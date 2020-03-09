Blue Jays 8, Rays 3

|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|3
|6
|3
|
|Totals
|31
|8
|7
|8
|
|Tstsugo 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bchette ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Gra.Kay 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Tjada ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mrtinez 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|C.Bggio 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|R.Pinto c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Warmoth 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Krmaier cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grr Jr. dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Smith cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Al.Kirk ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|W.Admes ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Grr Jr. 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Brsseau ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|V.Capra 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|J.Wndle 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tr.Shaw 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|T.Walls ph
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Wlliams 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rbrtson dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Jnsen c
|3
|1
|1
|4
|
|J.Roach ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|R.Adams c
|1
|1
|1
|3
|
|M.Perez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|McKnney rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|D.Kelly 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|G.Cnine rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|LaMarre lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Alfrd cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Sllivan lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Ormloye cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Grady rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Fo.Wall lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mstrbni rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Walding lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|003
|—
|3
|Toronto
|500
|000
|30x
|—
|8
E_Martinez (2), Warmoth 3 (5). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Toronto 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 8. 2B_Adames (2), Sullivan (2), McKinney (3). HR_Jansen (3), Adams (1).
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Snell L, 0-1
|
|1-3
|0
|4
|4
|4
|0
|Richards
|2
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Beeks
|2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Kittredge
|2
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|5
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ryu W, 1-0
|4
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Font
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rzepczynski
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Miller
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Luciano
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Diaz
|
|2-3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Bergen
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by_Kittredge (Orimoloye).
WP_Richards.
Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus First, Tom Hallion Second, Marty Foster Third, Ramon De Jesu.
T_3:04. A_4,297
