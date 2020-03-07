All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hofstra
|14
|4
|.778
|23
|8
|.742
|William & Mary
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|10
|.677
|Towson
|12
|6
|.667
|19
|12
|.613
|Delaware
|11
|7
|.611
|21
|10
|.677
|Coll. of Charleston
|11
|7
|.611
|17
|13
|.567
|Northeastern
|9
|9
|.500
|15
|15
|.500
|Elon
|7
|11
|.389
|12
|20
|.375
|Drexel
|6
|12
|.333
|14
|18
|.438
|UNC-Wilmington
|5
|13
|.278
|10
|22
|.313
|James Madison
|2
|16
|.111
|9
|21
|.300
___
Saturday’s Games
Drexel 66, UNC-Wilmington 55
Elon 63, James Madison 61
Sunday’s Games
Drexel vs. Hofstra at Washington, D.C., Noon
Delaware vs. Coll. of Charleston at Washington, D.C., 2:30 p.m.
Elon vs. William & Mary at Washington, D.C., 6 p.m.
Northeastern vs. Towson at Washington, D.C., 8:30 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Texas
|14
|4
|.778
|20
|11
|.645
|Louisiana Tech
|13
|5
|.722
|22
|8
|.733
|W. Kentucky
|13
|5
|.722
|20
|10
|.667
|Charlotte
|10
|8
|.556
|16
|13
|.552
|Marshall
|10
|8
|.556
|16
|15
|.516
|FIU
|9
|9
|.500
|18
|13
|.581
|UAB
|9
|9
|.500
|18
|13
|.581
|Old Dominion
|9
|9
|.500
|13
|18
|.419
|UTEP
|8
|10
|.444
|17
|14
|.548
|FAU
|8
|10
|.444
|16
|15
|.516
|Rice
|7
|11
|.389
|15
|16
|.484
|UTSA
|7
|11
|.389
|13
|18
|.419
|Southern Miss.
|5
|13
|.278
|9
|22
|.290
|Middle Tennessee
|4
|14
|.222
|8
|23
|.258
___
Saturday’s Games
UTEP 77, Rice 72
Marshall 82, UTSA 77
Middle Tennessee 65, Southern Miss. 62, OT
W. Kentucky 91, FIU 85
Louisiana Tech 66, Charlotte 43
UAB 72, Old Dominion 63
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wright St.
|15
|3
|.833
|25
|6
|.806
|N. Kentucky
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|9
|.700
|Green Bay
|11
|7
|.611
|17
|15
|.531
|Youngstown St.
|10
|8
|.556
|18
|15
|.545
|Ill.-Chicago
|10
|8
|.556
|17
|16
|.515
|Oakland
|8
|10
|.444
|14
|19
|.424
|Milwaukee
|7
|11
|.389
|12
|19
|.387
|Cleveland St.
|7
|11
|.389
|11
|21
|.344
|Detroit
|6
|12
|.333
|8
|23
|.258
|IUPUI
|3
|15
|.167
|7
|25
|.219
___
Monday’s Games
Ill.-Chicago vs. Wright St. at Indianapolis, I.N., 7 p.m.
Green Bay vs. N. Kentucky at Indianapolis, I.N., 9:30 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|11
|3
|.786
|23
|7
|.767
|Harvard
|10
|4
|.714
|21
|8
|.724
|Princeton
|9
|5
|.643
|14
|13
|.519
|Penn
|8
|6
|.571
|16
|11
|.593
|Brown
|8
|6
|.571
|15
|12
|.556
|Dartmouth
|5
|9
|.357
|12
|17
|.414
|Cornell
|4
|10
|.286
|7
|20
|.259
|Columbia
|1
|13
|.071
|6
|24
|.200
___
Saturday’s Games
Penn 85, Columbia 65
Cornell 85, Princeton 82
Brown 70, Dartmouth 58
Harvard 83, Yale 69
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Siena
|15
|5
|.750
|19
|10
|.655
|St. Peter’s
|14
|6
|.700
|17
|12
|.586
|Rider
|12
|8
|.600
|18
|12
|.600
|Monmouth (NJ)
|12
|8
|.600
|18
|13
|.581
|Quinnipiac
|10
|10
|.500
|15
|15
|.500
|Iona
|9
|11
|.450
|11
|16
|.407
|Niagara
|9
|11
|.450
|11
|20
|.355
|Manhattan
|8
|12
|.400
|12
|17
|.414
|Fairfield
|8
|12
|.400
|12
|19
|.387
|Canisius
|7
|13
|.350
|12
|19
|.387
|Marist
|6
|14
|.300
|7
|22
|.241
___
Tuesday’s Games
Manhattan vs. Fairfield at Atlantic City, N.J., 5 p.m.
Canisius vs. Iona at Atlantic City, N.J., 7:30 p.m.
