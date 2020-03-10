All Times EDT
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hofstra
|14
|4
|.778
|25
|8
|.758
|William & Mary
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|11
|.656
|Towson
|12
|6
|.667
|19
|13
|.594
|Delaware
|11
|7
|.611
|22
|11
|.667
|Coll. of Charleston
|11
|7
|.611
|17
|14
|.548
|Northeastern
|9
|9
|.500
|17
|15
|.531
|Elon
|7
|11
|.389
|13
|21
|.382
|Drexel
|6
|12
|.333
|14
|19
|.424
|UNC-Wilmington
|5
|13
|.278
|10
|22
|.313
|James Madison
|2
|16
|.111
|9
|21
|.300
___
Monday’s Games
Hofstra 75, Delaware 61
Northeastern 68, Elon 60
Tuesday’s Games
Northeastern vs. Hofstra at Washington, D.C., 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Texas
|14
|4
|.778
|20
|11
|.645
|Louisiana Tech
|13
|5
|.722
|22
|8
|.733
|W. Kentucky
|13
|5
|.722
|20
|10
|.667
|Charlotte
|10
|8
|.556
|16
|13
|.552
|Marshall
|10
|8
|.556
|16
|15
|.516
|FIU
|9
|9
|.500
|18
|13
|.581
|UAB
|9
|9
|.500
|18
|13
|.581
|Old Dominion
|9
|9
|.500
|13
|18
|.419
|UTEP
|8
|10
|.444
|17
|14
|.548
|FAU
|8
|10
|.444
|16
|15
|.516
|Rice
|7
|11
|.389
|15
|16
|.484
|UTSA
|7
|11
|.389
|13
|18
|.419
|Southern Miss.
|5
|13
|.278
|9
|22
|.290
|Middle Tennessee
|4
|14
|.222
|8
|23
|.258
___
Wednesday’s Games
FAU vs. Old Dominion at Frisco, T.X., 7 p.m.
Rice vs. FIU at Frisco, T.X., 7:30 p.m.
UTSA vs. UAB at Frisco, T.X., 9:30 p.m.
UTEP vs. Marshall at Frisco, T.X., 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Conference USA – First Round – Game 1 (win) vs. North Texas at Frisco, T.X., 7 p.m.
Conference USA – First Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Charlotte at Frisco, T.X., 7:30 p.m.
Conference USA – First Round – Game 3 (win) vs. W. Kentucky at Frisco, T.X., 9:30 p.m.
Conference USA – First Round – Game 4 (win) vs. Louisiana Tech at Frisco, T.X., 10 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wright St.
|15
|3
|.833
|25
|7
|.781
|N. Kentucky
|13
|5
|.722
|22
|9
|.710
|Green Bay
|11
|7
|.611
|17
|16
|.515
|Youngstown St.
|10
|8
|.556
|18
|15
|.545
|Ill.-Chicago
|10
|8
|.556
|18
|16
|.529
|Oakland
|8
|10
|.444
|14
|19
|.424
|Milwaukee
|7
|11
|.389
|12
|19
|.387
|Cleveland St.
|7
|11
|.389
|11
|21
|.344
|Detroit
|6
|12
|.333
|8
|23
|.258
|IUPUI
|3
|15
|.167
|7
|25
|.219
___
Monday’s Games
Ill.-Chicago 73, Wright St. 56
N. Kentucky 80, Green Bay 69
Tuesday’s Games
Ill.-Chicago vs. N. Kentucky at Indianapolis, I.N., 7 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|11
|3
|.786
|23
|7
|.767
|Harvard
|10
|4
|.714
|21
|8
|.724
|Princeton
|9
|5
|.643
|14
|13
|.519
|Penn
|8
|6
|.571
|16
|11
|.593
|Brown
|8
|6
|.571
|15
|12
|.556
|Dartmouth
|5
|9
|.357
|12
|17
|.414
|Cornell
|4
|10
|.286
|7
|20
|.259
|Columbia
|1
|13
|.071
|6
|24
|.200
___
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Siena
|15
|5
|.750
|19
|10
|.655
|St. Peter’s
|14
|6
|.700
|17
|12
|.586
|Rider
|12
|8
|.600
|18
|12
|.600
|Monmouth (NJ)
|12
|8
|.600
|18
|13
|.581
|Quinnipiac
|10
|10
|.500
|15
|15
|.500
|Iona
|9
|11
|.450
|11
|16
|.407
|Niagara
|9
|11
|.450
|11
|20
|.355
|Manhattan
|8
|12
|.400
|12
|17
|.414
|Fairfield
|8
|12
|.400
|12
|19
|.387
|Canisius
|7
|13
|.350
|12
|19
|.387
|Marist
|6
|14
|.300
|7
|22
|.241
___
Tuesday’s Games
Manhattan vs. Fairfield at Atlantic City, N.J., 5 p.m.
Canisius vs. Iona at Atlantic City, N.J., 7:30 p.m.
Marist vs. Niagara at Atlantic City, N.J., 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Metro Atlantic – First Round – Game 1 (win) vs. Siena at Atlantic City, N.J., 7 p.m.
