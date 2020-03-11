All Times EDT
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|14
|2
|.875
|26
|7
|.788
|Stony Brook
|10
|6
|.625
|20
|13
|.606
|Hartford
|9
|7
|.563
|18
|15
|.545
|New Hampshire
|8
|8
|.500
|15
|15
|.500
|UMBC
|8
|8
|.500
|16
|17
|.485
|Albany (NY)
|7
|9
|.438
|14
|18
|.438
|Mass.-Lowell
|7
|9
|.438
|13
|19
|.406
|Maine
|5
|11
|.313
|9
|22
|.290
|Binghamton
|4
|12
|.250
|10
|19
|.345
___
Saturday’s Games
Hartford vs. Vermont at Burlington, V.T., 11 a.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|13
|5
|.722
|23
|8
|.742
|Tulsa
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|10
|.677
|Cincinnati
|13
|5
|.722
|20
|10
|.667
|Wichita St.
|11
|7
|.611
|23
|8
|.742
|Memphis
|10
|8
|.556
|21
|10
|.677
|UConn
|10
|8
|.556
|19
|12
|.613
|SMU
|9
|9
|.500
|19
|11
|.633
|UCF
|7
|11
|.389
|16
|14
|.533
|South Florida
|7
|11
|.389
|14
|17
|.452
|Temple
|6
|12
|.333
|14
|17
|.452
|East Carolina
|5
|13
|.278
|11
|20
|.355
|Tulane
|4
|14
|.222
|12
|18
|.400
___
Thursday’s Games
South Florida vs. UCF at Fort Worth, T.X., 1 p.m.
Tulane vs. UConn at Fort Worth, T.X., 3:30 p.m.
Temple vs. SMU at Fort Worth, T.X., 8 p.m.
East Carolina vs. Memphis at Fort Worth, T.X., 10:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
American Athletic – First Round – Game 1 (win) vs. Cincinnati at Fort Worth, T.X., 1 p.m.
American Athletic – First Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Wichita St. at Fort Worth, T.X., 3:30 p.m.
American Athletic – First Round – Game 3 (win) vs. Houston at Fort Worth, T.X., 7:30 p.m.
American Athletic – First Round – Game 4 (win) vs. Tulsa at Fort Worth, T.X., 10 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Dayton
|18
|0
|1.000
|29
|2
|.935
|Richmond
|14
|4
|.778
|24
|7
|.774
|Rhode Island
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|9
|.700
|Saint Louis
|12
|6
|.667
|23
|8
|.742
|Duquesne
|11
|7
|.611
|21
|9
|.700
|St. Bonaventure
|11
|7
|.611
|19
|12
|.613
|Davidson
|10
|8
|.556
|16
|14
|.533
|VCU
|8
|10
|.444
|18
|13
|.581
|UMass
|8
|10
|.444
|14
|17
|.452
|La Salle
|6
|12
|.333
|15
|15
|.500
|George Washington
|6
|12
|.333
|12
|20
|.375
|George Mason
|5
|13
|.278
|17
|15
|.531
|Fordham
|2
|16
|.111
|9
|22
|.290
|Saint Joseph’s
|2
|16
|.111
|6
|26
|.188
___
Wednesday’s Games
George Mason 77, Saint Joseph’s 70
Fordham 72, George Washington 52
Thursday’s Games
VCU vs. UMass at Brooklyn, N.Y., Noon
George Mason vs. St. Bonaventure at Brooklyn, N.Y., 2:30 p.m.
La Salle vs. Davidson at Brooklyn, N.Y., 6 p.m.
Fordham vs. Duquesne at Brooklyn, N.Y., 8:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Atlantic 10 – Second Round – Game 1 (win) vs. Dayton at Brooklyn, N.Y., Noon
Atlantic 10 – Second Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Saint Louis at Brooklyn, N.Y., 2:30 p.m.
Atlantic 10 – Second Round – Game 3 (win) vs. Richmond at Brooklyn, N.Y., 6 p.m.
