All Times EDT
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|14
|2
|.875
|26
|7
|.788
|Stony Brook
|10
|6
|.625
|20
|13
|.606
|Hartford
|9
|7
|.563
|18
|15
|.545
|New Hampshire
|8
|8
|.500
|15
|15
|.500
|UMBC
|8
|8
|.500
|16
|17
|.485
|Albany (NY)
|7
|9
|.438
|14
|18
|.438
|Mass.-Lowell
|7
|9
|.438
|13
|19
|.406
|Maine
|5
|11
|.313
|9
|22
|.290
|Binghamton
|4
|12
|.250
|10
|19
|.345
___
Tuesday’s Games
Hartford 64, Stony Brook 58
Vermont 81, UMBC 74
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|13
|5
|.722
|23
|8
|.742
|Tulsa
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|10
|.677
|Cincinnati
|13
|5
|.722
|20
|10
|.667
|Wichita St.
|11
|7
|.611
|23
|8
|.742
|Memphis
|10
|8
|.556
|21
|10
|.677
|UConn
|10
|8
|.556
|19
|12
|.613
|SMU
|9
|9
|.500
|19
|11
|.633
|UCF
|7
|11
|.389
|16
|14
|.533
|South Florida
|7
|11
|.389
|14
|17
|.452
|Temple
|6
|12
|.333
|14
|17
|.452
|East Carolina
|5
|13
|.278
|11
|20
|.355
|Tulane
|4
|14
|.222
|12
|18
|.400
___
Thursday’s Games
South Florida vs. UCF at Fort Worth, T.X., 1 p.m.
Tulane vs. UConn at Fort Worth, T.X., 3:30 p.m.
Temple vs. SMU at Fort Worth, T.X., 8 p.m.
East Carolina vs. Memphis at Fort Worth, T.X., 10:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
American Athletic – First Round – Game 1 (win) vs. Cincinnati at Fort Worth, T.X., 1 p.m.
American Athletic – First Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Wichita St. at Fort Worth, T.X., 3:30 p.m.
American Athletic – First Round – Game 3 (win) vs. Houston at Fort Worth, T.X., 7:30 p.m.
American Athletic – First Round – Game 4 (win) vs. Tulsa at Fort Worth, T.X., 10 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Dayton
|18
|0
|1.000
|29
|2
|.935
|Richmond
|14
|4
|.778
|24
|7
|.774
|Rhode Island
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|9
|.700
|Saint Louis
|12
|6
|.667
|23
|8
|.742
|Duquesne
|11
|7
|.611
|21
|9
|.700
|St. Bonaventure
|11
|7
|.611
|19
|12
|.613
|Davidson
|10
|8
|.556
|16
|14
|.533
|VCU
|8
|10
|.444
|18
|13
|.581
|UMass
|8
|10
|.444
|14
|17
|.452
|La Salle
|6
|12
|.333
|15
|15
|.500
|George Washington
|6
|12
|.333
|12
|19
|.387
|George Mason
|5
|13
|.278
|16
|15
|.516
|Fordham
|2
|16
|.111
|8
|22
|.267
|Saint Joseph’s
|2
|16
|.111
|6
|25
|.194
___
Wednesday’s Games
Saint Joseph’s vs. George Mason at Brooklyn, N.Y., 1 p.m.
Fordham vs. George Washington at Brooklyn, N.Y., 3:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
VCU vs. UMass at Brooklyn, N.Y., Noon
Atlantic 10 – First Round – Game 1 (win) vs. St. Bonaventure at Brooklyn, N.Y., 2:30 p.m.
La Salle vs. Davidson at Brooklyn, N.Y., 6 p.m.
Atlantic 10 – First Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Duquesne at Brooklyn, N.Y., 8:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Atlantic 10 – Second Round – Game 1 (win) vs. Dayton at Brooklyn, N.Y., Noon
Atlantic 10 – Second Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Saint Louis at Brooklyn, N.Y., 2:30 p.m.
Atlantic 10 – Second Round – Game 3 (win) vs. Richmond at Brooklyn, N.Y., 6 p.m.
