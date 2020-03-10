All Times EDT
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oregon
|13
|5
|.722
|24
|7
|.774
|UCLA
|12
|6
|.667
|19
|12
|.613
|Southern Cal
|11
|7
|.611
|22
|9
|.710
|Arizona St.
|11
|7
|.611
|20
|11
|.645
|Colorado
|10
|8
|.556
|21
|10
|.677
|Arizona
|10
|8
|.556
|20
|11
|.645
|Stanford
|9
|9
|.500
|20
|11
|.645
|Oregon St.
|7
|11
|.389
|17
|13
|.567
|Utah
|7
|11
|.389
|16
|14
|.533
|California
|7
|11
|.389
|13
|18
|.419
|Washington St.
|6
|12
|.333
|15
|16
|.484
|Washington
|5
|13
|.278
|15
|16
|.484
___
Wednesday’s Games
Utah vs. Oregon St. at Paradise, N.V., 3 p.m.
Washington vs. Arizona at Paradise, N.V., 5:30 p.m.
California vs. Stanford at Paradise, N.V., 9 p.m.
Washington St. vs. Colorado at Paradise, N.V., 11:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Pac-12 – First Round – Game 1 (win) vs. Oregon at Paradise, N.V., 3 p.m.
Pac-12 – First Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Southern Cal at Paradise, N.V., 5:30 p.m.
Pac-12 – First Round – Game 3 (win) vs. UCLA at Paradise, N.V., 9 p.m.
Pac-12 – First Round – Game 4 (win) vs. Arizona St. at Paradise, N.V., 11:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|14
|4
|.778
|25
|8
|.758
|Boston U.
|12
|6
|.667
|20
|13
|.606
|American U.
|12
|6
|.667
|16
|14
|.533
|Lafayette
|10
|8
|.556
|19
|12
|.613
|Army
|10
|8
|.556
|15
|15
|.500
|Navy
|8
|10
|.444
|14
|16
|.467
|Bucknell
|8
|10
|.444
|14
|20
|.412
|Loyola (Md.)
|7
|11
|.389
|15
|17
|.469
|Lehigh
|7
|11
|.389
|11
|21
|.344
|Holy Cross
|2
|16
|.111
|3
|29
|.094
___
Wednesday’s Games
Boston U. at Colgate, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kentucky
|15
|3
|.833
|25
|6
|.806
|Auburn
|12
|6
|.667
|25
|6
|.806
|LSU
|12
|6
|.667
|21
|10
|.677
|Mississippi St.
|11
|7
|.611
|20
|11
|.645
|Florida
|11
|7
|.611
|19
|12
|.613
|South Carolina
|10
|8
|.556
|18
|13
|.581
|Texas A&M
|10
|8
|.556
|16
|14
|.533
|Tennessee
|9
|9
|.500
|17
|14
|.548
|Alabama
|8
|10
|.444
|16
|15
|.516
|Arkansas
|7
|11
|.389
|19
|12
|.613
|Missouri
|7
|11
|.389
|15
|16
|.484
|Mississippi
|6
|12
|.333
|15
|16
|.484
|Georgia
|5
|13
|.278
|15
|16
|.484
|Vanderbilt
|3
|15
|.167
|11
|20
|.355
___
Wednesday’s Games
Georgia vs. Mississippi at Nashville, T.N., 7 p.m.
Vanderbilt vs. Arkansas at Nashville, T.N., 9:25 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Alabama vs. Tennessee at Nashville, T.N., 1 p.m.
Southeastern – First Round – Game 1 (win) vs. Florida at Nashville, T.N., 3:25 p.m.
Missouri vs. Texas A&M at Nashville, T.N., 7 p.m.
Southeastern – First Round – Game 2 (win) vs. South Carolina at Nashville, T.N., 9:25 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Southeastern – Second Round – Game 1 (win) vs. Kentucky at Nashville, T.N., 1 p.m.
Southeastern – Second Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Mississippi St. at Nashville, T.N., 3:25 p.m.
Southeastern – Second Round – Game 3 (win) vs. Auburn at Nashville, T.N., 7 p.m.
Southeastern – Second Round – Game 4 (win) vs. LSU at Nashville, T.N., 9:25 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|ETSU
|16
|2
|.889
|30
|4
|.882
|Furman
|15
|3
|.833
|25
|7
|.781
|UNC-Greensboro
|13
|5
|.722
|23
|9
|.719
|Mercer
|11
|7
|.611
|17
|15
|.531
|W. Carolina
|10
|8
|.556
|19
|12
|.613
|Chattanooga
|10
|8
|.556
|20
|13
|.606
|Wofford
|8
|10
|.444
|19
|16
|.543
|Samford
|4
|14
|.222
|10
|23
|.303
|VMI
|3
|15
|.167
|9
|24
|.273
|The Citadel
|0
|18
|.000
|6
|24
|.200
___
SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Savannah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stephen F. Austin
|19
|1
|.950
|28
|3
|.903
|Nicholls
|15
|5
|.750
|21
|10
|.677
|Abilene Christian
|15
|5
|.750
|20
|11
|.645
|Sam Houston St.
|11
|9
|.550
|18
|13
|.581
|Northwestern St.
|11
|9
|.550
|14
|15
|.483
|Lamar
|10
|10
|.500
|16
|15
|.516
|McNeese St.
|10
|10
|.500
|15
|16
|.484
|Texas A&M-CC
|10
|10
|.500
|14
|17
|.452
|Cent. Arkansas
|9
|11
|.450
|10
|21
|.323
|Incarnate Word
|6
|14
|.300
|9
|22
|.290
|New Orleans
|5
|15
|.250
|9
|21
|.300
|SE Louisiana
|5
|15
|.250
|8
|23
|.258
|Houston Baptist
|4
|16
|.200
|4
|25
|.138
___
Wednesday’s Games
Texas A&M-CC vs. Northwestern St. at Katy, T.X., 6 p.m.
