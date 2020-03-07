All Times EDT
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|14
|2
|.875
|25
|7
|.781
|Stony Brook
|10
|6
|.625
|20
|12
|.625
|Hartford
|9
|7
|.563
|17
|15
|.531
|UMBC
|8
|8
|.500
|16
|16
|.500
|New Hampshire
|8
|8
|.500
|15
|15
|.500
|Albany (NY)
|7
|9
|.438
|14
|18
|.438
|Mass.-Lowell
|7
|9
|.438
|13
|19
|.406
|Maine
|5
|11
|.313
|9
|22
|.290
|Binghamton
|4
|12
|.250
|10
|19
|.345
___
Saturday’s Games
UMBC 73, New Hampshire 67
Hartford 89, Mass.-Lowell 75
Stony Brook 76, Albany (NY) 73
Vermont 61, Maine 50
Tuesday’s Games
Hartford at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.
UMBC at Vermont, 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Tulsa
|13
|4
|.765
|21
|9
|.700
|Cincinnati
|13
|5
|.722
|20
|10
|.667
|Houston
|12
|5
|.706
|22
|8
|.733
|Wichita St.
|10
|7
|.588
|22
|8
|.733
|Memphis
|10
|7
|.588
|21
|9
|.700
|UConn
|9
|8
|.529
|18
|12
|.600
|SMU
|9
|9
|.500
|19
|11
|.633
|South Florida
|7
|11
|.389
|14
|17
|.452
|UCF
|6
|11
|.353
|15
|14
|.517
|Temple
|6
|12
|.333
|14
|17
|.452
|East Carolina
|5
|12
|.294
|11
|19
|.367
|Tulane
|4
|13
|.235
|12
|17
|.414
___
Saturday’s Games
South Florida 61, SMU 60
Cincinnati 64, Temple 63
Sunday’s Games
Memphis at Houston, Noon
East Carolina at UCF, 2 p.m.
UConn at Tulane, 4 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita St., 4 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Dayton
|18
|0
|1.000
|29
|2
|.935
|Richmond
|14
|4
|.778
|24
|7
|.774
|Rhode Island
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|9
|.700
|Saint Louis
|12
|6
|.667
|23
|8
|.742
|Duquesne
|11
|7
|.611
|21
|9
|.700
|St. Bonaventure
|11
|7
|.611
|19
|12
|.613
|Davidson
|10
|8
|.556
|16
|14
|.533
|VCU
|8
|10
|.444
|18
|13
|.581
|UMass
|8
|10
|.444
|14
|17
|.452
|La Salle
|6
|12
|.333
|15
|15
|.500
|George Washington
|6
|12
|.333
|12
|19
|.387
|George Mason
|5
|13
|.278
|16
|15
|.516
|Fordham
|2
|16
|.111
|8
|22
|.267
|Saint Joseph’s
|2
|16
|.111
|6
|25
|.194
___
Saturday’s Games
George Mason 65, Fordham 61
La Salle 78, Saint Joseph’s 77
Dayton 76, George Washington 51
Rhode Island 64, UMass 63
Saint Louis 72, St. Bonaventure 49
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida St.
|16
|4
|.800
|26
|5
|.839
|Duke
|15
|5
|.750
|25
|6
|.806
|Louisville
|15
|5
|.750
|24
|7
|.774
|Virginia
|15
|5
|.750
|23
|7
|.767
|Georgia Tech
|11
|9
|.550
|17
|14
|.548
|NC State
|10
|10
|.500
|19
|12
|.613
|Notre Dame
|10
|10
|.500
|19
|12
|.613
|Syracuse
|10
|10
|.500
|17
|14
|.548
|Clemson
|9
|11
|.450
|15
|15
|.500
|Virginia Tech
|7
|13
|.350
|16
|15
|.516
|Miami
|7
|13
|.350
|15
|15
|.500
|Boston College
|7
|13
|.350
|13
|18
|.419
|Pittsburgh
|6
|14
|.300
|15
|16
|.484
|Wake Forest
|6
|14
|.300
|13
|17
|.433
|North Carolina
|6
|14
|.300
|13
|18
|.419
___
Saturday’s Games
Notre Dame 64, Virginia Tech 56
Miami 69, Syracuse 65, OT
Virginia 57, Louisville 54
Florida St. 80, Boston College 62
Duke 89, North Carolina 76
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest at Greensboro, N.C., 4:30 p.m.
North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech at Greensboro, N.C., 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|13
|3
|.813
|29
|4
|.879
|North Florida
|13
|3
|.813
|21
|12
|.636
|Lipscomb
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|15
|.516
|Stetson
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|17
|.485
|North Alabama
|8
|8
|.500
|13
|17
|.433
|Jacksonville
|7
|9
|.438
|14
|18
|.438
|Florida Gulf Coast
|7
|9
|.438
|10
|22
|.313
|NJIT
|6
|10
|.375
|9
|21
|.300
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|16
|.000
|1
|28
|.034
___
Sunday’s Games
Lipscomb at Liberty, 3 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|17
|1
|.944
|28
|3
|.903
|Baylor
|15
|3
|.833
|26
|4
|.867
|West Virginia
|9
|9
|.500
|21
|10
|.677
|Oklahoma
|9
|9
|.500
|19
|12
|.613
|Texas
|9
|9
|.500
|19
|12
|.613
|Texas Tech
|9
|9
|.500
|18
|13
|.581
|Oklahoma St.
