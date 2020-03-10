Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

BKC Glance

March 10, 2020 12:06 am
 
5 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Vermont 14 2 .875 25 7 .781
Stony Brook 10 6 .625 20 12 .625
Hartford 9 7 .563 17 15 .531
UMBC 8 8 .500 16 16 .500
New Hampshire 8 8 .500 15 15 .500
Albany (NY) 7 9 .438 14 18 .438
Mass.-Lowell 7 9 .438 13 19 .406
Maine 5 11 .313 9 22 .290
Binghamton 4 12 .250 10 19 .345

___

Tuesday’s Games

Hartford at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

UMBC at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Advertisement

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 13 5 .722 23 8 .742
Tulsa 13 5 .722 21 10 .677
Cincinnati 13 5 .722 20 10 .667
Wichita St. 11 7 .611 23 8 .742
Memphis 10 8 .556 21 10 .677
UConn 10 8 .556 19 12 .613
SMU 9 9 .500 19 11 .633
UCF 7 11 .389 16 14 .533
South Florida 7 11 .389 14 17 .452
Temple 6 12 .333 14 17 .452
East Carolina 5 13 .278 11 20 .355
Tulane 4 14 .222 12 18 .400

___

        Insight by Recorded Future: Discover the steps being taken in combating healthcare data breaches using intelligence in this exclusive ebook.

Thursday’s Games

South Florida vs. UCF at Fort Worth, T.X., 1 p.m.

Tulane vs. UConn at Fort Worth, T.X., 3:30 p.m.

Temple vs. SMU at Fort Worth, T.X., 8 p.m.

East Carolina vs. Memphis at Fort Worth, T.X., 10:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Dayton 18 0 1.000 29 2 .935
Richmond 14 4 .778 24 7 .774
Rhode Island 13 5 .722 21 9 .700
Saint Louis 12 6 .667 23 8 .742
Duquesne 11 7 .611 21 9 .700
St. Bonaventure 11 7 .611 19 12 .613
Davidson 10 8 .556 16 14 .533
VCU 8 10 .444 18 13 .581
UMass 8 10 .444 14 17 .452
La Salle 6 12 .333 15 15 .500
George Washington 6 12 .333 12 19 .387
George Mason 5 13 .278 16 15 .516
Fordham 2 16 .111 8 22 .267
Saint Joseph’s 2 16 .111 6 25 .194

___

Wednesday’s Games

Saint Joseph’s vs. George Mason at Brooklyn, N.Y., 1 p.m.

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

Fordham vs. George Washington at Brooklyn, N.Y., 3:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

VCU vs. UMass at Brooklyn, N.Y., Noon

Atlantic 10 – First Round – Game 1 (win) vs. St. Bonaventure at Brooklyn, N.Y., 2:30 p.m.

La Salle vs. Davidson at Brooklyn, N.Y., 6 p.m.

Atlantic 10 – First Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Duquesne at Brooklyn, N.Y., 8:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Florida St. 16 4 .800 26 5 .839
Duke 15 5 .750 25 6 .806
Louisville 15 5 .750 24 7 .774
Virginia 15 5 .750 23 7 .767
Georgia Tech 11 9 .550 17 14 .548
NC State 10 10 .500 19 12 .613
Notre Dame 10 10 .500 19 12 .613
Syracuse 10 10 .500 17 14 .548
Clemson 9 11 .450 15 15 .500
Virginia Tech 7 13 .350 16 15 .516
Miami 7 13 .350 15 15 .500
Boston College 7 13 .350 13 18 .419
Pittsburgh 6 14 .300 15 16 .484
Wake Forest 6 14 .300 13 17 .433
North Carolina 6 14 .300 13 18 .419

___

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest at Greensboro, N.C., 4:30 p.m.

North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech at Greensboro, N.C., 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Miami vs. Clemson at Greensboro, N.C., Noon

ACC – First Round – Game 1 (win) vs. NC State at Greensboro, N.C., 2:30 p.m.

Boston College vs. Notre Dame at Greensboro, N.C., 7 p.m.

ACC – First Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Syracuse at Greensboro, N.C., 9:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

ACC – Second Round – Game 1 (win) vs. Florida St. at Greensboro, N.C., 12:30 p.m.

ACC – Second Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Duke at Greensboro, N.C., 3 p.m.

ACC – Second Round – Game 3 (win) vs. Virginia at Greensboro, N.C., 7 p.m.

ACC – Second Round – Game 4 (win) vs. Louisville at Greensboro, N.C., 9:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Liberty 13 3 .813 30 4 .882
North Florida 13 3 .813 21 12 .636
Lipscomb 9 7 .563 16 16 .500
Stetson 9 7 .563 16 17 .485
North Alabama 8 8 .500 13 17 .433
Jacksonville 7 9 .438 14 18 .438
Florida Gulf Coast 7 9 .438 10 22 .313
NJIT 6 10 .375 9 21 .300
Kennesaw St. 0 16 .000 1 28 .034

___

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Kansas 17 1 .944 28 3 .903
Baylor 15 3 .833 26 4 .867
West Virginia 9 9 .500 21 10 .677
Oklahoma 9 9 .500 19 12 .613
Texas 9 9 .500 19 12 .613
Texas Tech 9 9 .500 18 13 .581
Oklahoma St. 7 11 .389 17 14 .548
TCU 7 11 .389 16 15 .516
Iowa St. 5 13 .278 12 19 .387
Kansas St. 3 15 .167 10 21 .323

___

Wednesday’s Games

Iowa St. vs. Oklahoma St. at Kansas City, M.O., 7 p.m.

