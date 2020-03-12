All Times EDT
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|14
|2
|.875
|26
|7
|.788
|Stony Brook
|10
|6
|.625
|20
|13
|.606
|Hartford
|9
|7
|.563
|18
|15
|.545
|New Hampshire
|8
|8
|.500
|15
|15
|.500
|UMBC
|8
|8
|.500
|16
|17
|.485
|Albany (NY)
|7
|9
|.438
|14
|18
|.438
|Mass.-Lowell
|7
|9
|.438
|13
|19
|.406
|Maine
|5
|11
|.313
|9
|22
|.290
|Binghamton
|4
|12
|.250
|10
|19
|.345
___
Saturday’s Games
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|13
|5
|.722
|23
|8
|.742
|Tulsa
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|10
|.677
|Cincinnati
|13
|5
|.722
|20
|10
|.667
|Wichita St.
|11
|7
|.611
|23
|8
|.742
|Memphis
|10
|8
|.556
|21
|10
|.677
|UConn
|10
|8
|.556
|19
|12
|.613
|SMU
|9
|9
|.500
|19
|11
|.633
|UCF
|7
|11
|.389
|16
|14
|.533
|South Florida
|7
|11
|.389
|14
|17
|.452
|Temple
|6
|12
|.333
|14
|17
|.452
|East Carolina
|5
|13
|.278
|11
|20
|.355
|Tulane
|4
|14
|.222
|12
|18
|.400
___
Thursday’s Games
Friday’s Games
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Dayton
|18
|0
|1.000
|29
|2
|.935
|Richmond
|14
|4
|.778
|24
|7
|.774
|Rhode Island
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|9
|.700
|Saint Louis
|12
|6
|.667
|23
|8
|.742
|Duquesne
|11
|7
|.611
|21
|9
|.700
|St. Bonaventure
|11
|7
|.611
|19
|12
|.613
|Davidson
|10
|8
|.556
|16
|14
|.533
|VCU
|8
|10
|.444
|18
|13
|.581
|UMass
|8
|10
|.444
|14
|17
|.452
|La Salle
|6
|12
|.333
|15
|15
|.500
|George Washington
|6
|12
|.333
|12
|20
|.375
|George Mason
|5
|13
|.278
|17
|15
|.531
|Fordham
|2
|16
|.111
|9
|22
|.290
|Saint Joseph’s
|2
|16
|.111
|6
|26
|.188
___
Thursday’s Games
Friday’s Games
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida St.
|16
|4
|.800
|26
|5
|.839
|Duke
|15
|5
|.750
|25
|6
|.806
|Louisville
|15
|5
|.750
|24
|7
|.774
|Virginia
|15
|5
|.750
|23
|7
|.767
|Georgia Tech
|11
|9
|.550
|17
|14
|.548
|NC State
|10
|10
|.500
|20
|12
|.625
|Notre Dame
|10
|10
|.500
|20
|12
|.625
|Syracuse
|10
|10
|.500
|18
|14
|.563
|Clemson
|9
|11
|.450
|16
|15
|.516
|Virginia Tech
|7
|13
|.350
|16
|16
|.500
|Miami
|7
|13
|.350
|15
|16
|.484
|Boston College
|7
|13
|.350
|13
|19
|.406
|Pittsburgh
|6
|14
|.300
|16
|17
|.485
|North Carolina
|6
|14
|.300
|14
|19
|.424
|Wake Forest
|6
|14
|.300
|13
|18
|.419
___
Thursday’s Games
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|13
|3
|.813
|30
|4
|.882
|North Florida
|13
|3
|.813
|21
|12
|.636
|Lipscomb
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|16
|.500
|Stetson
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|17
|.485
|North Alabama
|8
|8
|.500
|13
|17
|.433
|Jacksonville
|7
|9
|.438
|14
|18
|.438
|Florida Gulf Coast
|7
|9
|.438
|10
|22
|.313
|NJIT
|6
|10
|.375
|9
|21
|.300
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|16
|.000
|1
|28
|.034
___
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|17
|1
|.944
|28
|3
|.903
|Baylor
|15
|3
|.833
|26
|4
|.867
|West Virginia
|9
|9
|.500
|21
|10
|.677
|Oklahoma
|9
|9
|.500
|19
|12
|.613
|Texas
|9
|9
|.500
|19
|12
|.613
|Texas Tech
|9
|9
|.500
|18
|13
|.581
|Oklahoma St.
