AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Vermont 14 2 .875 26 7 .788 Stony Brook 10 6 .625 20 13 .606 Hartford 9 7 .563 18 15 .545 New Hampshire 8 8 .500 15 15 .500 UMBC 8 8 .500 16 17 .485 Albany (NY) 7 9 .438 14 18 .438 Mass.-Lowell 7 9 .438 13 19 .406 Maine 5 11 .313 9 22 .290 Binghamton 4 12 .250 10 19 .345

Saturday’s Games

Hartford vs. Vermont at Burlington, V.T., 11 a.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Houston 13 5 .722 23 8 .742 Tulsa 13 5 .722 21 10 .677 Cincinnati 13 5 .722 20 10 .667 Wichita St. 11 7 .611 23 8 .742 Memphis 10 8 .556 21 10 .677 UConn 10 8 .556 19 12 .613 SMU 9 9 .500 19 11 .633 UCF 7 11 .389 16 14 .533 South Florida 7 11 .389 14 17 .452 Temple 6 12 .333 14 17 .452 East Carolina 5 13 .278 11 20 .355 Tulane 4 14 .222 12 18 .400

Thursday’s Games

South Florida vs. UCF at Fort Worth, T.X., 1 p.m.

Tulane vs. UConn at Fort Worth, T.X., 3:30 p.m.

Temple vs. SMU at Fort Worth, T.X., 8 p.m.

East Carolina vs. Memphis at Fort Worth, T.X., 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

American Athletic – First Round – Game 1 (win) vs. Cincinnati at Fort Worth, T.X., 1 p.m.

American Athletic – First Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Wichita St. at Fort Worth, T.X., 3:30 p.m.

American Athletic – First Round – Game 3 (win) vs. Houston at Fort Worth, T.X., 7:30 p.m.

American Athletic – First Round – Game 4 (win) vs. Tulsa at Fort Worth, T.X., 10 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Dayton 18 0 1.000 29 2 .935 Richmond 14 4 .778 24 7 .774 Rhode Island 13 5 .722 21 9 .700 Saint Louis 12 6 .667 23 8 .742 Duquesne 11 7 .611 21 9 .700 St. Bonaventure 11 7 .611 19 12 .613 Davidson 10 8 .556 16 14 .533 VCU 8 10 .444 18 13 .581 UMass 8 10 .444 14 17 .452 La Salle 6 12 .333 15 15 .500 George Washington 6 12 .333 12 20 .375 George Mason 5 13 .278 17 15 .531 Fordham 2 16 .111 9 22 .290 Saint Joseph’s 2 16 .111 6 26 .188

Wednesday’s Games

George Mason 77, Saint Joseph’s 70

Fordham 72, George Washington 52

Thursday’s Games

VCU vs. UMass at Brooklyn, N.Y., Noon

George Mason vs. St. Bonaventure at Brooklyn, N.Y., 2:30 p.m.

La Salle vs. Davidson at Brooklyn, N.Y., 6 p.m.

Fordham vs. Duquesne at Brooklyn, N.Y., 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Atlantic 10 – Second Round – Game 1 (win) vs. Dayton at Brooklyn, N.Y., Noon

Atlantic 10 – Second Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Saint Louis at Brooklyn, N.Y., 2:30 p.m.

Atlantic 10 – Second Round – Game 3 (win) vs. Richmond at Brooklyn, N.Y., 6 p.m.

Atlantic 10 – Second Round – Game 4 (win) vs. Rhode Island at Brooklyn, N.Y., 8:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Florida St. 16 4 .800 26 5 .839 Duke 15 5 .750 25 6 .806 Louisville 15 5 .750 24 7 .774 Virginia 15 5 .750 23 7 .767 Georgia Tech 11 9 .550 17 14 .548 NC State 10 10 .500 20 12 .625 Notre Dame 10 10 .500 20 12 .625 Syracuse 10 10 .500 18 14 .563 Clemson 9 11 .450 16 15 .516 Virginia Tech 7 13 .350 16 16 .500 Miami 7 13 .350 15 16 .484 Boston College 7 13 .350 13 19 .406 Pittsburgh 6 14 .300 16 17 .485 North Carolina 6 14 .300 14 19 .424 Wake Forest 6 14 .300 13 18 .419

Wednesday’s Games

Clemson 69, Miami 64

NC State 73, Pittsburgh 58

Notre Dame 80, Boston College 58

Syracuse 81, North Carolina 53

Thursday’s Games

Clemson vs. Florida St. at Greensboro, N.C., 12:30 p.m.

NC State vs. Duke at Greensboro, N.C., 3 p.m.

Notre Dame vs. Virginia at Greensboro, N.C., 7 p.m.

Syracuse vs. Louisville at Greensboro, N.C., 9:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Liberty 13 3 .813 30 4 .882 North Florida 13 3 .813 21 12 .636 Lipscomb 9 7 .563 16 16 .500 Stetson 9 7 .563 16 17 .485 North Alabama 8 8 .500 13 17 .433 Jacksonville 7 9 .438 14 18 .438 Florida Gulf Coast 7 9 .438 10 22 .313 NJIT 6 10 .375 9 21 .300 Kennesaw St. 0 16 .000 1 28 .034

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Kansas 17 1 .944 28 3 .903 Baylor 15 3 .833 26 4 .867 West Virginia 9 9 .500 21 10 .677 Oklahoma 9 9 .500 19 12 .613 Texas 9 9 .500 19 12 .613 Texas Tech 9 9 .500 18 13 .581 Oklahoma St. 7 11 .389 18 14 .563 TCU 7 11 .389 16 16 .500 Iowa St. 5 13 .278 12 20 .375 Kansas St. 3 15 .167 11 21 .344

Wednesday’s Games

Oklahoma St. 72, Iowa St. 71

Kansas St. 53, TCU 49

Thursday’s Games

Texas Tech vs. Texas at Kansas City, M.O., 12:30 p.m.

