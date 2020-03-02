Blue Jays 4, Pirates 0

Pirates Blue Jays ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 28 0 3 0 Totals 27 4 4 3 Frazier 2b 3 0 1 0 Espinal ss 3 0 0 0 P.Evans 3b 1 0 0 0 R.Tjada ss 1 0 0 0 K.Hayes dh 2 0 0 0 C.Bggio 2b 2 0 0 0 A.Pabst ph 1 0 0 0 K.Smith 2b 2 0 0 0 K.Nwman ss 3 0 1 0 Grr Jr. lf 2 0 1 0 W.Craig 1b 0 0 0 0 Fo.Wall pr 1 1 0 0 J.Osuna 1b 3 0 0 0 Grr Jr. dh 3 0 0 0 A.Susac c 1 0 0 0 Grichuk cf 1 1 0 0 K.Krmer 3b 2 0 0 0 R.Tllez 1b 3 0 0 0 J.Mrphy c 3 0 0 0 D.Jnsen c 2 1 1 2 J.Mrtin cf 2 0 1 0 C.Jseph c 1 0 0 0 On.Cruz ss 1 0 0 0 D.Fsher rf 2 1 1 0 J.Elmre lf 2 0 0 0 Placios rf 1 0 0 0 J.Oliva lf 1 0 0 0 B.Drury 3b 2 0 1 1 C.Tlson rf 3 0 0 0 N.Knght 3b 1 0 0 0

Pittsburgh 000 000 000 — 0 Toronto 030 001 00x — 4

E_Keller (1), Espinal (2). LOB_Pittsburgh 4, Toronto 2. 2B_Gurriel Jr. (1), Fisher (2). HR_Jansen (2). SB_Wall 2 (3). CS_Frazier (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Pirates Keller L, 0-1 2 1-3 3 3 3 1 2 Waddell 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Santana 1 0 0 0 0 0 Hartlieb 1 0 0 0 0 1 Cederlind 1 0 1 0 2 2 Ponce 1 0 0 0 0 2 Marvel 1 0 0 0 0 1

Blue Jays Shoemaker W, 1-0 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 5 Bass H, 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Thornton H, 1 3 0 0 0 2 2 Reid-Foley 1 1 0 0 0 0 Rzepczynski 1 0 0 0 0 1 Dolis 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by_Dolis (Craig).

PB_Murphy.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi First, Tom Hallion Second, James Hoye Third, Ramon De Jesu.

T_2:21. A_4,493

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.