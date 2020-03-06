Listen Live Sports

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Vermont 14 2 .875 24 7 .774
Stony Brook 10 6 .625 19 12 .613
Hartford 9 7 .563 16 15 .516
New Hampshire 8 8 .500 15 14 .517
UMBC 8 8 .500 15 16 .484
Albany (NY) 7 9 .438 14 17 .452
Mass.-Lowell 7 9 .438 13 18 .419
Maine 5 11 .313 9 21 .300
Binghamton 4 12 .250 10 19 .345

___

Saturday’s Games

New Hampshire at UMBC, 1 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Hartford, 5 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

Maine at Vermont, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Tulsa 13 4 .765 21 9 .700
Houston 12 5 .706 22 8 .733
Cincinnati 12 5 .706 19 10 .655
Wichita St. 10 7 .588 22 8 .733
Memphis 10 7 .588 21 9 .700
SMU 9 8 .529 19 10 .655
UConn 9 8 .529 18 12 .600
UCF 6 11 .353 15 14 .517
Temple 6 11 .353 14 16 .467
South Florida 6 11 .353 13 17 .433
East Carolina 5 12 .294 11 19 .367
Tulane 4 13 .235 12 17 .414

___

Saturday’s Games

SMU at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Temple at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Memphis at Houston, Noon

East Carolina at UCF, 2 p.m.

UConn at Tulane, 4 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita St., 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Dayton 17 0 1.000 28 2 .933
Richmond 14 4 .778 24 7 .774
Rhode Island 12 5 .706 20 9 .690
Saint Louis 11 6 .647 22 8 .733
St. Bonaventure 11 6 .647 19 11 .633
Duquesne 11 7 .611 21 9 .700
Davidson 10 8 .556 16 14 .533
UMass 8 9 .471 14 16 .467
VCU 8 10 .444 18 13 .581
George Washington 6 11 .353 12 18 .400
La Salle 5 12 .294 14 15 .483
George Mason 4 13 .235 15 15 .500
Fordham 2 15 .118 8 21 .276
Saint Joseph’s 2 15 .118 6 24 .200

___

Friday’s Games

Richmond 73, Duquesne 62

Davidson 75, VCU 65

Saturday’s Games

George Mason at Fordham, 2 p.m.

La Salle at Saint Joseph’s, 2 p.m.

George Washington at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Rhode Island at UMass, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Florida St. 15 4 .789 25 5 .833
Louisville 15 4 .789 24 6 .800
Duke 14 5 .737 24 6 .800
Virginia 14 5 .737 22 7 .759
Georgia Tech 11 9 .550 17 14 .548
Syracuse 10 9 .526 17 13 .567
NC State 10 10 .500 19 12 .613
Notre Dame 9 10 .474 18 12 .600
Clemson 9 11 .450 15 15 .500
Virginia Tech 7 12 .368 16 14 .533
Boston College 7 12 .368 13 17 .433
Miami 6 13 .316 14 15 .483
North Carolina 6 13 .316 13 17 .433
Pittsburgh 6 14 .300 15 16 .484
Wake Forest 6 14 .300 13 17 .433

___

Friday’s Games

Georgia Tech 65, Clemson 62

NC State 84, Wake Forest 64

Saturday’s Games

Virginia Tech at Notre Dame, 2 p.m.

Syracuse at Miami, 4 p.m.

Louisville at Virginia, 4 p.m.

Boston College at Florida St., 4:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Duke, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Liberty 13 3 .813 29 4 .879
North Florida 13 3 .813 21 12 .636
Lipscomb 9 7 .563 16 15 .516
Stetson 9 7 .563 16 17 .485
North Alabama 8 8 .500 13 17 .433
Jacksonville 7 9 .438 14 18 .438
Florida Gulf Coast 7 9 .438 10 22 .313
NJIT 6 10 .375 9 21 .300
Kennesaw St. 0 16 .000 1 28 .034

___

Sunday’s Games

Lipscomb at Liberty, 3 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Kansas 16 1 .941 27 3 .900
Baylor 15 2 .882 26 3 .897
Texas 9 8 .529 19 11 .633
Texas Tech 9 8 .529 18 12 .600
West Virginia 8 9 .471 20 10 .667
Oklahoma 8 9 .471 18 12 .600
TCU 7 10 .412 16 14 .533
Oklahoma St. 6 11 .353 16 14 .533
Iowa St. 5 12 .294 12 18 .400
Kansas St. 2 15 .118 9 21 .300

___

Saturday’s Games

Baylor at West Virginia, 1 p.m.

