara
|9
|6
|.600
|20
|10
|.667
|CS Northridge
|9
|6
|.600
|14
|17
|.452
|Hawaii
|8
|7
|.533
|17
|12
|.586
|UC Davis
|8
|7
|.533
|14
|17
|.452
|UC Riverside
|6
|9
|.400
|16
|15
|.516
|Long Beach St.
|6
|9
|.400
|11
|20
|.355
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|5
|10
|.333
|10
|20
|.333
|Cal Poly
|4
|11
|.267
|7
|22
|.241
___
Saturday’s Games
Hawaii at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
UC Davis at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.
Cal Poly at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
Long Beach St. at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10:30 p.m.
