All Times EDT

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Oregon 13 5 .722 24 7 .774 UCLA 12 6 .667 19 12 .613 Southern Cal 11 7 .611 22 9 .710 Arizona St. 11 7 .611 20 11 .645 Arizona 10 8 .556 21 11 .656 Colorado 10 8 .556 21 11 .656 Stanford 9 9 .500 20 12 .625 Oregon St. 7 11 .389 18 13 .581 Utah 7 11 .389 16 15 .516 California 7 11 .389 14 18 .438 Washington St. 6 12 .333 16 16 .500 Washington 5 13 .278 15 17 .469

___

Thursday’s Games

Advertisement

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Colgate 14 4 .778 25 9 .735 Boston U. 12 6 .667 21 13 .618 American U. 12 6 .667 16 14 .533 Lafayette 10 8 .556 19 12 .613 Army 10 8 .556 15 15 .500 Navy 8 10 .444 14 16 .467 Bucknell 8 10 .444 14 20 .412 Loyola (Md.) 7 11 .389 15 17 .469 Lehigh 7 11 .389 11 21 .344 Holy Cross 2 16 .111 3 29 .094

___

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Kentucky 15 3 .833 25 6 .806 Auburn 12 6 .667 25 6 .806 LSU 12 6 .667 21 10 .677 Mississippi St. 11 7 .611 20 11 .645 Florida 11 7 .611 19 12 .613 South Carolina 10 8 .556 18 13 .581 Texas A&M 10 8 .556 16 14 .533 Tennessee 9 9 .500 17 14 .548 Alabama 8 10 .444 16 15 .516 Arkansas 7 11 .389 20 12 .625 Missouri 7 11 .389 15 16 .484 Mississippi 6 12 .333 15 17 .469 Georgia 5 13 .278 16 16 .500 Vanderbilt 3 15 .167 11 21 .344

___

Thursday’s Games

Friday’s Games

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct ETSU 16 2 .889 30 4 .882 Furman 15 3 .833 25 7 .781 UNC-Greensboro 13 5 .722 23 9 .719 Mercer 11 7 .611 17 15 .531 W. Carolina 10 8 .556 19 12 .613 Chattanooga 10 8 .556 20 13 .606 Wofford 8 10 .444 19 16 .543 Samford 4 14 .222 10 23 .303 VMI 3 15 .167 9 24 .273 The Citadel 0 18 .000 6 24 .200

___

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Stephen F. Austin 19 1 .950 28 3 .903 Nicholls 15 5 .750 21 10 .677 Abilene Christian 15 5 .750 20 11 .645 Sam Houston St. 11 9 .550 18 13 .581 Northwestern St. 11 9 .550 15 15 .500 Lamar 10 10 .500 17 15 .531 McNeese St. 10 10 .500 15 17 .469 Texas A&M-CC 10 10 .500 14 18 .438 Cent. Arkansas 9 11 .450 10 21 .323 Incarnate Word 6 14 .300 9 22 .290 New Orleans 5 15 .250 9 21 .300 SE Louisiana 5 15 .250 8 23 .258 Houston Baptist 4 16 .200 4 25 .138

___

Thursday’s Games

Friday’s Games

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Prairie View 14 4 .778 19 13 .594 Southern U. 13 5 .722 17 15 .531 Texas Southern 12 6 .667 16 16 .500 Grambling St. 11 7 .611 17 15 .531 Alcorn St. 11 7 .611 15 15 .500 Jackson St. 11 7 .611 15 17 .469 Alabama St. 7 11 .389 8 24 .250 Alabama A&M 5 13 .278 8 22 .267 Ark.-Pine Bluff 3 15 .167 4 26 .133 MVSU 3 15 .167 3 27 .100

___

Friday’s Games

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct N. Dakota St. 13 3 .813 25 8 .758 S. Dakota St. 13 3 .813 22 10 .688 South Dakota 10 6 .625 20 12 .625 Oral Roberts 9 7 .563 17 14 .548 Nebraska-Omaha 9 7 .563 16 16 .500 North Dakota 7 9 .438 15 18 .455 Fort Wayne 6 10 .375 14 19 .424 Denver 3 13 .188 7 24 .226 W. Illinois 2 14 .125 5 21 .192

___

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct UALR 15 5 .750 21 10 .677 Texas State 13 7 .650 21 11 .656 South Alabama 13 7 .650 20 11 .645 Georgia Southern 12 8 .600 20 13 .606 Georgia St. 12 8 .600 19 13 .594 Appalachian St. 11 9 .550 18 15 .545 Texas-Arlington 10 10 .500 14 18 .438 Arkansas St. 8 12 .400 16 16 .500 Coastal Carolina 8 12 .400 16 17 .485 Louisiana-Lafayette 8 12 .400 14 19 .424 Louisiana-Monroe 5 15 .250 9 20 .310 Troy 5 15 .250 9 22 .290

___

Saturday’s Games

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Gonzaga 15 1 .938 31 2 .939 BYU 13 3 .813 24 8 .750 Saint Mary’s (Cal) 11 5 .688 26 8 .765 Pacific 11 5 .688 23 10 .697 San Francisco 9 7 .563 22 12 .647 Pepperdine 8 8 .500 16 16 .500 Santa Clara 6 10 .375 20 13 .606 Loyola Marymount 4 12 .250 11 21 .344 San Diego 2 14 .125 9 23 .281 Portland 1 15 .063 9 23 .281

___

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct New Mexico St. 16 0 1.000 25 6 .806 California Baptist 10 6 .625 21 10 .677 Rio Grande 9 7 .563 14 16 .467 UMKC 8 7 .533 16 14 .533 Grand Canyon 8 8 .500 13 17 .433 Seattle 7 7 .500 14 15 .483 CS Bakersfield 6 10 .375 12 19 .387 Utah Valley 5 10 .333 11 19 .367 Chicago St. 0 14 .000 4 25 .138

___

Thursday’s Games

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.