COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Hofstra 14 4 .778 25 8 .758 William & Mary 13 5 .722 21 11 .656 Towson 12 6 .667 19 13 .594 Delaware 11 7 .611 22 11 .667 Coll. of Charleston 11 7 .611 17 14 .548 Northeastern 9 9 .500 17 15 .531 Elon 7 11 .389 13 21 .382 Drexel 6 12 .333 14 19 .424 UNC-Wilmington 5 13 .278 10 22 .313 James Madison 2 16 .111 9 21 .300

Monday’s Games

Hofstra 75, Delaware 61

Northeastern 68, Elon 60

Tuesday’s Games

Northeastern vs. Hofstra at Washington, D.C., 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct North Texas 14 4 .778 20 11 .645 Louisiana Tech 13 5 .722 22 8 .733 W. Kentucky 13 5 .722 20 10 .667 Charlotte 10 8 .556 16 13 .552 Marshall 10 8 .556 16 15 .516 FIU 9 9 .500 18 13 .581 UAB 9 9 .500 18 13 .581 Old Dominion 9 9 .500 13 18 .419 UTEP 8 10 .444 17 14 .548 FAU 8 10 .444 16 15 .516 Rice 7 11 .389 15 16 .484 UTSA 7 11 .389 13 18 .419 Southern Miss. 5 13 .278 9 22 .290 Middle Tennessee 4 14 .222 8 23 .258

Wednesday’s Games

FAU vs. Old Dominion at Frisco, T.X., 7 p.m.

Rice vs. FIU at Frisco, T.X., 7:30 p.m.

UTSA vs. UAB at Frisco, T.X., 9:30 p.m.

UTEP vs. Marshall at Frisco, T.X., 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Conference USA – First Round – Game 1 (win) vs. North Texas at Frisco, T.X., 7 p.m.

Conference USA – First Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Charlotte at Frisco, T.X., 7:30 p.m.

Conference USA – First Round – Game 3 (win) vs. W. Kentucky at Frisco, T.X., 9:30 p.m.

Conference USA – First Round – Game 4 (win) vs. Louisiana Tech at Frisco, T.X., 10 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Wright St. 15 3 .833 25 7 .781 N. Kentucky 13 5 .722 22 9 .710 Green Bay 11 7 .611 17 16 .515 Youngstown St. 10 8 .556 18 15 .545 Ill.-Chicago 10 8 .556 18 16 .529 Oakland 8 10 .444 14 19 .424 Milwaukee 7 11 .389 12 19 .387 Cleveland St. 7 11 .389 11 21 .344 Detroit 6 12 .333 8 23 .258 IUPUI 3 15 .167 7 25 .219

Monday’s Games

Ill.-Chicago 73, Wright St. 56

N. Kentucky 80, Green Bay 69

Tuesday’s Games

Ill.-Chicago vs. N. Kentucky at Indianapolis, I.N., 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Yale 11 3 .786 23 7 .767 Harvard 10 4 .714 21 8 .724 Princeton 9 5 .643 14 13 .519 Penn 8 6 .571 16 11 .593 Brown 8 6 .571 15 12 .556 Dartmouth 5 9 .357 12 17 .414 Cornell 4 10 .286 7 20 .259 Columbia 1 13 .071 6 24 .200

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Siena 15 5 .750 19 10 .655 St. Peter’s 14 6 .700 17 12 .586 Rider 12 8 .600 18 12 .600 Monmouth (NJ) 12 8 .600 18 13 .581 Quinnipiac 10 10 .500 15 15 .500 Iona 9 11 .450 11 16 .407 Niagara 9 11 .450 11 20 .355 Manhattan 8 12 .400 12 17 .414 Fairfield 8 12 .400 12 19 .387 Canisius 7 13 .350 12 19 .387 Marist 6 14 .300 7 22 .241

Tuesday’s Games

Manhattan vs. Fairfield at Atlantic City, N.J., 5 p.m.

Canisius vs. Iona at Atlantic City, N.J., 7:30 p.m.

Marist vs. Niagara at Atlantic City, N.J., 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Metro Atlantic – First Round – Game 1 (win) vs. Siena at Atlantic City, N.J., 7 p.m.

