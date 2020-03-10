All Times EDT

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Vermont 14 2 .875 25 7 .781 Stony Brook 10 6 .625 20 12 .625 Hartford 9 7 .563 17 15 .531 UMBC 8 8 .500 16 16 .500 New Hampshire 8 8 .500 15 15 .500 Albany (NY) 7 9 .438 14 18 .438 Mass.-Lowell 7 9 .438 13 19 .406 Maine 5 11 .313 9 22 .290 Binghamton 4 12 .250 10 19 .345

___

Tuesday’s Games

Hartford at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

UMBC at Vermont, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Houston 13 5 .722 23 8 .742 Tulsa 13 5 .722 21 10 .677 Cincinnati 13 5 .722 20 10 .667 Wichita St. 11 7 .611 23 8 .742 Memphis 10 8 .556 21 10 .677 UConn 10 8 .556 19 12 .613 SMU 9 9 .500 19 11 .633 UCF 7 11 .389 16 14 .533 South Florida 7 11 .389 14 17 .452 Temple 6 12 .333 14 17 .452 East Carolina 5 13 .278 11 20 .355 Tulane 4 14 .222 12 18 .400

___

Thursday’s Games

South Florida vs. UCF at Fort Worth, T.X., 1 p.m.

Tulane vs. UConn at Fort Worth, T.X., 3:30 p.m.

Temple vs. SMU at Fort Worth, T.X., 8 p.m.

East Carolina vs. Memphis at Fort Worth, T.X., 10:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Dayton 18 0 1.000 29 2 .935 Richmond 14 4 .778 24 7 .774 Rhode Island 13 5 .722 21 9 .700 Saint Louis 12 6 .667 23 8 .742 Duquesne 11 7 .611 21 9 .700 St. Bonaventure 11 7 .611 19 12 .613 Davidson 10 8 .556 16 14 .533 VCU 8 10 .444 18 13 .581 UMass 8 10 .444 14 17 .452 La Salle 6 12 .333 15 15 .500 George Washington 6 12 .333 12 19 .387 George Mason 5 13 .278 16 15 .516 Fordham 2 16 .111 8 22 .267 Saint Joseph’s 2 16 .111 6 25 .194

___

Wednesday’s Games

Saint Joseph’s vs. George Mason at Brooklyn, N.Y., 1 p.m.

Fordham vs. George Washington at Brooklyn, N.Y., 3:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

VCU vs. UMass at Brooklyn, N.Y., Noon

Atlantic 10 – First Round – Game 1 (win) vs. St. Bonaventure at Brooklyn, N.Y., 2:30 p.m.

La Salle vs. Davidson at Brooklyn, N.Y., 6 p.m.

Atlantic 10 – First Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Duquesne at Brooklyn, N.Y., 8:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Florida St. 16 4 .800 26 5 .839 Duke 15 5 .750 25 6 .806 Louisville 15 5 .750 24 7 .774 Virginia 15 5 .750 23 7 .767 Georgia Tech 11 9 .550 17 14 .548 NC State 10 10 .500 19 12 .613 Notre Dame 10 10 .500 19 12 .613 Syracuse 10 10 .500 17 14 .548 Clemson 9 11 .450 15 15 .500 Virginia Tech 7 13 .350 16 15 .516 Miami 7 13 .350 15 15 .500 Boston College 7 13 .350 13 18 .419 Pittsburgh 6 14 .300 15 16 .484 Wake Forest 6 14 .300 13 17 .433 North Carolina 6 14 .300 13 18 .419

___

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest at Greensboro, N.C., 4:30 p.m.

North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech at Greensboro, N.C., 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Miami vs. Clemson at Greensboro, N.C., Noon

ACC – First Round – Game 1 (win) vs. NC State at Greensboro, N.C., 2:30 p.m.

Boston College vs. Notre Dame at Greensboro, N.C., 7 p.m.

ACC – First Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Syracuse at Greensboro, N.C., 9:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

ACC – Second Round – Game 1 (win) vs. Florida St. at Greensboro, N.C., 12:30 p.m.

ACC – Second Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Duke at Greensboro, N.C., 3 p.m.

ACC – Second Round – Game 3 (win) vs. Virginia at Greensboro, N.C., 7 p.m.

ACC – Second Round – Game 4 (win) vs. Louisville at Greensboro, N.C., 9:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Liberty 13 3 .813 30 4 .882 North Florida 13 3 .813 21 12 .636 Lipscomb 9 7 .563 16 16 .500 Stetson 9 7 .563 16 17 .485 North Alabama 8 8 .500 13 17 .433 Jacksonville 7 9 .438 14 18 .438 Florida Gulf Coast 7 9 .438 10 22 .313 NJIT 6 10 .375 9 21 .300 Kennesaw St. 0 16 .000 1 28 .034

___

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Kansas 17 1 .944 28 3 .903 Baylor 15 3 .833 26 4 .867 West Virginia 9 9 .500 21 10 .677 Oklahoma 9 9 .500 19 12 .613 Texas 9 9 .500 19 12 .613 Texas Tech 9 9 .500 18 13 .581 Oklahoma St. 7 11 .389 17 14 .548 TCU 7 11 .389 16 15 .516 Iowa St. 5 13 .278 12 19 .387 Kansas St. 3 15 .167 10 21 .323

___

Wednesday’s Games

Iowa St. vs. Oklahoma St. at Kansas City, M.O., 7 p.m.