Atlantic 10 – Second Round – Game 4 (win) vs. Rhode Island at Brooklyn, N.Y., 8:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida St.
|16
|4
|.800
|26
|5
|.839
|Duke
|15
|5
|.750
|25
|6
|.806
|Louisville
|15
|5
|.750
|24
|7
|.774
|Virginia
|15
|5
|.750
|23
|7
|.767
|Georgia Tech
|11
|9
|.550
|17
|14
|.548
|NC State
|10
|10
|.500
|19
|12
|.613
|Notre Dame
|10
|10
|.500
|19
|12
|.613
|Syracuse
|10
|10
|.500
|17
|14
|.548
|Clemson
|9
|11
|.450
|15
|15
|.500
|Virginia Tech
|7
|13
|.350
|16
|16
|.500
|Miami
|7
|13
|.350
|15
|15
|.500
|Boston College
|7
|13
|.350
|13
|18
|.419
|Pittsburgh
|6
|14
|.300
|16
|16
|.500
|North Carolina
|6
|14
|.300
|14
|18
|.438
|Wake Forest
|6
|14
|.300
|13
|18
|.419
___
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 81, Wake Forest 72
North Carolina 78, Virginia Tech 56
Wednesday’s Games
Miami vs. Clemson at Greensboro, N.C., Noon
Pittsburgh vs. NC State at Greensboro, N.C., 2:30 p.m.
Boston College vs. Notre Dame at Greensboro, N.C., 7 p.m.
North Carolina vs. Syracuse at Greensboro, N.C., 9:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
ACC – Second Round – Game 1 (win) vs. Florida St. at Greensboro, N.C., 12:30 p.m.
ACC – Second Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Duke at Greensboro, N.C., 3 p.m.
ACC – Second Round – Game 3 (win) vs. Virginia at Greensboro, N.C., 7 p.m.
ACC – Second Round – Game 4 (win) vs. Louisville at Greensboro, N.C., 9:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|13
|3
|.813
|30
|4
|.882
|North Florida
|13
|3
|.813
|21
|12
|.636
|Lipscomb
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|16
|.500
|Stetson
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|17
|.485
|North Alabama
|8
|8
|.500
|13
|17
|.433
|Jacksonville
|7
|9
|.438
|14
|18
|.438
|Florida Gulf Coast
|7
|9
|.438
|10
|22
|.313
|NJIT
|6
|10
|.375
|9
|21
|.300
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|16
|.000
|1
|28
|.034
___
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|17
|1
|.944
|28
|3
|.903
|Baylor
|15
|3
|.833
|26
|4
|.867
|West Virginia
|9
|9
|.500
|21
|10
|.677
|Oklahoma
|9
|9
|.500
|19
|12
|.613
|Texas
|9
|9
|.500
|19
|12
|.613
|Texas Tech
|9
|9
|.500
|18
|13
|.581
|Oklahoma St.
|7
|11
|.389
|17
|14
|.548
|TCU
|7
|11
|.389
|16
|15
|.516
|Iowa St.
|5
|13
|.278
|12
|19
|.387
|Kansas St.
|3
|15
|.167
|10
|21
|.323
___
Wednesday’s Games
Iowa St. vs. Oklahoma St. at Kansas City, M.O., 7 p.m.
Kansas St. vs. TCU at Kansas City, M.O., 9:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Texas Tech vs. Texas at Kansas City, M.O., 12:30 p.m.
Big 12 – First Round – Game 1 (win) vs. Kansas at Kansas City, M.O., 3 p.m.
Big 12 – First Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Baylor at Kansas City, M.O., 7 p.m.
West Virginia vs. Oklahoma at Kansas City, M.O., 9:30 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Creighton
|13
|5
|.722
|24
|7
|.774
|Villanova
|13
|5
|.722
|24
|7
|.774
|Seton Hall
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|9
|.700
|Providence
|12
|6
|.667
|19
|12
|.613
|Butler
|10
|8
|.556
|22
|9
|.710
|Xavier
|8
|10
|.444
|19
|12
|.613
|Marquette
|8
|10
|.444
|18
|12
|.600
|St. John’s
|5
|13
|.278
|16
|15
|.516
|Georgetown
|5
|13
|.278
|15
|16
|.484
|DePaul
|3
|15
|.167
|15
|16
|.484
___
Wednesday’s Games
St. John’s vs. Georgetown at New York, N.Y., 7 p.m.
DePaul vs. Xavier at New York, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Big East – First Round – Game 1 (win) vs. Creighton at New York, N.Y., Noon
Butler vs. Providence at New York, N.Y., 2:30 p.m.
Big East – First Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Villanova at New York, N.Y., 7 p.m.
Marquette vs. Seton Hall at New York, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Washington
|16
|4
|.800
|23
|8
|.742
|N. Colorado
|15
|5
|.750
|22
|9
|.710
|Montana
|14
|6
|.700
|18
|13
|.581
|Portland St.
|12
|8
|.600
|18
|14
|.563
|N. Arizona
|10
|10
|.500
|16
|13
|.552
|Montana St.
|10
|10
|.500
|16
|15
|.516
|S. Utah
|9
|11
|.450
|16
|15
|.516
|Sacramento St.
|8
|12
|.400
|15
|14
|.517
|Weber St.
|8
|12
|.400
|12
|19
|.387
|Idaho
|4
|16
|.200
|8
|23
|.258
|Idaho St.
|4
|16
|.200
|7
|22
|.241
___
Wednesday’s Games
Sacramento St. vs. Weber St. at Boise, I.D., 11:30 a.m.