Atlantic 10 – Second Round – Game 4 (win) vs. Rhode Island at Brooklyn, N.Y., 8:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida St.
|16
|4
|.800
|26
|5
|.839
|Duke
|15
|5
|.750
|25
|6
|.806
|Louisville
|15
|5
|.750
|24
|7
|.774
|Virginia
|15
|5
|.750
|23
|7
|.767
|Georgia Tech
|11
|9
|.550
|17
|14
|.548
|NC State
|10
|10
|.500
|20
|12
|.625
|Notre Dame
|10
|10
|.500
|20
|12
|.625
|Syracuse
|10
|10
|.500
|18
|14
|.563
|Clemson
|9
|11
|.450
|16
|15
|.516
|Virginia Tech
|7
|13
|.350
|16
|16
|.500
|Miami
|7
|13
|.350
|15
|16
|.484
|Boston College
|7
|13
|.350
|13
|19
|.406
|Pittsburgh
|6
|14
|.300
|16
|17
|.485
|North Carolina
|6
|14
|.300
|14
|19
|.424
|Wake Forest
|6
|14
|.300
|13
|18
|.419
___
Wednesday’s Games
Clemson 69, Miami 64
NC State 73, Pittsburgh 58
Notre Dame 80, Boston College 58
Syracuse 81, North Carolina 53
Thursday’s Games
Clemson vs. Florida St. at Greensboro, N.C., 12:30 p.m.
NC State vs. Duke at Greensboro, N.C., 3 p.m.
Notre Dame vs. Virginia at Greensboro, N.C., 7 p.m.
Syracuse vs. Louisville at Greensboro, N.C., 9:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|13
|3
|.813
|30
|4
|.882
|North Florida
|13
|3
|.813
|21
|12
|.636
|Lipscomb
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|16
|.500
|Stetson
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|17
|.485
|North Alabama
|8
|8
|.500
|13
|17
|.433
|Jacksonville
|7
|9
|.438
|14
|18
|.438
|Florida Gulf Coast
|7
|9
|.438
|10
|22
|.313
|NJIT
|6
|10
|.375
|9
|21
|.300
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|16
|.000
|1
|28
|.034
___
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|17
|1
|.944
|28
|3
|.903
|Baylor
|15
|3
|.833
|26
|4
|.867
|West Virginia
|9
|9
|.500
|21
|10
|.677
|Oklahoma
|9
|9
|.500
|19
|12
|.613
|Texas
|9
|9
|.500
|19
|12
|.613
|Texas Tech
|9
|9
|.500
|18
|13
|.581
|Oklahoma St.
|7
|11
|.389
|18
|14
|.563
|TCU
|7
|11
|.389
|16
|16
|.500
|Iowa St.
|5
|13
|.278
|12
|20
|.375
|Kansas St.
|3
|15
|.167
|11
|21
|.344
___
Wednesday’s Games
Oklahoma St. 72, Iowa St. 71
Kansas St. 53, TCU 49
Thursday’s Games
Texas Tech vs. Texas at Kansas City, M.O., 12:30 p.m.
Oklahoma St. vs. Kansas at Kansas City, M.O., 3 p.m.
Kansas St. vs. Baylor at Kansas City, M.O., 7 p.m.
West Virginia vs. Oklahoma at Kansas City, M.O., 9:30 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Creighton
|13
|5
|.722
|24
|7
|.774
|Villanova
|13
|5
|.722
|24
|7
|.774
|Seton Hall
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|9
|.700
|Providence
|12
|6
|.667
|19
|12
|.613
|Butler
|10
|8
|.556
|22
|9
|.710
|Marquette
|8
|10
|.444
|18
|12
|.600
|Xavier
|8
|10
|.444
|19
|13
|.594
|St. John’s
|5
|13
|.278
|17
|15
|.531
|Georgetown
|5
|13
|.278
|15
|17
|.469
|DePaul
|3
|15
|.167
|16
|16
|.500
___
Wednesday’s Games
St. John’s 75, Georgetown 62
DePaul 71, Xavier 67
Thursday’s Games
St. John’s vs. Creighton at New York, N.Y., Noon
Butler vs. Providence at New York, N.Y., 2:30 p.m.
DePaul vs. Villanova at New York, N.Y., 7 p.m.