Kansas St. vs. TCU at Kansas City, M.O., 9:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Texas Tech vs. Texas at Kansas City, M.O., 12:30 p.m.

Big 12 – First Round – Game 1 (win) vs. Kansas at Kansas City, M.O., 3 p.m.

Big 12 – First Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Baylor at Kansas City, M.O., 7 p.m.

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma at Kansas City, M.O., 9:30 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Creighton 13 5 .722 24 7 .774 Villanova 13 5 .722 24 7 .774 Seton Hall 13 5 .722 21 9 .700 Providence 12 6 .667 19 12 .613 Butler 10 8 .556 22 9 .710 Xavier 8 10 .444 19 12 .613 Marquette 8 10 .444 18 12 .600 St. John’s 5 13 .278 16 15 .516 Georgetown 5 13 .278 15 16 .484 DePaul 3 15 .167 15 16 .484

___

Wednesday’s Games

St. John’s vs. Georgetown at New York, N.Y., 7 p.m.

DePaul vs. Xavier at New York, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Big East – First Round – Game 1 (win) vs. Creighton at New York, N.Y., Noon

Butler vs. Providence at New York, N.Y., 2:30 p.m.

Big East – First Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Villanova at New York, N.Y., 7 p.m.

Marquette vs. Seton Hall at New York, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct E. Washington 16 4 .800 23 8 .742 N. Colorado 15 5 .750 22 9 .710 Montana 14 6 .700 18 13 .581 Portland St. 12 8 .600 18 14 .563 N. Arizona 10 10 .500 16 13 .552 Montana St. 10 10 .500 16 15 .516 S. Utah 9 11 .450 16 15 .516 Sacramento St. 8 12 .400 15 14 .517 Weber St. 8 12 .400 12 19 .387 Idaho 4 16 .200 8 23 .258 Idaho St. 4 16 .200 7 22 .241

___

Wednesday’s Games

Sacramento St. vs. Weber St. at Boise, I.D., 11:30 a.m.

Idaho vs. S. Utah at Boise, I.D., 2 p.m.

Idaho St. vs. N. Arizona at Boise, I.D., 4:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Big Sky – First Round – Game 1 (win) vs. E. Washington at Boise, I.D., 2 p.m.

Montana St. vs. Portland St. at Boise, I.D., 4:30 p.m.

Big Sky – First Round – Game 2 (win) vs. N. Colorado at Boise, I.D., 7:30 p.m.

Big Sky – First Round – Game 3 (win) vs. Montana at Boise, I.D., 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Winthrop 15 3 .833 24 10 .706 Radford 15 3 .833 21 11 .656 Gardner-Webb 11 7 .611 16 16 .500 Longwood 9 9 .500 14 18 .438 UNC-Asheville 8 10 .444 15 16 .484 Hampton 8 10 .444 15 19 .441 Charleston Southern 7 11 .389 14 18 .438 SC-Upstate 7 11 .389 13 20 .394 Presbyterian 7 11 .389 10 22 .313 Campbell 6 12 .333 15 16 .484 High Point 6 12 .333 9 23 .281

___

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Maryland 14 6 .700 24 7 .774 Michigan St. 14 6 .700 22 9 .710 Wisconsin 14 6 .700 21 10 .677 Illinois 13 7 .650 21 10 .677 Ohio St. 11 9 .550 21 10 .677 Penn St. 11 9 .550 21 10 .677 Iowa 11 9 .550 20 11 .645 Rutgers 11 9 .550 20 11 .645 Michigan 10 10 .500 19 12 .613 Indiana 9 11 .450 19 12 .613 Purdue 9 11 .450 16 15 .516 Minnesota 8 12 .400 14 16 .467 Northwestern 3 17 .150 8 22 .267 Nebraska 2 18 .100 7 24 .226

___

Wednesday’s Games

Northwestern vs. Minnesota at Indianapolis, I.N., 6 p.m.

Nebraska vs. Indiana at Indianapolis, I.N., 8:25 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Michigan vs. Rutgers at Indianapolis, I.N., Noon

Big Ten – First Round – Game 1 (win) vs. Iowa at Indianapolis, I.N., 2:25 p.m.

Purdue vs. Ohio St. at Indianapolis, I.N., 6:30 p.m.

Big Ten – First Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Penn St. at Indianapolis, I.N., 8:55 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct UC Irvine 13 3 .813 21 11 .656 UC Santa Barbara 10 6 .625 21 10 .677 CS Northridge 10 6 .625 15 17 .469 Hawaii 8 8 .500 17 13 .567 UC Davis 8 8 .500 14 18 .438 UC Riverside 7 9 .438 17 15 .531 Cal St.-Fullerton 6 10 .375 11 20 .355 Long Beach St. 6 10 .375 11 21 .344 Cal Poly 4 12 .250 7 23 .233

___

Thursday’s Games

Cal St.-Fullerton vs. CS Northridge at Anaheim, C.A., 3 p.m.

UC Riverside vs. UC Santa Barbara at Anaheim, C.A., 5:30 p.m.

Long Beach St. vs. UC Irvine at Anaheim, C.A., 9 p.m.

UC Davis vs. Hawaii at Anaheim, C.A., 11:30 p.m.

