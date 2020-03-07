Listen Live Sports

March 7, 2020
 
All Times EDT

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Vermont 14 2 .875 25 7 .781
Stony Brook 10 6 .625 20 12 .625
Hartford 9 7 .563 17 15 .531
UMBC 8 8 .500 16 16 .500
New Hampshire 8 8 .500 15 15 .500
Albany (NY) 7 9 .438 14 18 .438
Mass.-Lowell 7 9 .438 13 19 .406
Maine 5 11 .313 9 22 .290
Binghamton 4 12 .250 10 19 .345

___

Saturday’s Games

UMBC 73, New Hampshire 67

Hartford 89, Mass.-Lowell 75

Stony Brook 76, Albany (NY) 73

Vermont 61, Maine 50

Tuesday’s Games

Hartford at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

UMBC at Vermont, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Tulsa 13 4 .765 21 9 .700
Cincinnati 13 5 .722 20 10 .667
Houston 12 5 .706 22 8 .733
Wichita St. 10 7 .588 22 8 .733
Memphis 10 7 .588 21 9 .700
UConn 9 8 .529 18 12 .600
SMU 9 9 .500 19 11 .633
South Florida 7 11 .389 14 17 .452
UCF 6 11 .353 15 14 .517
Temple 6 12 .333 14 17 .452
East Carolina 5 12 .294 11 19 .367
Tulane 4 13 .235 12 17 .414

___

Saturday’s Games

South Florida 61, SMU 60

Cincinnati 64, Temple 63

Sunday’s Games

Memphis at Houston, Noon

East Carolina at UCF, 2 p.m.

UConn at Tulane, 4 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita St., 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Dayton 18 0 1.000 29 2 .935
Richmond 14 4 .778 24 7 .774
Rhode Island 13 5 .722 21 9 .700
Saint Louis 12 6 .667 23 8 .742
Duquesne 11 7 .611 21 9 .700
St. Bonaventure 11 7 .611 19 12 .613
Davidson 10 8 .556 16 14 .533
VCU 8 10 .444 18 13 .581
UMass 8 10 .444 14 17 .452
La Salle 6 12 .333 15 15 .500
George Washington 6 12 .333 12 19 .387
George Mason 5 13 .278 16 15 .516
Fordham 2 16 .111 8 22 .267
Saint Joseph’s 2 16 .111 6 25 .194

___

Saturday’s Games

George Mason 65, Fordham 61

La Salle 78, Saint Joseph’s 77

Dayton 76, George Washington 51

Rhode Island 64, UMass 63

Saint Louis 72, St. Bonaventure 49

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Florida St. 16 4 .800 26 5 .839
Duke 15 5 .750 25 6 .806
Louisville 15 5 .750 24 7 .774
Virginia 15 5 .750 23 7 .767
Georgia Tech 11 9 .550 17 14 .548
NC State 10 10 .500 19 12 .613
Notre Dame 10 10 .500 19 12 .613
Syracuse 10 10 .500 17 14 .548
Clemson 9 11 .450 15 15 .500
Virginia Tech 7 13 .350 16 15 .516
Miami 7 13 .350 15 15 .500
Boston College 7 13 .350 13 18 .419
Pittsburgh 6 14 .300 15 16 .484
Wake Forest 6 14 .300 13 17 .433
North Carolina 6 14 .300 13 18 .419

___

Saturday’s Games

Notre Dame 64, Virginia Tech 56

Miami 69, Syracuse 65, OT

Virginia 57, Louisville 54

Florida St. 80, Boston College 62

Duke 89, North Carolina 76

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest at Greensboro, N.C., 4:30 p.m.

North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech at Greensboro, N.C., 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Liberty 13 3 .813 29 4 .879
North Florida 13 3 .813 21 12 .636
Lipscomb 9 7 .563 16 15 .516
Stetson 9 7 .563 16 17 .485
North Alabama 8 8 .500 13 17 .433
Jacksonville 7 9 .438 14 18 .438
Florida Gulf Coast 7 9 .438 10 22 .313
NJIT 6 10 .375 9 21 .300
Kennesaw St. 0 16 .000 1 28 .034

