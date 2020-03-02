Blue Jays 4, Pirates 0

|Pirates
|
|
|
|
|
|Blue Jays
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|28
|0
|3
|0
|
|Totals
|27
|4
|4
|3
|
|Frazier 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Espinal ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|P.Evans 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Tjada ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Hayes dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Bggio 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Pabst ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Smith 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Nwman ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Grr Jr. lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|W.Craig 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fo.Wall pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|J.Osuna 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grr Jr. dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Susac c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grichuk cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|K.Krmer 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Tllez 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Mrphy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Jnsen c
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|J.Mrtin cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|C.Jseph c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|On.Cruz ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Fsher rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|J.Elmre lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Placios rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Oliva lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Drury 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|C.Tlson rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Knght 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Toronto
|030
|001
|00x
|—
|4
E_Keller (1), Espinal (2). LOB_Pittsburgh 4, Toronto 2. 2B_Gurriel Jr. (1), Fisher (2). HR_Jansen (2). SB_Wall 2 (3). CS_Frazier (1).
|Pirates
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Keller L, 0-1
|2
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Waddell
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Santana
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hartlieb
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cederlind
|1
|
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|Ponce
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Marvel
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Blue Jays
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Shoemaker W, 1-0
|2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Bass H, 2
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Thornton H, 1
|3
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Reid-Foley
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rzepczynski
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Dolis
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by_Dolis (Craig).
PB_Murphy.
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi First, Tom Hallion Second, James Hoye Third, Ramon De Jesu.
T_2:21. A_4,493
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.