Boston U. 64, Colgate 61

BOSTON U. (21-13)

Mahoney 8-15 2-6 18, Mathon 3-4 0-2 6, Harper 4-9 0-0 12, McCoy 4-12 2-4 11, Whyte 5-9 0-0 12, Tynen 1-1 0-2 2, Brittain-Watts 0-3 0-0 0, Petcash 1-2 0-0 3, Hemphill 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-56 4-14 64.

COLGATE (25-9)

Ivanauskas 6-16 1-4 13, Rayman 2-8 4-5 8, Burns 8-17 3-4 21, Cummings 0-4 0-0 0, Richardson 1-8 0-0 2, Ferguson 6-8 3-4 17, Records 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-62 11-17 61.

Halftime_Colgate 33-29. 3-Point Goals_Boston U. 8-18 (Harper 4-8, Whyte 2-4, Petcash 1-2, McCoy 1-3, Brittain-Watts 0-1), Colgate 4-22 (Ferguson 2-3, Burns 2-6, Rayman 0-2, Cummings 0-3, Ivanauskas 0-3, Richardson 0-5). Rebounds_Boston U. 37 (Mahoney 10), Colgate 40 (Ivanauskas 12). Assists_Boston U. 16 (McCoy 8), Colgate 11 (Richardson 5). Total Fouls_Boston U. 16, Colgate 15.

