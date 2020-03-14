Listen Live Sports

March 14, 2020 10:06 am
 
All Times EDT

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Vermont 14 2 .875 26 7 .788
Stony Brook 10 6 .625 20 13 .606
Hartford 9 7 .563 18 15 .545
New Hampshire 8 8 .500 15 15 .500
UMBC 8 8 .500 16 17 .485
Albany (NY) 7 9 .438 14 18 .438
Mass.-Lowell 7 9 .438 13 19 .406
Maine 5 11 .313 9 22 .290
Binghamton 4 12 .250 10 19 .345

Saturday’s Games

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 13 5 .722 23 8 .742
Tulsa 13 5 .722 21 10 .677
Cincinnati 13 5 .722 20 10 .667
Wichita St. 11 7 .611 23 8 .742
Memphis 10 8 .556 21 10 .677
UConn 10 8 .556 19 12 .613
SMU 9 9 .500 19 11 .633
UCF 7 11 .389 16 14 .533
South Florida 7 11 .389 14 17 .452
Temple 6 12 .333 14 17 .452
East Carolina 5 13 .278 11 20 .355
Tulane 4 14 .222 12 18 .400

Friday’s Games

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Dayton 18 0 1.000 29 2 .935
Richmond 14 4 .778 24 7 .774
Rhode Island 13 5 .722 21 9 .700
Saint Louis 12 6 .667 23 8 .742
Duquesne 11 7 .611 21 9 .700
St. Bonaventure 11 7 .611 19 12 .613
Davidson 10 8 .556 16 14 .533
VCU 8 10 .444 18 13 .581
UMass 8 10 .444 14 17 .452
La Salle 6 12 .333 15 15 .500
George Washington 6 12 .333 12 20 .375
George Mason 5 13 .278 17 15 .531
Fordham 2 16 .111 9 22 .290
Saint Joseph’s 2 16 .111 6 26 .188

Friday’s Games

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Florida St. 16 4 .800 26 5 .839
Duke 15 5 .750 25 6 .806
Louisville 15 5 .750 24 7 .774
Virginia 15 5 .750 23 7 .767
Georgia Tech 11 9 .550 17 14 .548
NC State 10 10 .500 20 12 .625
Notre Dame 10 10 .500 20 12 .625
Syracuse 10 10 .500 18 14 .563
Clemson 9 11 .450 16 15 .516
Virginia Tech 7 13 .350 16 16 .500
Miami 7 13 .350 15 16 .484
Boston College 7 13 .350 13 19 .406
Pittsburgh 6 14 .300 16 17 .485
North Carolina 6 14 .300 14 19 .424
Wake Forest 6 14 .300 13 18 .419

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Liberty 13 3 .813 30 4 .882
North Florida 13 3 .813 21 12 .636
Lipscomb 9 7 .563 16 16 .500
Stetson 9 7 .563 16 17 .485
North Alabama 8 8 .500 13 17 .433
Jacksonville 7 9 .438 14 18 .438
Florida Gulf Coast 7 9 .438 10 22 .313
NJIT 6 10 .375 9 21 .300
Kennesaw St. 0 16 .000 1 28 .034

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Kansas 17 1 .944 28 3 .903
Baylor 15 3 .833 26 4 .867
West Virginia 9 9 .500 21 10 .677
Oklahoma 9 9 .500 19 12 .613
Texas 9 9 .500 19 12 .613
Texas Tech 9 9 .500 18 13 .581
Oklahoma St. 7 11 .389 18 14 .563
TCU 7 11 .389 16 16 .500
Iowa St. 5 13 .278 12 20 .375
Kansas St. 3 15 .167 11 21 .344

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Creighton 13 5 .722 24 7 .774
Villanova 13 5 .722 24 7 .774
Seton Hall 13 5 .722 21 9 .700
Providence 12 6 .667 19 12 .613
Butler 10 8 .556 22 9 .710
Marquette 8 10 .444 18 12 .600
Xavier 8 10 .444 19 13 .594
St. John’s 5 13 .278 17 15 .531
Georgetown 5 13 .278 15 17 .469
DePaul 3 15 .167 16 16 .500

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
E. Washington 16 4 .800 23 8 .742
N. Colorado 15 5 .750 22 9 .710
Montana 14 6 .700 18 13 .581
Portland St. 12 8 .600 18 14 .563
N. Arizona 10 10 .500 16 14 .533
Montana St. 10 10 .500 16 15 .516
S. Utah 9 11 .450 17 15 .531
Sacramento St. 8 12 .400 16 14 .533
Weber St. 8 12 .400 12 20 .375
Idaho St. 4 16 .200 8 22 .267
Idaho 4 16 .200 8 24 .250

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 15 3 .833 24 10 .706
Radford 15 3 .833 21 11 .656
Gardner-Webb 11 7 .611 16 16 .500
Longwood 9 9 .500 14 18 .438
UNC-Asheville 8 10 .444 15 16 .484
Hampton 8 10 .444 15 19 .441
Charleston Southern 7 11 .389 14 18 .438
SC-Upstate 7 11 .389 13 20 .394
Presbyterian 7 11 .389 10 22 .313
Campbell 6 12 .333 15 16 .484
High Point 6 12 .333 9 23 .281

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Maryland 14 6 .700 24 7 .774
Michigan St. 14 6 .700 22 9 .710
Wisconsin 14 6 .700 21 10 .677
Illinois 13 7 .650 21 10 .677
Ohio St. 11 9 .550 21 10 .677
Penn St. 11 9 .550 21 10 .677
Iowa 11 9 .550 20 11 .645
Rutgers 11 9 .550 20 11 .645
Michigan 10 10 .500 19 12 .613
Indiana 9 11 .450 20 12 .625
Purdue 9 11 .450 16 15 .516
Minnesota 8 12 .400 15 16 .484
Northwestern 3 17 .150 8 23 .258
Nebraska 2 18 .100 7 25 .219

Friday’s Games

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Irvine 13 3 .813 21 11 .656
UC Santa Barbara 10 6 .625 21 10 .677
CS Northridge 10 6 .625 15 17 .469
Hawaii 8 8 .500 17 13 .567
UC Davis 8 8 .500 14 18 .438
UC Riverside 7 9 .438 17 15 .531
Cal St.-Fullerton 6 10 .375 11 20 .355
Long Beach St. 6 10 .375 11 21 .344
Cal Poly 4 12 .250 7 23 .233

