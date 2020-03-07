All Times EDT
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oregon
|13
|5
|.722
|24
|7
|.774
|UCLA
|12
|6
|.667
|19
|12
|.613
|Southern Cal
|11
|7
|.611
|22
|9
|.710
|Arizona St.
|11
|7
|.611
|20
|11
|.645
|Colorado
|10
|8
|.556
|21
|10
|.677
|Arizona
|10
|8
|.556
|20
|11
|.645
|Stanford
|9
|9
|.500
|20
|11
|.645
|Oregon St.
|7
|11
|.389
|17
|13
|.567
|Utah
|7
|11
|.389
|16
|14
|.533
|California
|7
|11
|.389
|13
|18
|.419
|Washington St.
|6
|12
|.333
|15
|16
|.484
|Washington
|5
|13
|.278
|15
|16
|.484
___
Saturday’s Games
Utah 74, Colorado 72, OT
Southern Cal 54, UCLA 52
Oregon St. 74, California 56
Arizona St. 83, Washington St. 74
Washington 69, Arizona 63
Oregon 80, Stanford 67
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|14
|4
|.778
|24
|8
|.750
|Boston U.
|12
|6
|.667
|19
|13
|.594
|American U.
|12
|6
|.667
|16
|14
|.533
|Lafayette
|10
|8
|.556
|19
|11
|.633
|Army
|10
|8
|.556
|15
|15
|.500
|Navy
|8
|10
|.444
|14
|16
|.467
|Bucknell
|8
|10
|.444
|14
|19
|.424
|Loyola (Md.)
|7
|11
|.389
|15
|17
|.469
|Lehigh
|7
|11
|.389
|11
|21
|.344
|Holy Cross
|2
|16
|.111
|3
|29
|.094
___
Sunday’s Games
Bucknell at Boston U., Noon
Lafayette at Colgate, 2 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kentucky
|15
|3
|.833
|25
|6
|.806
|Auburn
|12
|6
|.667
|25
|6
|.806
|LSU
|12
|6
|.667
|21
|10
|.677
|Mississippi St.
|11
|7
|.611
|20
|11
|.645
|Florida
|11
|7
|.611
|19
|12
|.613
|South Carolina
|10
|8
|.556
|18
|13
|.581
|Texas A&M
|10
|8
|.556
|16
|14
|.533
|Tennessee
|9
|9
|.500
|17
|14
|.548
|Alabama
|8
|10
|.444
|16
|15
|.516
|Arkansas
|7
|11
|.389
|19
|12
|.613
|Missouri
|7
|11
|.389
|15
|16
|.484
|Mississippi
|6
|12
|.333
|15
|16
|.484
|Georgia
|5
|13
|.278
|15
|16
|.484
|Vanderbilt
|3
|15
|.167
|11
|20
|.355
___
Saturday’s Games
Auburn 85, Tennessee 63
Vanderbilt 83, South Carolina 74
Kentucky 71, Florida 70
LSU 94, Georgia 64
Missouri 69, Alabama 50
Texas A&M 77, Arkansas 69
Mississippi St. 69, Mississippi 44
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|ETSU
|16
|2
|.889
|28
|4
|.875
|Furman
|15
|3
|.833
|25
|7
|.781
|UNC-Greensboro
|13
|5
|.722
|23
|9
|.719
|Mercer
|11
|7
|.611
|17
|15
|.531
|W. Carolina
|10
|8
|.556
|19
|11
|.633
|Chattanooga
|10
|8
|.556
|20
|12
|.625
|Wofford
|8
|10
|.444
|18
|15
|.545
|Samford
|4
|14
|.222
|10
|23
|.303
|VMI
|3
|15
|.167
|9
|24
|.273
|The Citadel
|0
|18
|.000
|6
|24
|.200
___
Saturday’s Games
ETSU 70, VMI 57
W. Carolina 70, Mercer 56
Wofford 77, Furman 68
Chattanooga 78, UNC-Greensboro 68
Sunday’s Games
W. Carolina vs. ETSU at Asheville, N.C., 4 p.m.
Wofford vs. Chattanooga at Asheville, N.C., 6:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Savannah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stephen F. Austin
|19
|1
|.950
|28
|3
|.903
|Nicholls
|15
|5
|.750
|21
|10
|.677
|Abilene Christian
|15
|5
|.750
|20
|11
|.645
|Sam Houston St.
|11
|9
|.550
|18
|13
|.581
|Northwestern St.
|11
|9
|.550
|14
|15
|.483
|Lamar
|10
|10
|.500
|16
|15
|.516
|McNeese St.
|10
|10
|.500
|15
|16
|.484
|Texas A&M-CC
|10
|10
|.500
|14
|17
|.452
|Cent. Arkansas
|9
|11
|.450
|10
|21
|.323
|Incarnate Word
|6
|14
|.300
|9
|22
|.290
|New Orleans
|5
|15
|.250
|9
|21
|.300
|SE Louisiana
|5
|15
|.250
|8
|23
|.258
|Houston Baptist
|4
|16
|.200
|4
|25
|.138
___
Saturday’s Games
Northwestern St. 100, Cent. Arkansas 85
Texas A&M-CC 84, Houston Baptist 78
Abilene Christian 71, Incarnate Word 68, OT
McNeese St. 70, Lamar 66
Stephen F. Austin 68, Sam Houston St. 57
New Orleans 79, SE Louisiana 69
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Prairie View
|14
|4
|.778
|18
|13
|.581
|Southern U.