|7
|11
|.389
|18
|14
|.563
|TCU
|7
|11
|.389
|16
|16
|.500
|Iowa St.
|5
|13
|.278
|12
|20
|.375
|Kansas St.
|3
|15
|.167
|11
|21
|.344
___
Thursday’s Games
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Creighton
|13
|5
|.722
|24
|7
|.774
|Villanova
|13
|5
|.722
|24
|7
|.774
|Seton Hall
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|9
|.700
|Providence
|12
|6
|.667
|19
|12
|.613
|Butler
|10
|8
|.556
|22
|9
|.710
|Marquette
|8
|10
|.444
|18
|12
|.600
|Xavier
|8
|10
|.444
|19
|13
|.594
|St. John’s
|5
|13
|.278
|17
|15
|.531
|Georgetown
|5
|13
|.278
|15
|17
|.469
|DePaul
|3
|15
|.167
|16
|16
|.500
___
Thursday’s Games
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Washington
|16
|4
|.800
|23
|8
|.742
|N. Colorado
|15
|5
|.750
|22
|9
|.710
|Montana
|14
|6
|.700
|18
|13
|.581
|Portland St.
|12
|8
|.600
|18
|14
|.563
|N. Arizona
|10
|10
|.500
|16
|14
|.533
|Montana St.
|10
|10
|.500
|16
|15
|.516
|S. Utah
|9
|11
|.450
|17
|15
|.531
|Sacramento St.
|8
|12
|.400
|16
|14
|.533
|Weber St.
|8
|12
|.400
|12
|20
|.375
|Idaho St.
|4
|16
|.200
|8
|22
|.267
|Idaho
|4
|16
|.200
|8
|24
|.250
___
Thursday’s Games
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|15
|3
|.833
|24
|10
|.706
|Radford
|15
|3
|.833
|21
|11
|.656
|Gardner-Webb
|11
|7
|.611
|16
|16
|.500
|Longwood
|9
|9
|.500
|14
|18
|.438
|UNC-Asheville
|8
|10
|.444
|15
|16
|.484
|Hampton
|8
|10
|.444
|15
|19
|.441
|Charleston Southern
|7
|11
|.389
|14
|18
|.438
|SC-Upstate
|7
|11
|.389
|13
|20
|.394
|Presbyterian
|7
|11
|.389
|10
|22
|.313
|Campbell
|6
|12
|.333
|15
|16
|.484
|High Point
|6
|12
|.333
|9
|23
|.281
___
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Maryland
|14
|6
|.700
|24
|7
|.774
|Michigan St.
|14
|6
|.700
|22
|9
|.710
|Wisconsin
|14
|6
|.700
|21
|10
|.677
|Illinois
|13
|7
|.650
|21
|10
|.677
|Ohio St.
|11
|9
|.550
|21
|10
|.677
|Penn St.
|11
|9
|.550
|21
|10
|.677
|Iowa
|11
|9
|.550
|20
|11
|.645
|Rutgers
|11
|9
|.550
|20
|11
|.645
|Michigan
|10
|10
|.500
|19
|12
|.613
|Indiana
|9
|11
|.450
|20
|12
|.625
|Purdue
|9
|11
|.450
|16
|15
|.516
|Minnesota
|8
|12
|.400
|15
|16
|.484
|Northwestern
|3
|17
|.150
|8
|23
|.258
|Nebraska
|2
|18
|.100
|7
|25
|.219
___
Thursday’s Games
Friday’s Games
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Irvine
|13
|3
|.813
|21
|11
|.656
|UC Santa Barbara
|10
|6
|.625
|21
|10
|.677
|CS Northridge
|10
|6
|.625
|15
|17
|.469
|Hawaii
|8
|8
|.500
|17
|13
|.567
|UC Davis
|8
|8
|.500
|14
|18
|.438
|UC Riverside
|7
|9
|.438
|17
|15
|.531
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|6
|10
|.375
|11
|20
|.355
|Long Beach St.
|6
|10
|.375
|11
|21
|.344
|Cal Poly
|4
|12
|.250
|7
|23
|.233
___
Thursday’s Games
