Boise St. 67, UNLV 61

March 5, 2020 7:19 pm
 
BOISE ST. (20-11)

Kigab 2-7 2-3 6, Alston 5-16 4-5 14, Dennis 1-5 1-2 3, Jessup 5-11 6-6 19, Williams 7-12 9-13 23, Hobbs 1-4 0-0 2, Dickinson 0-2 0-0 0, Jorch 0-0 0-0 0, Rice 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-57 22-29 67.

UNLV (17-15)

Shibel 0-0 0-0 0, Antonio 4-9 1-2 13, Coleman 2-8 1-2 5, Hamilton 7-22 6-8 24, Hardy 4-13 5-9 14, Blair 0-2 2-3 2, Green 1-2 0-0 2, Mbacke Diong 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 18-57 16-26 61.

Halftime_Boise St. 29-24. 3-Point Goals_Boise St. 3-15 (Jessup 3-6, Hobbs 0-1, Kigab 0-1, Alston 0-2, Dickinson 0-2, Dennis 0-3), UNLV 9-27 (Hamilton 4-6, Antonio 4-9, Hardy 1-7, Blair 0-1, Coleman 0-4). Fouled Out_Kigab, Mbacke Diong. Rebounds_Boise St. 38 (Williams 15), UNLV 38 (Antonio, Blair 9). Assists_Boise St. 9 (Williams 3), UNLV 9 (Coleman 4). Total Fouls_Boise St. 23, UNLV 23. A_8,189 (18,776).