|13
|5
|.722
|16
|15
|.516
|Texas Southern
|12
|6
|.667
|15
|16
|.484
|Grambling St.
|11
|7
|.611
|17
|14
|.548
|Alcorn St.
|11
|7
|.611
|15
|14
|.517
|Jackson St.
|11
|7
|.611
|14
|17
|.452
|Alabama St.
|7
|11
|.389
|8
|23
|.258
|Alabama A&M
|5
|13
|.278
|8
|21
|.276
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|3
|15
|.167
|4
|26
|.133
|MVSU
|3
|15
|.167
|3
|27
|.100
___
Saturday’s Games
Grambling St. 70, Alabama St. 58
Alcorn St. 90, Texas Southern 75
Southern U. 89, Prairie View 80, OT
Jackson St. 54, Alabama A&M 51
MVSU 74, Ark.-Pine Bluff 71
Tuesday’s Games
Alabama A&M at Prairie View, 6:30 p.m.
Alabama St. at Southern U., 8:30 p.m.
Grambling St. at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Jackson St., 9 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Dakota St.
|13
|3
|.813
|23
|8
|.742
|S. Dakota St.
|13
|3
|.813
|22
|10
|.688
|South Dakota
|10
|6
|.625
|20
|11
|.645
|Oral Roberts
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|13
|.552
|Nebraska-Omaha
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|15
|.516
|North Dakota
|7
|9
|.438
|13
|17
|.433
|Fort Wayne
|6
|10
|.375
|14
|18
|.438
|Denver
|3
|13
|.188
|7
|24
|.226
|W. Illinois
|2
|14
|.125
|5
|21
|.192
___
Saturday’s Games
N. Dakota St. 71, Denver 69
Fort Wayne 77, S. Dakota St. 74
Sunday’s Games
Nebraska-Omaha vs. Oral Roberts at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.
North Dakota vs. South Dakota at Sioux Falls, S.D., 9:30 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Summit League – Quarterfinal 2 (win) vs. N. Dakota St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.
Summit League – Quarterfinal 4 (win) vs. Fort Wayne at Sioux Falls, S.D., 9:30 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UALR
|15
|5
|.750
|21
|10
|.677
|South Alabama
|13
|7
|.650
|20
|11
|.645
|Texas State
|13
|7
|.650
|20
|11
|.645
|Georgia St.
|12
|8
|.600
|19
|12
|.613
|Georgia Southern
|12
|8
|.600
|18
|13
|.581
|Appalachian St.
|11
|9
|.550
|17
|14
|.548
|Texas-Arlington
|10
|10
|.500
|14
|18
|.438
|Arkansas St.
|8
|12
|.400
|16
|16
|.500
|Coastal Carolina
|8
|12
|.400
|16
|16
|.500
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|8
|12
|.400
|14
|18
|.438
|Louisiana-Monroe
|5
|15
|.250
|9
|20
|.310
|Troy
|5
|15
|.250
|9
|22
|.290
___
Saturday’s Games
Louisiana-Lafayette 73, Arkansas St. 66
Coastal Carolina 63, Texas-Arlington 62
Monday’s Games
Coastal Carolina at Appalachian St., 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|15
|1
|.938
|29
|2
|.935
|BYU
|13
|3
|.813
|24
|7
|.774
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|11
|5
|.688
|24
|7
|.774
|Pacific
|11
|5
|.688
|23
|10
|.697
|San Francisco
|9
|7
|.563
|22
|11
|.667
|Pepperdine
|8
|8
|.500
|16
|15
|.516
|Santa Clara
|6
|10
|.375
|20
|13
|.606
|Loyola Marymount
|4
|12
|.250
|11
|21
|.344
|San Diego
|2
|14
|.125
|9
|23
|.281
|Portland
|1
|15
|.063
|9
|23
|.281
___
Saturday’s Games
San Francisco 72, Pacific 54
Sunday’s Games
Pepperdine vs. Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Las Vegas, N.V., 12:30 a.m.
Monday’s Games
San Francisco vs. Gonzaga at Las Vegas, N.V., 9 p.m.
West Coast – Quarterfinal 2 (win) vs. BYU at Las Vegas, N.V., 11:30 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Mexico St.
|16
|0
|1.000
|25
|6
|.806
|California Baptist
|10
|6
|.625
|21
|10
|.677
|Rio Grande
|9
|7
|.563
|14
|16
|.467
|UMKC
|8
|7
|.533
|16
|14
|.533
|Grand Canyon
|8
|8
|.500
|13
|17
|.433
|Seattle
|7
|7
|.500
|14
|15
|.483
|CS Bakersfield
|6
|10
|.375
|12
|19
|.387
|Utah Valley
|5
|10
|.333
|11
|19
|.367
|Chicago St.
|0
|14
|.000
|4
|25
|.138
___
Saturday’s Games
Grand Canyon 64, CS Bakersfield 61
Rio Grande 79, California Baptist 76, OT