Metro Atlantic – First Round – Game 2 (win) vs. St. Peter’s at Atlantic City, N.J., 9:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Metro Atlantic – First Round – Game 3 (win) vs. Rider at Atlantic City, N.J., 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac vs. Monmouth (NJ) at Atlantic City, N.J., 9:30 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Akron 14 4 .778 24 7 .774 Bowling Green 12 6 .667 21 10 .677 Buffalo 11 7 .611 20 12 .625 Ball St. 11 7 .611 18 13 .581 N. Illinois 11 7 .611 18 13 .581 Kent St. 9 9 .500 20 12 .625 Ohio 8 10 .444 17 15 .531 Toledo 8 10 .444 17 15 .531 Cent. Michigan 7 11 .389 14 18 .438 E. Michigan 6 12 .333 16 16 .500 W. Michigan 6 12 .333 13 19 .406 Miami (Ohio) 5 13 .278 13 19 .406

Monday’s Games

Kent St. 86, E. Michigan 76

Ohio 85, Cent. Michigan 65

Toledo 76, W. Michigan 73

Miami (Ohio) 85, Buffalo 79

Thursday’s Games

Ohio vs. Akron at Cleveland, O.H., Noon

Miami (Ohio) vs. N. Illinois at Cleveland, O.H., 2:30 p.m.

Toledo vs. Bowling Green at Cleveland, O.H., 6:30 p.m.

Kent St. vs. Ball St. at Cleveland, O.H., 9 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct NC Central 13 3 .813 17 13 .567 NC A&T 12 4 .750 16 15 .516 Norfolk St. 12 4 .750 16 15 .516 Bethune-Cookman 10 6 .625 16 14 .533 Florida A&M 10 6 .625 12 15 .444 Morgan St. 9 7 .563 15 16 .484 Coppin St. 7 9 .438 11 20 .355 SC State 6 10 .375 11 17 .393 Delaware St. 4 12 .250 5 25 .167 Md.-Eastern Shore 4 12 .250 5 26 .161 Howard 1 15 .063 3 28 .097

Tuesday’s Games

Md.-Eastern Shore vs. Delaware St. at Norfolk, V.A., 6 p.m.

Howard vs. SC State at Norfolk, V.A., 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

MEAC – First Round – Game 1 (win) vs. NC Central at Norfolk, V.A., 6 p.m.

MEAC – First Round – Game 2 (win) vs. NC A&T at Norfolk, V.A., 8:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Morgan St. vs. Bethune-Cookman at Norfolk, V.A., 6 p.m.

Coppin St. vs. Norfolk St. at Norfolk, V.A., 8:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct N. Iowa 14 4 .778 25 6 .806 Loyola of Chicago 13 5 .722 21 11 .656 Bradley 11 7 .611 23 11 .676 Indiana St. 11 7 .611 18 12 .600 S. Illinois 10 8 .556 16 16 .500 Valparaiso 9 9 .500 19 16 .543 Missouri St. 9 9 .500 16 17 .485 Drake 8 10 .444 20 14 .588 Illinois St. 5 13 .278 10 21 .323 Evansville 0 18 .000 9 23 .281

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct San Diego St. 17 1 .944 30 2 .938 Utah St. 12 6 .667 26 8 .765 Nevada 12 6 .667 19 12 .613 UNLV 12 6 .667 17 15 .531 Boise St. 11 7 .611 20 12 .625 Colorado St. 11 7 .611 20 12 .625 New Mexico 7 11 .389 19 14 .576 Fresno St. 7 11 .389 11 19 .367 Air Force 5 13 .278 12 20 .375 San Jose St. 3 15 .167 7 24 .226 Wyoming 2 16 .111 9 24 .273

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct St. Francis (Pa.) 13 5 .722 22 9 .710 Robert Morris 13 5 .722 19 14 .576 Sacred Heart 12 6 .667 20 13 .606 Fairleigh Dickinson 9 9 .500 11 19 .367 Bryant 7 11 .389 15 17 .469 St. Francis Brooklyn 7 11 .389 13 18 .419 Mount St. Mary’s 7 11 .389 11 21 .344 Wagner 5 13 .278 8 21 .276 CCSU 3 15 .167 4 27 .129

Tuesday’s Games

St. Francis (Pa.) at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Belmont 15 3 .833 26 7 .788 Murray St. 15 3 .833 23 9 .719 Austin Peay 14 4 .778 21 12 .636 E. Kentucky 12 6 .667 16 17 .485 Tennessee St. 9 9 .500 18 15 .545 E. Illinois 9 9 .500 17 15 .531 Jacksonville St. 8 10 .444 13 19 .406 Morehead St. 7 11 .389 13 19 .406 Tennessee Tech 6 12 .333 9 22 .290 UT Martin 5 13 .278 9 20 .310 SIU-Edwardsville 5 13 .278 8 23 .258 SE Missouri 3 15 .167 7 24 .226

