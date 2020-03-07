Listen Live Sports

BKC Glance

March 7, 2020 10:06 am
 
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Oregon 13 5 .722 24 7 .774
UCLA 12 6 .667 19 12 .613
Southern Cal 11 7 .611 22 9 .710
Arizona St. 11 7 .611 20 11 .645
Colorado 10 8 .556 21 10 .677
Arizona 10 8 .556 20 11 .645
Stanford 9 9 .500 20 11 .645
Oregon St. 7 11 .389 17 13 .567
Utah 7 11 .389 16 14 .533
California 7 11 .389 13 18 .419
Washington St. 6 12 .333 15 16 .484
Washington 5 13 .278 15 16 .484

___

Saturday’s Games

Utah 74, Colorado 72, OT

Southern Cal 54, UCLA 52

Oregon St. 74, California 56

Arizona St. 83, Washington St. 74

Washington 69, Arizona 63

Oregon 80, Stanford 67

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colgate 14 4 .778 24 8 .750
Boston U. 12 6 .667 19 13 .594
American U. 12 6 .667 16 14 .533
Lafayette 10 8 .556 19 11 .633
Army 10 8 .556 15 15 .500
Navy 8 10 .444 14 16 .467
Bucknell 8 10 .444 14 19 .424
Loyola (Md.) 7 11 .389 15 17 .469
Lehigh 7 11 .389 11 21 .344
Holy Cross 2 16 .111 3 29 .094

___

Sunday’s Games

Bucknell at Boston U., Noon

Lafayette at Colgate, 2 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Kentucky 15 3 .833 25 6 .806
Auburn 12 6 .667 25 6 .806
LSU 12 6 .667 21 10 .677
Mississippi St. 11 7 .611 20 11 .645
Florida 11 7 .611 19 12 .613
South Carolina 10 8 .556 18 13 .581
Texas A&M 10 8 .556 16 14 .533
Tennessee 9 9 .500 17 14 .548
Alabama 8 10 .444 16 15 .516
Arkansas 7 11 .389 19 12 .613
Missouri 7 11 .389 15 16 .484
Mississippi 6 12 .333 15 16 .484
Georgia 5 13 .278 15 16 .484
Vanderbilt 3 15 .167 11 20 .355

___

Saturday’s Games

Auburn 85, Tennessee 63

Vanderbilt 83, South Carolina 74

Kentucky 71, Florida 70

LSU 94, Georgia 64

Missouri 69, Alabama 50

Texas A&M 77, Arkansas 69

Mississippi St. 69, Mississippi 44

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
ETSU 16 2 .889 28 4 .875
Furman 15 3 .833 25 7 .781
UNC-Greensboro 13 5 .722 23 9 .719
Mercer 11 7 .611 17 15 .531
W. Carolina 10 8 .556 19 11 .633
Chattanooga 10 8 .556 20 12 .625
Wofford 8 10 .444 18 15 .545
Samford 4 14 .222 10 23 .303
VMI 3 15 .167 9 24 .273
The Citadel 0 18 .000 6 24 .200

___

Saturday’s Games

ETSU 70, VMI 57

W. Carolina 70, Mercer 56

Wofford 77, Furman 68

Chattanooga 78, UNC-Greensboro 68

Sunday’s Games

W. Carolina vs. ETSU at Asheville, N.C., 4 p.m.

Wofford vs. Chattanooga at Asheville, N.C., 6:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stephen F. Austin 19 1 .950 28 3 .903
Nicholls 15 5 .750 21 10 .677
Abilene Christian 15 5 .750 20 11 .645
Sam Houston St. 11 9 .550 18 13 .581
Northwestern St. 11 9 .550 14 15 .483
Lamar 10 10 .500 16 15 .516
McNeese St. 10 10 .500 15 16 .484
Texas A&M-CC 10 10 .500 14 17 .452
Cent. Arkansas 9 11 .450 10 21 .323
Incarnate Word 6 14 .300 9 22 .290
New Orleans 5 15 .250 9 21 .300
SE Louisiana 5 15 .250 8 23 .258
Houston Baptist 4 16 .200 4 25 .138