Kansas St. vs. TCU at Kansas City, M.O., 9:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Texas Tech vs. Texas at Kansas City, M.O., 12:30 p.m.

Big 12 – First Round – Game 1 (win) vs. Kansas at Kansas City, M.O., 3 p.m.

Big 12 – First Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Baylor at Kansas City, M.O., 7 p.m.

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma at Kansas City, M.O., 9:30 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Creighton 13 5 .722 24 7 .774
Villanova 13 5 .722 24 7 .774
Seton Hall 13 5 .722 21 9 .700
Providence 12 6 .667 19 12 .613
Butler 10 8 .556 22 9 .710
Xavier 8 10 .444 19 12 .613
Marquette 8 10 .444 18 12 .600
St. John’s 5 13 .278 16 15 .516
Georgetown 5 13 .278 15 16 .484
DePaul 3 15 .167 15 16 .484

___

Wednesday’s Games

St. John’s vs. Georgetown at New York, N.Y., 7 p.m.

DePaul vs. Xavier at New York, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Big East – First Round – Game 1 (win) vs. Creighton at New York, N.Y., Noon

Butler vs. Providence at New York, N.Y., 2:30 p.m.

Big East – First Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Villanova at New York, N.Y., 7 p.m.

Marquette vs. Seton Hall at New York, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
E. Washington 16 4 .800 23 8 .742
N. Colorado 15 5 .750 22 9 .710
Montana 14 6 .700 18 13 .581
Portland St. 12 8 .600 18 14 .563
N. Arizona 10 10 .500 16 13 .552
Montana St. 10 10 .500 16 15 .516
S. Utah 9 11 .450 16 15 .516
Sacramento St. 8 12 .400 15 14 .517
Weber St. 8 12 .400 12 19 .387
Idaho 4 16 .200 8 23 .258
Idaho St. 4 16 .200 7 22 .241

___

Wednesday’s Games

Sacramento St. vs. Weber St. at Boise, I.D., 11:30 a.m.

Idaho vs. S. Utah at Boise, I.D., 2 p.m.

Idaho St. vs. N. Arizona at Boise, I.D., 4:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Big Sky – First Round – Game 1 (win) vs. E. Washington at Boise, I.D., 2 p.m.

Montana St. vs. Portland St. at Boise, I.D., 4:30 p.m.

Big Sky – First Round – Game 2 (win) vs. N. Colorado at Boise, I.D., 7:30 p.m.

Big Sky – First Round – Game 3 (win) vs. Montana at Boise, I.D., 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 15 3 .833 24 10 .706
Radford 15 3 .833 21 11 .656
Gardner-Webb 11 7 .611 16 16 .500
Longwood 9 9 .500 14 18 .438
UNC-Asheville 8 10 .444 15 16 .484
Hampton 8 10 .444 15 19 .441
Charleston Southern 7 11 .389 14 18 .438
SC-Upstate 7 11 .389 13 20 .394
Presbyterian 7 11 .389 10 22 .313
Campbell 6 12 .333 15 16 .484
High Point 6 12 .333 9 23 .281

___

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Maryland 14 6 .700 24 7 .774
Michigan St. 14 6 .700 22 9 .710
Wisconsin 14 6 .700 21 10 .677
Illinois 13 7 .650 21 10 .677
Ohio St. 11 9 .550 21 10 .677
Penn St. 11 9 .550 21 10 .677
Iowa 11 9 .550 20 11 .645
Rutgers 11 9 .550 20 11 .645
Michigan 10 10 .500 19 12 .613
Indiana 9 11 .450 19 12 .613
Purdue 9 11 .450 16 15 .516
Minnesota 8 12 .400 14 16 .467
Northwestern 3 17 .150 8 22 .267
Nebraska 2 18 .100 7 24 .226

___

Wednesday’s Games

Northwestern vs. Minnesota at Indianapolis, I.N., 6 p.m.

Nebraska vs. Indiana at Indianapolis, I.N., 8:25 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Michigan vs. Rutgers at Indianapolis, I.N., Noon

Big Ten – First Round – Game 1 (win) vs. Iowa at Indianapolis, I.N., 2:25 p.m.

Purdue vs. Ohio St. at Indianapolis, I.N., 6:30 p.m.

Big Ten – First Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Penn St. at Indianapolis, I.N., 8:55 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Irvine 13 3 .813 21 11 .656
UC Santa Barbara 10 6 .625 21 10 .677
CS Northridge 10 6 .625 15 17 .469
Hawaii 8 8 .500 17 13 .567
UC Davis 8 8 .500 14 18 .438
UC Riverside 7 9 .438 17 15 .531
Cal St.-Fullerton 6 10 .375 11 20 .355
Long Beach St. 6 10 .375 11 21 .344
Cal Poly 4 12 .250 7 23 .233

___

Thursday’s Games

Cal St.-Fullerton vs. CS Northridge at Anaheim, C.A., 3 p.m.

UC Riverside vs. UC Santa Barbara at Anaheim, C.A., 5:30 p.m.

Long Beach St. vs. UC Irvine at Anaheim, C.A., 9 p.m.

UC Davis vs. Hawaii at Anaheim, C.A., 11:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|16 CoSN Annual Conference
3|17 Closing the Deal: How to Win in...
3|17 Google Cloud Platform Fundamentals: Big...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military working dogs honored on K9 Veterans Day

Today in History

1942: Army launches K-9 Corps (War Dog Program)