Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Blue Jays 4, Pirates 0

March 2, 2020 10:03 pm
 
< a min read
      
Pirates Blue Jays
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 28 0 3 0 Totals 27 4 4 3
Frazier 2b 3 0 1 0 Espinal ss 3 0 0 0
P.Evans 3b 1 0 0 0 R.Tjada ss 1 0 0 0
K.Hayes dh 2 0 0 0 C.Bggio 2b 2 0 0 0
A.Pabst ph 1 0 0 0 K.Smith 2b 2 0 0 0
K.Nwman ss 3 0 1 0 Grr Jr. lf 2 0 1 0
W.Craig 1b 0 0 0 0 Fo.Wall pr 1 1 0 0
J.Osuna 1b 3 0 0 0 Grr Jr. dh 3 0 0 0
A.Susac c 1 0 0 0 Grichuk cf 1 1 0 0
K.Krmer 3b 2 0 0 0 R.Tllez 1b 3 0 0 0
J.Mrphy c 3 0 0 0 D.Jnsen c 2 1 1 2
J.Mrtin cf 2 0 1 0 C.Jseph c 1 0 0 0
On.Cruz ss 1 0 0 0 D.Fsher rf 2 1 1 0
J.Elmre lf 2 0 0 0 Placios rf 1 0 0 0
J.Oliva lf 1 0 0 0 B.Drury 3b 2 0 1 1
C.Tlson rf 3 0 0 0 N.Knght 3b 1 0 0 0
Pittsburgh 000 000 000 0
Toronto 030 001 00x 4

E_Keller (1), Espinal (2). LOB_Pittsburgh 4, Toronto 2. 2B_Gurriel Jr. (1), Fisher (2). HR_Jansen (2). SB_Wall 2 (3). CS_Frazier (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Pirates
Keller L, 0-1 2 1-3 3 3 3 1 2
Waddell 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Santana 1 0 0 0 0 0
Hartlieb 1 0 0 0 0 1
Cederlind 1 0 1 0 2 2
Ponce 1 0 0 0 0 2
Marvel 1 0 0 0 0 1
Blue Jays
Shoemaker W, 1-0 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 5
Bass H, 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Thornton H, 1 3 0 0 0 2 2
Reid-Foley 1 1 0 0 0 0
Rzepczynski 1 0 0 0 0 1
Dolis 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by_Dolis (Craig).

PB_Murphy.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi First, Tom Hallion Second, James Hoye Third, Ramon De Jesu.

T_2:21. A_4,493

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 Resilience: The Art of Failure,...
3|10 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
3|10 GEOINTeraction Tuesday
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army goes digital to exceed recruitment goals

Today in History

1820: President Monroe signs the Missouri Compromise