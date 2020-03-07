Listen Live Sports

BKC Glance

March 7, 2020
 
3 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Hofstra 14 4 .778 23 8 .742
William & Mary 13 5 .722 21 10 .677
Towson 12 6 .667 19 12 .613
Delaware 11 7 .611 21 10 .677
Coll. of Charleston 11 7 .611 17 13 .567
Northeastern 9 9 .500 15 15 .500
Elon 7 11 .389 12 20 .375
Drexel 6 12 .333 14 18 .438
UNC-Wilmington 5 13 .278 10 22 .313
James Madison 2 16 .111 9 21 .300

___

Saturday’s Games

Drexel 66, UNC-Wilmington 55

Elon 63, James Madison 61

Sunday’s Games

Drexel vs. Hofstra at Washington, D.C., Noon

Delaware vs. Coll. of Charleston at Washington, D.C., 2:30 p.m.

Elon vs. William & Mary at Washington, D.C., 6 p.m.

Northeastern vs. Towson at Washington, D.C., 8:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
North Texas 14 4 .778 20 11 .645
Louisiana Tech 13 5 .722 22 8 .733
W. Kentucky 13 5 .722 20 10 .667
Charlotte 10 8 .556 16 13 .552
Marshall 10 8 .556 16 15 .516
FIU 9 9 .500 18 13 .581
UAB 9 9 .500 18 13 .581
Old Dominion 9 9 .500 13 18 .419
UTEP 8 10 .444 17 14 .548
FAU 8 10 .444 16 15 .516
Rice 7 11 .389 15 16 .484
UTSA 7 11 .389 13 18 .419
Southern Miss. 5 13 .278 9 22 .290
Middle Tennessee 4 14 .222 8 23 .258

___

Saturday’s Games

UTEP 77, Rice 72

Marshall 82, UTSA 77

Middle Tennessee 65, Southern Miss. 62, OT

W. Kentucky 91, FIU 85

Louisiana Tech 66, Charlotte 43

UAB 72, Old Dominion 63

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wright St. 15 3 .833 25 6 .806
N. Kentucky 13 5 .722 21 9 .700
Green Bay 11 7 .611 17 15 .531
Youngstown St. 10 8 .556 18 15 .545
Ill.-Chicago 10 8 .556 17 16 .515
Oakland 8 10 .444 14 19 .424
Milwaukee 7 11 .389 12 19 .387
Cleveland St. 7 11 .389 11 21 .344
Detroit 6 12 .333 8 23 .258
IUPUI 3 15 .167 7 25 .219

___

Monday’s Games

Ill.-Chicago vs. Wright St. at Indianapolis, I.N., 7 p.m.

Green Bay vs. N. Kentucky at Indianapolis, I.N., 9:30 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Yale 11 3 .786 23 7 .767
Harvard 10 4 .714 21 8 .724
Princeton 9 5 .643 14 13 .519
Penn 8 6 .571 16 11 .593
Brown 8 6 .571 15 12 .556
Dartmouth 5 9 .357 12 17 .414
Cornell 4 10 .286 7 20 .259
Columbia 1 13 .071 6 24 .200

___

Saturday’s Games

Penn 85, Columbia 65

Cornell 85, Princeton 82

Brown 70, Dartmouth 58

Harvard 83, Yale 69

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Siena 15 5 .750 19 10 .655
St. Peter’s 14 6 .700 17 12 .586
Rider 12 8 .600 18 12 .600
Monmouth (NJ) 12 8 .600 18 13 .581
Quinnipiac 10 10 .500 15 15 .500
Iona 9 11 .450 11 16 .407
Niagara 9 11 .450 11 20 .355
Manhattan 8 12 .400 12 17 .414
Fairfield 8 12 .400 12 19 .387
Canisius 7 13 .350 12 19 .387
Marist 6 14 .300 7 22 .241

___

Tuesday’s Games

Manhattan vs. Fairfield at Atlantic City, N.J., 5 p.m.

Canisius vs. Iona at Atlantic City, N.J., 7:30 p.m.

