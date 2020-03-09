Blue Jays 8, Rays 3

Tampa Bay Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 3 6 3 Totals 31 8 7 8 Tstsugo 3b 3 0 0 0 Bchette ss 2 1 0 0 Gra.Kay 2b 1 0 0 0 R.Tjada ss 2 0 1 0 Mrtinez 1b 3 0 1 0 C.Bggio 2b 1 1 0 0 R.Pinto c 1 0 0 0 Warmoth 2b 2 0 0 0 Krmaier cf 2 0 0 0 Grr Jr. dh 3 0 0 0 M.Smith cf 1 1 0 0 Al.Kirk ph 1 1 1 0 W.Admes ss 2 0 1 0 Grr Jr. 3b 2 1 0 0 Brsseau ph 1 0 0 0 V.Capra 3b 1 1 0 0 J.Wndle 2b 2 0 0 0 Tr.Shaw 1b 2 1 1 1 T.Walls ph 2 1 0 0 Wlliams 1b 1 0 0 0 Rbrtson dh 3 0 0 0 D.Jnsen c 3 1 1 4 J.Roach ph 1 1 1 1 R.Adams c 1 1 1 3 M.Perez c 2 0 0 0 McKnney rf 2 0 1 0 D.Kelly 1b 2 0 1 1 G.Cnine rf 1 0 0 0 LaMarre lf 2 0 0 0 A.Alfrd cf 3 0 1 0 Sllivan lf 2 0 1 1 Ormloye cf 0 0 0 0 O’Grady rf 2 0 1 0 Fo.Wall lf 3 0 0 0 Mstrbni rf 2 0 0 0 Walding lf 1 0 0 0

Tampa Bay 000 000 003 — 3 Toronto 500 000 30x — 8

E_Martinez (2), Warmoth 3 (5). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Toronto 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 8. 2B_Adames (2), Sullivan (2), McKinney (3). HR_Jansen (3), Adams (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Tampa Bay Snell L, 0-1 1-3 0 4 4 4 0 Richards 2 2-3 3 1 1 1 3 Beeks 2 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 Kittredge 2 1-3 3 3 3 2 5

Toronto Ryu W, 1-0 4 1-3 3 0 0 0 4 Font 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Rzepczynski 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 Miller 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 Luciano 1 0 0 0 0 0 Diaz 2-3 3 3 2 1 0 Bergen 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by_Kittredge (Orimoloye).

WP_Richards.

Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus First, Tom Hallion Second, Marty Foster Third, Ramon De Jesu.

T_3:04. A_4,297

