Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

BKC Glance

March 10, 2020 10:06 am
 
4 min read
      

All Times EDT

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Oregon 13 5 .722 24 7 .774
UCLA 12 6 .667 19 12 .613
Southern Cal 11 7 .611 22 9 .710
Arizona St. 11 7 .611 20 11 .645
Colorado 10 8 .556 21 10 .677
Arizona 10 8 .556 20 11 .645
Stanford 9 9 .500 20 11 .645
Oregon St. 7 11 .389 17 13 .567
Utah 7 11 .389 16 14 .533
California 7 11 .389 13 18 .419
Washington St. 6 12 .333 15 16 .484
Washington 5 13 .278 15 16 .484

___

Wednesday’s Games

Utah vs. Oregon St. at Paradise, N.V., 3 p.m.

Washington vs. Arizona at Paradise, N.V., 5:30 p.m.

Advertisement

California vs. Stanford at Paradise, N.V., 9 p.m.

        Insight by Oracle and Intel: SEC, National Science Foundation and USPTO share their journeys to delivering the mission in the cloud in this free webinar.

Washington St. vs. Colorado at Paradise, N.V., 11:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Pac-12 – First Round – Game 1 (win) vs. Oregon at Paradise, N.V., 3 p.m.

Pac-12 – First Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Southern Cal at Paradise, N.V., 5:30 p.m.

Pac-12 – First Round – Game 3 (win) vs. UCLA at Paradise, N.V., 9 p.m.

Pac-12 – First Round – Game 4 (win) vs. Arizona St. at Paradise, N.V., 11:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colgate 14 4 .778 25 8 .758
Boston U. 12 6 .667 20 13 .606
American U. 12 6 .667 16 14 .533
Lafayette 10 8 .556 19 12 .613
Army 10 8 .556 15 15 .500
Navy 8 10 .444 14 16 .467
Bucknell 8 10 .444 14 20 .412
Loyola (Md.) 7 11 .389 15 17 .469
Lehigh 7 11 .389 11 21 .344
Holy Cross 2 16 .111 3 29 .094

___

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

Wednesday’s Games

Boston U. at Colgate, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Kentucky 15 3 .833 25 6 .806
Auburn 12 6 .667 25 6 .806
LSU 12 6 .667 21 10 .677
Mississippi St. 11 7 .611 20 11 .645
Florida 11 7 .611 19 12 .613
South Carolina 10 8 .556 18 13 .581
Texas A&M 10 8 .556 16 14 .533
Tennessee 9 9 .500 17 14 .548
Alabama 8 10 .444 16 15 .516
Arkansas 7 11 .389 19 12 .613
Missouri 7 11 .389 15 16 .484
Mississippi 6 12 .333 15 16 .484
Georgia 5 13 .278 15 16 .484
Vanderbilt 3 15 .167 11 20 .355

___

Wednesday’s Games

Georgia vs. Mississippi at Nashville, T.N., 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt vs. Arkansas at Nashville, T.N., 9:25 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Alabama vs. Tennessee at Nashville, T.N., 1 p.m.

Southeastern – First Round – Game 1 (win) vs. Florida at Nashville, T.N., 3:25 p.m.

Missouri vs. Texas A&M at Nashville, T.N., 7 p.m.

Southeastern – First Round – Game 2 (win) vs. South Carolina at Nashville, T.N., 9:25 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Southeastern – Second Round – Game 1 (win) vs. Kentucky at Nashville, T.N., 1 p.m.

Southeastern – Second Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Mississippi St. at Nashville, T.N., 3:25 p.m.

Southeastern – Second Round – Game 3 (win) vs. Auburn at Nashville, T.N., 7 p.m.

Southeastern – Second Round – Game 4 (win) vs. LSU at Nashville, T.N., 9:25 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
ETSU 16 2 .889 30 4 .882
Furman 15 3 .833 25 7 .781
UNC-Greensboro 13 5 .722 23 9 .719
Mercer 11 7 .611 17 15 .531
W. Carolina 10 8 .556 19 12 .613
Chattanooga 10 8 .556 20 13 .606
Wofford 8 10 .444 19 16 .543
Samford 4 14 .222 10 23 .303
VMI 3 15 .167 9 24 .273
The Citadel 0 18 .000 6 24 .200

___

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stephen F. Austin 19 1 .950 28 3 .903
Nicholls 15 5 .750 21 10 .677
Abilene Christian 15 5 .750 20 11 .645
Sam Houston St. 11 9 .550 18 13 .581
Northwestern St. 11 9 .550 14 15 .483
Lamar 10 10 .500 16 15 .516
McNeese St. 10 10 .500 15 16 .484
Texas A&M-CC 10 10 .500 14 17 .452
Cent. Arkansas 9 11 .450 10 21 .323
Incarnate Word 6 14 .300 9 22 .290
New Orleans 5 15 .250 9 21 .300
SE Louisiana 5 15 .250 8 23 .258
Houston Baptist 4 16 .200 4 25 .138

___

Wednesday’s Games

Texas A&M-CC vs. Northwestern St. at Katy, T.X., 6 p.m.

