Blue Jays 4, Yankees 2

Toronto New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 4 7 4 Totals 31 2 5 2 McKnney dh 3 0 0 0 LMahieu 2b 3 1 1 0 R.Adams ph 1 0 0 0 B.Wgner 1b 1 0 0 0 Grichuk cf 3 1 1 0 Gardner cf 2 0 0 0 A.Alfrd cf 1 0 0 0 Lckrdge cf 1 0 0 0 C.Bggio 2b 3 0 0 0 G.Trres ss 2 0 0 1 K.Smith 2b 1 0 0 0 Cstillo ss 1 0 1 0 Grr Jr. 3b 3 0 1 1 Lu.Voit 1b 3 0 0 0 D LSnts 3b 0 1 0 0 Ho.Park 2b 1 0 1 0 J.Panik ss 3 1 1 0 Andujar 3b 3 0 1 0 Espinal ss 1 1 1 2 Aguilar 3b 1 0 0 0 Hrnndez rf 3 0 0 0 Hgshoka c 3 1 1 1 G.Cnine rf 1 0 0 0 D.Sands ph 1 0 0 0 McGuire c 2 0 1 1 Herrera rf 2 0 0 0 Cntwell c 2 0 1 0 Z.Zhner rf 1 0 0 0 A.Burns 1b 3 0 1 0 Gittens dh 3 0 0 0 Wlliams 1b 1 0 0 0 Granite lf 2 0 0 0 D.Fsher lf 2 0 0 0 Ambrgey lf 1 0 0 0 R.Pritt lf 2 0 0 0

Toronto 100 100 002 — 4 New York 000 100 100 — 2

E_Torres (5). LOB_Toronto 5, New York 4. 2B_Burns (4), LeMahieu (3). 3B_Panik (2). HR_Espinal (2), Higashioka (3). SB_Gardner (1). SF_Torres.

IP H R ER BB SO

Toronto Roark 4 1 1 1 0 4 Yamaguchi 3 2 1 1 1 2 Gaviglio W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 Tice S, 1-1 1 2 0 0 0 1

New York Cole 3 1-3 2 1 1 0 6 Otero 2-3 3 1 1 0 0 Montgomery 4 0 0 0 0 5 Heller L, 0-1 2-3 2 2 2 1 1 Wivinis 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Cole, Heller.

Umpires_Home, DJ Reyburn First, Mark Wegner Second, Dan Iassogna Third, James Hoy.

T_2:43. A_9,754

