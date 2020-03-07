All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Hofstra 14 4 .778 23 8 .742 William & Mary 13 5 .722 21 10 .677 Towson 12 6 .667 19 12 .613 Delaware 11 7 .611 21 10 .677 Coll. of Charleston 11 7 .611 17 13 .567 Northeastern 9 9 .500 15 15 .500 Elon 7 11 .389 12 20 .375 Drexel 6 12 .333 14 18 .438 UNC-Wilmington 5 13 .278 10 22 .313 James Madison 2 16 .111 9 21 .300

___

Saturday’s Games

Drexel 66, UNC-Wilmington 55

Elon 63, James Madison 61

Advertisement

Sunday’s Games

Drexel vs. Hofstra at Washington, D.C., Noon

Delaware vs. Coll. of Charleston at Washington, D.C., 2:30 p.m.

Elon vs. William & Mary at Washington, D.C., 6 p.m.

Northeastern vs. Towson at Washington, D.C., 8:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct North Texas 14 4 .778 20 11 .645 Louisiana Tech 13 5 .722 22 8 .733 W. Kentucky 13 5 .722 20 10 .667 Charlotte 10 8 .556 16 13 .552 Marshall 10 8 .556 16 15 .516 FIU 9 9 .500 18 13 .581 UAB 9 9 .500 18 13 .581 Old Dominion 9 9 .500 13 18 .419 UTEP 8 10 .444 17 14 .548 FAU 8 10 .444 16 15 .516 Rice 7 11 .389 15 16 .484 UTSA 7 11 .389 13 18 .419 Southern Miss. 5 13 .278 9 22 .290 Middle Tennessee 4 14 .222 8 23 .258

___

Saturday’s Games

UTEP 77, Rice 72

Marshall 82, UTSA 77

Middle Tennessee 65, Southern Miss. 62, OT

W. Kentucky 91, FIU 85

Louisiana Tech 66, Charlotte 43

UAB 72, Old Dominion 63

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Wright St. 15 3 .833 25 6 .806 N. Kentucky 13 5 .722 21 9 .700 Green Bay 11 7 .611 17 15 .531 Youngstown St. 10 8 .556 18 15 .545 Ill.-Chicago 10 8 .556 17 16 .515 Oakland 8 10 .444 14 19 .424 Milwaukee 7 11 .389 12 19 .387 Cleveland St. 7 11 .389 11 21 .344 Detroit 6 12 .333 8 23 .258 IUPUI 3 15 .167 7 25 .219

___

Monday’s Games

Ill.-Chicago vs. Wright St. at Indianapolis, I.N., 7 p.m.

Green Bay vs. N. Kentucky at Indianapolis, I.N., 9:30 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Yale 11 3 .786 23 7 .767 Harvard 10 4 .714 21 8 .724 Princeton 9 5 .643 14 13 .519 Penn 8 6 .571 16 11 .593 Brown 8 6 .571 15 12 .556 Dartmouth 5 9 .357 12 17 .414 Cornell 4 10 .286 7 20 .259 Columbia 1 13 .071 6 24 .200

___

Saturday’s Games

Penn 85, Columbia 65

Cornell 85, Princeton 82

Brown 70, Dartmouth 58

Harvard 83, Yale 69

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Siena 15 5 .750 19 10 .655 St. Peter’s 14 6 .700 17 12 .586 Rider 12 8 .600 18 12 .600 Monmouth (NJ) 12 8 .600 18 13 .581 Quinnipiac 10 10 .500 15 15 .500 Iona 9 11 .450 11 16 .407 Niagara 9 11 .450 11 20 .355 Manhattan 8 12 .400 12 17 .414 Fairfield 8 12 .400 12 19 .387 Canisius 7 13 .350 12 19 .387 Marist 6 14 .300 7 22 .241

___

Tuesday’s Games

Manhattan vs. Fairfield at Atlantic City, N.J., 5 p.m.

Canisius vs. Iona at Atlantic City, N.J., 7:30 p.m.