Kansas at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.

Iowa St. at Kansas St., 4 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Texas, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma at TCU, 6 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Seton Hall 13 4 .765 21 8 .724
Creighton 12 5 .706 23 7 .767
Villanova 12 5 .706 23 7 .767
Providence 11 6 .647 18 12 .600
Butler 9 8 .529 21 9 .700
Xavier 8 9 .471 19 11 .633
Marquette 8 9 .471 18 11 .621
Georgetown 5 12 .294 15 15 .500
St. John’s 4 13 .235 15 15 .500
DePaul 3 14 .176 15 15 .500

___

Saturday’s Games

Villanova at Georgetown, Noon

Marquette at St. John’s, Noon

Seton Hall at Creighton, 2:30 p.m.

DePaul at Providence, 6:30 p.m.

Butler at Xavier, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
E. Washington 15 4 .789 22 8 .733
N. Colorado 14 5 .737 21 9 .700
Montana 14 5 .737 18 12 .600
Portland St. 11 8 .579 17 14 .548
Montana St. 10 9 .526 16 14 .533
N. Arizona 10 10 .500 16 13 .552
Sacramento St. 8 11 .421 15 13 .536
S. Utah 8 11 .421 15 15 .500
Weber St. 8 11 .421 12 18 .400
Idaho St. 4 15 .211 7 21 .250
Idaho 3 16 .158 7 23 .233

___

Saturday’s Games

Idaho St. at Idaho, 5 p.m.

Weber St. at E. Washington, 5:05 p.m.

N. Colorado at Montana St., 6 p.m.

S. Utah at Montana, 9 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 15 3 .833 23 10 .697
Radford 15 3 .833 21 11 .656
Gardner-Webb 11 7 .611 16 16 .500
Longwood 9 9 .500 14 18 .438
UNC-Asheville 8 10 .444 15 16 .484
Hampton 8 10 .444 15 18 .455
Charleston Southern 7 11 .389 14 18 .438
SC-Upstate 7 11 .389 13 20 .394
Presbyterian 7 11 .389 10 22 .313
Campbell 6 12 .333 15 16 .484
High Point 6 12 .333 9 23 .281

___

Friday’s Games

Winthrop 78, Gardner-Webb 66

Hampton 86, Radford 78

Sunday’s Games

Hampton at Winthrop, 1 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Maryland 13 6 .684 23 7 .767
Michigan St. 13 6 .684 21 9 .700
Wisconsin 13 6 .684 20 10 .667
Illinois 12 7 .632 20 10 .667
Ohio St. 11 8 .579 21 9 .700
Penn St. 11 8 .579 21 9 .700
Iowa 11 8 .579 20 10 .667
Michigan 10 9 .526 19 11 .633
Rutgers 10 9 .526 19 11 .633
Indiana 9 10 .474 19 11 .633
Purdue 9 10 .474 16 14 .533
Minnesota 7 12 .368 13 16 .448
Northwestern 2 17 .105 7 22 .241
Nebraska 2 17 .105 7 23 .233

___

Saturday’s Games

Wisconsin at Indiana, Noon

Rutgers at Purdue, 2 p.m.

Penn St. at Northwestern, 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Michigan at Maryland, Noon

Nebraska at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Ohio St. at Michigan St., 4:30 p.m.

Iowa at Illinois, 7 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Irvine 13 3 .813 21 11 .656
UC Santa Barbara 9 6 .600 20 10 .667
CS Northridge 9 6 .600 14 17 .452
Hawaii 8 7 .533 17 12 .586
UC Davis 8 7 .533 14 17 .452
UC Riverside 6 9 .400 16 15 .516
Long Beach St. 6 9 .400 11 20 .355
Cal St.-Fullerton 5 10 .333 10 20 .333
Cal Poly 4 11 .267 7 22 .241

___

Saturday’s Games

Hawaii at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

UC Davis at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.

Cal Poly at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

Long Beach St. at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10:30 p.m.

