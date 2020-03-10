All Times EDT

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Oregon 13 5 .722 24 7 .774 UCLA 12 6 .667 19 12 .613 Southern Cal 11 7 .611 22 9 .710 Arizona St. 11 7 .611 20 11 .645 Colorado 10 8 .556 21 10 .677 Arizona 10 8 .556 20 11 .645 Stanford 9 9 .500 20 11 .645 Oregon St. 7 11 .389 17 13 .567 Utah 7 11 .389 16 14 .533 California 7 11 .389 13 18 .419 Washington St. 6 12 .333 15 16 .484 Washington 5 13 .278 15 16 .484

___

Wednesday’s Games

Utah vs. Oregon St. at Paradise, N.V., 3 p.m.

Washington vs. Arizona at Paradise, N.V., 5:30 p.m.

California vs. Stanford at Paradise, N.V., 9 p.m.

Washington St. vs. Colorado at Paradise, N.V., 11:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Pac-12 – First Round – Game 1 (win) vs. Oregon at Paradise, N.V., 3 p.m.

Pac-12 – First Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Southern Cal at Paradise, N.V., 5:30 p.m.

Pac-12 – First Round – Game 3 (win) vs. UCLA at Paradise, N.V., 9 p.m.

Pac-12 – First Round – Game 4 (win) vs. Arizona St. at Paradise, N.V., 11:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Colgate 14 4 .778 25 8 .758 Boston U. 12 6 .667 20 13 .606 American U. 12 6 .667 16 14 .533 Lafayette 10 8 .556 19 12 .613 Army 10 8 .556 15 15 .500 Navy 8 10 .444 14 16 .467 Bucknell 8 10 .444 14 20 .412 Loyola (Md.) 7 11 .389 15 17 .469 Lehigh 7 11 .389 11 21 .344 Holy Cross 2 16 .111 3 29 .094

___

Wednesday’s Games

Boston U. at Colgate, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Kentucky 15 3 .833 25 6 .806 Auburn 12 6 .667 25 6 .806 LSU 12 6 .667 21 10 .677 Mississippi St. 11 7 .611 20 11 .645 Florida 11 7 .611 19 12 .613 South Carolina 10 8 .556 18 13 .581 Texas A&M 10 8 .556 16 14 .533 Tennessee 9 9 .500 17 14 .548 Alabama 8 10 .444 16 15 .516 Arkansas 7 11 .389 19 12 .613 Missouri 7 11 .389 15 16 .484 Mississippi 6 12 .333 15 16 .484 Georgia 5 13 .278 15 16 .484 Vanderbilt 3 15 .167 11 20 .355

___

Wednesday’s Games

Georgia vs. Mississippi at Nashville, T.N., 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt vs. Arkansas at Nashville, T.N., 9:25 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Alabama vs. Tennessee at Nashville, T.N., 1 p.m.

Southeastern – First Round – Game 1 (win) vs. Florida at Nashville, T.N., 3:25 p.m.

Missouri vs. Texas A&M at Nashville, T.N., 7 p.m.

Southeastern – First Round – Game 2 (win) vs. South Carolina at Nashville, T.N., 9:25 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct ETSU 16 2 .889 30 4 .882 Furman 15 3 .833 25 7 .781 UNC-Greensboro 13 5 .722 23 9 .719 Mercer 11 7 .611 17 15 .531 W. Carolina 10 8 .556 19 12 .613 Chattanooga 10 8 .556 20 13 .606 Wofford 8 10 .444 19 16 .543 Samford 4 14 .222 10 23 .303 VMI 3 15 .167 9 24 .273 The Citadel 0 18 .000 6 24 .200

___

Monday’s Games

ETSU 72, Wofford 58

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Stephen F. Austin 19 1 .950 28 3 .903 Nicholls 15 5 .750 21 10 .677 Abilene Christian 15 5 .750 20 11 .645 Sam Houston St. 11 9 .550 18 13 .581 Northwestern St. 11 9 .550 14 15 .483 Lamar 10 10 .500 16 15 .516 McNeese St. 10 10 .500 15 16 .484 Texas A&M-CC 10 10 .500 14 17 .452 Cent. Arkansas 9 11 .450 10 21 .323 Incarnate Word 6 14 .300 9 22 .290 New Orleans 5 15 .250 9 21 .300 SE Louisiana 5 15 .250 8 23 .258 Houston Baptist 4 16 .200 4 25 .138

___

Wednesday’s Games

Texas A&M-CC vs. Northwestern St. at Katy, T.X., 6 p.m.

