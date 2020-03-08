Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Boston U. 64, Bucknell 61

March 8, 2020 2:06 pm
 
< a min read
      

BUCKNELL (14-20)

Meeks 3-7 0-0 6, Newman 4-5 0-2 8, Funk 2-8 0-0 6, Sotos 4-9 1-3 10, Toomer 8-13 2-2 23, Ellis 1-4 1-2 4, Spear 0-0 2-2 2, Rice 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 23-49 6-11 61.

BOSTON U. (20-13)

Mahoney 6-11 5-9 17, Mathon 2-2 0-0 4, Harper 1-4 0-0 3, McCoy 5-14 0-0 12, Whyte 7-10 0-1 16, Brittain-Watts 1-2 0-0 2, Petcash 2-6 0-0 5, Tynen 1-2 1-2 3, Hemphill 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 26-54 6-12 64.

Halftime_Boston U. 35-22. 3-Point Goals_Bucknell 9-22 (Toomer 5-8, Funk 2-5, Ellis 1-3, Sotos 1-3, Rice 0-1, Meeks 0-2), Boston U. 6-18 (McCoy 2-4, Whyte 2-5, Harper 1-3, Petcash 1-5, Tynen 0-1). Rebounds_Bucknell 20 (Newman, Ellis 5), Boston U. 36 (Mahoney, Whyte 10). Assists_Bucknell 8 (Funk, Sotos 3), Boston U. 15 (McCoy 8). Total Fouls_Bucknell 13, Boston U. 13. A_1,334 (1,800).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|11 2020 ACCS-VA Conference
3|11 Code for America Summit
3|13 Presenting to the Government: How to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military working dogs honored on K9 Veterans Day

Today in History

1942: Army launches K-9 Corps (War Dog Program)