Boston College 84, Duke 77

March 6, 2020 10:47 pm
 
BOSTON COLLEGE (20-11)

Guy 6-9 2-3 14, Soule 9-17 8-11 26, Dickens 5-7 0-0 14, Garraud 5-7 0-0 12, Ortlepp 2-7 0-0 6, Pineau 3-9 0-0 6, Batts 0-0 0-0 0, Swartz 1-1 3-4 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 31-57 13-18 84

DUKE (18-12)

Akinbode-James 1-2 0-0 2, Odom 11-18 0-0 22, Williams 6-7 0-0 12, Gorecki 7-20 8-8 25, Lambert 3-8 0-0 8, Baines 0-0 0-0 0, Boykin 3-7 0-0 8, Goodchild 0-3 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 31-65 8-8 77

Boston College 17 22 22 23 84
Duke 18 23 17 19 77

3-Point Goals_Boston College 9-15 (Dickens 4-5, Garraud 2-3, Ortlepp 2-6, Swartz 1-1), Duke 7-21 (Gorecki 3-8, Lambert 2-7, Boykin 2-4, Goodchild 0-2). Assists_Boston College 17 (Dickens 5), Duke 22 (Gorecki 5). Fouled Out_Duke Odom. Rebounds_Boston College 28 (Guy 4-10), Duke 30 (Williams 4-5). Total Fouls_Boston College 17, Duke 21. Technical Fouls_None. A_5,492.