Marist vs. Niagara at Atlantic City, N.J., 10 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Akron 14 4 .778 24 7 .774
Bowling Green 12 6 .667 21 10 .677
Buffalo 11 7 .611 20 11 .645
Ball St. 11 7 .611 18 13 .581
N. Illinois 11 7 .611 18 13 .581
Kent St. 9 9 .500 19 12 .613
Ohio 8 10 .444 16 15 .516
Toledo 8 10 .444 16 15 .516
Cent. Michigan 7 11 .389 14 17 .452
E. Michigan 6 12 .333 16 15 .516
W. Michigan 6 12 .333 13 18 .419
Miami (Ohio) 5 13 .278 12 19 .387

___

Monday’s Games

E. Michigan at Kent St., 7 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Ohio, 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at Toledo, 7 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
NC Central 13 3 .813 17 13 .567
NC A&T 12 4 .750 16 15 .516
Norfolk St. 12 4 .750 16 15 .516
Bethune-Cookman 10 6 .625 16 14 .533
Florida A&M 10 6 .625 12 15 .444
Morgan St. 9 7 .563 15 16 .484
Coppin St. 7 9 .438 11 20 .355
SC State 6 10 .375 11 17 .393
Delaware St. 4 12 .250 5 25 .167
Md.-Eastern Shore 4 12 .250 5 26 .161
Howard 1 15 .063 3 28 .097

___

Tuesday’s Games

Md.-Eastern Shore vs. Delaware St. at Norfolk, V.A., 6 p.m.

Howard vs. SC State at Norfolk, V.A., 8:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
N. Iowa 14 4 .778 25 6 .806
Loyola of Chicago 13 5 .722 21 11 .656
Bradley 11 7 .611 22 11 .667
Indiana St. 11 7 .611 18 12 .600
S. Illinois 10 8 .556 16 16 .500
Valparaiso 9 9 .500 19 15 .559
Missouri St. 9 9 .500 16 17 .485
Drake 8 10 .444 20 14 .588
Illinois St. 5 13 .278 10 21 .323
Evansville 0 18 .000 9 23 .281

___

Saturday’s Games

Bradley 76, Drake 66

Valparaiso 89, Missouri St. 82

Sunday’s Games

Valparaiso vs. Bradley at St. Louis, M.O., 2:10 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Diego St. 17 1 .944 30 2 .938
Utah St. 12 6 .667 26 8 .765
Nevada 12 6 .667 19 12 .613
UNLV 12 6 .667 17 15 .531
Boise St. 11 7 .611 20 12 .625
Colorado St. 11 7 .611 20 12 .625
New Mexico 7 11 .389 19 14 .576
Fresno St. 7 11 .389 11 19 .367
Air Force 5 13 .278 12 20 .375
San Jose St. 3 15 .167 7 24 .226
Wyoming 2 16 .111 9 24 .273

___

Saturday’s Games

Utah St. 59, San Diego St. 56

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
St. Francis (Pa.) 13 5 .722 22 9 .710
Robert Morris 13 5 .722 19 14 .576
Sacred Heart 12 6 .667 20 13 .606
Fairleigh Dickinson 9 9 .500 11 19 .367
Bryant 7 11 .389 15 17 .469
St. Francis Brooklyn 7 11 .389 13 18 .419
Mount St. Mary’s 7 11 .389 11 21 .344
Wagner 5 13 .278 8 21 .276
CCSU 3 15 .167 4 27 .129

___

Saturday’s Games

St. Francis (Pa.) 84, Sacred Heart 72

Robert Morris 86, LIU 66

Tuesday’s Games

St. Francis (Pa.) at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Belmont 15 3 .833 26 7 .788
Murray St. 15 3 .833 23 9 .719
Austin Peay 14 4 .778 21 12 .636
E. Kentucky 12 6 .667 16 17 .485
Tennessee St. 9 9 .500 18 15 .545
E. Illinois 9 9 .500 17 15 .531
Jacksonville St. 8 10 .444 13 19 .406
Morehead St. 7 11 .389 13 19 .406
Tennessee Tech 6 12 .333 9 22 .290
UT Martin 5 13 .278 9 20 .310
SIU-Edwardsville 5 13 .278 8 23 .258
SE Missouri 3 15 .167 7 24 .226

___

Saturday’s Games

Belmont 76, Murray St. 75

