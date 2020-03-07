All Times EDT

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Oregon 13 5 .722 24 7 .774 UCLA 12 6 .667 19 12 .613 Southern Cal 11 7 .611 22 9 .710 Arizona St. 11 7 .611 20 11 .645 Colorado 10 8 .556 21 10 .677 Arizona 10 8 .556 20 11 .645 Stanford 9 9 .500 20 11 .645 Oregon St. 7 11 .389 17 13 .567 Utah 7 11 .389 16 14 .533 California 7 11 .389 13 18 .419 Washington St. 6 12 .333 15 16 .484 Washington 5 13 .278 15 16 .484

___

Saturday’s Games

Utah 74, Colorado 72, OT

Southern Cal 54, UCLA 52

Oregon St. 74, California 56

Arizona St. 83, Washington St. 74

Washington 69, Arizona 63

Oregon 80, Stanford 67

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Colgate 14 4 .778 24 8 .750 Boston U. 12 6 .667 19 13 .594 American U. 12 6 .667 16 14 .533 Lafayette 10 8 .556 19 11 .633 Army 10 8 .556 15 15 .500 Navy 8 10 .444 14 16 .467 Bucknell 8 10 .444 14 19 .424 Loyola (Md.) 7 11 .389 15 17 .469 Lehigh 7 11 .389 11 21 .344 Holy Cross 2 16 .111 3 29 .094

___

Sunday’s Games

Bucknell at Boston U., Noon

Lafayette at Colgate, 2 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Kentucky 15 3 .833 25 6 .806 Auburn 12 6 .667 25 6 .806 LSU 12 6 .667 21 10 .677 Mississippi St. 11 7 .611 20 11 .645 Florida 11 7 .611 19 12 .613 South Carolina 10 8 .556 18 13 .581 Texas A&M 10 8 .556 16 14 .533 Tennessee 9 9 .500 17 14 .548 Alabama 8 10 .444 16 15 .516 Arkansas 7 11 .389 19 12 .613 Missouri 7 11 .389 15 16 .484 Mississippi 6 12 .333 15 16 .484 Georgia 5 13 .278 15 16 .484 Vanderbilt 3 15 .167 11 20 .355

___

Saturday’s Games

Auburn 85, Tennessee 63

Vanderbilt 83, South Carolina 74

Kentucky 71, Florida 70

LSU 94, Georgia 64

Missouri 69, Alabama 50

Texas A&M 77, Arkansas 69

Mississippi St. 69, Mississippi 44

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct ETSU 16 2 .889 28 4 .875 Furman 15 3 .833 25 7 .781 UNC-Greensboro 13 5 .722 23 9 .719 Mercer 11 7 .611 17 15 .531 W. Carolina 10 8 .556 19 11 .633 Chattanooga 10 8 .556 20 12 .625 Wofford 8 10 .444 18 15 .545 Samford 4 14 .222 10 23 .303 VMI 3 15 .167 9 24 .273 The Citadel 0 18 .000 6 24 .200

___

Saturday’s Games

ETSU 70, VMI 57

W. Carolina 70, Mercer 56

Wofford 77, Furman 68

Chattanooga 78, UNC-Greensboro 68

Sunday’s Games

W. Carolina vs. ETSU at Asheville, N.C., 4 p.m.

Wofford vs. Chattanooga at Asheville, N.C., 6:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Stephen F. Austin 19 1 .950 28 3 .903 Nicholls 15 5 .750 21 10 .677 Abilene Christian 15 5 .750 20 11 .645 Sam Houston St. 11 9 .550 18 13 .581 Northwestern St. 11 9 .550 14 15 .483 Lamar 10 10 .500 16 15 .516 McNeese St. 10 10 .500 15 16 .484 Texas A&M-CC 10 10 .500 14 17 .452 Cent. Arkansas 9 11 .450 10 21 .323 Incarnate Word 6 14 .300 9 22 .290 New Orleans 5 15 .250 9 21 .300 SE Louisiana 5 15 .250 8 23 .258 Houston Baptist 4 16 .200 4 25 .138