McNeese St. vs. Lamar at Katy, T.X., 8:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Southland – First Round – Game 1 (win) vs. Sam Houston St. at Katy, T.X., 6 p.m.

Southland – First Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Nicholls at Katy, T.X., 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Prairie View 14 4 .778 18 13 .581 Southern U. 13 5 .722 16 15 .516 Texas Southern 12 6 .667 15 16 .484 Grambling St. 11 7 .611 17 14 .548 Alcorn St. 11 7 .611 15 14 .517 Jackson St. 11 7 .611 14 17 .452 Alabama St. 7 11 .389 8 23 .258 Alabama A&M 5 13 .278 8 21 .276 Ark.-Pine Bluff 3 15 .167 4 26 .133 MVSU 3 15 .167 3 27 .100

___

Tuesday’s Games

Alabama A&M at Prairie View, 6:30 p.m.

Alabama St. at Southern U., 8:30 p.m.

Grambling St. at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Jackson St., 9 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct N. Dakota St. 13 3 .813 24 8 .750 S. Dakota St. 13 3 .813 22 10 .688 South Dakota 10 6 .625 20 12 .625 Oral Roberts 9 7 .563 17 14 .548 Nebraska-Omaha 9 7 .563 16 16 .500 North Dakota 7 9 .438 15 17 .469 Fort Wayne 6 10 .375 14 19 .424 Denver 3 13 .188 7 24 .226 W. Illinois 2 14 .125 5 21 .192

___

Monday’s Games

N. Dakota St. 75, Oral Roberts 69

North Dakota 73, Fort Wayne 56

Tuesday’s Games

North Dakota vs. N. Dakota St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 9 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct UALR 15 5 .750 21 10 .677 South Alabama 13 7 .650 20 11 .645 Texas State 13 7 .650 20 11 .645 Georgia St. 12 8 .600 19 12 .613 Georgia Southern 12 8 .600 19 13 .594 Appalachian St. 11 9 .550 18 14 .563 Texas-Arlington 10 10 .500 14 18 .438 Arkansas St. 8 12 .400 16 16 .500 Coastal Carolina 8 12 .400 16 17 .485 Louisiana-Lafayette 8 12 .400 14 19 .424 Louisiana-Monroe 5 15 .250 9 20 .310 Troy 5 15 .250 9 22 .290

___

Monday’s Games

Appalachian St. 70, Coastal Carolina 65

Georgia Southern 82, Louisiana-Lafayette 81

Wednesday’s Games

Georgia Southern at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Texas State, 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Gonzaga 15 1 .938 30 2 .938 BYU 13 3 .813 24 8 .750 Saint Mary’s (Cal) 11 5 .688 26 7 .788 Pacific 11 5 .688 23 10 .697 San Francisco 9 7 .563 22 12 .647 Pepperdine 8 8 .500 16 16 .500 Santa Clara 6 10 .375 20 13 .606 Loyola Marymount 4 12 .250 11 21 .344 San Diego 2 14 .125 9 23 .281 Portland 1 15 .063 9 23 .281

___

Monday’s Games

Gonzaga 81, San Francisco 77

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 51, BYU 50

Tuesday’s Games

Saint Mary’s (Cal) vs. Gonzaga at Las Vegas, N.V., 9 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct New Mexico St. 16 0 1.000 25 6 .806 California Baptist 10 6 .625 21 10 .677 Rio Grande 9 7 .563 14 16 .467 UMKC 8 7 .533 16 14 .533 Grand Canyon 8 8 .500 13 17 .433 Seattle 7 7 .500 14 15 .483 CS Bakersfield 6 10 .375 12 19 .387 Utah Valley 5 10 .333 11 19 .367 Chicago St. 0 14 .000 4 25 .138

___

Thursday’s Games

Chicago St. vs. New Mexico St. at Las Vegas, N.V., 3 p.m.

UMKC vs. Grand Canyon at Las Vegas, N.V., 5:30 p.m.

CS Bakersfield vs. Rio Grande at Las Vegas, N.V., 9 p.m.

Utah Valley vs. Seattle at Las Vegas, N.V., 11:30 p.m.