Oklahoma St. vs. Kansas at Kansas City, M.O., 3 p.m.

Kansas St. vs. Baylor at Kansas City, M.O., 7 p.m.

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma at Kansas City, M.O., 9:30 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Creighton 13 5 .722 24 7 .774 Villanova 13 5 .722 24 7 .774 Seton Hall 13 5 .722 21 9 .700 Providence 12 6 .667 19 12 .613 Butler 10 8 .556 22 9 .710 Marquette 8 10 .444 18 12 .600 Xavier 8 10 .444 19 13 .594 St. John’s 5 13 .278 17 15 .531 Georgetown 5 13 .278 15 17 .469 DePaul 3 15 .167 16 16 .500

Wednesday’s Games

St. John’s 75, Georgetown 62

DePaul 71, Xavier 67

Thursday’s Games

St. John’s vs. Creighton at New York, N.Y., Noon

Butler vs. Providence at New York, N.Y., 2:30 p.m.

DePaul vs. Villanova at New York, N.Y., 7 p.m.

Marquette vs. Seton Hall at New York, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct E. Washington 16 4 .800 23 8 .742 N. Colorado 15 5 .750 22 9 .710 Montana 14 6 .700 18 13 .581 Portland St. 12 8 .600 18 14 .563 N. Arizona 10 10 .500 16 14 .533 Montana St. 10 10 .500 16 15 .516 S. Utah 9 11 .450 17 15 .531 Sacramento St. 8 12 .400 16 14 .533 Weber St. 8 12 .400 12 20 .375 Idaho St. 4 16 .200 8 22 .267 Idaho 4 16 .200 8 24 .250

Wednesday’s Games

Sacramento St. 62, Weber St. 54

S. Utah 75, Idaho 69

Idaho St. 64, N. Arizona 62

Thursday’s Games

Sacramento St. vs. E. Washington at Boise, I.D., 2 p.m.

Montana St. vs. Portland St. at Boise, I.D., 4:30 p.m.

S. Utah vs. N. Colorado at Boise, I.D., 7:30 p.m.

Idaho St. vs. Montana at Boise, I.D., 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Winthrop 15 3 .833 24 10 .706 Radford 15 3 .833 21 11 .656 Gardner-Webb 11 7 .611 16 16 .500 Longwood 9 9 .500 14 18 .438 UNC-Asheville 8 10 .444 15 16 .484 Hampton 8 10 .444 15 19 .441 Charleston Southern 7 11 .389 14 18 .438 SC-Upstate 7 11 .389 13 20 .394 Presbyterian 7 11 .389 10 22 .313 Campbell 6 12 .333 15 16 .484 High Point 6 12 .333 9 23 .281

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Maryland 14 6 .700 24 7 .774 Michigan St. 14 6 .700 22 9 .710 Wisconsin 14 6 .700 21 10 .677 Illinois 13 7 .650 21 10 .677 Ohio St. 11 9 .550 21 10 .677 Penn St. 11 9 .550 21 10 .677 Iowa 11 9 .550 20 11 .645 Rutgers 11 9 .550 20 11 .645 Michigan 10 10 .500 19 12 .613 Indiana 9 11 .450 20 12 .625 Purdue 9 11 .450 16 15 .516 Minnesota 8 12 .400 15 16 .484 Northwestern 3 17 .150 8 23 .258 Nebraska 2 18 .100 7 25 .219

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota 74, Northwestern 57

Indiana 89, Nebraska 64

Thursday’s Games

Michigan vs. Rutgers at Indianapolis, I.N., Noon

Minnesota vs. Iowa at Indianapolis, I.N., 2:25 p.m.

Purdue vs. Ohio St. at Indianapolis, I.N., 6:30 p.m.

Indiana vs. Penn St. at Indianapolis, I.N., 8:55 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Big Ten – Second Round – Game 1 (win) vs. Wisconsin at Indianapolis, I.N., Noon

Big Ten – Second Round – Game 2 (win) vs. Illinois at Indianapolis, I.N., 2:25 p.m.

Big Ten – Second Round – Game 3 (win) vs. Michigan St. at Indianapolis, I.N., 6:30 p.m.

Big Ten – Second Round – Game 4 (win) vs. Maryland at Indianapolis, I.N., 8:55 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct UC Irvine 13 3 .813 21 11 .656 UC Santa Barbara 10 6 .625 21 10 .677 CS Northridge 10 6 .625 15 17 .469 Hawaii 8 8 .500 17 13 .567 UC Davis 8 8 .500 14 18 .438 UC Riverside 7 9 .438 17 15 .531 Cal St.-Fullerton 6 10 .375 11 20 .355 Long Beach St. 6 10 .375 11 21 .344 Cal Poly 4 12 .250 7 23 .233

Thursday’s Games

Cal St.-Fullerton vs. CS Northridge at Anaheim, C.A., 3 p.m.

UC Riverside vs. UC Santa Barbara at Anaheim, C.A., 5:30 p.m.

Long Beach St. vs. UC Irvine at Anaheim, C.A., 9 p.m.

UC Davis vs. Hawaii at Anaheim, C.A., 11:30 p.m.

