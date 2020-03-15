All Times EDT
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hofstra
|14
|4
|.778
|26
|8
|.765
|William & Mary
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|11
|.656
|Towson
|12
|6
|.667
|19
|13
|.594
|Delaware
|11
|7
|.611
|22
|11
|.667
|Coll. of Charleston
|11
|7
|.611
|17
|14
|.548
|Northeastern
|9
|9
|.500
|17
|16
|.515
|Elon
|7
|11
|.389
|13
|21
|.382
|Drexel
|6
|12
|.333
|14
|19
|.424
|UNC-Wilmington
|5
|13
|.278
|10
|22
|.313
|James Madison
|2
|16
|.111
|9
|21
|.300
___
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Texas
|14
|4
|.778
|20
|11
|.645
|Louisiana Tech
|13
|5
|.722
|22
|8
|.733
|W. Kentucky
|13
|5
|.722
|20
|10
|.667
|Charlotte
|10
|8
|.556
|16
|13
|.552
|Marshall
|10
|8
|.556
|17
|15
|.531
|FIU
|9
|9
|.500
|19
|13
|.594
|UAB
|9
|9
|.500
|19
|13
|.594
|Old Dominion
|9
|9
|.500
|13
|19
|.406
|FAU
|8
|10
|.444
|17
|15
|.531
|UTEP
|8
|10
|.444
|17
|15
|.531
|Rice
|7
|11
|.389
|15
|17
|.469
|UTSA
|7
|11
|.389
|13
|19
|.406
|Southern Miss.
|5
|13
|.278
|9
|22
|.290
|Middle Tennessee
|4
|14
|.222
|8
|23
|.258
___
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wright St.
|15
|3
|.833
|25
|7
|.781
|N. Kentucky
|13
|5
|.722
|23
|9
|.719
|Green Bay
|11
|7
|.611
|17
|16
|.515
|Youngstown St.
|10
|8
|.556
|18
|15
|.545
|Ill.-Chicago
|10
|8
|.556
|18
|17
|.514
|Oakland
|8
|10
|.444
|14
|19
|.424
|Milwaukee
|7
|11
|.389
|12
|19
|.387
|Cleveland St.
|7
|11
|.389
|11
|21
|.344
|Detroit
|6
|12
|.333
|8
|23
|.258
|IUPUI
|3
|15
|.167
|7
|25
|.219
___
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|11
|3
|.786
|23
|7
|.767
|Harvard
|10
|4
|.714
|21
|8
|.724
|Princeton
|9
|5
|.643
|14
|13
|.519
|Penn
|8
|6
|.571
|16
|11
|.593
|Brown
|8
|6
|.571
|15
|12
|.556
|Dartmouth
|5
|9
|.357
|12
|17
|.414
|Cornell
|4
|10
|.286
|7
|20
|.259
|Columbia
|1
|13
|.071
|6
|24
|.200
___
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Siena
|15
|5
|.750
|20
|10
|.667
|St. Peter’s
|14
|6
|.700
|18
|12
|.600
|Rider
|12
|8
|.600
|18
|12
|.600
|Monmouth (NJ)
|12
|8
|.600
|18
|13
|.581
|Quinnipiac
|10
|10
|.500
|15
|15
|.500
|Iona
|9
|11
|.450
|12
|17
|.414
|Niagara
|9
|11
|.450
|12
|20
|.375
|Manhattan
|8
|12
|.400
|13
|18
|.419
|Fairfield
|8
|12
|.400
|12
|20
|.375
|Canisius
|7
|13
|.350
|12
|20
|.375
|Marist
|6
|14
|.300
|7
|23
|.233
___
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Akron
|14
|4
|.778
|24
|7
|.774
|Bowling Green
|12
|6
|.667
|21
|10
|.677
|Buffalo
|11
|7
|.611
|20
|12
|.625
|Ball St.
|11
|7
|.611
|18
|13
|.581
|N. Illinois
|11
|7
|.611
|18
|13
|.581
|Kent St.