Idaho vs. S. Utah at Boise, I.D., 2 p.m.
Idaho St. vs. N. Arizona at Boise, I.D., 4:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Big Sky – First Round – Game 1 (win) vs. E. Washington at Boise, I.D., 2 p.m.
Montana St. vs. Portland St. at Boise, I.D., 4:30 p.m.
Big Sky – First Round – Game 2 (win) vs. N. Colorado at Boise, I.D., 7:30 p.m.
Big Sky – First Round – Game 3 (win) vs. Montana at Boise, I.D., 10 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|15
|3
|.833
|24
|10
|.706
|Radford
|15
|3
|.833
|21
|11
|.656
|Gardner-Webb
|11
|7
|.611
|16
|16
|.500
|Longwood
|9
|9
|.500
|14
|18
|.438
|UNC-Asheville
|8
|10
|.444
|15
|16
|.484
|Hampton
|8
|10
|.444
|15
|19
|.441
|Charleston Southern
|7
|11
|.389
|14
|18
|.438
|SC-Upstate
|7
|11
|.389
|13
|20
|.394
|Presbyterian
|7
|11
|.389
|10
|22
|.313
|Campbell
|6
|12
|.333
|15
|16
|.484
|High Point
|6
|12
|.333
|9
|23
|.281
___
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Maryland
|14
|6
|.700
|24
|7
|.774
|Michigan St.
|14
|6
|.700
|22
|9
|.710
|Wisconsin
|14
|6
|.700
|21
|10
|.677
|Illinois
|13
|7
|.650
|21
|10
|.677
|Ohio St.
|11
|9
|.550
|21
|10
|.677
|Penn St.
|11
|9
|.550
|21
|10
|.677
|Iowa
|11
|9
|.550
|20
|11
|.645
|Rutgers
|11
|9
|.550
|20
|11
|.645
|Michigan
|10
|10
|.500
|19
|12
|.613
|Indiana
|9
|11
|.450
|19
|12
|.613
|Purdue
|9
|11
|.450
|16
|15
|.516
|Minnesota
|8
|12
|.400
|14
|16
|.467
|Northwestern
|3
|17
|.150
|8
|22
|.267
|Nebraska
|2
|18
|.100
|7
|24
|.226
___
Wednesday’s Games
Northwestern vs. Minnesota at Indianapolis, I.N., 6 p.m.
Nebraska vs. Indiana at Indianapolis, I.N., 8:25 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Michigan vs. Rutgers at Indianapolis, I.N., Noon
Big Ten – First Round – Game 1 (win) vs. Iowa at Indianapolis, I.N., 2:25 p.m.
Purdue vs. Ohio St. at Indianapolis, I.N., 6:30 p.m.
Big Ten – First Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Penn St. at Indianapolis, I.N., 8:55 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Big Ten – Second Round – Game 1 (win) vs. Wisconsin at Indianapolis, I.N., Noon
Big Ten – Second Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Illinois at Indianapolis, I.N., 2:25 p.m.
Big Ten – Second Round – Game 3 (win) vs. Michigan St. at Indianapolis, I.N., 6:30 p.m.
Big Ten – Second Round – Game 4 (win) vs. Maryland at Indianapolis, I.N., 8:55 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Irvine
|13
|3
|.813
|21
|11
|.656
|UC Santa Barbara
|10
|6
|.625
|21
|10
|.677
|CS Northridge
|10
|6
|.625
|15
|17
|.469
|Hawaii
|8
|8
|.500
|17
|13
|.567
|UC Davis
|8
|8
|.500
|14
|18
|.438
|UC Riverside
|7
|9
|.438
|17
|15
|.531
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|6
|10
|.375
|11
|20
|.355
|Long Beach St.
|6
|10
|.375
|11
|21
|.344
|Cal Poly
|4
|12
|.250
|7
|23
|.233
___
Thursday’s Games
Cal St.-Fullerton vs. CS Northridge at Anaheim, C.A., 3 p.m.
UC Riverside vs. UC Santa Barbara at Anaheim, C.A., 5:30 p.m.
Long Beach St. vs. UC Irvine at Anaheim, C.A., 9 p.m.
UC Davis vs. Hawaii at Anaheim, C.A., 11:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.