Blue Jays 4, Yankees 2

|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|4
|7
|4
|
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|
|McKnney dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|LMahieu 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|R.Adams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Wgner 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grichuk cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Gardner cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Alfrd cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lckrdge cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Bggio 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|G.Trres ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|K.Smith 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cstillo ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Grr Jr. 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Lu.Voit 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|D LSnts 3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Ho.Park 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Panik ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Andujar 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Espinal ss
|1
|1
|1
|2
|
|Aguilar 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hrnndez rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hgshoka c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|G.Cnine rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Sands ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|McGuire c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Herrera rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cntwell c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Z.Zhner rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Burns 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gittens dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wlliams 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Granite lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Fsher lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ambrgey lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Pritt lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|100
|100
|002
|—
|4
|New York
|000
|100
|100
|—
|2
E_Torres (5). LOB_Toronto 5, New York 4. 2B_Burns (4), LeMahieu (3). 3B_Panik (2). HR_Espinal (2), Higashioka (3). SB_Gardner (1). SF_Torres.
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Roark
|4
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Yamaguchi
|3
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Gaviglio W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tice S, 1-1
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cole
|3
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|6
|Otero
|
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Montgomery
|4
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Heller L, 0-1
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Wivinis
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Cole, Heller.
Umpires_Home, DJ Reyburn First, Mark Wegner Second, Dan Iassogna Third, James Hoy.
T_2:43. A_9,754