|7
|11
|.389
|17
|14
|.548
|TCU
|7
|11
|.389
|16
|15
|.516
|Iowa St.
|5
|13
|.278
|12
|19
|.387
|Kansas St.
|3
|15
|.167
|10
|21
|.323
___
Saturday’s Games
West Virginia 76, Baylor 64
Kansas 66, Texas Tech 62
Kansas St. 79, Iowa St. 63
Oklahoma St. 81, Texas 59
Oklahoma 78, TCU 76
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Creighton
|13
|5
|.722
|24
|7
|.774
|Villanova
|13
|5
|.722
|24
|7
|.774
|Seton Hall
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|9
|.700
|Providence
|12
|6
|.667
|19
|12
|.613
|Butler
|10
|8
|.556
|22
|9
|.710
|Xavier
|8
|10
|.444
|19
|12
|.613
|Marquette
|8
|10
|.444
|18
|12
|.600
|St. John’s
|5
|13
|.278
|16
|15
|.516
|Georgetown
|5
|13
|.278
|15
|16
|.484
|DePaul
|3
|15
|.167
|15
|16
|.484
___
Saturday’s Games
Villanova 70, Georgetown 69
St. John’s 88, Marquette 86
Creighton 77, Seton Hall 60
Providence 93, DePaul 55
Butler 72, Xavier 71
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Washington
|16
|4
|.800
|23
|8
|.742
|N. Colorado
|15
|5
|.750
|22
|9
|.710
|Montana
|14
|6
|.700
|18
|13
|.581
|Portland St.
|12
|8
|.600
|18
|14
|.563
|N. Arizona
|10
|10
|.500
|16
|13
|.552
|Montana St.
|10
|10
|.500
|16
|15
|.516
|S. Utah
|9
|11
|.450
|16
|15
|.516
|Sacramento St.
|8
|12
|.400
|15
|14
|.517
|Weber St.
|8
|12
|.400
|12
|19
|.387
|Idaho
|4
|16
|.200
|8
|23
|.258
|Idaho St.
|4
|16
|.200
|7
|22
|.241
___
Saturday’s Games
Idaho 80, Idaho St. 76
E. Washington 78, Weber St. 69
N. Colorado 75, Montana St. 61
S. Utah 85, Montana 80, OT
Portland St. 76, Sacramento St. 72
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|15
|3
|.833
|23
|10
|.697
|Radford
|15
|3
|.833
|21
|11
|.656
|Gardner-Webb
|11
|7
|.611
|16
|16
|.500
|Longwood
|9
|9
|.500
|14
|18
|.438
|UNC-Asheville
|8
|10
|.444
|15
|16
|.484
|Hampton
|8
|10
|.444
|15
|18
|.455
|Charleston Southern
|7
|11
|.389
|14
|18
|.438
|SC-Upstate
|7
|11
|.389
|13
|20
|.394
|Presbyterian
|7
|11
|.389
|10
|22
|.313
|Campbell
|6
|12
|.333
|15
|16
|.484
|High Point
|6
|12
|.333
|9
|23
|.281
___
Sunday’s Games
Hampton at Winthrop, 1 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wisconsin
|14
|6
|.700
|21
|10
|.677
|Maryland
|13
|6
|.684
|23
|7
|.767
|Michigan St.
|13
|6
|.684
|21
|9
|.700
|Illinois
|12
|7
|.632
|20
|10
|.667
|Ohio St.
|11
|8
|.579
|21
|9
|.700
|Iowa
|11
|8
|.579
|20
|10
|.667
|Penn St.
|11
|9
|.550
|21
|10
|.677
|Rutgers
|11
|9
|.550
|20
|11
|.645
|Michigan
|10
|9
|.526
|19
|11
|.633
|Indiana
|9
|11
|.450
|19
|12
|.613
|Purdue
|9
|11
|.450
|16
|15
|.516
|Minnesota
|7
|12
|.368
|13
|16
|.448
|Northwestern
|3
|17
|.150
|8
|22
|.267
|Nebraska
|2
|17
|.105
|7
|23
|.233
___
Saturday’s Games
Wisconsin 60, Indiana 56
Rutgers 71, Purdue 68, OT
Northwestern 80, Penn St. 69
Sunday’s Games
Michigan at Maryland, Noon
Nebraska at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Ohio St. at Michigan St., 4:30 p.m.
Iowa at Illinois, 7 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Irvine
|13
|3
|.813
|21
|11
|.656
|UC Santa Barbara
|10
|6
|.625
|21
|10
|.677
|CS Northridge
|10
|6
|.625
|15
|17
|.469
|Hawaii
|8
|8
|.500
|17
|13
|.567
|UC Davis
|8
|8
|.500
|14
|18
|.438
|UC Riverside
|7
|9
|.438
|17
|15
|.531
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|6
|10
|.375
|11
|20
|.355
|Long Beach St.
|6
|10
|.375
|11
|21
|.344
|Cal Poly
|4
|12
|.250
|7
|23
|.233
___
Saturday’s Games
CS Northridge 86, Hawaii 82
UC Riverside 66, UC Davis 61
UC Santa Barbara 69, Cal Poly 67
Cal St.-Fullerton 75, Long Beach St. 69