___

Sunday’s Games

Lipscomb at Liberty, 3 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Kansas 17 1 .944 28 3 .903
Baylor 15 3 .833 26 4 .867
West Virginia 9 9 .500 21 10 .677
Oklahoma 9 9 .500 19 12 .613
Texas 9 9 .500 19 12 .613
Texas Tech 9 9 .500 18 13 .581
Oklahoma St. 7 11 .389 17 14 .548
TCU 7 11 .389 16 15 .516
Iowa St. 5 13 .278 12 19 .387
Kansas St. 3 15 .167 10 21 .323

___

Saturday’s Games

West Virginia 76, Baylor 64

Kansas 66, Texas Tech 62

Kansas St. 79, Iowa St. 63

Oklahoma St. 81, Texas 59

Oklahoma 78, TCU 76

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Creighton 13 5 .722 24 7 .774
Villanova 13 5 .722 24 7 .774
Seton Hall 13 5 .722 21 9 .700
Providence 12 6 .667 19 12 .613
Butler 10 8 .556 22 9 .710
Xavier 8 10 .444 19 12 .613
Marquette 8 10 .444 18 12 .600
St. John’s 5 13 .278 16 15 .516
Georgetown 5 13 .278 15 16 .484
DePaul 3 15 .167 15 16 .484

___

Saturday’s Games

Villanova 70, Georgetown 69

St. John’s 88, Marquette 86

Creighton 77, Seton Hall 60

Providence 93, DePaul 55

Butler 72, Xavier 71

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
E. Washington 16 4 .800 23 8 .742
N. Colorado 15 5 .750 22 9 .710
Montana 14 6 .700 18 13 .581
Portland St. 12 8 .600 18 14 .563
N. Arizona 10 10 .500 16 13 .552
Montana St. 10 10 .500 16 15 .516
S. Utah 9 11 .450 16 15 .516
Sacramento St. 8 12 .400 15 14 .517
Weber St. 8 12 .400 12 19 .387
Idaho 4 16 .200 8 23 .258
Idaho St. 4 16 .200 7 22 .241

___

Saturday’s Games

Idaho 80, Idaho St. 76

E. Washington 78, Weber St. 69

N. Colorado 75, Montana St. 61

S. Utah 85, Montana 80, OT

Portland St. 76, Sacramento St. 72

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 15 3 .833 23 10 .697
Radford 15 3 .833 21 11 .656
Gardner-Webb 11 7 .611 16 16 .500
Longwood 9 9 .500 14 18 .438
UNC-Asheville 8 10 .444 15 16 .484
Hampton 8 10 .444 15 18 .455
Charleston Southern 7 11 .389 14 18 .438
SC-Upstate 7 11 .389 13 20 .394
Presbyterian 7 11 .389 10 22 .313
Campbell 6 12 .333 15 16 .484
High Point 6 12 .333 9 23 .281

___

Sunday’s Games

Hampton at Winthrop, 1 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wisconsin 14 6 .700 21 10 .677
Maryland 13 6 .684 23 7 .767
Michigan St. 13 6 .684 21 9 .700
Illinois 12 7 .632 20 10 .667
Ohio St. 11 8 .579 21 9 .700
Iowa 11 8 .579 20 10 .667
Penn St. 11 9 .550 21 10 .677
Rutgers 11 9 .550 20 11 .645
Michigan 10 9 .526 19 11 .633
Indiana 9 11 .450 19 12 .613
Purdue 9 11 .450 16 15 .516
Minnesota 7 12 .368 13 16 .448
Northwestern 3 17 .150 8 22 .267
Nebraska 2 17 .105 7 23 .233

___

Saturday’s Games

Wisconsin 60, Indiana 56

Rutgers 71, Purdue 68, OT

Northwestern 80, Penn St. 69

Sunday’s Games

Michigan at Maryland, Noon

Nebraska at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Ohio St. at Michigan St., 4:30 p.m.

Iowa at Illinois, 7 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Irvine 13 3 .813 21 11 .656
UC Santa Barbara 10 6 .625 21 10 .677
CS Northridge 10 6 .625 15 17 .469
Hawaii 8 8 .500 17 13 .567
UC Davis 8 8 .500 14 18 .438
UC Riverside 7 9 .438 17 15 .531
Cal St.-Fullerton 6 10 .375 11 20 .355
Long Beach St. 6 10 .375 11 21 .344
Cal Poly 4 12 .250 7 23 .233

___

Saturday’s Games

CS Northridge 86, Hawaii 82

UC Riverside 66, UC Davis 61

UC Santa Barbara 69, Cal Poly 67

Cal St.-Fullerton 75, Long Beach St. 69