Marist vs. Niagara at Atlantic City, N.J., 10 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Akron 14 4 .778 24 7 .774 Bowling Green 12 6 .667 21 10 .677 Buffalo 11 7 .611 20 11 .645 Ball St. 11 7 .611 18 13 .581 N. Illinois 11 7 .611 18 13 .581 Kent St. 9 9 .500 19 12 .613 Ohio 8 10 .444 16 15 .516 Toledo 8 10 .444 16 15 .516 Cent. Michigan 7 11 .389 14 17 .452 E. Michigan 6 12 .333 16 15 .516 W. Michigan 6 12 .333 13 18 .419 Miami (Ohio) 5 13 .278 12 19 .387

___

Monday’s Games

E. Michigan at Kent St., 7 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Ohio, 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at Toledo, 7 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct NC Central 13 3 .813 17 13 .567 NC A&T 12 4 .750 16 15 .516 Norfolk St. 12 4 .750 16 15 .516 Bethune-Cookman 10 6 .625 16 14 .533 Florida A&M 10 6 .625 12 15 .444 Morgan St. 9 7 .563 15 16 .484 Coppin St. 7 9 .438 11 20 .355 SC State 6 10 .375 11 17 .393 Delaware St. 4 12 .250 5 25 .167 Md.-Eastern Shore 4 12 .250 5 26 .161 Howard 1 15 .063 3 28 .097

___

Tuesday’s Games

Md.-Eastern Shore vs. Delaware St. at Norfolk, V.A., 6 p.m.

Howard vs. SC State at Norfolk, V.A., 8:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct N. Iowa 14 4 .778 25 6 .806 Loyola of Chicago 13 5 .722 21 11 .656 Bradley 11 7 .611 22 11 .667 Indiana St. 11 7 .611 18 12 .600 S. Illinois 10 8 .556 16 16 .500 Valparaiso 9 9 .500 19 15 .559 Missouri St. 9 9 .500 16 17 .485 Drake 8 10 .444 20 14 .588 Illinois St. 5 13 .278 10 21 .323 Evansville 0 18 .000 9 23 .281

___

Saturday’s Games

Bradley 76, Drake 66

Valparaiso 89, Missouri St. 82

Sunday’s Games

Valparaiso vs. Bradley at St. Louis, M.O., 2:10 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct San Diego St. 17 1 .944 30 2 .938 Utah St. 12 6 .667 26 8 .765 Nevada 12 6 .667 19 12 .613 UNLV 12 6 .667 17 15 .531 Boise St. 11 7 .611 20 12 .625 Colorado St. 11 7 .611 20 12 .625 New Mexico 7 11 .389 19 14 .576 Fresno St. 7 11 .389 11 19 .367 Air Force 5 13 .278 12 20 .375 San Jose St. 3 15 .167 7 24 .226 Wyoming 2 16 .111 9 24 .273

___

Saturday’s Games

Utah St. 59, San Diego St. 56

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct St. Francis (Pa.) 13 5 .722 22 9 .710 Robert Morris 13 5 .722 19 14 .576 Sacred Heart 12 6 .667 20 13 .606 Fairleigh Dickinson 9 9 .500 11 19 .367 Bryant 7 11 .389 15 17 .469 St. Francis Brooklyn 7 11 .389 13 18 .419 Mount St. Mary’s 7 11 .389 11 21 .344 Wagner 5 13 .278 8 21 .276 CCSU 3 15 .167 4 27 .129

___

Saturday’s Games

St. Francis (Pa.) 84, Sacred Heart 72

Robert Morris 86, LIU 66

Tuesday’s Games

St. Francis (Pa.) at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Belmont 15 3 .833 26 7 .788 Murray St. 15 3 .833 23 9 .719 Austin Peay 14 4 .778 21 12 .636 E. Kentucky 12 6 .667 16 17 .485 Tennessee St. 9 9 .500 18 15 .545 E. Illinois 9 9 .500 17 15 .531 Jacksonville St. 8 10 .444 13 19 .406 Morehead St. 7 11 .389 13 19 .406 Tennessee Tech 6 12 .333 9 22 .290 UT Martin 5 13 .278 9 20 .310 SIU-Edwardsville 5 13 .278 8 23 .258 SE Missouri 3 15 .167 7 24 .226

___

Saturday’s Games

Belmont 76, Murray St. 75

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.