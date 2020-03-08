Boston U. 64, Bucknell 61

BUCKNELL (14-20)

Meeks 3-7 0-0 6, Newman 4-5 0-2 8, Funk 2-8 0-0 6, Sotos 4-9 1-3 10, Toomer 8-13 2-2 23, Ellis 1-4 1-2 4, Spear 0-0 2-2 2, Rice 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 23-49 6-11 61.

BOSTON U. (20-13)

Mahoney 6-11 5-9 17, Mathon 2-2 0-0 4, Harper 1-4 0-0 3, McCoy 5-14 0-0 12, Whyte 7-10 0-1 16, Brittain-Watts 1-2 0-0 2, Petcash 2-6 0-0 5, Tynen 1-2 1-2 3, Hemphill 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 26-54 6-12 64.

Halftime_Boston U. 35-22. 3-Point Goals_Bucknell 9-22 (Toomer 5-8, Funk 2-5, Ellis 1-3, Sotos 1-3, Rice 0-1, Meeks 0-2), Boston U. 6-18 (McCoy 2-4, Whyte 2-5, Harper 1-3, Petcash 1-5, Tynen 0-1). Rebounds_Bucknell 20 (Newman, Ellis 5), Boston U. 36 (Mahoney, Whyte 10). Assists_Bucknell 8 (Funk, Sotos 3), Boston U. 15 (McCoy 8). Total Fouls_Bucknell 13, Boston U. 13. A_1,334 (1,800).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.