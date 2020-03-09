Listen Live Sports

Blue Jays 3, Pirates 1

March 9, 2020 10:30 pm
 
< a min read
      
Toronto Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 3 5 3 Totals 30 1 5 1
J.Davis cf 3 0 0 0 K.Nwman ss 3 0 2 0
C.Young cf 2 0 1 1 On.Cruz ss 1 0 1 1
J.Panik 2b 3 0 2 0 Rynolds lf 2 0 0 0
O.Lopez 2b 2 0 0 0 J.Elmre lf 1 0 0 0
Hrnndez dh 1 0 0 0 Frazier 2b 3 0 1 0
R.Brito pr 1 0 0 0 W.Craig 1b 1 0 0 0
Kvlehan 1b 3 0 0 0 Jo.Bell 1b 2 0 0 0
N.Knght 1b 1 0 0 0 C.Tlson rf 1 0 0 0
B.Drury ss 2 1 0 0 Polanco rf 3 0 0 0
K.Smith ss 1 0 0 0 J.Oliva cf 0 0 0 0
D.Fsher lf 2 1 0 0 K.Hayes 3b 2 0 0 0
Lndqist lf 1 1 1 0 P.Evans 3b 1 1 0 0
Espinal 3b 3 0 1 0 J.Dyson cf 2 0 0 0
A.Burns 3b 1 0 0 0 K.Krmer 2b 1 0 1 0
Ry.Noda rf 1 0 0 1 Stllngs dh 2 0 0 0
Gerrero rf 1 0 0 0 J.Mrtin pr 1 0 0 0
C.Jseph c 2 0 0 1 L.Maile c 2 0 0 0
Cntwell c 0 0 0 0 A.Susac c 2 0 0 0
Toronto 000 200 001 3
Pittsburgh 000 000 100 1

E_Hartlieb (1), Bell (1). DP_Toronto 1, Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Toronto 8, Pittsburgh 8. 2B_Cruz (2). CS_Panik (1). SF_Joseph.

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Kay W, 2-1 3 3 0 0 2 4
Waguespack H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Hatch H, 2 2 0 0 0 0 2
Perez H, 3 1 2 1 1 2 0
Reid-Foley H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Petricka S, 3-3 1 0 0 0 0 1
Pittsburgh
Williams 3 2 0 0 2 2
Jerez L, 1-2 0 1 2 2 3 0
Mears 1 0 0 0 0 1
Kela 1 0 0 0 1 0
Burdi 1 0 0 0 0 1
Crick 1 0 0 0 0 2
Santana 1 0 0 0 0 2
Hartlieb 2-3 2 1 1 1 1
Weiman 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by_Petricka (Oliva).

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz First, Joe West Second, Jerry Layne Third, Edwin Moscos.

T_3:10. A_4,528

