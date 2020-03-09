Blue Jays 3, Pirates 1

|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|3
|5
|3
|
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|
|J.Davis cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Nwman ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|C.Young cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|On.Cruz ss
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|J.Panik 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Rynolds lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|O.Lopez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Elmre lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hrnndez dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Frazier 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|R.Brito pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Craig 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kvlehan 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jo.Bell 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Knght 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Tlson rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Drury ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Polanco rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Smith ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Oliva cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Fsher lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|K.Hayes 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lndqist lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|P.Evans 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Espinal 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Dyson cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Burns 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Krmer 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ry.Noda rf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|Stllngs dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gerrero rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Mrtin pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Jseph c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|L.Maile c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cntwell c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Susac c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Toronto
|000
|200
|001
|—
|3
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
E_Hartlieb (1), Bell (1). DP_Toronto 1, Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Toronto 8, Pittsburgh 8. 2B_Cruz (2). CS_Panik (1). SF_Joseph.
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kay W, 2-1
|3
|
|3
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Waguespack H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hatch H, 2
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Perez H, 3
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Reid-Foley H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Petricka S, 3-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Williams
|3
|
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Jerez L, 1-2
|0
|
|1
|2
|2
|3
|0
|Mears
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kela
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Burdi
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Crick
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Santana
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hartlieb
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Weiman
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by_Petricka (Oliva).
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz First, Joe West Second, Jerry Layne Third, Edwin Moscos.
T_3:10. A_4,528
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.