___

Saturday’s Games

Northwestern St. 100, Cent. Arkansas 85

Texas A&M-CC 84, Houston Baptist 78

Abilene Christian 71, Incarnate Word 68, OT

McNeese St. 70, Lamar 66

Stephen F. Austin 68, Sam Houston St. 57

New Orleans 79, SE Louisiana 69

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Prairie View 14 4 .778 18 13 .581
Southern U. 13 5 .722 16 15 .516
Texas Southern 12 6 .667 15 16 .484
Grambling St. 11 7 .611 17 14 .548
Alcorn St. 11 7 .611 15 14 .517
Jackson St. 11 7 .611 14 17 .452
Alabama St. 7 11 .389 8 23 .258
Alabama A&M 5 13 .278 8 21 .276
Ark.-Pine Bluff 3 15 .167 4 26 .133
MVSU 3 15 .167 3 27 .100

___

Saturday’s Games

Grambling St. 70, Alabama St. 58

Alcorn St. 90, Texas Southern 75

Southern U. 89, Prairie View 80, OT

Jackson St. 54, Alabama A&M 51

MVSU 74, Ark.-Pine Bluff 71

Tuesday’s Games

Alabama A&M at Prairie View, 6:30 p.m.

Alabama St. at Southern U., 8:30 p.m.

Grambling St. at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Jackson St., 9 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
N. Dakota St. 13 3 .813 23 8 .742
S. Dakota St. 13 3 .813 22 10 .688
South Dakota 10 6 .625 20 11 .645
Oral Roberts 9 7 .563 16 13 .552
Nebraska-Omaha 9 7 .563 16 15 .516
North Dakota 7 9 .438 13 17 .433
Fort Wayne 6 10 .375 14 18 .438
Denver 3 13 .188 7 24 .226
W. Illinois 2 14 .125 5 21 .192

___

Saturday’s Games

N. Dakota St. 71, Denver 69

Fort Wayne 77, S. Dakota St. 74

Sunday’s Games

Nebraska-Omaha vs. Oral Roberts at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.

North Dakota vs. South Dakota at Sioux Falls, S.D., 9:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Summit League – Quarterfinal 2 (win) vs. N. Dakota St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.

Summit League – Quarterfinal 4 (win) vs. Fort Wayne at Sioux Falls, S.D., 9:30 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UALR 15 5 .750 21 10 .677
South Alabama 13 7 .650 20 11 .645
Texas State 13 7 .650 20 11 .645
Georgia St. 12 8 .600 19 12 .613
Georgia Southern 12 8 .600 18 13 .581
Appalachian St. 11 9 .550 17 14 .548
Texas-Arlington 10 10 .500 14 18 .438
Arkansas St. 8 12 .400 16 16 .500
Coastal Carolina 8 12 .400 16 16 .500
Louisiana-Lafayette 8 12 .400 14 18 .438
Louisiana-Monroe 5 15 .250 9 20 .310
Troy 5 15 .250 9 22 .290

___

Saturday’s Games

Louisiana-Lafayette 73, Arkansas St. 66

Coastal Carolina 63, Texas-Arlington 62

Monday’s Games

Coastal Carolina at Appalachian St., 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 15 1 .938 29 2 .935
BYU 13 3 .813 24 7 .774
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 11 5 .688 24 7 .774
Pacific 11 5 .688 23 10 .697
San Francisco 9 7 .563 22 11 .667
Pepperdine 8 8 .500 16 15 .516
Santa Clara 6 10 .375 20 13 .606
Loyola Marymount 4 12 .250 11 21 .344
San Diego 2 14 .125 9 23 .281
Portland 1 15 .063 9 23 .281

___

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco 72, Pacific 54

Sunday’s Games

Pepperdine vs. Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Las Vegas, N.V., 12:30 a.m.

Monday’s Games

San Francisco vs. Gonzaga at Las Vegas, N.V., 9 p.m.

West Coast – Quarterfinal 2 (win) vs. BYU at Las Vegas, N.V., 11:30 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
New Mexico St. 16 0 1.000 25 6 .806
California Baptist 10 6 .625 21 10 .677
Rio Grande 9 7 .563 14 16 .467
UMKC 8 7 .533 16 14 .533
Grand Canyon 8 8 .500 13 17 .433
Seattle 7 7 .500 14 15 .483
CS Bakersfield 6 10 .375 12 19 .387
Utah Valley 5 10 .333 11 19 .367
Chicago St. 0 14 .000 4 25 .138

___

Saturday’s Games

Grand Canyon 64, CS Bakersfield 61

Rio Grande 79, California Baptist 76, OT

