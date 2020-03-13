Listen Live Sports

BKC Glance

March 13, 2020 10:06 am
 
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Hofstra 14 4 .778 26 8 .765
William & Mary 13 5 .722 21 11 .656
Towson 12 6 .667 19 13 .594
Delaware 11 7 .611 22 11 .667
Coll. of Charleston 11 7 .611 17 14 .548
Northeastern 9 9 .500 17 16 .515
Elon 7 11 .389 13 21 .382
Drexel 6 12 .333 14 19 .424
UNC-Wilmington 5 13 .278 10 22 .313
James Madison 2 16 .111 9 21 .300

___

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
North Texas 14 4 .778 20 11 .645
Louisiana Tech 13 5 .722 22 8 .733
W. Kentucky 13 5 .722 20 10 .667
Charlotte 10 8 .556 16 13 .552
Marshall 10 8 .556 17 15 .531
FIU 9 9 .500 19 13 .594
UAB 9 9 .500 19 13 .594
Old Dominion 9 9 .500 13 19 .406
FAU 8 10 .444 17 15 .531
UTEP 8 10 .444 17 15 .531
Rice 7 11 .389 15 17 .469
UTSA 7 11 .389 13 19 .406
Southern Miss. 5 13 .278 9 22 .290
Middle Tennessee 4 14 .222 8 23 .258

___

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wright St. 15 3 .833 25 7 .781
N. Kentucky 13 5 .722 23 9 .719
Green Bay 11 7 .611 17 16 .515
Youngstown St. 10 8 .556 18 15 .545
Ill.-Chicago 10 8 .556 18 17 .514
Oakland 8 10 .444 14 19 .424
Milwaukee 7 11 .389 12 19 .387
Cleveland St. 7 11 .389 11 21 .344
Detroit 6 12 .333 8 23 .258
IUPUI 3 15 .167 7 25 .219

___

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Yale 11 3 .786 23 7 .767
Harvard 10 4 .714 21 8 .724
Princeton 9 5 .643 14 13 .519
Penn 8 6 .571 16 11 .593
Brown 8 6 .571 15 12 .556
Dartmouth 5 9 .357 12 17 .414
Cornell 4 10 .286 7 20 .259
Columbia 1 13 .071 6 24 .200

___

Saturday’s Games

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Siena 15 5 .750 20 10 .667
St. Peter’s 14 6 .700 18 12 .600
Rider 12 8 .600 18 12 .600
Monmouth (NJ) 12 8 .600 18 13 .581
Quinnipiac 10 10 .500 15 15 .500
Iona 9 11 .450 12 17 .414
Niagara 9 11 .450 12 20 .375
Manhattan 8 12 .400 13 18 .419
Fairfield 8 12 .400 12 20 .375
Canisius 7 13 .350 12 20 .375
Marist 6 14 .300 7 23 .233

___

Friday’s Games

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Akron 14 4 .778 24 7 .774
Bowling Green 12 6 .667 21 10 .677
Buffalo 11 7 .611 20 12 .625
Ball St. 11 7 .611 18 13 .581
N. Illinois 11 7 .611 18 13 .581
Kent St. 9 9 .500 20 12 .625
Ohio 8 10 .444 17 15 .531
Toledo 8 10 .444 17 15 .531
Cent. Michigan 7 11 .389 14 18 .438
E. Michigan 6 12 .333 16 16 .500
W. Michigan 6 12 .333 13 19 .406
Miami (Ohio) 5 13 .278 13 19 .406

___

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
NC Central 13 3 .813 18 13 .581
NC A&T 12 4 .750 17 15 .531
Norfolk St. 12 4 .750 16 15 .516
Bethune-Cookman 10 6 .625 16 14 .533
Florida A&M 10 6 .625 12 15 .444
Morgan St. 9 7 .563 15 16 .484
Coppin St. 7 9 .438 11 20 .355
SC State 6 10 .375 11 18 .379
Delaware St. 4 12 .250 6 26 .188
Md.-Eastern Shore 4 12 .250 5 27 .156
Howard 1 15 .063 4 29 .121

___

Friday’s Games

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
N. Iowa 14 4 .778 25 6 .806
Loyola of Chicago 13 5 .722 21 11 .656
Bradley 11 7 .611 23 11 .676
Indiana St. 11 7 .611 18 12 .600
S. Illinois 10 8 .556 16 16 .500
Valparaiso 9 9 .500 19 16 .543
Missouri St. 9 9 .500 16 17 .485
Drake 8 10 .444 20 14 .588
Illinois St. 5 13 .278 10 21 .323
Evansville 0 18 .000 9 23 .281

___

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Diego St. 17 1 .944 30 2 .938
Utah St. 12 6 .667 26 8 .765
Nevada 12 6 .667 19 12 .613
UNLV 12 6 .667 17 15 .531
Boise St. 11 7 .611 20 12 .625
Colorado St. 11 7 .611 20 12 .625
New Mexico 7 11 .389 19 14 .576
Fresno St. 7 11 .389 11 19 .367
Air Force 5 13 .278 12 20 .375
San Jose St. 3 15 .167 7 24 .226
Wyoming 2 16 .111 9 24 .273

___

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
St. Francis (Pa.) 13 5 .722 22 10 .688
Robert Morris 13 5 .722 20 14 .588
Sacred Heart 12 6 .667 20 13 .606
Fairleigh Dickinson 9 9 .500 11 19 .367
Bryant 7 11 .389 15 17 .469
St. Francis Brooklyn 7 11 .389 13 18 .419
Mount St. Mary’s 7 11 .389 11 21 .344
Wagner 5 13 .278 8 21 .276
CCSU 3 15 .167 4 27 .129

___

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Belmont 15 3 .833 26 7 .788
Murray St. 15 3 .833 23 9 .719
Austin Peay 14 4 .778 21 12 .636
E. Kentucky 12 6 .667 16 17 .485
Tennessee St. 9 9 .500 18 15 .545
E. Illinois 9 9 .500 17 15 .531
Jacksonville St. 8 10 .444 13 19 .406
Morehead St. 7 11 .389 13 19 .406
Tennessee Tech 6 12 .333 9 22 .290
UT Martin 5 13 .278 9 20 .310
SIU-Edwardsville 5 13 .278 8 23 .258
SE Missouri 3 15 .167 7 24 .226

___