McNeese St. vs. Lamar at Katy, T.X., 8:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Southland – First Round – Game 1 (win) vs. Sam Houston St. at Katy, T.X., 6 p.m.

Southland – First Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Nicholls at Katy, T.X., 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Southland – Quarterfinal 1 (win) vs. Stephen F. Austin at Katy, T.X., 6 p.m.

Southland – Quarterfinal 2 (win) vs. Abilene Christian at Katy, T.X., 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Prairie View 14 4 .778 19 13 .594
Southern U. 13 5 .722 17 15 .531
Texas Southern 12 6 .667 16 16 .500
Grambling St. 11 7 .611 17 15 .531
Alcorn St. 11 7 .611 15 15 .500
Jackson St. 11 7 .611 15 17 .469
Alabama St. 7 11 .389 8 24 .250
Alabama A&M 5 13 .278 8 22 .267
Ark.-Pine Bluff 3 15 .167 4 26 .133
MVSU 3 15 .167 3 27 .100

___

Tuesday’s Games

Prairie View 82, Alabama A&M 60

Texas Southern 75, Grambling St. 62

Jackson St. 69, Alcorn St. 52

Southern U. 67, Alabama St. 53

Friday’s Games

Jackson St. vs. Prairie View at Birmingham, A.L., 3:30 p.m.

Texas Southern vs. Southern U. at Birmingham, A.L., 9:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
N. Dakota St. 13 3 .813 25 8 .758
S. Dakota St. 13 3 .813 22 10 .688
South Dakota 10 6 .625 20 12 .625
Oral Roberts 9 7 .563 17 14 .548
Nebraska-Omaha 9 7 .563 16 16 .500
North Dakota 7 9 .438 15 18 .455
Fort Wayne 6 10 .375 14 19 .424
Denver 3 13 .188 7 24 .226
W. Illinois 2 14 .125 5 21 .192

___

Tuesday’s Games

N. Dakota St. 89, North Dakota 53

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UALR 15 5 .750 21 10 .677
South Alabama 13 7 .650 20 11 .645
Texas State 13 7 .650 20 11 .645
Georgia St. 12 8 .600 19 12 .613
Georgia Southern 12 8 .600 19 13 .594
Appalachian St. 11 9 .550 18 14 .563
Texas-Arlington 10 10 .500 14 18 .438
Arkansas St. 8 12 .400 16 16 .500
Coastal Carolina 8 12 .400 16 17 .485
Louisiana-Lafayette 8 12 .400 14 19 .424
Louisiana-Monroe 5 15 .250 9 20 .310
Troy 5 15 .250 9 22 .290

___

Wednesday’s Games

Georgia Southern at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Texas State, 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 15 1 .938 31 2 .939
BYU 13 3 .813 24 8 .750
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 11 5 .688 26 8 .765
Pacific 11 5 .688 23 10 .697
San Francisco 9 7 .563 22 12 .647
Pepperdine 8 8 .500 16 16 .500
Santa Clara 6 10 .375 20 13 .606
Loyola Marymount 4 12 .250 11 21 .344
San Diego 2 14 .125 9 23 .281
Portland 1 15 .063 9 23 .281

___

Tuesday’s Games

Gonzaga 84, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 66

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
New Mexico St. 16 0 1.000 25 6 .806
California Baptist 10 6 .625 21 10 .677
Rio Grande 9 7 .563 14 16 .467
UMKC 8 7 .533 16 14 .533
Grand Canyon 8 8 .500 13 17 .433
Seattle 7 7 .500 14 15 .483
CS Bakersfield 6 10 .375 12 19 .387
Utah Valley 5 10 .333 11 19 .367
Chicago St. 0 14 .000 4 25 .138

___

Thursday’s Games

Chicago St. vs. New Mexico St. at Las Vegas, N.V., 3 p.m.

UMKC vs. Grand Canyon at Las Vegas, N.V., 5:30 p.m.

CS Bakersfield vs. Rio Grande at Las Vegas, N.V., 9 p.m.

Utah Valley vs. Seattle at Las Vegas, N.V., 11:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|16 CoSN Annual Conference
3|17 Closing the Deal: How to Win in...
3|17 Google Cloud Platform Fundamentals: Big...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military working dogs honored on K9 Veterans Day

Today in History

1942: Army launches K-9 Corps (War Dog Program)