|9
|9
|.500
|20
|12
|.625
|Ohio
|8
|10
|.444
|17
|15
|.531
|Toledo
|8
|10
|.444
|17
|15
|.531
|Cent. Michigan
|7
|11
|.389
|14
|18
|.438
|E. Michigan
|6
|12
|.333
|16
|16
|.500
|W. Michigan
|6
|12
|.333
|13
|19
|.406
|Miami (Ohio)
|5
|13
|.278
|13
|19
|.406
___
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|NC Central
|13
|3
|.813
|18
|13
|.581
|NC A&T
|12
|4
|.750
|17
|15
|.531
|Norfolk St.
|12
|4
|.750
|16
|15
|.516
|Bethune-Cookman
|10
|6
|.625
|16
|14
|.533
|Florida A&M
|10
|6
|.625
|12
|15
|.444
|Morgan St.
|9
|7
|.563
|15
|16
|.484
|Coppin St.
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|20
|.355
|SC State
|6
|10
|.375
|11
|18
|.379
|Delaware St.
|4
|12
|.250
|6
|26
|.188
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|4
|12
|.250
|5
|27
|.156
|Howard
|1
|15
|.063
|4
|29
|.121
___
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Iowa
|14
|4
|.778
|25
|6
|.806
|Loyola of Chicago
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|11
|.656
|Bradley
|11
|7
|.611
|23
|11
|.676
|Indiana St.
|11
|7
|.611
|18
|12
|.600
|S. Illinois
|10
|8
|.556
|16
|16
|.500
|Valparaiso
|9
|9
|.500
|19
|16
|.543
|Missouri St.
|9
|9
|.500
|16
|17
|.485
|Drake
|8
|10
|.444
|20
|14
|.588
|Illinois St.
|5
|13
|.278
|10
|21
|.323
|Evansville
|0
|18
|.000
|9
|23
|.281
___
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|17
|1
|.944
|30
|2
|.938
|Utah St.
|12
|6
|.667
|26
|8
|.765
|Nevada
|12
|6
|.667
|19
|12
|.613
|UNLV
|12
|6
|.667
|17
|15
|.531
|Boise St.
|11
|7
|.611
|20
|12
|.625
|Colorado St.
|11
|7
|.611
|20
|12
|.625
|New Mexico
|7
|11
|.389
|19
|14
|.576
|Fresno St.
|7
|11
|.389
|11
|19
|.367
|Air Force
|5
|13
|.278
|12
|20
|.375
|San Jose St.
|3
|15
|.167
|7
|24
|.226
|Wyoming
|2
|16
|.111
|9
|24
|.273
___
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|13
|5
|.722
|22
|10
|.688
|Robert Morris
|13
|5
|.722
|20
|14
|.588
|Sacred Heart
|12
|6
|.667
|20
|13
|.606
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|9
|9
|.500
|11
|19
|.367
|Bryant
|7
|11
|.389
|15
|17
|.469
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|7
|11
|.389
|13
|18
|.419
|Mount St. Mary’s
|7
|11
|.389
|11
|21
|.344
|Wagner
|5
|13
|.278
|8
|21
|.276
|CCSU
|3
|15
|.167
|4
|27
|.129
___
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Belmont
|15
|3
|.833
|26
|7
|.788
|Murray St.
|15
|3
|.833
|23
|9
|.719
|Austin Peay
|14
|4
|.778
|21
|12
|.636
|E. Kentucky
|12
|6
|.667
|16
|17
|.485
|Tennessee St.
|9
|9
|.500
|18
|15
|.545
|E. Illinois
|9
|9
|.500
|17
|15
|.531
|Jacksonville St.
|8
|10
|.444
|13
|19
|.406
|Morehead St.
|7
|11
|.389
|13
|19
|.406
|Tennessee Tech
|6
|12
|.333
|9
|22
|.290
|UT Martin
|5
|13
|.278
|9
|20
|.310
|SIU-Edwardsville
|5
|13
|.278
|8
|23
|.258
|SE Missouri
|3
|15
|.167
|7
|24
|.226
___