Metro Atlantic – First Round – Game 2 (win) vs. St. Peter’s at Atlantic City, N.J., 9:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Metro Atlantic – First Round – Game 3 (win) vs. Rider at Atlantic City, N.J., 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac vs. Monmouth (NJ) at Atlantic City, N.J., 9:30 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Akron
|14
|4
|.778
|24
|7
|.774
|Bowling Green
|12
|6
|.667
|21
|10
|.677
|Buffalo
|11
|7
|.611
|20
|12
|.625
|Ball St.
|11
|7
|.611
|18
|13
|.581
|N. Illinois
|11
|7
|.611
|18
|13
|.581
|Kent St.
|9
|9
|.500
|20
|12
|.625
|Ohio
|8
|10
|.444
|17
|15
|.531
|Toledo
|8
|10
|.444
|17
|15
|.531
|Cent. Michigan
|7
|11
|.389
|14
|18
|.438
|E. Michigan
|6
|12
|.333
|16
|16
|.500
|W. Michigan
|6
|12
|.333
|13
|19
|.406
|Miami (Ohio)
|5
|13
|.278
|13
|19
|.406
___
Monday’s Games
Kent St. 86, E. Michigan 76
Ohio 85, Cent. Michigan 65
Toledo 76, W. Michigan 73
Miami (Ohio) 85, Buffalo 79
Thursday’s Games
Ohio vs. Akron at Cleveland, O.H., Noon
Miami (Ohio) vs. N. Illinois at Cleveland, O.H., 2:30 p.m.
Toledo vs. Bowling Green at Cleveland, O.H., 6:30 p.m.
Kent St. vs. Ball St. at Cleveland, O.H., 9 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|NC Central
|13
|3
|.813
|17
|13
|.567
|NC A&T
|12
|4
|.750
|16
|15
|.516
|Norfolk St.
|12
|4
|.750
|16
|15
|.516
|Bethune-Cookman
|10
|6
|.625
|16
|14
|.533
|Florida A&M
|10
|6
|.625
|12
|15
|.444
|Morgan St.
|9
|7
|.563
|15
|16
|.484
|Coppin St.
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|20
|.355
|SC State
|6
|10
|.375
|11
|17
|.393
|Delaware St.
|4
|12
|.250
|5
|25
|.167
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|4
|12
|.250
|5
|26
|.161
|Howard
|1
|15
|.063
|3
|28
|.097
___
Tuesday’s Games
Md.-Eastern Shore vs. Delaware St. at Norfolk, V.A., 6 p.m.
Howard vs. SC State at Norfolk, V.A., 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
MEAC – First Round – Game 1 (win) vs. NC Central at Norfolk, V.A., 6 p.m.
MEAC – First Round – Game 2 (win) vs. NC A&T at Norfolk, V.A., 8:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Morgan St. vs. Bethune-Cookman at Norfolk, V.A., 6 p.m.
Coppin St. vs. Norfolk St. at Norfolk, V.A., 8:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Iowa
|14
|4
|.778
|25
|6
|.806
|Loyola of Chicago
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|11
|.656
|Bradley
|11
|7
|.611
|23
|11
|.676
|Indiana St.
|11
|7
|.611
|18
|12
|.600
|S. Illinois
|10
|8
|.556
|16
|16
|.500
|Valparaiso
|9
|9
|.500
|19
|16
|.543
|Missouri St.
|9
|9
|.500
|16
|17
|.485
|Drake
|8
|10
|.444
|20
|14
|.588
|Illinois St.
|5
|13
|.278
|10
|21
|.323
|Evansville
|0
|18
|.000
|9
|23
|.281
___
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|17
|1
|.944
|30
|2
|.938
|Utah St.
|12
|6
|.667
|26
|8
|.765
|Nevada
|12
|6
|.667
|19
|12
|.613
|UNLV
|12
|6
|.667
|17
|15
|.531
|Boise St.
|11
|7
|.611
|20
|12
|.625
|Colorado St.
|11
|7
|.611
|20
|12
|.625
|New Mexico
|7
|11
|.389
|19
|14
|.576
|Fresno St.
|7
|11
|.389
|11
|19
|.367
|Air Force
|5
|13
|.278
|12
|20
|.375
|San Jose St.
|3
|15
|.167
|7
|24
|.226
|Wyoming
|2
|16
|.111
|9
|24
|.273
___
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|13
|5
|.722
|22
|9
|.710
|Robert Morris
|13
|5
|.722
|19
|14
|.576
|Sacred Heart
|12
|6
|.667
|20
|13
|.606
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|9
|9
|.500
|11
|19
|.367
|Bryant
|7
|11
|.389
|15
|17
|.469
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|7
|11
|.389
|13
|18
|.419
|Mount St. Mary’s
|7
|11
|.389
|11
|21
|.344
|Wagner
|5
|13
|.278
|8
|21
|.276
|CCSU
|3
|15
|.167
|4
|27
|.129
___
Tuesday’s Games
St. Francis (Pa.) at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Belmont
|15
|3
|.833
|26
|7
|.788
|Murray St.
|15
|3
|.833
|23
|9
|.719
|Austin Peay
|14
|4
|.778
|21
|12
|.636
|E. Kentucky
|12
|6
|.667
|16
|17
|.485
|Tennessee St.
|9
|9
|.500
|18
|15
|.545
|E. Illinois
|9
|9
|.500
|17
|15
|.531
|Jacksonville St.
|8
|10
|.444
|13
|19
|.406
|Morehead St.
|7
|11
|.389
|13
|19
|.406
|Tennessee Tech
|6
|12
|.333
|9
|22
|.290
|UT Martin
|5
|13
|.278
|9
|20
|.310
|SIU-Edwardsville
|5
|13
|.278
|8
|23
|.258
|SE Missouri
|3
|15
|.167
|7
|24
|.226
___
