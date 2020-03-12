All Times EDT

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Hofstra 14 4 .778 26 8 .765 William & Mary 13 5 .722 21 11 .656 Towson 12 6 .667 19 13 .594 Delaware 11 7 .611 22 11 .667 Coll. of Charleston 11 7 .611 17 14 .548 Northeastern 9 9 .500 17 16 .515 Elon 7 11 .389 13 21 .382 Drexel 6 12 .333 14 19 .424 UNC-Wilmington 5 13 .278 10 22 .313 James Madison 2 16 .111 9 21 .300

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct North Texas 14 4 .778 20 11 .645 Louisiana Tech 13 5 .722 22 8 .733 W. Kentucky 13 5 .722 20 10 .667 Charlotte 10 8 .556 16 13 .552 Marshall 10 8 .556 17 15 .531 FIU 9 9 .500 19 13 .594 UAB 9 9 .500 19 13 .594 Old Dominion 9 9 .500 13 19 .406 FAU 8 10 .444 17 15 .531 UTEP 8 10 .444 17 15 .531 Rice 7 11 .389 15 17 .469 UTSA 7 11 .389 13 19 .406 Southern Miss. 5 13 .278 9 22 .290 Middle Tennessee 4 14 .222 8 23 .258

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Wright St. 15 3 .833 25 7 .781 N. Kentucky 13 5 .722 23 9 .719 Green Bay 11 7 .611 17 16 .515 Youngstown St. 10 8 .556 18 15 .545 Ill.-Chicago 10 8 .556 18 17 .514 Oakland 8 10 .444 14 19 .424 Milwaukee 7 11 .389 12 19 .387 Cleveland St. 7 11 .389 11 21 .344 Detroit 6 12 .333 8 23 .258 IUPUI 3 15 .167 7 25 .219

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Yale 11 3 .786 23 7 .767 Harvard 10 4 .714 21 8 .724 Princeton 9 5 .643 14 13 .519 Penn 8 6 .571 16 11 .593 Brown 8 6 .571 15 12 .556 Dartmouth 5 9 .357 12 17 .414 Cornell 4 10 .286 7 20 .259 Columbia 1 13 .071 6 24 .200

Saturday’s Games

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Siena 15 5 .750 20 10 .667 St. Peter’s 14 6 .700 18 12 .600 Rider 12 8 .600 18 12 .600 Monmouth (NJ) 12 8 .600 18 13 .581 Quinnipiac 10 10 .500 15 15 .500 Iona 9 11 .450 12 17 .414 Niagara 9 11 .450 12 20 .375 Manhattan 8 12 .400 13 18 .419 Fairfield 8 12 .400 12 20 .375 Canisius 7 13 .350 12 20 .375 Marist 6 14 .300 7 23 .233

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Akron 14 4 .778 24 7 .774 Bowling Green 12 6 .667 21 10 .677 Buffalo 11 7 .611 20 12 .625 Ball St. 11 7 .611 18 13 .581 N. Illinois 11 7 .611 18 13 .581 Kent St. 9 9 .500 20 12 .625 Ohio 8 10 .444 17 15 .531 Toledo 8 10 .444 17 15 .531 Cent. Michigan 7 11 .389 14 18 .438 E. Michigan 6 12 .333 16 16 .500 W. Michigan 6 12 .333 13 19 .406 Miami (Ohio) 5 13 .278 13 19 .406

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct NC Central 13 3 .813 18 13 .581 NC A&T 12 4 .750 17 15 .531 Norfolk St. 12 4 .750 16 15 .516 Bethune-Cookman 10 6 .625 16 14 .533 Florida A&M 10 6 .625 12 15 .444 Morgan St. 9 7 .563 15 16 .484 Coppin St. 7 9 .438 11 20 .355 SC State 6 10 .375 11 18 .379 Delaware St. 4 12 .250 6 26 .188 Md.-Eastern Shore 4 12 .250 5 27 .156 Howard 1 15 .063 4 29 .121

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct N. Iowa 14 4 .778 25 6 .806 Loyola of Chicago 13 5 .722 21 11 .656 Bradley 11 7 .611 23 11 .676 Indiana St. 11 7 .611 18 12 .600 S. Illinois 10 8 .556 16 16 .500 Valparaiso 9 9 .500 19 16 .543 Missouri St. 9 9 .500 16 17 .485 Drake 8 10 .444 20 14 .588 Illinois St. 5 13 .278 10 21 .323 Evansville 0 18 .000 9 23 .281

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct San Diego St. 17 1 .944 30 2 .938 Utah St. 12 6 .667 26 8 .765 Nevada 12 6 .667 19 12 .613 UNLV 12 6 .667 17 15 .531 Boise St. 11 7 .611 20 12 .625 Colorado St. 11 7 .611 20 12 .625 New Mexico 7 11 .389 19 14 .576 Fresno St. 7 11 .389 11 19 .367 Air Force 5 13 .278 12 20 .375 San Jose St. 3 15 .167 7 24 .226 Wyoming 2 16 .111 9 24 .273

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct St. Francis (Pa.) 13 5 .722 22 10 .688 Robert Morris 13 5 .722 20 14 .588 Sacred Heart 12 6 .667 20 13 .606 Fairleigh Dickinson 9 9 .500 11 19 .367 Bryant 7 11 .389 15 17 .469 St. Francis Brooklyn 7 11 .389 13 18 .419 Mount St. Mary’s 7 11 .389 11 21 .344 Wagner 5 13 .278 8 21 .276 CCSU 3 15 .167 4 27 .129

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Belmont 15 3 .833 26 7 .788 Murray St. 15 3 .833 23 9 .719 Austin Peay 14 4 .778 21 12 .636 E. Kentucky 12 6 .667 16 17 .485 Tennessee St. 9 9 .500 18 15 .545 E. Illinois 9 9 .500 17 15 .531 Jacksonville St. 8 10 .444 13 19 .406 Morehead St. 7 11 .389 13 19 .406 Tennessee Tech 6 12 .333 9 22 .290 UT Martin 5 13 .278 9 20 .310 SIU-Edwardsville 5 13 .278 8 23 .258 SE Missouri 3 15 .167 7 24 .226