___

Saturday’s Games

Northwestern St. 100, Cent. Arkansas 85

Texas A&M-CC 84, Houston Baptist 78

Abilene Christian 71, Incarnate Word 68, OT

McNeese St. 70, Lamar 66

Stephen F. Austin 68, Sam Houston St. 57

New Orleans 79, SE Louisiana 69

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Prairie View 14 4 .778 18 13 .581 Southern U. 13 5 .722 16 15 .516 Texas Southern 12 6 .667 15 16 .484 Grambling St. 11 7 .611 17 14 .548 Alcorn St. 11 7 .611 15 14 .517 Jackson St. 11 7 .611 14 17 .452 Alabama St. 7 11 .389 8 23 .258 Alabama A&M 5 13 .278 8 21 .276 Ark.-Pine Bluff 3 15 .167 4 26 .133 MVSU 3 15 .167 3 27 .100

___

Saturday’s Games

Grambling St. 70, Alabama St. 58

Alcorn St. 90, Texas Southern 75

Southern U. 89, Prairie View 80, OT

Jackson St. 54, Alabama A&M 51

MVSU 74, Ark.-Pine Bluff 71

Tuesday’s Games

Alabama A&M at Prairie View, 6:30 p.m.

Alabama St. at Southern U., 8:30 p.m.

Grambling St. at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Jackson St., 9 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct N. Dakota St. 13 3 .813 23 8 .742 S. Dakota St. 13 3 .813 22 10 .688 South Dakota 10 6 .625 20 11 .645 Oral Roberts 9 7 .563 16 13 .552 Nebraska-Omaha 9 7 .563 16 15 .516 North Dakota 7 9 .438 13 17 .433 Fort Wayne 6 10 .375 14 18 .438 Denver 3 13 .188 7 24 .226 W. Illinois 2 14 .125 5 21 .192

___

Saturday’s Games

N. Dakota St. 71, Denver 69

Fort Wayne 77, S. Dakota St. 74

Sunday’s Games

Nebraska-Omaha vs. Oral Roberts at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.

North Dakota vs. South Dakota at Sioux Falls, S.D., 9:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Summit League – Quarterfinal 2 (win) vs. N. Dakota St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.

Summit League – Quarterfinal 4 (win) vs. Fort Wayne at Sioux Falls, S.D., 9:30 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct UALR 15 5 .750 21 10 .677 South Alabama 13 7 .650 20 11 .645 Texas State 13 7 .650 20 11 .645 Georgia St. 12 8 .600 19 12 .613 Georgia Southern 12 8 .600 18 13 .581 Appalachian St. 11 9 .550 17 14 .548 Texas-Arlington 10 10 .500 14 18 .438 Arkansas St. 8 12 .400 16 16 .500 Coastal Carolina 8 12 .400 16 16 .500 Louisiana-Lafayette 8 12 .400 14 18 .438 Louisiana-Monroe 5 15 .250 9 20 .310 Troy 5 15 .250 9 22 .290

___

Saturday’s Games

Louisiana-Lafayette 73, Arkansas St. 66

Coastal Carolina 63, Texas-Arlington 62

Monday’s Games

Coastal Carolina at Appalachian St., 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Gonzaga 15 1 .938 29 2 .935 BYU 13 3 .813 24 7 .774 Saint Mary’s (Cal) 11 5 .688 24 7 .774 Pacific 11 5 .688 23 10 .697 San Francisco 9 7 .563 22 11 .667 Pepperdine 8 8 .500 16 15 .516 Santa Clara 6 10 .375 20 13 .606 Loyola Marymount 4 12 .250 11 21 .344 San Diego 2 14 .125 9 23 .281 Portland 1 15 .063 9 23 .281

___

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco 72, Pacific 54

Sunday’s Games

Pepperdine vs. Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Las Vegas, N.V., 12:30 a.m.

Monday’s Games

San Francisco vs. Gonzaga at Las Vegas, N.V., 9 p.m.

West Coast – Quarterfinal 2 (win) vs. BYU at Las Vegas, N.V., 11:30 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct New Mexico St. 16 0 1.000 25 6 .806 California Baptist 10 6 .625 21 10 .677 Rio Grande 9 7 .563 14 16 .467 UMKC 8 7 .533 16 14 .533 Grand Canyon 8 8 .500 13 17 .433 Seattle 7 7 .500 14 15 .483 CS Bakersfield 6 10 .375 12 19 .387 Utah Valley 5 10 .333 11 19 .367 Chicago St. 0 14 .000 4 25 .138

___

Saturday’s Games

Grand Canyon 64, CS Bakersfield 61

Rio Grande 79, California Baptist 76, OT