Marquette vs. Seton Hall at New York, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Washington
|16
|4
|.800
|23
|8
|.742
|N. Colorado
|15
|5
|.750
|22
|9
|.710
|Montana
|14
|6
|.700
|18
|13
|.581
|Portland St.
|12
|8
|.600
|18
|14
|.563
|N. Arizona
|10
|10
|.500
|16
|14
|.533
|Montana St.
|10
|10
|.500
|16
|15
|.516
|S. Utah
|9
|11
|.450
|17
|15
|.531
|Sacramento St.
|8
|12
|.400
|16
|14
|.533
|Weber St.
|8
|12
|.400
|12
|20
|.375
|Idaho St.
|4
|16
|.200
|8
|22
|.267
|Idaho
|4
|16
|.200
|8
|24
|.250
___
Wednesday’s Games
Sacramento St. 62, Weber St. 54
S. Utah 75, Idaho 69
Idaho St. 64, N. Arizona 62
Thursday’s Games
Sacramento St. vs. E. Washington at Boise, I.D., 2 p.m.
Montana St. vs. Portland St. at Boise, I.D., 4:30 p.m.
S. Utah vs. N. Colorado at Boise, I.D., 7:30 p.m.
Idaho St. vs. Montana at Boise, I.D., 10 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|15
|3
|.833
|24
|10
|.706
|Radford
|15
|3
|.833
|21
|11
|.656
|Gardner-Webb
|11
|7
|.611
|16
|16
|.500
|Longwood
|9
|9
|.500
|14
|18
|.438
|UNC-Asheville
|8
|10
|.444
|15
|16
|.484
|Hampton
|8
|10
|.444
|15
|19
|.441
|Charleston Southern
|7
|11
|.389
|14
|18
|.438
|SC-Upstate
|7
|11
|.389
|13
|20
|.394
|Presbyterian
|7
|11
|.389
|10
|22
|.313
|Campbell
|6
|12
|.333
|15
|16
|.484
|High Point
|6
|12
|.333
|9
|23
|.281
___
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Maryland
|14
|6
|.700
|24
|7
|.774
|Michigan St.
|14
|6
|.700
|22
|9
|.710
|Wisconsin
|14
|6
|.700
|21
|10
|.677
|Illinois
|13
|7
|.650
|21
|10
|.677
|Ohio St.
|11
|9
|.550
|21
|10
|.677
|Penn St.
|11
|9
|.550
|21
|10
|.677
|Iowa
|11
|9
|.550
|20
|11
|.645
|Rutgers
|11
|9
|.550
|20
|11
|.645
|Michigan
|10
|10
|.500
|19
|12
|.613
|Indiana
|9
|11
|.450
|20
|12
|.625
|Purdue
|9
|11
|.450
|16
|15
|.516
|Minnesota
|8
|12
|.400
|15
|16
|.484
|Northwestern
|3
|17
|.150
|8
|23
|.258
|Nebraska
|2
|18
|.100
|7
|25
|.219
___
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota 74, Northwestern 57
Indiana 89, Nebraska 64
Thursday’s Games
Michigan vs. Rutgers at Indianapolis, I.N., Noon
Minnesota vs. Iowa at Indianapolis, I.N., 2:25 p.m.
Purdue vs. Ohio St. at Indianapolis, I.N., 6:30 p.m.
Indiana vs. Penn St. at Indianapolis, I.N., 8:55 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Big Ten – Second Round – Game 1 (win) vs. Wisconsin at Indianapolis, I.N., Noon
Big Ten – Second Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Illinois at Indianapolis, I.N., 2:25 p.m.
Big Ten – Second Round – Game 3 (win) vs. Michigan St. at Indianapolis, I.N., 6:30 p.m.
Big Ten – Second Round – Game 4 (win) vs. Maryland at Indianapolis, I.N., 8:55 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Irvine
|13
|3
|.813
|21
|11
|.656
|UC Santa Barbara
|10
|6
|.625
|21
|10
|.677
|CS Northridge
|10
|6
|.625
|15
|17
|.469
|Hawaii
|8
|8
|.500
|17
|13
|.567
|UC Davis
|8
|8
|.500
|14
|18
|.438
|UC Riverside
|7
|9
|.438
|17
|15
|.531
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|6
|10
|.375
|11
|20
|.355
|Long Beach St.
|6
|10
|.375
|11
|21
|.344
|Cal Poly
|4
|12
|.250
|7
|23
|.233
___
Thursday’s Games
Cal St.-Fullerton vs. CS Northridge at Anaheim, C.A., 3 p.m.
UC Riverside vs. UC Santa Barbara at Anaheim, C.A., 5:30 p.m.
Long Beach St. vs. UC Irvine at Anaheim, C.A., 9 p.m.
UC Davis vs. Hawaii at Anaheim, C.A., 11:30 p.m.