Marist vs. Niagara at Atlantic City, N.J., 10 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Akron
|14
|4
|.778
|24
|7
|.774
|Bowling Green
|12
|6
|.667
|21
|10
|.677
|Buffalo
|11
|7
|.611
|20
|11
|.645
|Ball St.
|11
|7
|.611
|18
|13
|.581
|N. Illinois
|11
|7
|.611
|18
|13
|.581
|Kent St.
|9
|9
|.500
|19
|12
|.613
|Ohio
|8
|10
|.444
|16
|15
|.516
|Toledo
|8
|10
|.444
|16
|15
|.516
|Cent. Michigan
|7
|11
|.389
|14
|17
|.452
|E. Michigan
|6
|12
|.333
|16
|15
|.516
|W. Michigan
|6
|12
|.333
|13
|18
|.419
|Miami (Ohio)
|5
|13
|.278
|12
|19
|.387
___
Monday’s Games
E. Michigan at Kent St., 7 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Ohio, 7 p.m.
W. Michigan at Toledo, 7 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|NC Central
|13
|3
|.813
|17
|13
|.567
|NC A&T
|12
|4
|.750
|16
|15
|.516
|Norfolk St.
|12
|4
|.750
|16
|15
|.516
|Bethune-Cookman
|10
|6
|.625
|16
|14
|.533
|Florida A&M
|10
|6
|.625
|12
|15
|.444
|Morgan St.
|9
|7
|.563
|15
|16
|.484
|Coppin St.
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|20
|.355
|SC State
|6
|10
|.375
|11
|17
|.393
|Delaware St.
|4
|12
|.250
|5
|25
|.167
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|4
|12
|.250
|5
|26
|.161
|Howard
|1
|15
|.063
|3
|28
|.097
___
Tuesday’s Games
Md.-Eastern Shore vs. Delaware St. at Norfolk, V.A., 6 p.m.
Howard vs. SC State at Norfolk, V.A., 8:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Iowa
|14
|4
|.778
|25
|6
|.806
|Loyola of Chicago
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|11
|.656
|Bradley
|11
|7
|.611
|22
|11
|.667
|Indiana St.
|11
|7
|.611
|18
|12
|.600
|S. Illinois
|10
|8
|.556
|16
|16
|.500
|Valparaiso
|9
|9
|.500
|19
|15
|.559
|Missouri St.
|9
|9
|.500
|16
|17
|.485
|Drake
|8
|10
|.444
|20
|14
|.588
|Illinois St.
|5
|13
|.278
|10
|21
|.323
|Evansville
|0
|18
|.000
|9
|23
|.281
___
Saturday’s Games
Bradley 76, Drake 66
Valparaiso 89, Missouri St. 82
Sunday’s Games
Valparaiso vs. Bradley at St. Louis, M.O., 2:10 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|17
|1
|.944
|30
|2
|.938
|Utah St.
|12
|6
|.667
|26
|8
|.765
|Nevada
|12
|6
|.667
|19
|12
|.613
|UNLV
|12
|6
|.667
|17
|15
|.531
|Boise St.
|11
|7
|.611
|20
|12
|.625
|Colorado St.
|11
|7
|.611
|20
|12
|.625
|New Mexico
|7
|11
|.389
|19
|14
|.576
|Fresno St.
|7
|11
|.389
|11
|19
|.367
|Air Force
|5
|13
|.278
|12
|20
|.375
|San Jose St.
|3
|15
|.167
|7
|24
|.226
|Wyoming
|2
|16
|.111
|9
|24
|.273
___
Saturday’s Games
Utah St. 59, San Diego St. 56
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|13
|5
|.722
|22
|9
|.710
|Robert Morris
|13
|5
|.722
|19
|14
|.576
|Sacred Heart
|12
|6
|.667
|20
|13
|.606
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|9
|9
|.500
|11
|19
|.367
|Bryant
|7
|11
|.389
|15
|17
|.469
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|7
|11
|.389
|13
|18
|.419
|Mount St. Mary’s
|7
|11
|.389
|11
|21
|.344
|Wagner
|5
|13
|.278
|8
|21
|.276
|CCSU
|3
|15
|.167
|4
|27
|.129
___
Saturday’s Games
St. Francis (Pa.) 84, Sacred Heart 72
Robert Morris 86, LIU 66
Tuesday’s Games
St. Francis (Pa.) at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Belmont
|15
|3
|.833
|26
|7
|.788
|Murray St.
|15
|3
|.833
|23
|9
|.719
|Austin Peay
|14
|4
|.778
|21
|12
|.636
|E. Kentucky
|12
|6
|.667
|16
|17
|.485
|Tennessee St.
|9
|9
|.500
|18
|15
|.545
|E. Illinois
|9
|9
|.500
|17
|15
|.531
|Jacksonville St.
|8
|10
|.444
|13
|19
|.406
|Morehead St.
|7
|11
|.389
|13
|19
|.406
|Tennessee Tech
|6
|12
|.333
|9
|22
|.290
|UT Martin
|5
|13
|.278
|9
|20
|.310
|SIU-Edwardsville
|5
|13
|.278
|8
|23
|.258
|SE Missouri
|3
|15
|.167
|7
|24
|.226
___
Saturday’s Games
Belmont 76, Murray St. 75