McNeese St. vs. Lamar at Katy, T.X., 8:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Southland – First Round – Game 1 (win) vs. Sam Houston St. at Katy, T.X., 6 p.m.
Southland – First Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Nicholls at Katy, T.X., 8:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Southland – Quarterfinal 1 (win) vs. Stephen F. Austin at Katy, T.X., 6 p.m.
Southland – Quarterfinal 2 (win) vs. Abilene Christian at Katy, T.X., 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Prairie View
|14
|4
|.778
|19
|13
|.594
|Southern U.
|13
|5
|.722
|17
|15
|.531
|Texas Southern
|12
|6
|.667
|16
|16
|.500
|Grambling St.
|11
|7
|.611
|17
|15
|.531
|Alcorn St.
|11
|7
|.611
|15
|15
|.500
|Jackson St.
|11
|7
|.611
|15
|17
|.469
|Alabama St.
|7
|11
|.389
|8
|24
|.250
|Alabama A&M
|5
|13
|.278
|8
|22
|.267
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|3
|15
|.167
|4
|26
|.133
|MVSU
|3
|15
|.167
|3
|27
|.100
___
Tuesday’s Games
Prairie View 82, Alabama A&M 60
Texas Southern 75, Grambling St. 62
Jackson St. 69, Alcorn St. 52
Southern U. 67, Alabama St. 53
Friday’s Games
Jackson St. vs. Prairie View at Birmingham, A.L., 3:30 p.m.
Texas Southern vs. Southern U. at Birmingham, A.L., 9:30 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Dakota St.
|13
|3
|.813
|25
|8
|.758
|S. Dakota St.
|13
|3
|.813
|22
|10
|.688
|South Dakota
|10
|6
|.625
|20
|12
|.625
|Oral Roberts
|9
|7
|.563
|17
|14
|.548
|Nebraska-Omaha
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|16
|.500
|North Dakota
|7
|9
|.438
|15
|18
|.455
|Fort Wayne
|6
|10
|.375
|14
|19
|.424
|Denver
|3
|13
|.188
|7
|24
|.226
|W. Illinois
|2
|14
|.125
|5
|21
|.192
___
Tuesday’s Games
N. Dakota St. 89, North Dakota 53
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UALR
|15
|5
|.750
|21
|10
|.677
|South Alabama
|13
|7
|.650
|20
|11
|.645
|Texas State
|13
|7
|.650
|20
|11
|.645
|Georgia St.
|12
|8
|.600
|19
|12
|.613
|Georgia Southern
|12
|8
|.600
|19
|13
|.594
|Appalachian St.
|11
|9
|.550
|18
|14
|.563
|Texas-Arlington
|10
|10
|.500
|14
|18
|.438
|Arkansas St.
|8
|12
|.400
|16
|16
|.500
|Coastal Carolina
|8
|12
|.400
|16
|17
|.485
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|8
|12
|.400
|14
|19
|.424
|Louisiana-Monroe
|5
|15
|.250
|9
|20
|.310
|Troy
|5
|15
|.250
|9
|22
|.290
___
Wednesday’s Games
Georgia Southern at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Texas State, 8 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|15
|1
|.938
|31
|2
|.939
|BYU
|13
|3
|.813
|24
|8
|.750
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|11
|5
|.688
|26
|8
|.765
|Pacific
|11
|5
|.688
|23
|10
|.697
|San Francisco
|9
|7
|.563
|22
|12
|.647
|Pepperdine
|8
|8
|.500
|16
|16
|.500
|Santa Clara
|6
|10
|.375
|20
|13
|.606
|Loyola Marymount
|4
|12
|.250
|11
|21
|.344
|San Diego
|2
|14
|.125
|9
|23
|.281
|Portland
|1
|15
|.063
|9
|23
|.281
___
Tuesday’s Games
Gonzaga 84, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 66
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Mexico St.
|16
|0
|1.000
|25
|6
|.806
|California Baptist
|10
|6
|.625
|21
|10
|.677
|Rio Grande
|9
|7
|.563
|14
|16
|.467
|UMKC
|8
|7
|.533
|16
|14
|.533
|Grand Canyon
|8
|8
|.500
|13
|17
|.433
|Seattle
|7
|7
|.500
|14
|15
|.483
|CS Bakersfield
|6
|10
|.375
|12
|19
|.387
|Utah Valley
|5
|10
|.333
|11
|19
|.367
|Chicago St.
|0
|14
|.000
|4
|25
|.138
___
Thursday’s Games
Chicago St. vs. New Mexico St. at Las Vegas, N.V., 3 p.m.
UMKC vs. Grand Canyon at Las Vegas, N.V., 5:30 p.m.
CS Bakersfield vs. Rio Grande at Las Vegas, N.V., 9 p.m.
Utah Valley vs. Seattle at Las Vegas, N.V., 11:30 p.m.
